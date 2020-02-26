Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the six months ended 31 December 2019
0
02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST
To
Company Announcements Office
Date
27 February 2020
Company
ASX Limited
From
Henrietta Rowe
Group Company Secretary
Ramsay Health Care Limited
Subject
Half Year Financial Results Presentation
Please find attached the investor presentation relating to Ramsay Health Care's Results for the half year ended 31 December 2019.
Regards
Henrietta Rowe
Group Company Secretary
Ramsay Health Care Limited
Phone: +61 29220 1000
Ramsay Health Care Limited
Results Briefing
Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Craig McNally, Group Managing Director & Michael Hirner, Acting Group CFO
27 February 2020
ramsayhealth.com
Agenda
Group H1 Highlights
Detailed Financial Results
Segment Performance Summary
Outlook
2 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Group H1 Highlights
3
GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Core NPAT: $273.6 million
On a like for like basis, under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases), Core NPAT up 3.4% on the previous corresponding period
Core EPS: 132.5 cents
On a like for like basis, under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases), Core EPS up 3.7% on the prior corresponding period
•
Group:
−
Revenue up 22.5% to $6.3 billion (excl Capio, revenue up 4.8%)
−
EBITDAR up 17.4% to $1.1 billion (excl Capio, EBITDAR up 5.4%)
•
Australia/Asia:
−
Australia Revenue up 3.9% to $2.7 billion
−
Australia EBITDAR up 2.4% to $530 million
−
Equity accounted share of Asia JV net profits up 13.6% to $12.5 million
•
United Kingdom:
−
Revenue up 8.7% to £267.6 million
−
EBITDAR up 6.0% to £47.7 million
•
Continental Europe*
−
Revenue up 44.3% to €1.9 billion (excl Capio, revenue up 2.4%)
EBITDAR up 38.0% to €319.1 million (excl Capio, EBTDAR up 7.4%)
Interim Dividend 62.5 cents fully franked, up 4.2%
*Ramsay Santé has consolidated the
4
Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
earnings of Capio since the acquisition on 7
Nov 2018.
HIGHLIGHTS
Overall, solid performance in 1H
Australia impacted by ongoing soft activity growth
Ramsay Santé (formerly known as Ramsay Générale de Santé) performed well and continued to make good progress on the integration of Capio. On track to achieve synergies
Ramsay UK recorded its best half performance in recent years assisted by an increase in overall activity
Ramsay Sime Darby continues to experience strong growth
Continued focus on growth strategy: $189m approved for Australian brownfields during the half
5 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
OUR STRATEGIC POSITION
77,000
Employees
480
Locations
8,500,000
Patient visits/admissions
11
Countries
Global Health
Operator
Economies of scale Best practise
Cost leadership Speed to market
Innovation
Market Leading
Positions
#1 Australia
#1 France
#1 Scandinavia
Differentiated
Business
Scale
Diversified portfolio
Industry leading quality
Deep and experienced leadership
6 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Our Diverse Mix of Facilities & Services
Emergency
Acute care
Diagnostics
Mental
Rehabilitation
Pharmacies
Primary &
Emergency
General Hospitals
Pathology
Health
Inpatient &
In-hospital
Ambulatory
Centres
& Specialist
Radiology
Inpatient & Day
Outpatient
pharmacies
Care
Clinics
Patient facilities
Rehabilitation
Retail
General practice
Radiation
Day Hospitals
facilities
pharmacies
& Allied Health
Oncology
Neuro-
Centres
rehabilitation
5
7 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Group Financial Results
8
GROUP PERFORMANCE 1H FY'20
"Reported"
"Like for like"
Impact
New Lease Standard (AASB16 Leases)
Old Lease Standard (AASB117 Leases)
Six months ended 31 December
2019
2018
Inc/(Dec)
2019
2018
Inc/(Dec)
2019
$m
$m
%
$m
$m
%
$m
(1) AASB16
(1) AASB117
(2) AASB117
(2) AASB117
(1) AASB16
Leases
Leases
Leases
Leases
Leases
Operating Revenue
6,332.5
5,168.8
22.5%
6,332.5
5,168.8
22.5%
EBITDAR
1,146.7
977.1
17.4%
1,146.7
977.1
17.4%
Operating lease expense
80.4
248.5
(67.6)%
314.3
248.5
26.5%
(233.9)
EBITDA
1,066.3
728.6
46.3%
832.4
728.6
14.2%
Depreciation
433.1
218.7
98.0%
267.6
218.7
22.4%
165.5
EBIT
633.2
509.9
24.2%
564.8
509.9
10.8%
Interest
197.2
74.1
166.1%
84.5
74.1
14.0%
112.7
Core NPAT attributable to members of the parent (3)
273.6
290.8
(5.9)%
300.6
290.8
3.4%
Core EPS (4) (cents per share)
132.5
140.6
(5.8)%
145.8
140.6
3.7%
Interim Dividend - fully franked (cents per share)
62.5
60.0
4.2%
62.5
60.0
4.2%
Notes:
All numbers are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated
The FY20 period results include the impact of AASB16 Leases, while the FY19 period results were prepared under the previous lease accounting requirements (AASB117 Leases). Refer to the Overview section of the Appendix 4D for further information.
The FY20 period results and the FY19 period results have been prepared on a like for like basis under the previous lease accounting requirements (AASB117 Leases)
Core NPAT attributable to members of the parent is before non-core items. The minority interest share of Ramsay Sante' Core NPAT has been removed in arriving at Core NPAT attributable to members of the parent.
Ramsay Sante' has consolidated the earnings of Capio since acquisition date of 7 November 2018.
Core EPS is derived from core net profit after CARES dividends.
9 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
RECONCILIATION TO STATUTORY REPORTED NET PROFIT
Six month ended 31 December
2019
2018
Inc./Dec.
$m
$m
Core NPAT
273.6
290.8
(5.9)%
Net non-core items (net of minorities and net of tax) (1)
(15.2)
(20.7)
Statutory Reported Net Profit after tax attributable to members of the Parent
258.4
270.1
(4.3)%
(1) Net non-core items (net of tax)
2019
2018
$m
$m
Non cash portion of rent expense relating to leased UK hospitals
-
(6.1)
Amortisation - service concession assets
(0.8)
(0.7)
Restructuring, acquisition, disposal, impairment, development costs, and
profit on disposal of medical suites(2)
(22.8)
(37.2)
(23.6)
(44.0)
Income tax on non-core items
5.8
14.1
Non controlling interest in non-core items (net of tax)
2.6
9.2
Net non-core items (net of tax) attributable to members of the Parent
(15.2)
(20.7)
On a like for like basis under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases), Statutory Reported Net Profit after tax attributed to members of the Parent was up 4.1% to $281.1 million
10 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
DIVIDEND GROWTH
Interim
Full-year Dividends
Dividend
151.5
FY'20
144.5
Total dividend
134.5
(cents per share)
119.0
Final dividend
81.5
86.5
91.5
72.0
(cents per share)
Interim dividend
53.0
57.5
60.0
62.5
(cents per share)
47.0
FY'16
FY'17
FY'18
FY'19
Dec'19
Strong consistent growth in dividends
Interim Dividend fully franked, up 4.2%, on previous corresponding interim dividend, slightly higher than the 3.7% increase in like for like, Core EPS growth (under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases))
The dividend record date is 6 March 2020 with a payment date on 27 March 2020.
11 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
LEVERAGE AND CASH MANAGEMENT
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Leverage Ratio
6x
RGdS
5x
Générale de Santé
Acquisition of
4.5 (2)
RGdS
Capio
4x
Acquisition
Acquisition of
2.6
HPM
3.1
2.9 (1)
3x
2.5
2.2
2.3
2x
1x
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY'19
Dec'19
Leverage = Net Debt ÷ EBITDA
Notes:
Leverage ratio calculated under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB117)
Leverage ratio calculated under the new Lease Accounting Standard (AASB16)
Strong balance sheet with financial flexibility to continue to fund the pipeline of brownfield capacity expansion and future acquisitions
Leverage:
Consolidated Balance Sheet leverage:
Old Lease Standard (AASB117) = 2.9x
New Lease Standard (AASB16) = 4.5x
Recognition of Lease Liabilities of $4.9 Billion on adoption of AASB16
'Wholly Owned Funding Group' leverage ratio = 2.0x , provides significant capacity for growth
Strong & consistent operating cash flow
Cash conversion rate 95%
12 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Segment
Performance
Summary
AUSTRALIA
Softer operating environment impacted 1H results
Performance FY'201H
•
Brownfield programme delivered $50m in completed projects.
•
Admissions growth was above prior corresponding period, however
overall activity remains subdued when compared to long term
average
•
Continued good progress on changing our operating model in order
to sustain margins
•
$189m worth of future developments approved in the half.
Outlook FY'20
•
Expect volumes to remain subdued
•
projects in FY'20
Continue to develop our hospital in the home strategy to provide
community & home-based healthcare.
•
Brownfield programme on track to deliver $168m in completed
3.9%
2,603.02,704.7
2.4%
517.6
530.0
6 mths ended 31
6 mths ended 31
Dec'18
Dec'19
Revenue ($m)
EBITDAR ($m)
14 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Continued investment in brownfields*
Completion forecast FY'20
$168m
197 gross beds (144 net)
3 theatres
85 consulting suites
Completed in 1H FY'20
$50m
71 gross beds (26 net)
1 theatre
34 consulting suites
Approved in 1H FY'20
$189m
207 net beds
8 theatres
1 new ED
13 consulting suites
*Australian brownfield investment only
CONTINENTAL EUROPE
Ramsay Santé performed well in the H1
Performance FY'201H
•
Ramsay Santé (including Capio) delivered a solid H1 operating result -
French government has agreed to commit to giving a multi-year visibility on
tariffs, with a safety net of at least +0.2% in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
•
Very good progress on Capio integration and the business performed to
expectations during H1
Outlook FY'20
•
Tariffs for 2020 will be + 0.6% for MSO and 0.5% for rehab and mental
•
Several new tenders expected in 2020 creating new volume opportunities
health
•
Identified synergies on track to be delivered
for Ramsay Santé in the Nordics
44.3%
1,934.3
1,340.1
38.0%
231.3
319.1
6 mths ended 31
6 mths ended 31
Dec'18
Dec'19
Revenue (€m)
EBITDAR (€m)
Note: Ramsay Santé has consolidated the earnings of Capio since the acquisition on 7 Nov 2018.
16 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
UNITED KINGDOM
1H growth was strong making this Ramsay UK's best half performance in recent years
Performance 1H FY'20
•
Ramsay UK performed well in the 1H
•
Increase in overall activity and strong performances in PMI and
self pay admissions
•
EBITDAR performance was ahead of prior corresponding
period.
•
Positive signs remain in the UK in terms of volume growth
246.2
8.7%
267.6
Outlook FY'20
•
Anticipate improvements in margin in 2H
•
UK general election majority and Brexit has brought some
stability to the region
•
Funding for healthcare in UK will improve with longer term
funding increases and a sharper focus on waiting lists
6.0%
44.8
47.7
6 mths ended 31
6 mths ended 31
Dec'18
Dec'19
Revenue (£m)
EBITDAR (£m)
17 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
ASIA
Growing market, remains competitive
Performance FY'201H
•
Strong operating performance in Malaysia and Indonesia
•
Groupwide admissions growth strong in the 1H
•
New developments targeting universal healthcare patients
opened in two of our Indonesian facilities with developments in
the third facility due to be finalised later this year.
Outlook FY'20
•
New brownfields ramping up
•
We continue to assess growth opportunities in this market
13.6%
12.5
11.0
6 mths ended
6 mths ended
31 Dec'18
31 Dec'19
Equity Accounted Share of Net Profit of Joint Venture ($m)
184 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
Outlook
OUTLOOK
Positive signs for Ramsay's business in the UK and Europe in terms of volume and tariff growth
Expect the softer growth environment in Australia to remain in the short term
Monitoring the impact of coronavirus on our global business
Continue to monitor and investigate acquisition and expansion opportunities as well as partnerships with government and other private healthcare providers
We reaffirm our FY'20 Core EPS growth on a like-for-like basis of 2% to 4%, which corresponds to negative Core EPS of -6% to -4% under the new lease accounting standard AASB16. This guidance is based on Core EBITDAR growth of 8% to 10%, which is unaffected by the new lease standard
20 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019
