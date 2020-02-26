Log in
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the six months ended 31 December 2019

02/26/2020 | 06:13pm EST

To

Company Announcements Office

Date

27 February 2020

Company

ASX Limited

From

Henrietta Rowe

Group Company Secretary

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Subject

Half Year Financial Results Presentation

Please find attached the investor presentation relating to Ramsay Health Care's Results for the half year ended 31 December 2019.

Regards

Henrietta Rowe

Group Company Secretary

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Phone: +61 29220 1000

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Results Briefing

Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Craig McNally, Group Managing Director & Michael Hirner, Acting Group CFO

27 February 2020

ramsayhealth.com

Agenda

Group H1 Highlights

Detailed Financial Results

Segment Performance Summary

Outlook

2 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Group H1 Highlights

3

GROUP HALF YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Core NPAT: $273.6 million
    • On a like for like basis, under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases), Core NPAT up 3.4% on the previous corresponding period
  • Core EPS: 132.5 cents
    • On a like for like basis, under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases), Core EPS up 3.7% on the prior corresponding period

Group:

Revenue up 22.5% to $6.3 billion (excl Capio, revenue up 4.8%)

EBITDAR up 17.4% to $1.1 billion (excl Capio, EBITDAR up 5.4%)

Australia/Asia:

Australia Revenue up 3.9% to $2.7 billion

Australia EBITDAR up 2.4% to $530 million

Equity accounted share of Asia JV net profits up 13.6% to $12.5 million

United Kingdom:

Revenue up 8.7% to £267.6 million

EBITDAR up 6.0% to £47.7 million

Continental Europe*

Revenue up 44.3% to €1.9 billion (excl Capio, revenue up 2.4%)

    • EBITDAR up 38.0% to €319.1 million (excl Capio, EBTDAR up 7.4%)
  • Interim Dividend 62.5 cents fully franked, up 4.2%

*Ramsay Santé has consolidated the

4

Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

earnings of Capio since the acquisition on 7

Nov 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Overall, solid performance in 1H
  • Australia impacted by ongoing soft activity growth
  • Ramsay Santé (formerly known as Ramsay Générale de Santé) performed well and continued to make good progress on the integration of Capio. On track to achieve synergies
  • Ramsay UK recorded its best half performance in recent years assisted by an increase in overall activity
  • Ramsay Sime Darby continues to experience strong growth
  • Continued focus on growth strategy: $189m approved for Australian brownfields during the half

5 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

OUR STRATEGIC POSITION

77,000

Employees

480

Locations

8,500,000

Patient visits/admissions

11

Countries

Global Health

Operator

Economies of scale Best practise

Cost leadership Speed to market

Innovation

Market Leading

Positions

#1 Australia

#1 France

#1 Scandinavia

Differentiated

Business

Scale

Diversified portfolio

Industry leading quality

Deep and experienced leadership

6 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Our Diverse Mix of Facilities & Services

Emergency

Acute care

Diagnostics

Mental

Rehabilitation

Pharmacies

Primary &

Emergency

General Hospitals

Pathology

Health

Inpatient &

In-hospital

Ambulatory

Centres

& Specialist

Radiology

Inpatient & Day

Outpatient

pharmacies

Care

Clinics

Patient facilities

Rehabilitation

Retail

General practice

Radiation

Day Hospitals

facilities

pharmacies

& Allied Health

Oncology

Neuro-

Centres

rehabilitation

5

7 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Group Financial Results

8

GROUP PERFORMANCE 1H FY'20

"Reported"

"Like for like"

Impact

New Lease Standard (AASB16 Leases)

Old Lease Standard (AASB117 Leases)

Six months ended 31 December

2019

2018

Inc/(Dec)

2019

2018

Inc/(Dec)

2019

$m

$m

%

$m

$m

%

$m

(1) AASB16

(1) AASB117

(2) AASB117

(2) AASB117

(1) AASB16

Leases

Leases

Leases

Leases

Leases

Operating Revenue

6,332.5

5,168.8

22.5%

6,332.5

5,168.8

22.5%

EBITDAR

1,146.7

977.1

17.4%

1,146.7

977.1

17.4%

Operating lease expense

80.4

248.5

(67.6)%

314.3

248.5

26.5%

(233.9)

EBITDA

1,066.3

728.6

46.3%

832.4

728.6

14.2%

Depreciation

433.1

218.7

98.0%

267.6

218.7

22.4%

165.5

EBIT

633.2

509.9

24.2%

564.8

509.9

10.8%

Interest

197.2

74.1

166.1%

84.5

74.1

14.0%

112.7

Core NPAT attributable to members of the parent (3)

273.6

290.8

(5.9)%

300.6

290.8

3.4%

Core EPS (4) (cents per share)

132.5

140.6

(5.8)%

145.8

140.6

3.7%

Interim Dividend - fully franked (cents per share)

62.5

60.0

4.2%

62.5

60.0

4.2%

Notes:

All numbers are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated

  1. The FY20 period results include the impact of AASB16 Leases, while the FY19 period results were prepared under the previous lease accounting requirements (AASB117 Leases). Refer to the Overview section of the Appendix 4D for further information.
  2. The FY20 period results and the FY19 period results have been prepared on a like for like basis under the previous lease accounting requirements (AASB117 Leases)
  3. Core NPAT attributable to members of the parent is before non-core items. The minority interest share of Ramsay Sante' Core NPAT has been removed in arriving at Core NPAT attributable to members of the parent.

Ramsay Sante' has consolidated the earnings of Capio since acquisition date of 7 November 2018.

  1. Core EPS is derived from core net profit after CARES dividends.

9 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

RECONCILIATION TO STATUTORY REPORTED NET PROFIT

Six month ended 31 December

2019

2018

Inc./Dec.

$m

$m

Core NPAT

273.6

290.8

(5.9)%

Net non-core items (net of minorities and net of tax) (1)

(15.2)

(20.7)

Statutory Reported Net Profit after tax attributable to members of the Parent

258.4

270.1

(4.3)%

(1) Net non-core items (net of tax)

2019

2018

$m

$m

Non cash portion of rent expense relating to leased UK hospitals

-

(6.1)

Amortisation - service concession assets

(0.8)

(0.7)

Restructuring, acquisition, disposal, impairment, development costs, and

profit on disposal of medical suites(2)

(22.8)

(37.2)

(23.6)

(44.0)

Income tax on non-core items

5.8

14.1

Non controlling interest in non-core items (net of tax)

2.6

9.2

Net non-core items (net of tax) attributable to members of the Parent

(15.2)

(20.7)

On a like for like basis under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases), Statutory Reported Net Profit after tax attributed to members of the Parent was up 4.1% to $281.1 million

10 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

DIVIDEND GROWTH

Interim

Full-year Dividends

Dividend

151.5

FY'20

144.5

Total dividend

134.5

(cents per share)

119.0

Final dividend

81.5

86.5

91.5

72.0

(cents per share)

Interim dividend

53.0

57.5

60.0

62.5

(cents per share)

47.0

FY'16

FY'17

FY'18

FY'19

Dec'19

  • Strong consistent growth in dividends
  • Interim Dividend fully franked, up 4.2%, on previous corresponding interim dividend, slightly higher than the 3.7% increase in like for like, Core EPS growth (under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB 117 Leases))
  • The dividend record date is 6 March 2020 with a payment date on 27 March 2020.

11 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

LEVERAGE AND CASH MANAGEMENT

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Leverage Ratio

6x

RGdS

5x

Générale de Santé

Acquisition of

4.5 (2)

RGdS

Capio

4x

Acquisition

Acquisition of

2.6

HPM

3.1

2.9 (1)

3x

2.5

2.2

2.3

2x

1x

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY'19

Dec'19

Leverage = Net Debt ÷ EBITDA

Notes:

  1. Leverage ratio calculated under the old Lease Accounting Standard (AASB117)
  2. Leverage ratio calculated under the new Lease Accounting Standard (AASB16)
  • Strong balance sheet with financial flexibility to continue to fund the pipeline of brownfield capacity expansion and future acquisitions
  • Leverage:
    • Consolidated Balance Sheet leverage:
      • Old Lease Standard (AASB117) = 2.9x
      • New Lease Standard (AASB16) = 4.5x

Recognition of Lease Liabilities of $4.9 Billion on adoption of AASB16

    • 'Wholly Owned Funding Group' leverage ratio = 2.0x , provides significant capacity for growth
  • Strong & consistent operating cash flow
    • Cash conversion rate 95%

12 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Segment

Performance

Summary

AUSTRALIA

Softer operating environment impacted 1H results

Performance FY'201H

Brownfield programme delivered $50m in completed projects.

Admissions growth was above prior corresponding period, however

overall activity remains subdued when compared to long term

average

Continued good progress on changing our operating model in order

to sustain margins

$189m worth of future developments approved in the half.

Outlook FY'20

Expect volumes to remain subdued

projects in FY'20

Continue to develop our hospital in the home strategy to provide

community & home-based healthcare.

Brownfield programme on track to deliver $168m in completed

3.9%

2,603.02,704.7

2.4%

517.6

530.0

6 mths ended 31

6 mths ended 31

Dec'18

Dec'19

Revenue ($m)

EBITDAR ($m)

14 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Continued investment in brownfields*

Completion forecast FY'20

  • $168m
  • 197 gross beds (144 net)
  • 3 theatres
  • 85 consulting suites

Completed in 1H FY'20

  • $50m
  • 71 gross beds (26 net)
  • 1 theatre
  • 34 consulting suites

Approved in 1H FY'20

  • $189m
  • 207 net beds
  • 8 theatres
  • 1 new ED
  • 13 consulting suites

*Australian brownfield investment only

CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Ramsay Santé performed well in the H1

Performance FY'201H

Ramsay Santé (including Capio) delivered a solid H1 operating result -

above expectations

Excluding Capio, Ramsay Santé delivered results above prior

corresponding period:

Revenue up 2.4%

EBITDAR up 7.4%

French government has agreed to commit to giving a multi-year visibility on

tariffs, with a safety net of at least +0.2% in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Very good progress on Capio integration and the business performed to

expectations during H1

Outlook FY'20

Tariffs for 2020 will be + 0.6% for MSO and 0.5% for rehab and mental

Several new tenders expected in 2020 creating new volume opportunities

health

Identified synergies on track to be delivered

for Ramsay Santé in the Nordics

44.3%

1,934.3

1,340.1

38.0%

231.3

319.1

6 mths ended 31

6 mths ended 31

Dec'18

Dec'19

Revenue (€m)

EBITDAR (€m)

Note: Ramsay Santé has consolidated the earnings of Capio since the acquisition on 7 Nov 2018.

16 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

UNITED KINGDOM

1H growth was strong making this Ramsay UK's best half performance in recent years

Performance 1H FY'20

Ramsay UK performed well in the 1H

Increase in overall activity and strong performances in PMI and

self pay admissions

EBITDAR performance was ahead of prior corresponding

period.

Positive signs remain in the UK in terms of volume growth

246.2

8.7%

267.6

Outlook FY'20

Anticipate improvements in margin in 2H

UK general election majority and Brexit has brought some

stability to the region

Funding for healthcare in UK will improve with longer term

funding increases and a sharper focus on waiting lists

6.0%

44.8

47.7

6 mths ended 31

6 mths ended 31

Dec'18

Dec'19

Revenue (£m)

EBITDAR (£m)

17 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

ASIA

Growing market, remains competitive

Performance FY'201H

Strong operating performance in Malaysia and Indonesia

Groupwide admissions growth strong in the 1H

New developments targeting universal healthcare patients

opened in two of our Indonesian facilities with developments in

the third facility due to be finalised later this year.

Outlook FY'20

New brownfields ramping up

We continue to assess growth opportunities in this market

13.6%

12.5

11.0

6 mths ended

6 mths ended

31 Dec'18

31 Dec'19

Equity Accounted Share of Net Profit of Joint Venture ($m)

184 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Outlook

OUTLOOK

  • Positive signs for Ramsay's business in the UK and Europe in terms of volume and tariff growth
  • Expect the softer growth environment in Australia to remain in the short term
  • Monitoring the impact of coronavirus on our global business
  • Continue to monitor and investigate acquisition and expansion opportunities as well as partnerships with government and other private healthcare providers
  • We reaffirm our FY'20 Core EPS growth on a like-for-like basis of 2% to 4%, which corresponds to negative Core EPS of -6% to -4% under the new lease accounting standard AASB16. This guidance is based on Core EBITDAR growth of 8% to 10%, which is unaffected by the new lease standard

20 Results Briefing - Half Year ended 31 December 2019

Questions

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 23:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
