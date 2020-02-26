Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the six months ended 31 December 2019

CONTINENTAL EUROPE

Ramsay Santé performed well in the H1

Performance FY'201H • Ramsay Santé (including Capio) delivered a solid H1 operating result -

above expectations

• Excluding Capio, Ramsay Santé delivered results above prior

corresponding period:

• Revenue up 2.4%

• EBITDAR up 7.4%

• French government has agreed to commit to giving a multi-year visibility on

tariffs, with a safety net of at least +0.2% in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

• Very good progress on Capio integration and the business performed to

expectations during H1

Outlook FY'20 • Tariffs for 2020 will be + 0.6% for MSO and 0.5% for rehab and mental

• Several new tenders expected in 2020 creating new volume opportunities

health