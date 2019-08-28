Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the year ended 30 June 2019

2.1% increase in Core EPS, 2.0% increase in Core NPAT

Group revenue up 24.4%

Australia delivered solid earnings growth

Ramsay Générale de Santé (ex Capio) delivered in line with expectations

Ramsay UK delivered solid EBIT & revenue growth in 2H following recovery in NHS volumes and tariff increase in April

Maintained focus on enhancing our operating model in all regions which delivered positively to overall performance

16 brownfield projects worth $242 million completed in Australia

A further $244 million approved by the Board during the period and a strong brownfield pipeline