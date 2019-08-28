Log in
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Ramsay Health Care : Presentation - Financial Results Briefing for the year ended 30 June 2019

08/28/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

Ramsay Health Care Limited

Results Briefing

Year ended 30 June 2019

Craig McNally, Managing Director & Bruce Soden, Group Finance Director

29 August 2019

Agenda

Group Performance Overview

Segment Performance

Growth Strategy Update

Outlook

Group

Performance

Overview

Group Highlights FY'19

Performance:

Growth:

  • 2.1% increase in Core EPS, 2.0% increase in Core NPAT
  • Group revenue up 24.4%
  • Australia delivered solid earnings growth
  • Ramsay Générale de Santé (ex Capio) delivered in line with expectations
  • Ramsay UK delivered solid EBIT & revenue growth in 2H following recovery in NHS volumes and tariff increase in April
  • Maintained focus on enhancing our operating model in all regions which delivered positively to overall performance
  • 16 brownfield projects worth $242 million completed in Australia
  • A further $244 million approved by the Board during the period and a strong brownfield pipeline
  • Completed the acquisition of the pan-European healthcare company, Capio. Integration is well underway

RAMSAY'S OPERATIONS TODAY

77,000

Employees

c500

Locations

8,500,000

Patient visits/admissions

11

Countries

Global Health

Operator

Economies of scale Best practice

Cost leadership Speed to market

Innovation

Market Leading

Positions

#1 Australia

#1 France

#1 Scandinavia

Differentiated

Business

Scale

Diversified portfolio

Industry leading quality

Deep and experienced leadership

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 23:30:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 11 374 M
EBIT 2019 1 089 M
Net income 2019 535 M
Debt 2019 4 832 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 24,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,43x
Capitalization 13 577 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 67,74  AUD
Last Close Price 67,57  AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
Bruce Roger Soden CFO, Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Peter John Evans Deputy Chairman
Roderick Hamilton McGeoch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED16.89%9 189
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA3.73%27 191
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 714
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 066
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 961
HAPVIDA PARTICIPACOES E INVESTIMENTOS SA54.81%8 532
