Ramsdens : Notice of Second Interim Results and AGM

Ramsdens Holdings PLC

('Ramsdens', the 'Group', the 'Company')

Notice of Second Interim Results and Annual General Meeting

Ramsdens Holdings PLC, the diversified financial services provider and retailer, will announce its Second Interim Results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 on Wednesday 27 May 2020.

The publication of these results follows the Group's announced change of accounting reference date and financial year end from 31 March to 30 September.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be a closed meeting held on Monday 6 July 2020. Further details will be given in the notice to shareholders.

