Ramsdens : Notice of Second Interim Results and AGM

Ramsdens Holdings PLC
('Ramsdens', the 'Group', the 'Company')
Notice of Second Interim Results and Annual General Meeting
Ramsdens Holdings PLC, the diversified financial services provider and retailer, will announce its Second Interim Results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 on Wednesday 27 May 2020.
The publication of these results follows the Group's announced change of accounting reference date and financial year end from 31 March to 30 September.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be a closed meeting held on Monday 6 July 2020. Further details will be given in the notice to shareholders.
Enquiries:
Ramsdens Holdings PLC Tel: +44 (0) 1642 579957
Peter Kenyon, CEO
Martin Clyburn, CFO
Liberum Capital Limited, Nominated AdviserTel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Richard Crawley
Joshua Hughes
Hudson Sandler (Financial PR)Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133
Alex Brennan
Lucy Wollam
