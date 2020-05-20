Ramsdens : Notice of Second Interim Results and AGM

Log in
Ramsdens Holdings PLC

('Ramsdens', the 'Group', the 'Company')

Notice of Second Interim Results and Annual General Meeting

Ramsdens Holdings PLC, the diversified financial services provider and retailer, will announce its Second Interim Results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020 on Wednesday 27 May 2020.

The publication of these results follows the Group's announced change of accounting reference date and financial year end from 31 March to 30 September.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be a closed meeting held on Monday 6 July 2020. Further details will be given in the notice to shareholders.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Ramsdens Holdings PLC Tel: +44 (0) 1642 579957

Peter Kenyon, CEO

Martin Clyburn, CFO

Liberum Capital Limited, Nominated AdviserTel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley

Joshua Hughes

Hudson Sandler (Financial PR)Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Alex Brennan

Lucy Wollam

Disclaimer

Ramsdens Holdings PLC published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 06:12:06 UTC
