Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Ramsdens Holdings PLC    RFX   GB00BDR6V192

RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC

(RFX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 11:35:48 am
194 GBp   +0.26%
02:22aRAMSDENS : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramsdens : Pre-Close Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:22am EDT

07 October 2019

Ramsdens Holdings PLC

('Ramsdens', 'the Company', 'the Group')

Pre-Close Trading Update

Ramsdens is pleased to announce that it has continued to trade well and that the Group's profit performance has been in line with the Board's expectations during the six months ended 30 September 2019. This outcome again reflects the strength of the Group's business model and diversified income streams.

In addition to this good trading performance, during the first half, Ramsdens' management took the decision to scrap some of the Group's slower-moving jewellery stock to take advantage of a relatively high gold price. As a result, the Group will report an additional, non-recurring gross profit of approximately £600,000 in its first half results.

The Group will announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 on 3 December 2019.

Peter Kenyon, CEO of Ramsdens commented:

'The Group has delivered a good performance in the first half of the year. Once again this reflects the strength of the Group's diversified income streams which continue to offer resilience in what remains a challenging consumer environment.

The stores acquired from The Money Shop have performed well and the Board continues to appraise acquisition opportunities in this highly fragmented market. The widely publicised recent collapse of one of the Group's largest competitors has again highlighted the importance of our outstanding and highly-trusted customer proposition.

The Board remains confident that the Group will continue to successfully deliver its strategic objectives and make further progress during the second half of the year.'

Enquiries:

Ramsdens Holdings PLC Tel: +44 (0) 1642 579957

Peter Kenyon, CEO

Martin Clyburn, CFO

Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley

Joshua Hughes

Hudson Sandler (Financial PR) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

Alex Brennan

Lucy Wollam

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens is a growing, diversified, financial services provider and retailer, operating in the four core business segments of foreign currency exchange, pawnbroking loans, precious metals buying and selling and retailing of second hand and new jewellery.

Headquartered in Middlesbrough, the Group operates from 162 stores within the UK (including 4 franchised stores) and has a small but growing online presence.

During the FY19 financial year, the Group served over 830,000 customers across its different services. Ramsdens is fully FCA authorised for its pawnbroking and credit broking activities.

www.ramsdensplc.com

www.ramsdensforcash.co.uk

Disclaimer

Ramsdens Holdings PLC published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:21:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
02:22aRAMSDENS : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 53,0 M
EBIT 2020 7,57 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 9,60 M
Yield 2020 3,81%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 59,7 M
Chart RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ramsdens Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 248,00  GBp
Last Close Price 193,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Edward Kenyon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Meehan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Anthony Clyburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Edward Herrick Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen John Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC14.16%73
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.20.20%74 512
MORGAN STANLEY2.85%70 524
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.11%54 679
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY40.41%35 207
HUATAI SECURITIES17.84%22 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group