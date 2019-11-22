Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd    RQIH   BMG7371X1065

RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LT

(RQIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randall & Quilter Investment : Program underwriting partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:07am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Program underwriting partnership
Released 07:00 22-Nov-2019



RNS Number : 2842U
Randall & Quilter Inv Hldgs Ltd
22 November 2019

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Accredited announces new program underwriting partnership with Trinity Transportation Services, LLC Tow Truck Operators Program

22 November 2019

Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. ('Accredited'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd ('R&Q') and a Florida domiciled insurance company licensed in all 50 states to write admitted business, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new program partnership with Trinity Transportation Services, LLC ('TTS') and its associated third party administrator, Global Claims Services ('GCS'). TTS, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, was formed in March 2004.

From 1 November 2019, Accredited will be an issuing carrier on behalf of TTS and the tow truck operators business it has built across the United States. Accredited's product with this account will include commercial liability and property coverages for towing, transport and recovery services offered nationwide. Accredited will initially provide coverage in TTS's top states and ultimately offer the program nationally.

Todd Campbell, President and CEO of Accredited, commented: 'We are pleased to partner with TTS as they have an excellent reputation in their industry and the established platform and resources to support their program plans. Accredited has a growing pipeline of new partnerships for 2019 and 2020 and we are excited to be delivering on our mission to be the program underwriter of choice for US MGAs, MGUs, program owners and their capital partners.'

Walt Sliva, President of TTS added: 'We are pleased to begin a new partnership with Accredited. Accredited's unique approach to programs and dedicated program team will provide Trinity with the ideal platform to serve our retail agents and customers in the towing, transport and recovery industries. We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with Accredited.'

Alan Quilter, R&Q Joint CEO and Group CFO, said: 'This partnership underlines our commitment to supporting high quality program business, with superior MGAs across the US and highlights the important role that Accredited plays in this arena. Our pipeline is strong and we expect to announce further partnerships shortly.'

Ends



Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

www.rqih.com

Alan Quilter

Tel: +44 7780 5960

Numis Securities Limited

Stuart Skinner (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: +44 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar (Broker)

Tel: +44 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Stephane Auton/James Thomas

Tel: +44 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: +44 3727 1046


Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRAFEUFWFFUSEDF
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Program underwriting partnership - RNS

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 07:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTME
02:07aRANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Program underwriting partnership
PU
10/28RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : Program underwriting partnership
PU
10/17Brexit may spur more deals in legacy general insurance policies
RE
10/03RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG LT : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from sha..
FA
10/02RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : R&Q appoints Chief Restructuring Officer
PU
09/25RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : A.M. Best rating
PU
09/19AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. a..
BU
09/09RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Notice of General Meeting and Return of Capi..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 219 M
EBIT 2019 51,0 M
Net income 2019 35,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 200,00  GBp
Last Close Price 191,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 4,71%
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Kevin Quilter Joint CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roger Sellek Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Edward Randall Executive Chairman
Sangeeta Johnson Head-Operations
Terry McGinness Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD15.76%483
ALLIANZ SE24.24%100 334
CHUBB LIMITED16.09%69 118
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP33.71%57 305
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES34.37%54 080
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC34.31%46 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group