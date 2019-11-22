Randall & Quilter Investment : Program underwriting partnership

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Accredited announces new program underwriting partnership with Trinity Transportation Services, LLC Tow Truck Operators Program

22 November 2019

Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. ('Accredited'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd ('R&Q') and a Florida domiciled insurance company licensed in all 50 states to write admitted business, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new program partnership with Trinity Transportation Services, LLC ('TTS') and its associated third party administrator, Global Claims Services ('GCS'). TTS, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, was formed in March 2004.

From 1 November 2019, Accredited will be an issuing carrier on behalf of TTS and the tow truck operators business it has built across the United States. Accredited's product with this account will include commercial liability and property coverages for towing, transport and recovery services offered nationwide. Accredited will initially provide coverage in TTS's top states and ultimately offer the program nationally.

Todd Campbell, President and CEO of Accredited, commented: 'We are pleased to partner with TTS as they have an excellent reputation in their industry and the established platform and resources to support their program plans. Accredited has a growing pipeline of new partnerships for 2019 and 2020 and we are excited to be delivering on our mission to be the program underwriter of choice for US MGAs, MGUs, program owners and their capital partners.'

Walt Sliva, President of TTS added: 'We are pleased to begin a new partnership with Accredited. Accredited's unique approach to programs and dedicated program team will provide Trinity with the ideal platform to serve our retail agents and customers in the towing, transport and recovery industries. We are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with Accredited.'

Alan Quilter, R&Q Joint CEO and Group CFO, said: 'This partnership underlines our commitment to supporting high quality program business, with superior MGAs across the US and highlights the important role that Accredited plays in this arena. Our pipeline is strong and we expect to announce further partnerships shortly.'

Ends







Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. www.rqih.com Alan Quilter Tel: +44 7780 5960 Numis Securities Limited Stuart Skinner (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 7260 1000 Charles Farquhar (Broker) Tel: +44 7260 1000 Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Stephane Auton/James Thomas Tel: +44 7408 4090 FTI Consulting Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell Tel: +44 3727 1046



Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com