Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Annual Report & Accounts

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Distribution of Annual Report & Accounts

19 June 2019

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (AIM:RQIH), the global program underwriting management and legacy acquisitions specialist,is pleased to confirm that its 2018 Annual Report & Accounts have been posted on its website at www.rqih.com.

Ends

Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. Ken Randall Tel: 0207 780 5945 Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser) Stuart Skinner Tel: 020 7260 1000 Charles Farquhar Tel: 020 7260 1000 Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Stephane Auton/James Thomas Tel: 020 7408 4090 FTI Consulting Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell Tel: 020 3727 1046

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/ reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com