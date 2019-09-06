Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Interim Results

Log in
09/06/2019 | 02:42am EDT

Interim results for the 6months ended 30 June 2019

The Board of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (AIM-RQIH), the specialist non-life Legacy insurance investor and capacity provider to the US and European MGA Business, announces the Group's interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019.

Financial Highlights

· Pre tax profit £33.1m (H1 2018 continuing: £7.8m).

· Earnings per share (basic) 19.2p (H1 2018 continuing: 3.6p).

· 13% increase in net tangible assets per share to 133.2p (H1 2018: 117.6p).

· Proposed interim distribution per share of 3.8p (H1 2018: 3.6p).

· Return on tangible equity 12.5% (H1 2018: 6.8%).

· Oversubscribed new share issue in March 2019 of £103.5m (after costs and expenses).

Operational Highlights

· Completed the acquisition of Global Re for $80.5m - our largest ever legacy transaction.

· Agreed acquisition of Sandell Re for $25m, subject to regulatory approval. Once completed, this Legacy acquisition will contribute to the 2019 full year result.

· Completion of five new Legacy acquisitions and three Legacy reinsurances in the half year.

· Launch of 10 new Program Management contracts in the USA and Europe.

· Estimated future gross written premium of approaching $800m per annum from program contracts secured to date.

· Excellent pipeline of new business opportunities in both Legacy and Program Management.

· New leadership structure announced with Dr Roger Sellek and Alan Quilter (R&Q co-founder) appointed as Joint Group CEOs. Ken Randall continues as Executive Group Chairman.

Group Summary Financial Performance

Group Results £'000

1HY 2019

FY 2018

1HY 2018

Operating profit (continuing)

37,668

18,596

10,140

Profit before tax (continuing)

33,087

14,251

7,780

Profit before tax

33,087

11,693

5,527

Profit after tax

32,600

7,822

4,974

Earnings per share (basic)

19.2p

5.8p

3.6p

Balance sheet information

Total Assets

1,562,258

1,197,573

1,138,108

Cash and investments

728,915

638,672

584,163

Total gross reserves

942,250

699,078

769,059

Amounts owed to credit institutions

106,614

140,243

73,223

Shareholders' equity

302,019

175,638

167,490

Key statistics

Investment return

2.3%

1.2%

0.7%

Return on tangible equity

12.5%

5.0%

6.8%

Net tangible assets per share

133.2p

123.6p

117.6p

Net assets value per share

154.2p

139.4p

133.0p

Distribution per share *interim

3.8p*

9.2p

3.6p*

Commenting on the results for the half year, Ken Randall, Executive Group Chairman said:

'I am pleased to report a set of results reflecting both an outstanding financial performance and continuing delivery against our strategy.

The Group has achieved more than a four fold increase in pre- tax profits for continuing operations compared to the same period in 2018. As expected these excellent results reflect the completion of Legacy deals that were carried over from 2018 - notably the acquisition of GLOBAL U.S. Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary GLOBAL Reinsurance Corporation of America ('Global Re') and retro-active reinsurance of Schools Association for Excess Risk ('SAFER').

The H1 Results have also been enhanced by a strong investment performance with total income of £16m against only £5.4m for the whole of 2018.

Our Program Management Business is growing strongly as we continue to expand our relationships with business producers and mainstream reinsurers and we have good visibility of future commission earnings. The onboarding process for newly agreed programs in Europe is a little slower than we had originally expected, however, the Program segment of our business is expected to move into profit by the middle of 2020 with anticipated strong earnings growth thereafter.

Our traditional Legacy business continues to thrive with five Legacy acquisitions and three Legacy reinsurances completed in the period. We are seeing a growing number of larger deal opportunities as the demand for Legacy solutions continues to grow.

The investment markets were positive in the first half year, enabling us to recover all unrealised losses sustained in the final weeks of 2018. We continue to invest in high grade securities and the growth in our insurance float (£729m at 30 June 2019 vs £584m a year earlier) should ameliorate some of the impact of declining interest rates over the longer term.

The investment result for the first half of 2019 was an average yield of 2.3% against just 0.7% at the same stage in 2018. We have overhauled our investment portfolio by disposing of almost all equity investments, rationalising our third party investment managers and reducing investment management expenses.

We have announced changes in our leadership team with the recruitment of Dr Roger Sellek, who has joined from AM Best, and the promotion of Alan Quilter as Joint Group CEO's. I shall continue in the role of Executive Group Chairman. Freed of day to day operational responsibility, I shall be focusing on the strategic development and expansion of the Group.

The business continues to perform well with an excellent pipeline of new opportunities in both Legacy and Program Management. The Board expects that full year results for 2019 will be in line with market expectations and we remain very positive about our medium and long term prospects, which will benefit from the emerging profits from our fast growing Program Management business.

Whilst the final outcome of Brexit remains unclear, we believe the preparation and plans we have put in place will enable the Group's European business to continue without material interruption in all likely scenarios, including a 'no deal' Brexit. Our large concentration of US dollar revenues and net assets provides a good measure of protection in the event of ongoing sterling weakness.

Michael Smith has retired from the Board having served as a non-executive Director since the Group's initial listing on AIM. We wish him a long and healthy retirement and I am personally grateful for his support and wise counsel.'

ENDS

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Financial Results

We are delighted to report a six fold increase in our after tax profits for continuing operations and growth in excess of 500% in earnings per share compared to the first half of 2018.

This was an exceptional six months for the Group. As expected, profits have been bolstered by a significant contribution from the acquisition of Global Re and a Legacy reinsurance of SAFER, which were both carried over from 2018. The interim result also reflects substantially increased investment earnings on our growing insurance float. The Group balance sheet has strengthened considerably following the successful fund raise in March 2019, the proceeds of which are being used to support our Program Management business and allow us to continue to focus on larger Legacy transactions. Net assets at 30 June 2019 were £302m against £176m at 31 December 2018.

Our growing Program Management operation now trades under the 'Accredited' brand in both Europe and the USA. Our aim is to satisfy the growing demand in both Europe and the US from Managing General Agents ('MGAs'), who generate and service the business, for highly rated Program insurance carriers which are able to provide a full range of insurance licenses, and which act as the conduit between each MGA and the reinsurance market. R&Q's owned Insurance Companies have enjoyed an AM Best A- (Excellent) financial strength rating for some time, and earlier this year we also achieved an increase in the financial size category from AM Best reflecting the increased strength of our balance sheet. This has already proved to be an additional attraction to MGAs and their producing Brokers when they are assessing the appointment of the Accredited companies as Program partners.

Legacy

In previous reports, we have commented on the transactional nature of legacy acquisitions and the difficulty of predicting with certainty when transactions will actually complete, especially when they are - quite properly - the subject of rigorous regulatory scrutiny. The acquisition of Global Re is an excellent example, where we initially anticipated the deal would complete in 2018, but in fact completion was not achieved until May 2019 with the financial benefits for the Group therefore delayed until 2019.

Our pipeline of transactions remains strong and we anticipate completing a number of further acquisitions and reinsurances in the second half year including the (already announced) Bermudian reinsurer, Sandell Re, for which we are awaiting regulatory approval.

We continue to explore potential 'side-car' arrangements with third party capital to finance larger acquisitions where we believe R&Q's originating and structuring skills are attractive to third party investors seeking exposure to discontinued non-life insurance business.

Legacy market conditions remain positive, with the owners of discontinued insurance business exploring efficient ways to offload their Legacy portfolios. The European-wide Solvency II regulations and the associated 'equivalence' regimes means Legacy business can give rise to onerous capital and reporting obligations for incumbent insurers, even though they no longer actively participate in such business. In addition, we benefit from reorganisations occurring in response to US tax reforms and OECD tax policies which can have a significant impact on some self-insurance entities, especially those that are domiciled offshore.

There are increasing, and sometimes large, opportunities emerging where insurers decide to sell off Legacy portfolios in order to free up capital to support their ongoing business. Last year saw an increased number of major merger announcements and we expect this trend to continue. Such business combinations frequently give rise to Legacy opportunities following the post-merger rationalisation process.

The run-off of our Group's existing Legacy portfolios has continued without any major surprises in H1. Our annual in-depth actuarial reviews are commissioned towards the end of the financial year. As expected our interim assessment at 30 June has not indicated any significant adverse trend nor have we identified any significant reserve redundancy, reflecting the significant credit taken for reserve savings in the 2018 results.

Program Management (Accredited)

Our Program Management Division - Accredited - continued to grow strongly in the first half of the year both in the US and Europe as our strengthened balance sheet, high governance standards, AM Best A- (Excellent) financial strength ratings and comprehensive range of insurance licenses continued to attract MGAs seeking a program partner.

MGAs remain a popular platform for insurance entrepreneurs, but they require the support of a Program insurance carrier with the required insurance licenses and high quality credit rating in the markets in which they underwrite.

Our USA domiciled company, Accredited Surety and Casualty, Inc. and its European sister company, Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited (domiciled in Malta), are able to meet these needs and provide high quality oversight through monitoring claims and back office processes, corporate governance and regulatory compliance.

In some jurisdictions, especially in Europe, Accredited has benefited from the retrenchment of a number of former Program specialists as a consequence of their weak balance sheets, low credit ratings and inferior underwriting standards. Although there are noteworthy competitors, the quality of the support we provide, our balance sheet strength and market knowledge are proving to be attractive. There are significant barriers to entry and we continue to get a good show of new business opportunities and are able to be selective as to those MGAs we support and the classes of business we underwrite.

From the Group's perspective, the earnings profile of the Program commissions gives us good visibility of future earnings, which complements the less predictable ('lumpy') earnings from R&Q's Legacy acquisitions business. Our approval process for new business is intensive and requires a comprehensive and lengthy 'diligence' review and, in addition, we must meet the requirements of the applicable regulatory authorities. Consequently it can take many weeks or even months between agreeing the outline terms with a new MGA and the business being able to launch and generate premium income.

In 2018 we reported that Accredited had contracted with MGAs with expected future premium income of approximately $500m per annum. Estimated contracted future business has now reached in excess of $800m per annum and we anticipate this will grow to more than $1bn per annum during 2020. As explained, we have invested heavily to ensure that we have the necessary infrastructure and staff to support this high growth and there is an inevitable deferral before we are able to take full credit for the earned commissions - although the nature of the earnings profile means that we have good visibility of future commission earnings over the next two years. We anticipate the Group's Program business will move into profit in the middle of 2020 with earnings growing strongly thereafter.

As regards Brexit, we have established a UK branch of our Maltese entity which will enable us to continue underwriting and servicing UK business. The Malta Home Office operation will continue to support our clients in all remaining EU Member States in the event of a hard Brexit scenario.

External Borrowing

In December 2018 the Group raised $70m through the issue of ten year subordinated loan notes. We have also negotiated increased borrowing facilities with Royal Bank of Scotland, which are available to support further Legacy acquisition activity. In addition we continue to explore the option of negotiating 'side-car' arrangements with third party capital which may be appropriate for larger size transactions. Our debt/equity ratio at 30 June 2019 was 26%.

Investment Income

Since December 2018, our investment portfolio has performed strongly. Investment income was £16.0m in H1 2019, compared to £5.4m for the whole of 2018. Cash and investments have increased by £90m since 31st December 2018 to £729m, representing an investable asset ratio of 2.4 times group equity.

The investment performance was driven largely by a combination of the strong recovery of our equity portfolio, which we have since exited, and yields falling following the market's flight to safety over concerns of a global slowdown, Brexit and the US-China trade war. We benefitted particularly from our Treasury holdings and the long-dated investment portfolio we acquired as part of the Global Re acquisition.

We have successfully ramped up the Global Re portfolio and realigned the book, which added $115m to the Group's cash and investments, net of purchase price. We anticipate further increases in cash and investments from legacy deals in H2 2019. Investment income is an increasingly important part of our returns mix as we move into the larger legacy deal space and we have the opportunity to increase the investment returns on the portfolios we acquire.

Our process of rationalising our investment managers is nearing completion and we expect to benefit from better gross returns and lower investment fees going forward. We are focused on capital preservation and absolute return. As such, if we are not being paid to take risk then we will not take it just to chase yield. Our portfolio still contains a large proportion of cash and T-bills as we keep our powder dry for attractive opportunities and we believe we are well positioned to do so.

We expect a good performance in H2 2019, albeit at a lower percentage return compared to H1 2019.

Return of Capital

The Board is recommending an interim distribution of 3.8p per share which will be payable on 9 October 2019. In line with existing policy, this is an increase of 0.2p over the amount paid in 2018.

Management Succession and Staffing

We have announced changes to the Group's leadership team with the appointment of Dr Roger Sellek (who has joined us from AM Best, the well-known insurance credit rating agency), and Alan Quilter as joint Group CEOs. Roger and Alan will be jointly responsible for the day to day running of the business whilst I will continue as Executive Chairman and will be focusing on the strategic development and expansion of the Group. We already have good 'bench strength' within the senior management team, but we expect to make additional senior appointments in the course of the next year or so to ensure that we have adequate resources to manage the expected expansion of the Group's business.

The Board

Michael Smith has decided to retire from the Board having served as a Non-Executive Director since the Group's admission to AIM in 2007. As already announced, Jo Fox has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director. The Board is giving active consideration to the addition of a further Non-Executive Director.

Outlook

We have successfully re-engineered the R&Q business over the last three years to enable the Group to focus on Legacy and Program Management. We have a reputation in Legacy stretching back almost three decades and we have quickly established a meaningful presence in Program Management in both Europe and the US. The business has the infrastructure, management and technical capacity to handle further expansion and we believe there are excellent growth opportunities in each of our core business segments.

The Board is pleased with the progress we have made over the last three years with the simplification of our business and believes that the Group is very well positioned to exploit exciting prospects for future growth.

K E Randall

Executive Chairman

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months

ended 30 June 2019

Six months

ended 30 June 2018

Year

ended 31 December 2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Note

£000

£000

£000

Continuing operations

Gross premiums written

226,062

157,643

183,838

Reinsurers' share of gross premiums

(138,262)

(45,278)

(118,928)

Premiums written, net of reinsurance

87,800

112,365

64,910

Change in gross provision for unearned premiums

(55,755)

(13,638)

(42,044)

Change in provision for unearned premiums, reinsurers' share

58,722

14,801

40,583

Net change in provision for unearned premiums

2,967

1,163

(1,461)

Earned premiums net of reinsurance

90,767

113,528

63,449

Investment income

6

16,030

2,620

5,430

Other income

4,412

5,738

11,960

20,442

8,358

17,390

Total income

3

111,209

121,886

80,839

Gross claims paid

(88,207)

(77,989)

(161,360)

Reinsurers' share of gross claims paid

58,165

36,472

106,238

Claims paid, net of reinsurance

(30,042)

(41,517)

(55,122)

Movement in gross technical provisions

(80,568)

(16,483)

69,579

Movement in reinsurers' share of technical provisions

32,160

(8,904)

(3,759)

Net change in provision for claims

(48,408)

(25,387)

65,820

Net insurance claims incurred

(78,450)

(66,904)

10,698

Operating expenses

(37,144)

(45,164)

(77,294)

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase and impairment of intangible assets

3

(4,385)

9,818

14,243

Goodwill on bargain purchase

42,858

1,173

5,997

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

(805)

(851)

(1,644)

Result of operating activities

37,668

10,140

18,596

Finance costs

(4,581)

(2,360)

(4,345)

Profit from continuing operations before income taxes

33,087

7,780

14,251

Income tax charge

7

(487)

(778)

(3,946)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

3

32,600

7,002

10,305

Loss for the period from discontinued operations

4

-

(2,028)

(2,483)

Profit for the period

32,600

4,974

7,822

Attributable to equity holders of the parent:-

Attributable to ordinary shareholders

32,704

4,508

7,341

Non-controlling interests

(104)

466

481

32,600

4,974

7,822

Earnings per ordinary share from continuing and discontinued operations:-

Basic

19.2p

3.6p

5.8p

Diluted

19.2p

3.6p

5.8p

Earnings per ordinary share from continuing operations:-

Basic

9

19.2p

5.2p

7.8p

Diluted

9

19.2p

5.2p

7.8p

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December 2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

Other comprehensive income:-

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Pension scheme actuarial (losses)/gains

(1,131)

458

4,661

Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial losses/(gains)

192

(78)

(792)

(939)

380

3,869

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:-

Exchange gains on consolidation

1,997

2,622

8,809

Other comprehensive income

1,058

3,002

12,678

Profit for the period

32,600

4,974

7,822

Total comprehensive income for the period

33,658

7,976

20,500

Attributable to:-

Equity holders of the parent

33,769

7,492

19,985

Non-controlling interests

(111)

484

515

Total comprehensive income for the period

33,658

7,976

20,500

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Attributable to equity holders of the Parent

Share

capital

Share premium

Foreign currency translation reserve

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Six months ended 30 June 2019

At beginning of period

2,520

51,135

9,273

112,710

175,638

349

175,987

Profit for the period

-

-

-

32,704

32,704

(104)

32,600

Other comprehensive income

Exchange gains/(losses) on consolidation

-

-

2,004

-

2,004

(7)

1,997

Pension scheme actuarial losses

-

-

-

(1,131)

(1,131)

-

(1,131)

Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial losses

-

-

-

192

192

-

192

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

2,004

(939)

1,065

(7)

1,058

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

2,004

31,765

33,769

(111)

33,658

Transactions with owners

Share based payments

-

138

-

-

138

-

138

Issue of shares

1,398

102,047

-

-

103,445

-

103,445

Issue of AB shares

10,971

(10,971)

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of AB shares

(10,971)

-

-

-

(10,971)

-

(10,971)

At end of period

3,918

142,349

11,277

144,475

302,019

238

302,257

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share

capital

Share premium

Foreign currency translation reserve

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Six months ended 30 June 2018

At beginning of period

2,517

62,257

901

101,097

166,772

(166)

166,606

Profit for the period

-

-

-

4,508

4,508

466

4,974

Other comprehensive income

Exchange gains on consolidation

-

-

2,604

-

2,604

18

2,622

Pension scheme actuarial gains

-

-

-

458

458

-

458

Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial gains

-

-

-

(78)

(78)

-

(78)

Total other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

2,604

380

2,984

18

3,002

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

2,604

4,888

7,492

484

7,976

Transactions with owners

Issue of shares

1

23

-

-

24

-

24

Issue of Z shares

6,798

(6,798)

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of Z shares

(6,798)

-

-

-

(6,798)

-

(6,798)

At end of period

2,518

55,482

3,505

105,985

167,490

318

167,808

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2018

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share

capital

Share option costs

Share premium

Foreign currency translation reserve

Retained earnings

Total

Non-controlling interests

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Year ended 31 December 2018

At beginning of year

2,517

-

62,257

901

101,097

166,772

(166)

166,606

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

7,341

7,341

481

7,822

Other comprehensive income

Exchange gains on consolidation

-

-

-

8,372

403

8,775

34

8,809

Pension scheme actuarial gains

-

-

-

-

4,661

4,661

-

4,661

Deferred tax on pension scheme actuarial gains

-

-

-

-

(792)

(792)

-

(792)

Total other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

8,372

4,272

12,644

34

12,678

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

8,372

11,613

19,985

515

20,500

Transactions with owners

Share based payments

-

-

212

-

-

212

-

212

Issue of shares

3

-

-

-

-

3

-

3

Issue of Z & AA shares

11,334

-

(11,334)

-

-

-

-

-

Cancellation of Z & AA shares

(11,334)

-

-

-

-

(11,334)

-

(11,334)

At end of year

2,520

-

51,135

9,273

112,710

175,638

349

175,987

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019

Company number 47341

Note

30 June

2019

30 June

2018

31 December

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

Assets

Intangible assets

41,161

19,430

19,974

Property, plant and equipment

905

680

577

Right of use assets

2,690

-

-

Investment properties

1,520

1,930

1,881

Financial instruments

455,418

439,884

401,749

Reinsurers' share of insurance liabilities

8

409,859

261,727

300,357

Current tax assets

1,635

6,480

191

Deferred tax assets

5,351

6,437

3,205

Insurance and other receivables

370,222

257,261

232,716

Cash and cash equivalents

273,497

144,279

236,923

Total assets

1,562,258

1,138,108

1,197,573

Liabilities

Insurance contract provisions

8

942,250

769,059

699,078

Financial liabilities

107,859

74,307

141,382

Deferred tax liabilities

7,645

7,355

3,449

Insurance and other payables

10

195,111

101,214

168,488

Current tax liabilities

452

7,447

2,323

Pension scheme obligations

6,684

10,918

6,866

Total liabilities

1,260,001

970,300

1,021,586

Equity

Share capital

3,918

2,518

2,520

Share premium

142,349

55,482

51,135

Foreign currency translation reserve

11,277

3,505

9,273

Retained earnings

144,475

105,985

112,710

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

302,019

167,490

175,638

Non-controlling interests in subsidiary undertakings

238

318

349

Total equity

302,257

167,808

175,987

Total liabilities and equity

1,562,258

1,138,108

1,197,573

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 5 September 2019 and were signed on its behalf by:

K E Randall A K Quilter

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement as at 30 June 2019

Six months

ended

30 June 2019

Six months

ended

30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

£000

£000

£000

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit for the period

32,600

4,974

7,822

Tax included in consolidated income statement

487

553

3,871

Finance costs

4,581

2,360

4,345

Depreciation and impairments

1,026

155

335

Share based payments

138

23

212

Loss on divestment

-

215

215

Goodwill on bargain purchase

(42,858)

(1,173)

(5,997)

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

805

851

1,644

Fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets

(8,855)

1,455

5,754

Loss on revaluation of investment property

-

847

903

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment

130

-

-

Contributions to pension scheme

(1,400)

-

-

Loss/(profit) on net assets of pension schemes

87

84

(479)

Increase in receivables

(115,650)

(73,426)

(61,734)

Decrease/(increase) in deposits with ceding undertakings

765

(89)

343

Increase in payables

19,385

7,032

69,679

Increase/(decrease) in net insurance technical provisions

45,441

24,224

(64,359)

Income tax paid

(2,330)

-

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(65,648)

(31,915)

(37,446)

Cash flows to investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(613)

(310)

(189)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

24

19

Proceeds from disposal of investment property

361

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets

1,936

-

-

Purchase of intangible assets

(102)

-

(92)

Sale of financial assets

139,515

32,540

69,774

Purchase of financial assets

(40,010)

(61,212)

(46,023)

Acquisition of subsidiary undertaking (offset by cash acquired)

(53,031)

4,592

(8,972)

Divestment (offset by cash disposed of)

-

16,511

13,387

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

48,056

(7,855)

27,904

Net cash from financing activities

Repayment of borrowings

(33,466)

(8,000)

(3,000)

New borrowing arrangements

-

25,040

86,170

Interest and other finance costs paid

(4,581)

(2,360)

(4,345)

Cancellation of shares

(10,971)

(6,798)

(11,334)

Receipts from issue of shares

103,445

1

3

Net cash from financing activities

54,427

7,883

67,494

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

36,835

(31,887)

57,952

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

236,923

174,502

174,502

Foreign exchange movement on cash and cash equivalents

(261)

1,664

4,469

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

273,497

144,279

236,923

Share of Syndicates' cash restricted funds

19,886

21,205

18,150

Other funds

253,611

123,074

218,773

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

273,497

144,279

236,923

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

1. Basis of preparation

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2019 and 2018 half years are unaudited, but have been subject to review by the Group's auditors.

2. Significant accounting policiesThe accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 other than as detailed below. There have been no amendments to accounting policies.

New standards effective from 1 January 2019:-IFRS 16, Leases.

IFRS 16 Leases specifies how to recognise, measure and disclose leases. The standard replaces IAS 17 Leases and Related Interpretations. The standard provides a single lessee accounting model, requiring lessees to recognise assets and liabilities for all leases unless the lease term is 12 months or less or the underlying asset has a low value. The rental charge in previous Consolidated Income Statements for leases has been replaced in the 2019 reporting year with a depreciation charge for the lease assets and an interest expense for the lease liabilities. Under the standard the Group has adopted the retrospective modified approach and therefore the comparatives are not restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4.

The right of use asset recognised in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at 30 June 2019 is £2,690k. This asset has given rise to a depreciation charge of £870k for the six month period ending 30 June 2019 and the cost is included in operating expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement.

The lease liability is included in Financial liabilities in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and at 30 June 2019 amounts to £2,712k. The unwind of the liability for the six month period ending 30 June 2019 has created an interest cost of £56k which is included in Finance Costs in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement.

3. Segmental information

The Group's segments represent the level at which financial information is reported to the Board, being the chief operating decision maker as defined in IFRS 8. The reportable segments have been identified as follows:-

• Live - the Group delegates underwriting authority to Managing General Agents ('MGAs') and provides underwriting capacity through its licensed platforms in the US and Europe and provides capital support for the Group's participation on Lloyd's Syndicates with live business

• Legacy - the Group acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt and provides capital support for the Group's participation on Lloyd's Syndicates in run-off

• Other - primarily includes the holding company and other non-core subsidiaries which fall outside of the segments above

Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Continuing operations

Live

Legacy

Other

Consolidation adjustments

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Earned premiums, net of reinsurance

14,304

76,463

-

-

90,767

Net investment income

5,009

13,780

4,362

(7,121)

16,030

External income

1,580

1,009

1,823

-

4,412

Internal income

13

8,198

14,988

(23,199)

-

Total income

20,906

99,450

21,173

(30,320)

111,209

Claims paid, net of reinsurance

(8,748)

(21,294)

-

-

(30,042)

Net change in provision for claims

(4,184)

(44,224)

-

-

(48,408)

Net insurance claims increased

(12,932)

(65,518)

-

-

(78,450)

Operating expenses

(9,793)

(29,444)

(21,106)

23,199

(37,144)

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase

(1,819)

4,488

67

(7,121)

(4,385)

Goodwill on bargain purchase

-

42,858

-

-

42,858

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

(30)

(751)

(24)

-

(805)

Result of operating activities

(1,849)

46,595

43

(7,121)

37,668

Finance costs

(50)

(4,507)

(7,145)

7,121

(4,581)

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes

(1,899)

42,088

(7,102)

-

33,087

Income tax (charge)/credit

(223)

(1,501)

1,237

-

(487)

Profit/(loss) for the period

(2,122)

40,587

(5,865)

-

32,600

Non-controlling interests

92

397

(385)

-

104

Attributable to shareholders of parent

(2,030)

40,984

(6,250)

-

32,704

Segment assets

358,682

1,400,663

152,368

(349,455)

1,562,258

Segment liabilities

281,866

918,313

409,277

(349,455)

1,260,001

Segment result for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited)

Continuing operations

Live

Legacy

Other

Consolidation adjustments

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Earned premiums, net of reinsurance

21,822

91,706

-

-

113,528

Net investment income

634

(947)

7,362

(4,429)

2,620

External income

1,392

472

3,874

-

5,738

Internal income

-

603

7,609

(8,212)

-

Total income

23,848

91,834

18,845

(12,641)

121,886

Claims paid, net of reinsurance

(3,256)

(38,261)

-

-

(41,517)

Net change in provision for claims

(4,958)

(20,429)

-

-

(25,387)

Net insurance claims increased

(8,214)

(58,690)

-

-

(66,904)

Operating expenses

(12,274)

(21,687)

(19,415)

8,212

(45,164)

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase

3,360

11,457

(570)

(4,429)

9,818

Goodwill on bargain purchase

-

1,173

-

-

1,173

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

(76)

(751)

(24)

-

(851)

Result of operating activities

3,284

11,879

(594)

(4,429)

10,140

Finance costs

(122)

(3,178)

(3,489)

4,429

(2,360)

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes

3,162

8,701

(4,083)

-

7,780

Income tax (charge)/credit

(316)

(870)

408

-

(778)

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,846

7,831

(3,675)

-

7,002

Non-controlling interests

(234)

(230)

(2)

-

(466)

Attributable to shareholders of parent

2,612

7,601

(3,677)

-

6,536

Segment assets

243,255

1,031,640

119,359

(256,146)

1,138,108

Segment liabilities

192,150

817,348

216,948

(256,146)

970,300

Segment result for the year ended 31 December 2018 (unaudited)

Continuing operations

Live

Legacy

Other

Consolidation adjustments

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Earned premiums, net of reinsurance

38,675

24,774

-

-

63,449

Net investment income

(379)

5,092

16,110

(15,393)

5,430

External income

2,956

1,830

7,174

-

11,960

Internal income

-

2,062

15,160

(17,222)

-

Total income

41,252

33,758

38,444

(32,615)

80,839

Claims paid, net of reinsurance

(11,226)

(43,896)

-

-

(55,122)

Net change in provision for claims

(9,546)

75,366

-

-

65,820

Net insurance claims released/(increased)

(20,772)

31,470

-

-

10,698

Operating expenses

(24,282)

(38,373)

(31,861)

17,222

(77,294)

Result of operating activities before goodwill on bargain purchase

(3,802)

26,855

6,583

(15,393)

14,243

Goodwill on bargain purchase

-

5,640

357

-

5,997

Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

-

(1,597)

(47)

-

(1,644)

Result of operating activities

(3,802)

30,898

6,893

(15,393)

18,596

Finance costs

(222)

(6,268)

(13,248)

15,393

(4,345)

Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before income taxes

(4,024)

24,630

(6,355)

-

14,251

Income tax (charge)/credit

226

(10,316)

6,144

-

(3,946)

Profit/(loss) for the period

(3,798)

14,314

(211)

-

10,305

Non-controlling interests

(248)

(300)

67

-

(481)

Attributable to shareholders of parent

(4,046)

14,014

(144)

-

9,824

Segment assets

284,965

1,050,326

219,440

(357,158)

1,197,573

Segment liabilities

224,229

711,292

443,223

(357,158)

1,021,586

Geographical analysis

Continuing operations

As at 30 June 2019

UK

North America

Europe

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Gross assets

419,432

1,088,721

403,560

1,911,713

Intercompany eliminations

(137,630)

(154,256)

(57,569)

(349,455)

Segment assets

281,802

934,465

345,991

1,562,258

Gross liabilities

262,518

1,011,173

335,765

1,609,456

Intercompany eliminations

(72,073)

(271,026)

(6,356)

(349,455)

Segment liabilities

190,445

740,147

329,409

1,260,001

Revenue from external customers

16,533

91,272

3,404

111,209

As at 30 June 2018

UK

North America

Europe

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Gross assets

425,796

780,159

274,459

1,480,414

Intercompany eliminations

(157,904)

(133,073)

(51,329)

(342,306)

Segment assets

267,892

647,086

223,130

1,138,108

Gross liabilities

400,308

723,099

189,199

1,312,606

Intercompany eliminations

(143,594)

(196,607)

(2,105)

(342,306)

Segment liabilities

256,714

526,492

187,094

970,300

Revenue from external customers

104,880

13,272

3,734

121,886

As at 31 December 2018

UK

North America

Europe

Total

£000

£000

£000

£000

Gross assets

463,918

813,038

277,775

1,554,731

Intercompany eliminations

(131,425)

(169,314)

(56,419)

(357,158)

Segment assets

332,493

643,724

221,356

1,197,573

Gross liabilities

332,349

834,004

212,391

1,378,744

Intercompany eliminations

(105,813)

(246,587)

(4,758)

(357,158)

Segment liabilities

226,536

587,417

207,633

1,021,586

Revenue from external customers

43,192

28,871

8,776

80,839

4 Discontinued operations and disposal group

The sale of Insurance Services and Captive Management Companies

On 13 January 2018 the Group completed the sale of its Insurance Services and Captive Management Companies ('ISD') to Davies Group ('Davies') a leading operations management, consultancy and digital solutions provider. The transaction involved the sale of the entire share capital of JMD Specialist Insurance Services Group Limited and its subsidiaries, R&Quiem Limited, John Heath & Company Limited and AM Associates Insurance Services Limited as well as Randall & Quilter Bermuda Holdings Limited and its Quest subsidiaries. The sale is presented within these financial statements as a discontinued operation for the interim period six months ending 30 June 2018, as it represented the sale of a major line of business within the R&Q Group.

Profit for the period from discontinued operations

ISD

June 2019

ISD

June

2018

ISD

December 2018

£000

£000

£000

Other Income

-

254

(183)

Operating expenses

-

(2,292)

(2,310)

Profit before tax

-

(2,038)

(2,493)

Income tax charge

-

225

225

Operating loss

-

(1,813)

(2,268)

Disposal proceeds

-

17,216

17,216

Net assets of disposal group

-

(17,431)

(17,431)

Loss on discontinued activities

-

(215)

(215)

Income tax charge on discontinued activities

-

-

-

Loss on discontinued activities

-

(215)

-

Loss for the period

-

(2,028)

(2,483)

Cash flows for the period from discontinued operations

ISD

June 2019

ISD

June 2018

ISD

December

2018

£000

£000

£000

Net cash inflows/(outflows) from

operating activities

-

(404)

(404)

investing activities

-

16,511

16,511

Net cash inflows

-

16,107

16,107

The major classes of assets and liabilities forming the disposal group were as follows:

ISD disposal

13 January 2018

£000

Assets

Intangible assets

14,408

Property, plant & equipment

151

Other financial investments

62

Insurance and other receivables

2,940

Cash and cash equivalents

705

18,266

Liabilities

Insurance and other payables

835

Current tax liabilities

-

835

Total net assets of the disposal group

17,431

5. Fair Value

The following table shows the fair values of financial assets using a valuation hierarchy; the fair value hierarchy has the following levels:-

Level 1 - Valuations based on quoted prices in active markets for identical instruments. An active market is a market in which transactions for the instrument occur with sufficient frequency and volume on an ongoing basis such that quoted prices reflect prices at which an orderly transaction would take place between market participants at the measurement date.

Level 2 - Valuations based on quoted prices in markets that are not active or based on pricing models for which significant inputs can be corroborated by observable market data.

Level 3 - Valuations based on inputs that are unobservable or for which there is limited activity against which to measure fair value.

June 2019

Level 1

£000

Level 2

£000

Level 3
£000

Total
£000

Government and government agencies

-

80,705

-

80,705

Corporate bonds

-

243,799

-

243,799

Equities

15,760

-

-

15,760

Investment funds

108,722

-

-

108,722

Purchased reinsurance receivables

-

-

8,003

8,003

Total financial assets measured at fair value

124,482

324,504

8,003

456,989

June 2018

Level 1

£000

Level 2

£000

Level 3
£000

Total
£000

Government and government agencies

-

27,137

-

27,137

Corporate bonds

-

295,536

-

295,536

Equities

22,405

-

-

22,405

Investment funds

88,549

-

-

88,549

Purchased reinsurance receivables

-

-

3,382

3,382

Total financial assets measured at fair value

110,954

322,673

3,382

437,009

December 2018

Level 1

£000

Level 2

£000

Level 3
£000

Total
£000

Government and government agencies

-

63,228

-

63,228

Corporate bonds

-

202,424

-

202,424

Equities

24,369

-

-

24,369

Investment funds

105,397

-

-

105,397

Purchased reinsurance receivables

-

-

3,393

3,393

Total financial assets measured at fair value

129,766

265,652

3,393

398,811

The following table shows the movement on Level 3 assets measured at fair value:-

June

2019

June

2018

December

2018

£000

£000

£000

Opening balance

3,393

3,750

3,750

Total net gains recognised in the Consolidated Income Statement

1,178

170

76

Additions

3,374

-

-

Disposals

-

(614)

(614)

Exchange adjustments

58

76

181

Closing balance

8,003

3,382

3,393

Level 3 investments (purchased reinsurance receivables) have been valued using detailed models outlining the anticipated timing and amounts of future receipts. During the period the Group purchased an outstanding interest in simliar reinsurance receivables £3,374k (2018: £Nil). Short term delays in the anticipated receipt of these investments will not have a material impact on their valuation.

6. Investment income

Continuing operations

Six months ended

30 June 2019

Six months ended

30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December

2018

£000

£000

£000

Interest income

7,175

4,075

11,184

Realised gains on investments

2,514

238

800

Unrealised gains/(losses) on investments

6,341

(1,693)

(6,554)

16,030

2,620

5,430

7. Income tax

Continuing operations

Six months ended

30 June 2019

Six months

ended
30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December 2018

£000

£000

£000

Tax charge

(487)

(778)

(3,946)

The tax charge in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement is calculated on an effective tax rate method.

8. Insurance contract provisions and reinsurance balances

Six months

ended

30 June

2019

Six months

ended

30 June

2018

Year

ended

31 December

2018

Gross

£000

£000

£000

Insurance contract provisions at 1 January

699,078

722,535

722,535

Claims paid

(88,207)

(77,989)

(161,360)

Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations

106,649

3,067

(26,282)

Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios

71,519

75,841

11,936

Increase in claims provisions

97,256

18,631

79,845

Increase in unearned premium reserve

55,755

13,638

42,044

Net exchange differences

200

13,336

30,360

As at period end

942,250

769,059

699,078

Six months

ended

30 June

2019

Six months

ended

30 June

2018

Year

ended

31 December

2018

Reinsurance

£000

£000

£000

Reinsurers' share of insurance contract provisions at 1 January

300,357

253,482

253,482

Eliminations from commutations and reinsurers' share of gross claims paid

(58,165)

(36,472)

(106,238)

Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations

18,644

-

(1,440)

Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios

-

-

722

Increase in claims provisions

90,325

27,568

101,757

Increase in unearned premium reserve

58,722

14,801

40,583

Net exchange differences

(24)

2,348

11,491

As at period end

409,859

261,727

300,357

Six months

ended

30 June

2019

Six months

ended

30 June

2018

Year

ended

31 December

2018

Net

£000

£000

£000

Net claims outstanding at 1 January

398,721

469,053

469,053

Net (claims paid and eliminations from commutations

(30,042)

(41,517)

(55,122)

Increase in provisions arising from acquisition of subsidiary undertakings and syndicate participations

88,005

3,067

(24,842)

Increase/(decrease) in provisions arising from acquisition of reinsurance portfolios

71,519

75,841

11,214

(Decrease)/increase in claims provisions

6,931

(8,937)

(21,912)

(Decrease)/Increase in unearned premium reserve

(2,967)

(1,163)

1,461

Net exchange differences

224

10,988

18,869

As at period end

532,391

507,332

398,721

The assumptions used in the estimation of claims provisions relating to insurance contracts are intended to result in provisions which are sufficient to settle the net liabilities from insurance contracts.

Provision is made at the balance sheet date for the estimated ultimate cost of settling all claims incurred in respect of events and developments up to that date, whether reported or not. The source of data used as inputs for the assumptions is primarily internal.

Significant uncertainty exists as to the likely outcome of any particular claim and the ultimate costs of completing the run off of the Group's owned insurance operations.

The Group owns a number of insurance companies in run-off. Significant uncertainty arises in the quantification of technical provisions for all insurance entities under the Group's control due to the long tail nature of the business underwritten by those entities. The business written by the insurance company subsidiaries consists in part of long tail liabilities, including asbestos, pollution, health hazard and other US liability insurance. The claims for this type of business are typically not settled until several years after policies have been written. Furthermore, much of the business written by these companies is reinsurance and retrocession of other insurance companies, which lengthens the settlement period.

The provisions carried by the Group's owned insurance companies are calculated using a variety of actuarial techniques. The provisions are calculated and reviewed by the Group's internal actuarial team; in addition the Group periodically commissions independent external actuarial reviews. The use of external advisers provides management with additional comfort that the Group's internally produced statistics and trends are consistent with observable market information and other published data.

When preparing these Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, full provision is made in the aggregate for all costs of running off the business of the insurance entities to the extent that the provision exceeds the estimated future investment return expected to be earned by those entities deemed to be in run-off. When assessing the amount of any provision to be made, the future investment income and claims handling and all other costs of all the insurance company subsidiaries' and syndicates businesses in run-off are considered in aggregate. The quantum of the costs of running off the business and the future investment income has been determined through the preparation of cash flow forecasts over the anticipated period of the run offs. The gross costs of running off the business are estimated to be fully covered by investment income.

Provisions for outstanding claims and Incurred But Not Reported ('IBNR') are initially estimated at a gross level and a separate calculation is carried out to estimate the size of reinsurance recoveries. Insurance companies within the Group are covered by a variety of treaty, excess of loss and stop loss reinsurance programmes.

9. Earnings per share

Six months

ended 30 June 2019

Six months

ended 30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December

2018

No. 000's

No. 000's

No. 000's

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares

170,266

125,878

125,908

Effect of dilutive share options

-

-

-

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares for the purposes

of diluted earnings per share

170,266

125,878

125,908

£000

£000

£000

Earnings per share for profit from continuing operations

Profit for the period attributable to Ordinary shareholders

32,704

6,536

9,824

Basic earnings per share

19.2p

5.2p

7.8p

Diluted earnings per share

19.2p

5.2p

7.8p

£000

£000

£000

Earnings per share for loss from discontinued operations

Loss for the period attributable to Ordinary shareholders

-

(2,028)

(2,483)

Basic earnings per share

-

(1.6)p

(2.0)p

Diluted earnings per share

-

(1.6)p

(2.0)p

10. Insurance and other payables

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December 2018

£000

£000

£000

Structured liabilities

406,830

407,762

425,657

Structured settlements

(406,830)

(407,762)

(425,657)

-

-

-

Other creditors

195,111

101,214

168,488

195,111

101,214

168,488

Structured Settlements

No new structured settlement arrangements have been entered into during the year. The movement in these structured liabilities during the period is primarily due to exchange movements. Some group subsidiaries have paid for annuities from third party life insurance companies for the benefit of certain claimants. In the unlikely event that any of these life insurance companies were unable to meet their obligations to these annuitants, any remaining liability may fall upon the respective insurance company subsidiaries. The Directors believe that, having regard to the quality of the security of the life insurance companies together with the reinsurance available to the relevant Group insurance companies, the possibility of a material liability arising in this way is very unlikely. The life companies will settle the liability directly with the claimants and no cash will flow through the Group. These annuities have been shown as reducing the insurance companies' liabilities to reflect the substance of the transactions and to ensure that the disclosure of the balances does not detract from the users' ability to understand the Group's future cash flows.

11. Borrowings

The total amounts owed to credit institutions at 30 June 2019 was £106,614k (31 December 2018: £140,243k).

The Group has issued the following debt:

Issuer

Principal

Rate

Maturity

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

$70,000k

6.35% above USD LIBOR

2028

Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited

€20,000k

6.7% above EURIBOR

2025

Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited

€5,000k

6.7% above EURIBOR

2027

R&Q Re (Bermuda) Limited

$20,000k

7.75% above USD LIBOR

2023

The Group's subsidiary, Accredited Holding Corporation provides a full and unconditional guarantee for the payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due in respect of the Notes issued by Randall & Quilter Investments Holding Ltd.

12. Issued share capital

Issued share capital as at 30 June 2019 amounted to £3,917,866 (31 December 2018: £2,520,688).

On 6 March 2019 the Group issued 69,858,915 ordinary shares at 153p raising approximately £107m, before expenses.

13. Guarantees and Indemnities in the Ordinary Course of Business

The Group has given various customary warranties and indemnities in connection with the disposals of R&Q Managing Agency and various Insurance service entities (to Coverys and Davies respectively).

The Group also gives various guarantees in the ordinary course of business.

14. Goodwill

When testing for impairment of goodwill, the recoverable amount of each relevant cash generating unit is determined based on cash flow projections. These cash flow projections are based on the financial forecasts approved by management. Management also consider the current net asset value and earnings of each cash generating unit.

No changes to the underlying assumptions have been made in the interim review.

15. Business combinations

The Group made five business combinations during the first six months of 2019, all of which involved legacy transactions and have been accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting.

Legacy entities and businesses

The following table shows the fair value of assets and liabilities included in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at the date of acquisition of the legacy businesses:

Gross Deal Contribution

NNIS

WCIC

Presidio

Global Re

LTT

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

Intangible assets

-

-

101

23,384

15

23,500

Other receivables

787

822

-

4,776

-

6,385

Cash and Investments

3,233

3,235

1,112

150,669

764

159,013

Other payables

(156)

(32)

-

(1,838)

-

(2,026)

Technical provisions

(13)

(790)

(1,030)

(73,709)

(474)

(76,016)

Tax and deferred tax

-

-

-

(222)

(5)

(227)

Net assets acquired

3,851

3,235

183

103,060

300

110,629

Consideration

3,071

2,278

-

62,422

-

67,771

Goodwill on bargain purchase

780

957

183

40,638

300

42,858

In all instances, goodwill on bargain purchase was recorded on the transactions. Goodwill on bargain purchase arises when the consideration is less than the fair value of the net assets acquired. It is calculated after the alignment of accounting policies and other adjustments to the valuation of assets and liabilities to reflect their fair value at acquisition.

M&A transactions can arise as legacy business can give rise to onerous capital and reporting obligations for insurers, even though they no longer actively participate in such business.

In order to disclose the impact on the Group as if the legacy entities had been owned for the whole year, assumptions would have to be made about the Group's ability to manage efficiently the run-off of the legacy liabilities prior to the acquisition. As a result, and in accordance with IAS 8, the Directors believe it is not practicable to disclose revenue and profit before tax as if the entities had been owned for the whole period.

Where significant uncertainties arise in the quantification of the liabilities, the Directors have estimated the fair value based on the currently available information and on assumptions which they believe to be reasonable.

The Group completed the following business combination during 2019:

NNIS

On 28 February 2019, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued ordinary shares of Nationale-Nederlanden Internationale Schadeverzekering SE ('NNIS'), a UK domiciled insurance company which was previously part of the N.N. Group N.V. in the Netherlands. NNIS participated on the 1996 and prior underwriting years of the Dutch Aviation Pool which wrote Aviation Hull and Liability policies.

WCIC

On 29 March 2019, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued ordinary shares of Western Captive Insurance Company DAC ('WCIC'), an Irish domiciled captive insurance company of the Coffey Group. WCIC provided employer's liability, general liability and public liability policies from 2007 to 2011, and, at the date of acquisition, had one remaining open claim.

Presidio

On 31 March 2019, the Group novated the property, general liability, auto liability and workers' compensation policies of Presidio Insurance Limited, a Cayman domiciled group captive, to its Travelers cell within R&Q Quest (SAC) Limited. The novated policies covered the period from 31 December 2003 to 28 February 2010.

Global U.S. Holdings Incorporated

On 3 May 2019 the Group completed the acquisition of GLOBAL U.S. Holdings Inc. for a consideration of $80.5m from AXA DBIO, SCA, a subsidiary of investment funds managed by AXA Liabilities Managers SAS ('AXA LM').

GLOBAL U.S. Holdings Incorporated is the 100% parent of GLOBAL Reinsurance Corporation of America ('Global Re US'). Global Re US is a New York domiciled insurance company in run-off that underwrote predominantly property and casualty pro-rata treaties and facultative business for regional and specialty insurance companies on non-standard automobile, multi-peril and general liability lines in the US.

LTT

On 30th April 2019, the Group completed the assumption of liabilities from The Logistics Trust of Texas ('LTT'), a self-insured trust in run-off since 2014 which was taken over by the Texas Self-Insurance Group Guaranty Fund in 2016. LTT provided workers' compensation policies from 2006 to 2014.

16. Related party transactions

The following Officers and connected parties received distributions during the period as follows:

Six months ended

30 June 2019

Six months ended

30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December 2018

£000

£000

£000

K E Randall and family

728

864

1,440

A K Quilter and family

204

210

375

M G Smith

3

2

3

17. Foreign exchange rates

The Group used the following exchange rates to translate foreign currency assets, liabilities, income and expenses into Sterling, being the Group's presentational currency:

Six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June 2018

Year ended

31 December 2018

£000

£000

£000

Average

US dollar

1.29

1.37

1.34

Euro

1.14

1.14

1.13

Spot

US dollar

1.27

1.31

1.27

Euro

1.12

1.13

1.11

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
