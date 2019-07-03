Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg plc       GB00B53F9329

RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Loss Portfolio Transfer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 02:28am EDT

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Loss Portfolio Transfer

3 July 2019

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. ('R&Q' or 'the Group') is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Accredited Surety & Casualty Company Inc ('ASCC'), has signed a loss portfolio transfer agreement with Northern California Regional Liability Excess Fund ('NCR') and Statewide Association of Community Colleges ('SWACC') (Collectively referred to as the 'Pools'). The Pools are two of the largest Joint Powers Authorities in California providing predominantly property and general liability cover to their members. NCR members comprise of Kindergarten through 12th grade public educational agencies in Northern California and SWACC members comprise two-year community colleges located throughout the state of California.

The LPT agreement from R&Q's fully admitted and AM Best A- (VIII) rated carrier assumes responsibility for all liability losses occurring on certificates issued by the Pools for periods up to and including 30th June 2018. ASCC is providing total coverage up to $113m.

Keenan & Associates will continue to manage the claims under the Pools which provides consistency and continuity in claims handling for their members.

Commenting on today's announcement, Ken Randall, Executive Chairman of R&Q, said: 'This deal is further evidence of the increasing size of transactions that the Group is undertaking. We are delighted to have worked with the Pools to reach a transaction structure to meet their individual requirements which is reflective of our approach to provide innovative solutions. Accredited's financial strength, rating and admitted status across all 50 States is increasingly attractive to self-insured vehicles looking for solutions for legacy liabilities. This is reflected in a healthy pipeline of future opportunities.'

-Ends-

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Ken Randall

Tel: 0207 780 5945

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Stuart Skinner

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Stephane Auton/James Thomas

Tel: 020 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: 020 3727 1046

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/ reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 06:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTME
02:28aRANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Loss Portfolio Transfer
PU
07/01RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Acquisition
PU
07/01RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Transaction with Phoenix Asset Management Pa..
PU
06/19RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Annual Report & Accounts
PU
06/13RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
06/13RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG LT : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from sha..
FA
05/20RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Notice of AGM and Proposed Return of Capital
PU
05/03RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Completion of Acquisition
PU
04/29RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Final results
PU
04/23RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG : Regulatory approval for acquisition
PU
More news
Chart RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC
Duration : Period :
Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Edward Randall Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sangeeta Johnson Head-Operations
Alan Kevin Quilter Group Chief Financial Officer, & Director
Terry McGinness Group Chief Information Officer
Michael Gordon Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC445
ALLIANZ23.33%101 184
CHUBB LTD14.89%67 692
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.99%51 559
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.25%51 161
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC36.49%46 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About