Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Novation of Insurance Liabilities

09/11/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Novation of Insurance Liabilities

11 September 2018

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd ('R&Q' or 'the Group') is pleased to announce that its wholly owned Guernsey subsidiary, Capstan Insurance Limited, has signed an agreement to accept a novation of the insurance liabilities of the Sitex Cell in Windward Insurance PCC Limited, from its owners, Orbis Protect Limited ('Orbis'). The SITEX Cell insured the deductible amounts payable under Liability policies, including Employers' Liability, for the years 2004 to 2014.

The residual liabilities, which will be managed by R&Q, comprise primarily of Employer's Liability deductible exposures arising in the UK.

Commenting on today's announcement, Ken Randall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Randall & Quilter, said: 'We are delighted to announce this transaction with Windward Insurance PCC Ltd which demonstrates R&Q's appetite and ability to provide flexible exit solutions to owners of discontinued insurance businesses.

We have a strong pipeline of acquisitions and expect to announce a number of additional transactions before the end of the year.'

Ends

Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

www.rqih.com

Ken Randall

Tel: 020 7780 5945

Numis Securities Limited

Stuart Skinner (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar (Broker)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Dru Danford / Stephane Auton

Tel: 020 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: 020 3727 1046

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:13 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 19,9 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,12%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 224 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,95  GBP
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Edward Randall Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alan Kevin Quilter Group Chief Financial Officer, COO, & Director
Terry McGinness Group Chief Information Officer
Michael Gordon Smith Non-Executive Director
Philip Andrew Barnes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC292
ALLIANZ-4.78%90 142
CHUBB LTD-7.30%63 286
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-11.51%47 683
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.13%46 581
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.33%43 292
