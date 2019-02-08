Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Posting of Circular

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

8 February 2019

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

('R&Q', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Posting of circular

Further to the announcement made on 7 February 2019 by the Company that it has conditionally raised gross proceeds of approximately £100 million through an oversubscribed placing of new ordinary shares (the ' Placing ') and it is proposing to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £7 million through an open offer of new ordinary shares to Qualifying Shareholders (the ' Open Offer and together with the Placing, the ' Placing and Open Offer '), the Company is pleased to announce that a circular has been posted today to shareholders (the ' Circular ') to convene a general meeting of the Company to be held at 71 Fenchurch Street, Ground Floor, London EC3M 4BS on 5 March 2019 at 11.00 a.m. for the purpose of considering the resolutions required in connection with the Placing and Open Offer and including the terms and conditions of the Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders (as defined in the announcement made on 7 February 2019).

A copy of the Circular is available online at http://www.rqih.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-notices/.

Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. Ken Randall www.rqih.com +44 (0)20 7780 5945 Numis Securities Limited (Joint Bookrunner, Nomad and Joint Broker) Stuart Skinner Charles Farquhar Akshman Ori Francesc Uriel Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) Stephane Auton Anita Ghanekar James Thomas +44 (0)20 7260 1000 +44 (0)20 7408 4090 FTI Consulting Edward Berry Tom Blackwell +44 (0)20 3727 1046

