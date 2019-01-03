Log in
Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Program underwriting partnership

01/03/2019 | 08:15am CET

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Accredited announces new program underwriting partnership with CPD Underwriting Solutions Ltd

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (''R&Q'') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned European subsidiary Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited (''Accredited Europe'') has signed a new program underwriting partnership with CPD Underwriting Solutions Ltd (''CPD''), a UK Managing General Agent ('MGA') providing both private motor and household insurance.

Colin Johnson, CEO of European Program Management said ''These two new binding authorities, written in partnership with CPD, further underline our commitment to the European program sector. We are confident that our pipeline of opportunities will see us become a major force in the coming months as we expand into other European states and different classes of business.

Chris Dixon, CEO of CPD Underwriting Solutions commented 'We are delighted to be partnering with Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited with the launch of this development. Our intermediary panel will have access to Personal Lines products that have been built specifically to cater for the needs of their customers, safe in the knowledge that all participating Insurers/ Reinsurers supporting us have achieved a minimum of A- rating or above. In the days of continuing financial uncertainty this arrangement provides a great deal of security.'

Accredited Europe - which is licensed to write all non-life insurance classes in all EU member states and is A- (excellent) AM Best rated - provides a ready-made distribution channel for reinsurers and can provide a ready-made Brexit solution to European MGAs.

Ends

Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

www.rqih.com

Ken Randall

Tel: 020 7780 5945

Numis Securities Limited

Stuart Skinner (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar (Broker)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Dru Danford / Stephane Auton

Tel: 020 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: 020 3727 1046

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:13:03 UTC
