Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Program underwriting partnership

Accredited announces new program underwriting partnership with CPD Underwriting Solutions Ltd

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (''R&Q'') is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned European subsidiary Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited (''Accredited Europe'') has signed a new program underwriting partnership with CPD Underwriting Solutions Ltd (''CPD''), a UK Managing General Agent ('MGA') providing both private motor and household insurance.

Colin Johnson, CEO of European Program Management said ''These two new binding authorities, written in partnership with CPD, further underline our commitment to the European program sector. We are confident that our pipeline of opportunities will see us become a major force in the coming months as we expand into other European states and different classes of business.

Chris Dixon, CEO of CPD Underwriting Solutions commented 'We are delighted to be partnering with Accredited Insurance (Europe) Limited with the launch of this development. Our intermediary panel will have access to Personal Lines products that have been built specifically to cater for the needs of their customers, safe in the knowledge that all participating Insurers/ Reinsurers supporting us have achieved a minimum of A- rating or above. In the days of continuing financial uncertainty this arrangement provides a great deal of security.'

Accredited Europe - which is licensed to write all non-life insurance classes in all EU member states and is A- (excellent) AM Best rated - provides a ready-made distribution channel for reinsurers and can provide a ready-made Brexit solution to European MGAs.

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

