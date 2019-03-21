Log in
Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Program underwriting partnership

03/21/2019 | 03:25am EDT

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

21 March 2019

Accredited announces new program underwriting partnership with Pronto General Insurance Agency LTD

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. ('R&Q') is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc. ('Accredited') the Florida domiciled insurance company that is licensed in all 50 States to write admitted business has entered into another program partnership.

From 1 March 2019, Accredited will be the issuing carrier on behalf of Pronto General Insurance Agency LTD ('Pronto') in California for its expanding private passenger automobile business. Pronto is a leading specialty MGA that provides a variety of coverages to its customers in Texas and California.

Todd Campbell, CEO of Accredited, commented: 'We are delighted to be working with Pronto, a leading MGA in California and Texas. The Pronto team has developed well over a decade's worth of successful multichannel growth while attracting significant outside investment.'

'Accredited has a strong pipeline of new partnerships for 2019 and we are excited to be delivering on our mission to be the program underwriter of choice for US MGAs, MGUs, program owners and their capital partners.'

Ken Randall, CEO of R&Q added: 'This partnership with Pronto is further evidence of delivering on our mission to be a leading provider of program underwriting services to MGAs and MGUs. We look forward to partnering with Pronto and in completing other new partnerships in 2019.'

-Ends-

Enquiries to:

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

www.rqih.com

Ken Randall

Tel: 020 7780 5945

Numis Securities Limited

Stuart Skinner (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar (Broker)

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Dru Danford / Stephane Auton

Tel: 020 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: 020 3727 1046

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:24:08 UTC
