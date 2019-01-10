Log in
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC

RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC
Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : R&Q completes on two further transactions

01/10/2019 | 02:13am EST

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

10 January 2019

R&Q completes on two further transactions

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. ('R&Q') is pleased to announce the completion of a transaction to assume the Workers' Compensation liabilities of a Vermont based self-insurer by R&Q's wholly owned A- rated carrier, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc ('Accredited'). The transaction provided full finality to the self-insurer and has removed the barrier for the ultimate dissolution of its Workers' Compensation Trust. This marks R&Q's sixth transaction with a self-insurer over the last 2 years.

R&Q is also pleased to announce the novation of reinsurance policies issued between 2002 and 2009 from a Cayman domiciled group captive. The policies were novated into the R&Q owned segregated account company, R&Q Bermuda (SAC) Limited.

The group captive provided Workers' Compensation coverage to its members throughout the United States.

Ken Randall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of R&Q, commented: 'These two transactions demonstrate our ability to once again provide exit solutions to the self-insurance space and reinforces our market leading position in providing captive exit solutions'.

Ends

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Ken Randall

Tel: 020 7780 5945

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Stuart Skinner

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Dru Danford / Stephane Auton

Tel: 020 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: 020 3727 1046

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/ reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:03 UTC
