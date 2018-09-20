Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : R&Q writes Novation for Barbados based captive

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.
R&Q writes Novation for Barbados based captive
20 September 2018
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. ('R&Q') is pleased to announce the novation of the commercial general liabilities of a Barbados based captive which reinsured the liabilities of its Canadian corporate parent. The liabilities were novated into R&Q's Bermuda based segregated account company.
Ken Randall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of R&Q, explained 'We are delighted to have completed this transaction which further broadens R&Q's field of activity across North America and the Caribbean. We continue to work diligently with a number of captive owners on solutions for partial or full disposal of their liabilities freeing up capital and removing management distractions.'
Enquiries to:
|
|
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.
|
www.rqih.com
|
Ken Randall
|
Tel: 020 7780 5945
|
Numis Securities Limited
|
Stuart Skinner (Nominated Adviser)
|
Tel: 020 7260 1000
|
Charles Farquhar (Broker)
|
Tel: 020 7260 1000
|
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
|
Dru Danford / Stephane Auton
|
Tel: 020 7408 4090
|
FTI Consulting
Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell
|
Tel: 020 3727 1046
|
Notes to Editors:
About R&Q
The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:
· Generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and
· Grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.
Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.
The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94
Website: www.rqih.com
