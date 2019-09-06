Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Retirement of Director

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

('R&Q', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Retirement of Director

6 September 2019

The Company today announces the retirement of Mr Michael Smith as a Non- Executive Director of the Company. He has also today stood down as Chair of the Company's Remuneration and Nominations Committee and Reinsurance Asset Committee, and as the Company's Senior Independent Director. The board is giving active consideration to the addition of a further Non-Executive Director. The Company would like to thank Mr Smith for his contribution to the Company and wish him well.

Ken Randall, Chairman, said: 'Michael has been a board member since the Company listed on AIM in late 2007 and we are immensely grateful for his significant contribution over this period. On behalf of the board I would like to thank him for his loyal service in assisting me and my team in developing the R&Q business to where we are todayand I am especially grateful for his wise counsel to me personally throughout his time with the Group'.

Mr Smith added: 'I have had the privilege of helping in the growth of R&Q from a small niche player to an international business which has retained its entrepreneurial spirit and punches well above its weight. The Group has excelled in adapting to changes in surrounding circumstances and opportunities which present themselves and I look forward to watching from a distance as it does so in the future. I wish the entire team and especially Ken and Alan, continued success in delivering value for shareholders and having fun at the same time.'

