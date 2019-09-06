Log in
RANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT HLDG PLC
Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg : Retirement of Director

09/06/2019 | 02:42am EDT

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

('R&Q', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Retirement of Director

6 September 2019

The Company today announces the retirement of Mr Michael Smith as a Non- Executive Director of the Company. He has also today stood down as Chair of the Company's Remuneration and Nominations Committee and Reinsurance Asset Committee, and as the Company's Senior Independent Director. The board is giving active consideration to the addition of a further Non-Executive Director. The Company would like to thank Mr Smith for his contribution to the Company and wish him well.

Ken Randall, Chairman, said: 'Michael has been a board member since the Company listed on AIM in late 2007 and we are immensely grateful for his significant contribution over this period. On behalf of the board I would like to thank him for his loyal service in assisting me and my team in developing the R&Q business to where we are todayand I am especially grateful for his wise counsel to me personally throughout his time with the Group'.

Mr Smith added: 'I have had the privilege of helping in the growth of R&Q from a small niche player to an international business which has retained its entrepreneurial spirit and punches well above its weight. The Group has excelled in adapting to changes in surrounding circumstances and opportunities which present themselves and I look forward to watching from a distance as it does so in the future. I wish the entire team and especially Ken and Alan, continued success in delivering value for shareholders and having fun at the same time.'

-Ends-

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.

Ken Randall

Tel: 020 7780 5945

Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Stuart Skinner

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Charles Farquhar

Tel: 020 7260 1000

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Stephane Auton

Tel: 020 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Edward Berry/Tom Blackwell

Tel: 020 3727 1046

Notes to Editors:

About R&Q

The overall mission of the Bermuda based Group is to:

· generate profits and capital extractions from expert management of legacy non-life insurance acquisitions/ reinsurances, including in Lloyd's; and

· grow commission income from its licensed (and rated) carriers in the US and EU/UK, writing niche and profitable program business, largely on behalf of highly rated reinsurers.

Our aim is to continue to grow sustainable profit streams to support our business model and increase book value and cash distributions to shareholders.

The Group was founded by Ken Randall and Alan Quilter in 1991.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 2138006K1U38QCGLFC94

Website: www.rqih.com

Disclaimer

R&Q - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:41:03 UTC
