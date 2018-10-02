Randgold Resources : Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 /
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Randgold Resources Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an ?X? if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an ?X?)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
28/09/2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
01/10/2018
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
(LSE:RRS)
(NASDAQ: GOLD)
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld