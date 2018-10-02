Log in
RANDGOLD RESOURCES (RRS)
Randgold Resources : Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

10/02/2018 | 10:15am CEST

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 /

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Randgold Resources Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an ?X? if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an ?X?)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

28/09/2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

01/10/2018

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
(LSE:RRS)
(NASDAQ: GOLD)
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Please click on, or paste the following link into your web browser to view the full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6670C_1-2018-10-2.pdf

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


