Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Financial Results

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $1,506,000, or $0.28 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $1,010,000, or $0.18 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,455,000, or $0.27 per share, compared to a net loss of $1,717,000, or $0.31 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2019, total assets amounted to $652.6 million compared to $614.3 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $38.3 million, or 6.2%. During this quarterly period, loans held for sale increased by $60.9 million while portfolio loans decreased by $32.0 million. These changes were affected by management's decision to transfer $28.6 million in residential mortgage portfolio loans to loans held for sale. James P. McDonough, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The decrease in mortgage rates over the past several months has provided homeowners the opportunity to realize a meaningful reduction in their monthly mortgage payments and has also provided home buyers increased opportunities to purchase a home. With our expanded team of loan originators, we were able to capitalize on the resulting market growth for residential mortgages. During the second quarter of 2019, we originated $226.2 million in residential mortgages compared to $145.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 55%. Refinanced loans accounted for $60.8 million, or 75%, of this increase. The surge in residential mortgage loan production combined with the continuing flow of borrower applications resulted in a $3.2 million, or 173%, increase in the gain on loan origination and sales activities in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year quarter. We are optimistic that this higher production level will continue in the third quarter." Mr. McDonough added, "With the decline in interest rates, we also saw an opportunity to reduce our portfolio of lower-yielding residential mortgage loans. With the transfer of $28.6 million of such loans from portfolio to loans held for sale, we positioned the portfolio for future growth of both commercial and residential real estate loans." Second Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $456,000, or 11.3%, to $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $100.9 million, or 19.5%, as the Company continued to leverage the capital raised in its 2016 initial public offering. The net interest margin decreased in the second quarter of 2019 to 2.91% from 3.12% in the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to greater utilization of wholesale funding to support loan growth, the rising cost of both deposits and borrowings due to a series of increases in the federal funds rate throughout 2018, and a continuing flattening of the yield curve. The Company recognized a credit of $144,000 to the allowance for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a credit of $90,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The credit to the allowance in the 2019 period was primarily due to decreases in the loan portfolio attributable to the transfer of residential mortgages loans to loans held for sale and the repayment of a large commercial and industrial loan. In the second quarter of 2018, management reduced the general component of the allowance for loan losses for both commercial real estate loans and home equity loans which lead to the credit to the provision of $90,000. The allowance for loan losses was 0.91% of total loans at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and was 179.4% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 compared to 121.1% at December 31, 2018. Non-interest income increased $3.1 million to $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 due entirely to an increase of $3.2 million, or 173.4%, in the gain on loan origination and sale activities. This increase was volume related due to the addition of nearly 20 loan originators over the past twelve months and the favorable interest rate environment. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, interest rates on mortgage loans began to decline which lead to the first significant increase in loan refinancing activity experienced in nearly three years. Together these factors resulted in a 77.7% increase in loans sold during the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year period, and a fourfold increase in the pipeline of interest rate lock agreements with customers at June 30, 2019 as compared to June 30, 2018. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net loan servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $114,000 as loan prepayment speeds were adjusted higher to reflect lower interest rates. Non-interest expenses increased $951,000, or 12.0%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 22.4%, between periods due to an increase in loan originator commissions and other compensation of $568,000 attributable to Envision Mortgage’s increased loan production. Also contributing to the increase in salaries and employee benefits was $307,000 in additional incentive compensation and loan officer transition payments, and $366,000 in additional employee compensation largely related to Envision Mortgage’s increased loan production. These increases were partially offset by an increase in deferred loan origination costs and fees of $225,000. Due to the sale of the Boston branch and the partial closure of the Andover operations center in the fourth quarter of 2018, occupancy and equipment costs declined by $86,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. In addition, spending on marketing and professional services were reduced by $141,000 and $33,000, respectively, between periods. The savings in marketing expenses was caused by advertising in the prior year associated with the re-branding to Envision Bank. The increase in other non-interest expenses was driven by the increase in Envision Mortgage’s loan production. The provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes a state income tax provision of $82,000 and reversal of the federal tax benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2019. The state tax provision is based on the projected effective state tax rate for the year. The reversal of the federal tax benefit recognized was fully offset by a tax benefit included in other comprehensive income. The Company has a net operating loss carryforward (“NOL”) for federal tax purposes of $13.6 million. Since 2014, the NOL as well as other deferred tax assets have been subject to a full valuation allowance, which totaled $2.7 million at June 30, 2019. The valuation allowance for net deferred tax assets was reduced in 2019 due to the impact of the Company’s earnings on the NOL. We evaluate the tax valuation allowance on a quarterly basis. Based on recent operating results, we concluded that the valuation allowance should be maintained at June 30, 2019. Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $853,000, or 10.6%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets between periods of $88.8 million, or 17.5%, as the Company continued to leverage the capital raised in its 2016 initial public offering. The net interest margin decreased in the first half of 2019 to 2.97% from 3.16% in the first half of 2018 due primarily to greater utilization of wholesale funding to support loan growth, the rising cost of both deposits and borrowings due to a series of increases in the federal funds rate throughout 2018 and a continuing flattening of the yield curve. The Company recognized a credit of $144,000 to the allowance for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a provision of $5,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The credit to the allowance in the 2019 period was primarily due to decreases in the loan portfolio attributable to the transfer of residential mortgages loans to loans held for sale and the repayment of a large commercial and industrial loan. In the second quarter of 2018, management reduced the unallocated portion of the allowance for loan losses for both commercial real estate loans and home equity loans. The unallocated reserve for consumer loans was increased slightly during the quarter. Together these changes reduced the amount that would have been provided based on growth in the loan portfolio by $265,000. Non-interest income increased $4.1 million to $9.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 due entirely to an increase of $4.3 million, or 125.1%, in the gain on loan origination and sale activities. This increase was volume related due to the addition of nearly 20 loan originators over the past twelve months and the favorable interest rate environment. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, interest rates on mortgage loans began to decline which lead to the first significant increase in loan refinancing activity experienced in nearly three years. Together these factors resulted in a 36.6% increase in loans sold during the first half of 2019 as compared to the prior year period, and a fourfold increase in the pipeline of interest rate lock agreements with customers at June 30, 2019 as compared to June 30, 2018. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net loan servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $114,000 as loan prepayment speeds were adjusted higher to reflect lower interest rates. Non-interest expenses increased $1.8 million, or 12.3%, to $16.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $14.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.1 million, or 22.2%, between periods due to an increase in loan originator commissions and other compensation of $940,000 attributable to Envision Mortgage’s increased loan production. Also contributing to the increase in salaries and employee benefits was $617,000 in additional incentive compensation and loan officer transition payments, and $563,000 in additional employee compensation largely related to Envision Mortgage’s increased loan production. These increases were partially offset by an increase in deferred loan origination costs and fees of $357,000. Due to the sale of the Boston branch and the partial closure of the Andover operations center in the fourth quarter of 2018, occupancy and equipment costs declined by $128,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year. In addition, spending on marketing was reduced by $255,000 between periods. The savings in marketing expenses was caused by advertising in the prior year associated with the re-branding to Envision Bank. The increase in other non-interest expenses was driven by the increase in Envision Mortgage’s loan production. State income taxes of $83,000 and $8,000 were provided during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Balance Sheet

Total assets were $652.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $614.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $38.2 million, or 6.2%. This growth resulted from an increase of $64.3 million in loans held for sale, partially offset by a decrease of $32.0 million in portfolio loans. These changes were significantly impacted by management’s decision in the second quarter of 2019 to transfer $28.6 million in residential mortgage loans from portfolio to loans held for sale. All except $2.2 million of these loans are currently under agreement to be sold with an expected closing date in the first half of August. The decision to sell these loans was made in light of favorable market conditions caused by a reduction in long-term interest rates. The increase in loans held for sale was also affected by the $80.3 million, or 55.0%, increase in Envision Mortgage’s loan production in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior year period. The increase in total assets was largely funded by an increase of $32.5 million in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston. Net loans totaled $451.9 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $32.0 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2018. This decrease occurred across all categories of real estate secured loans and was primarily the result of the aforementioned transfer of residential mortgage loans to loans held for sale. Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $6.7 million during the first half of 2019 due in large part to a $4.7 million payoff of a loan participation with a super-regional bank. No new loan participations were purchased during the first half of 2019. Consumer loans, which consist primarily of purchased loans, decreased by a total of $1.9 million during the first half of 2019 as loan repayments exceeded loan purchases during the period. Deposits increased $4.5 million, or 1.0%, to $441.6 million at June 30, 2019 from $437.1 million at December 31, 2018. Included in this increase was $2.1 million of brokered deposits. Non-brokered deposits increased $2.4 million during the first half of 2019. In December 2018, we closed our Boston branch. During the first half of 2019, the Bank experienced $7.5 million of deposit run-off with customers associated with this former branch which has adversely affected deposit growth. Total stockholders’ equity was $79.4 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $78.0 million at December 31, 2018. The increase of $1.4 million during the first half of 2019 was due to net income of $1.5 million, an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities of $1.4 million and equity adjustments of $598,000 related to the stock benefit plan and employee stock ownership plan. These increases were partially offset by stock repurchases of $2.0 million as the Company repurchased 136,923 of its shares during the first half of 2019. The Company’s tier one capital to average assets was 12.4% at June 30, 2019 compared to 14.1% at December 31, 2018. The Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements at June 30, 2019. About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, eight loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the sole member of Envision Bank Foundation, Inc. (the “Foundation”), a nonprofit corporation organized in 2016 to financially support community projects that improve the quality of life in markets served by Envision Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has funded projects focused on support of military veterans and their families, and education. Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income and the efficiency ratio, and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,614 $ 3,451 Interest-bearing deposits 7,561 3,667 Total cash and cash equivalents 11,175 7,118 Certificates of deposit 2,205 2,205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 48,851 50,556 Loans held for sale, at fair value 102,784 38,474 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,154 in 2019 and $4,437 in 2018 451,870 483,846 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 5,375 4,700 Accrued interest receivable 1,665 1,504 Mortgage servicing rights, net 8,201 7,786 Premises and equipment, net 6,162 6,368 Bank-owned life insurance 8,349 8,256 Foreclosed real estate, net 90 65 Other assets 5,842 3,462 Total assets $ 652,569 $ 614,340 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 65,420 $ 64,229 Interest bearing 313,584 312,321 Brokered 62,649 60,580 Total deposits 441,653 437,130 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 121,553 89,036 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,863 2,129 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,424 2,551 Other liabilities 5,723 5,533 Total liabilities 573,216 536,379 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 58 60 Additional paid-in capital 54,083 55,608 Retained earnings 29,784 28,329 ESOP-Unearned compensation (4,038 ) (4,132 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (534 ) (1,904 ) Total stockholders' equity 79,353 77,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 652,569 $ 614,340

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 6,058 $ 4,586 $ 11,646 $ 8,881 Other interest and dividend income 396 453 824 885 Total interest and dividend income 6,454 5,039 12,470 9,766 Interest expense 1,965 1,006 3,602 1,751 Net interest income 4,489 4,033 8,868 8,015 Provision (credit) for loan losses (144 ) (90 ) (144 ) 5 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 4,633 4,123 9,012 8,010 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 362 439 691 739 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 5,068 1,854 7,656 3,401 Mortgage servicing fees, net 224 291 543 625 Gain on sales of securities - - - 49 Other 201 199 378 376 Total non-interest income 5,855 2,783 9,268 5,190 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,092 4,979 11,504 9,415 Occupancy and equipment 643 729 1,299 1,427 Professional fees 287 320 555 572 Marketing 180 321 369 624 Other non-interest expenses 1,661 1,563 3,015 2,871 Total non-interest expenses 8,863 7,912 16,742 14,909 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,625 (1,006 ) 1,538 (1,709 ) Income tax expense 119 4 83 8 Net income (loss) $ 1,506 $ (1,010 ) $ 1,455 $ (1,717 ) Net income (loss) per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.28 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 5,455,679 5,577,683 5,467,057 5,592,809

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Averages Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Average Balance and Yields

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 558,643 $ 6,058 4.34 % $ 448,060 $ 4,586 4.09 % Investment securities(2) (3) 53,947 373 2.77 % 60,290 425 2.82 % Interest-earning deposits 5,915 26 1.76 % 9,240 34 1.47 % Total interest-earning assets 618,505 6,457 4.18 % 517,590 5,045 3.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 23,820 29,660 Total assets $ 642,325 $ 547,250 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 103,849 106 0.41 % 104,470 45 0.17 % NOW accounts 39,130 49 0.50 % 43,113 58 0.54 % Money market accounts 61,361 232 1.51 % 69,626 161 0.92 % Term certificates 169,740 834 1.97 % 125,973 466 1.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 374,080 1,221 1.31 % 343,182 730 0.85 % FHLB advances 118,364 744 2.51 % 57,562 276 1.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 492,444 1,965 1.60 % 400,744 1,006 1.00 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 62,377 60,524 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 8,270 6,340 Total liabilities 563,091 467,608 Total stockholders' equity 79,234 79,642 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,325 $ 547,250 Net interest income $ 4,492 $ 4,039 Interest rate spread(4) 2.58 % 2.90 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 126,061 $ 116,846 Net interest margin(6) 2.91 % 3.12 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 125.60 % 129.16 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock (3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $3,000 and $6,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Averages Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) Average Balance and Yields

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 537,549 $ 11,646 4.33 % $ 439,069 $ 8,881 4.05 % Investment securities(2) (3) 54,551 777 2.85 % 60,906 844 2.77 % Interest-earning deposits 5,258 54 2.05 % 8,563 64 1.49 % Total interest-earning assets 597,358 12,477 4.18 % 508,538 9,789 3.85 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,462 29,498 Total assets $ 621,820 $ 538,036 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 102,912 188 0.37 % 104,305 87 0.17 % NOW accounts 39,851 97 0.49 % 43,666 111 0.51 % Money market accounts 66,384 461 1.39 % 68,670 276 0.80 % Term certificates 166,704 1,634 1.96 % 113,060 736 1.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits 375,851 2,380 1.27 % 329,701 1,210 0.73 % FHLB advances 97,259 1,222 2.51 % 62,010 541 1.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 473,110 3,602 1.52 % 391,711 1,751 0.89 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 62,063 59,809 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 7,952 6,049 Total liabilities 543,125 457,569 Total stockholders' equity 78,695 80,467 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 621,820 $ 538,036 Net interest income $ 8,875 $ 8,038 Interest rate spread(4) 2.65 % 2.96 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 124,248 $ 116,827 Net interest margin(6) 2.97 % 3.16 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.26 % 129.82 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock (3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $7,000 and $23,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

3 Months Ended

June 30, 2019 v. 2018

Increase (Decrease)

Total Due to Changes in

Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 1,186 $ 286 $ 1,472 Investment securities (44 ) (8 ) (52 ) Interest-earning deposits (14 ) 6 (8 ) Total interest-earning assets 1,128 284 1,412 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts - 61 61 NOW accounts (5 ) (4 ) (9 ) Money market accounts (21 ) 92 71 Term certificates 190 178 368 Total interest-bearing deposits 164 327 491 FHLBB advances 362 106 468 Total interest-bearing liabilities 526 433 959 Change in net interest income $ 602 $ (149 ) $ 453 6 Months Ended

June 30, 2019 v. 2018

Increase (Decrease)

Total Due to Changes in

Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 2,100 $ 665 $ 2,765 Investment securities (90 ) 23 (67 ) Interest-earning deposits (30 ) 20 (10 ) Total interest-earning assets 1,980 708 2,688 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts (1 ) 102 101 NOW accounts (9 ) (5 ) (14 ) Money market accounts (9 ) 194 185 Term certificates 435 463 898 Total interest-bearing deposits 416 754 1,170 FHLBB advances 384 297 681 Total interest-bearing liabilities 800 1,051 1,851 Change in net interest income $ 1,180 $ (343 ) $ 837

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Envision

Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,161 $ 328 $ 4,489 Credit for loan losses (144 ) - (144 ) Net interest income after credit for loan losses 4,305 328 4,633 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 322 40 362 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 5,289 5,289 Mortgage servicing fees, net (92 ) 316 224 Other 97 104 201 Total non-interest income 327 5,749 6,076 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,786 4,306 6,092 Occupancy and equipment 370 273 643 Other non-interest expenses 1,298 830 2,128 Total non-interest expenses 3,454 5,409 8,863 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,178 $ 668 1,846 Elimination of inter-segment profit (221 ) Income before income taxes 1,625 Income tax expense 119 Net income $ 1,506

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Envision

Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 3,800 $ 233 $ 4,033 Credit for loan losses (90 ) - (90 ) Net interest income after credit for loan losses 3,890 233 4,123 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 410 29 439 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 2,265 2,265 Mortgage servicing fees, net (73 ) 364 291 Other 114 85 199 Total non-interest income 451 2,743 3,194 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,612 3,367 4,979 Occupancy and equipment 373 356 729 Other non-interest expenses 1,227 977 2,204 Total non-interest expenses 3,212 4,700 7,912 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,129 $ (1,724 ) (595 ) Elimination of inter-segment profit (411 ) Loss before income taxes (1,006 ) Income tax expense 4 Net loss $ (1,010 )

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments. Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Envision

Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 8,343 $ 525 $ 8,868 Credit for loan losses (144 ) - (144 ) Net interest income after credit for loan losses 8,487 525 9,012 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 617 74 691 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 8,033 8,033 Mortgage servicing fees, net (180 ) 723 543 Other 222 156 378 Total non-interest income 659 8,986 9,645 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,325 8,179 11,504 Occupancy and equipment 770 529 1,299 Other non-interest expenses 2,252 1,687 3,939 Total non-interest expenses 6,347 10,395 16,742 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,799 $ (884 ) 1,915 Elimination of inter-segment profit (377 ) Income before income taxes 1,538 Income tax expense 83 Net income $ 1,455 Total Assets June 30, 2019 $ 512,162 $ 140,407 $ 652,569

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments. Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Envision

Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 7,539 $ 476 $ 8,015 Provision for loan losses 5 - 5 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,534 476 8,010 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 711 28 739 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 4,085 4,085 Mortgage servicing fees, net (141 ) 766 625 Other 248 177 425 Total non-interest income 818 5,056 5,874 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,248 6,167 9,415 Occupancy and equipment 773 654 1,427 Other non-interest expenses 2,238 1,829 4,067 Total non-interest expenses 6,259 8,650 14,909 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 2,093 $ (3,118 ) (1,025 ) Elimination of inter-segment profit (684 ) Loss before income taxes (1,709 ) Income tax expense 8 Net loss $ (1,717 ) Total Assets June 30, 2018 $ 489,214 $ 76,695 $ 565,909

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used by management to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average assets (1) 0.94 % (0.74 %) 0.47 % (0.64 %) Return on average equity (1) 7.60 % (5.07 %) 3.70 % (4.27 %) Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.12 % 2.97 % 3.16 % Non-interest income to total income 47.57 % 35.58 % 42.64 % 34.70 % Efficiency ratio 85.68 % 116.08 % 92.31 % 112.90 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 12.41 % 14.76 % 12.41 % 14.76 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (3) 0.91 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 179.44 % 186.54 % 179.44 % 186.54 % Tangible book value per share 13.70 13.11 13.70 13.11

(1) Annualized for quarterly and year-to-date periods presented. (2) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented (3) Total loans excludes loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees

