What's News : World-Wide

Federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies intentionally allowed opioid painkillers to flood communities, employing laws normally used to go after drug dealers.

A top White House budget official tasked with freezing security aid to Ukraine raised legal concerns about the hold, according to the transcript of his impeachment inquiry testimony.

Trump was briefed about the whistleblower complaint prompted by his dealings with Kyiv before the White House lifted the hold on the aid, according to people familiar with the matter.

The president said the U.S. plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

China blamed the decisive loss by its allies in Hong Kong elections on foreign interference and offered few signs of any change in its strategy.

Britain's chief rabbi accused Labour Party leader Corbyn of failing to root out anti-Semitism within his party's ranks.

A fast-moving fire in California's Los Padres National Forest threatened homes in Santa Barbara.

Two helicopters in Mali collided midair during an operation against terrorists, killing 13 French soldiers.