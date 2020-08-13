Randon S A Implementos e Participações : 2Q20 INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
INSTITUTIONAL PROFILE 2Q20
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions, as well as on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information on our current intentions, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's
Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers.
The reservations as to forward looking statements and information also include data on possible or presumed operating results, as well as any statements preceded, followed or including words such as "believes", "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees; they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of
the factors which will determine these results and figures are beyond our ability to control or predict.
IT'S A PLEASURE TO MEET YOU,
WE ARE RANDON COMPANIES
Global reference in transport solutions, with 22 industrial plants
Products in more than
100 countries
Foundation
1949
IPO
1974
10,341
employees
R$ 3.2 bn
Market Cap
3
WE HAVE BEEN ON THE ROAD FOR DECADES, GUIDED FOR AN ONLY PURPOSE
CONECT PEOPLE AND RICHES,
GENERATING PROSPERITY...
....and all the kilometers we traveled followed the
same principles
Valued and
Satisfied
respected
Customers
people
Safety and Quality
Preservation
of our image
and legacy
Ethics
Profitability with
sustainability
Innovation and
Randon is all of us
Technology
4
1940
The brothers Hercílio and Raul Randon open Mecânica
Randon.
1980
1950
1960
1970
Mecânica Randon becomes
Randon launches the
Establishment of Randon
the only one to manufacture
equalizer suspension system
Veículos for Off-road
air brake systems in Brazil.
and the third axle for trailers.
Trucks manufacturing.
In adittion, innovates in: trucks
The Company becomes a
Inaugurated a new
and trailers axles.
leader in road freight transport
industrial plant and Inicial
in Brazil.
Public Offering in the Stock
Market.
1990 2000 2010
Randon begins in the Auto Parts sector with the foundation of Freios Master and Randon Administradora de Consórcios.
Establishment of Randon Participações, the parent company. Acquisition of Fras-le, Randon Argentina foundation and joint ventures Jost Brasil and Suspensys beginning. Starts in the railway sector.
Randon becomes one of the biggest private companies in Brazil. Creates Castertech for the production of iron casts auto parts. Fras-le inaugurates its plants in China and in the USA.
Great global expansion and acquisitions in the national market. Growth in production, sales and qualified and sustainable operations. Foundation of Randon Bank and Randon Technological Center.
5
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
EXECUTIVE
COMMITEE
TOTAL SHARES 345,775,809 RAPT3 116,515,527 RAPT4 229,260,282
Paulo Prignolato
CFO and Vice-President
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
David Abramo Randon | Chairman Alexandre Randon | Vice-Chairman Pedro Ferro Neto | Board Member Ruy Lopes Filho | Board Member William Ling | Board Member
Daniel Raul Randon
CEO
Sergio L.M. de Carvalho
COO and Vice-president
Tag Along
80%
Free Float
55.4%
Daniel Martin Ely
CTO
6
CORPORATE
STRUCTURE
CONTROLLING GROUP
41.8%
RANDON S.A.
Implementos e Participações
TRAILERS
AUTO PARTS
SERVICES
100%
51%
100%
100%
51%
100%
51.2%
51%
51%
100%
100%
100%
100%
7
8
HOW WE
OPERATE
Expansion
Portfolio
Markets
Geographies
Sustainability
Innovation
Customer on Focus
9
Internationalization
OUR EXPANSION
STRATEGY
Capacity
MÉXICO
FRICTION MATERIAL
PANAMERICANA
FERRARI
Cliente satisfeito
Preservação
e do legado
Lucro com sustentabilidade
Portfolio
10
FUTURE IS
OPPORTUNITY
HOW WE INNOVATE
We have the
R$ 90 million
biggest
invested in research
independent
and development in
Technological
2019
Center of the
Automotive sector
31 new patents
in Latin America
81% of Randon
registrated in 2019
Implementos'
revenues come
A Group focused
from products
launched in the last
on innovation and
5 years
technology
Megatrend Projects (number of projects)
4
Mobility/
9
Smart Materials
Autonomy
2 Connectivity
Focus on Total Cost of Ownership reduction
Preserving the environment and preparing for the future
11
FUTURE IS
HOW WE INNOVATE
OPPORTUNITY
PROCESS
INNOVATION
Industry 4.0
Stamping modernization E-coat painting Automation
RPA
Use of Virtual Reality
COLLABORATION
We are members of Hélice, a program to boost innovation
The Instituto Hercílio Randon, was created to boost, accelerate and share innovation inside the company and outside it
Partnership with Startups and Universities
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Randon ExO
Empreende Randon
Digital Business creation
CTR Industry
12
VALUED AND RESPECTED PEOPLE
We understand that happy people take us further, and that is why we value
the people who work with us with a series of initiatives
DIGITAL
TRANSFORMATION
Our innovation teams
combine team development with the search for more agile solutions
PRA.VC
Our online platform that
encourages protagonism in the search for personal and professional development
NOVOS
CAMINHOS
We prepare our employees for retirement and prepare for the challenges of the future
13
SOCIAL RESPONSABILITY
The Elisabetha Randon Institute (IER) coordinates all social programs of
Randon Companies to be relevant in the communities where we operate
These qualities are always part of DNA Randon. Our daily routines are marked by effective waste management, conscious consumption of electricity and sustainable management of water and effluents, in addition to strict emissions control for the preservation of natural resources.
Our actions are guided by the principles of Circular Economy
R$ 3.5 Million/year is the economy obtained by the best use of the raw material
25,500 tons/year of scrap metal generated by
Randon Companies (which represents 81% of the foundry consumption)
R$ 6.7 Million/year is the savings generated from the reuse of residues from our own production processes
In 2019, we invested
R$ 11.1 million
in environmental preservation projects
15
BIG NUMBERS
Main Figures
2Q20
2Q19
Δ%
1H20
1H19
Δ%
Total Gross Revenue¹
1,297,105
1,873,904
-30.8%
2,971,823
3,510,276
-15.3%
Domestic market¹
1,178,469
1,694,385
-30.4%
2,707,304
3,177,817
-14.8%
Exports¹
118,636
179,519
-33.9%
264,519
332,459
-20.4%
Consolidated Exports US$
14,817
35,275
-58.0%
32,237
65,876
-51.1%
Revenues from Overseas US$²
44,985
76,127
-40.9%
97,389
144,732
-32.7%
Consolidated Net Revenue
932,991
1,302,122
-28.3%
2,100,725
2,435,712
-13.8%
Consolidated Gross Profit
200,788
347,212
-42.2%
452,969
616,086
-26.5%
Gross Margin (%)
21.5%
26.7%
-514.4 bps
21.6%
25.3%
-373.1 bps
Consolidated Net Profit
55,270
84,538
-34.6%
58,264
116,203
-49.9%
Net Margin (%)
5.9%
6.5%
-56.8 bps
2.8%
4.8%
-199.7 bps
Consolidated EBITDA
153,932
203,655
-24.4%
260,913
337,961
-22.8%
EBITDA Margin (%)
16.5%
15.6%
85.9 bps
12.4%
13.9%
-145.5 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
84,740
209,583
-59.6%
234,746
362,417
-35.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
9.1%
16.1%
-700.9 bps
11.0%
14.8%
-372.8 bps
¹ Without eliminating intercompany sales
Values in R$ Thousands
² Exports + Revenues from Overseas
CAPEX 2Q20
6.4%
R$ 31.1
Million
Organic
Non Organic
93.6%
2Q20:
Gradual resumption of production and sales;
Agricultural and consumer goods sectors moving the market;
Relevant non-recurring revenue from tax proceedings gains.
16
INDEBTEDNESS
Total Gross Debt: R$ 3.3 billion
Gross Debt in BR currency: R$ 2.8 billion
Gross Debt in foreign currency: R$ 540 million USD rate (06.30.20) R$ 5.4760
Average Cost of Debt in BRL : 3.9 % per year
Average Cost of Debt in USD : 3.7 % per year
Average Debt Term : 2.6 years
Consolidated Net Debt (Without Randon Bank) R$ Million
*Net Debt/EBITDA
2.95x
1.19x
1.51x
0.79x
1.37x
1,882.5
1,859.1
2,115.2
2,382.9
1,762.7
-385.6
-351.9
-824.9
-535.5
-829.6
-2,268.0
-2,114.6
-2,684.1
-2,650.7
-3,212.4
Dec, 2016
Dec, 2017
Dec, 2018
Dec, 2019
Jun,2020
Cash
Loans
Consolidated Net Debt (without Randon Bank)
The chart above shows the Company's debt without considering the cash and the debt from Randon Bank.
The Consolidated net debt at the end of 1H20 reached R$ 1.2 billion, a multiple of 1.88x EBITDA over the last 12 months.
Schedule of Debt Payment (R$ Million)
Foreign
Currency
245.6
793.1
790.2
585.7
923.5
16.2%
30.7
201.6
95.8
81.7
130.3
214.8
694.4
504.0
793.2
591.6
Domestic Currency
83.8%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024 to 2035
Domestic Currency
Foreign Currency
Working Capital
+258.7 MM
Currency Contributed to the working capital increase
17
DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL
Net Revenue Breakdown by Product 2Q20
Services
5.0%
Trailers
49.9%
Auto Parts
45.1%
Net Revenue Breakdown by Division 2Q20
Hubs and Services
Drums
2.9% 5.0%
Suspensions and Axles
5.5%
Coupling
Systems
2.4%
Brakes
4.9%
Non-FrictionFras-le
7.2%
Friction Materials
22.1%
Trailers
Aftermarket
Railcars SpecialtyVehicles5.9%
0.6% 2.3%
Trailers/Semi-
Trailers
41.1%
18
DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL
0.6%
5.0% 1.1%
Exports Destination by
Economic Region
MIDDLE
OCEANIA
SOUTH AND EAST
1.0%
CENTRAL
3.7%
AMERICA
12.8%
ASIA
MERCOSUR +
0.8%
CHILE
AFRICA
32.8%
5.6%
20.6%
1.4%
5.3%
EUROPE 4.1%
56.5%
17.9%5.5%
42.6%
OEM Aftermarket Revenues from Abroad Services
Sales by Segment 2Q20
USMCA
39.2%
19
MARKET and DRIVERS
Trailers³
Trucks²
Buses²
Trailers¹
Trucks²
Buses²
Source:
¹ ANFIR
² ANFAVEA
³ ANFIR + AliceWeb
PRODUCTION
2Q20
2Q19
∆%
1H20
1H19
∆%
13,897
17,571
-20.9%
27,538
32,279
-14.7%
10,091
30,677
-67.1%
34,797
55,438
-37.2%
2,957
7,907
-62.6%
8,931
14,023
-36.3%
SALES
2Q20
2Q19
∆%
1H20
1H19
∆%
13,537
16,856
-19.7%
26,701
30,805
-13.3%
17,725
25,315
-30.0%
37,860
46,779
-19.1%
2,055
4,943
-58.4%
5,716
9,623
-40.6%
MAIN FIGURES
o GDP
o Harvey
o Confidence
o Unemployment Rate o Interest Rate
o Inflation
20
#RANDONISALLOFUS
It is through the synergy between our companies that we
offer end-to-end solutions to our customers.
TRAILERS
AUTO PARTS
SERVICES
Directly linked to the
The best market solutions
Own financial institution,
evolution of cargo
for axles, suspensions,
one of the largest
transport in Brazil, it
friction materials, brake
consortium
produces trailers and semi-
components, coupling
administrators in Brazil, in
trailers, special vehicles
and wheel end systems
addition to investment
and rail cars
and acceleration of
startups
21
TRAILERS
DIVISION
RAIL CARS
TRAILERS AND
SPECIALTY
SEMITRAILERS
VEHICLES
22
TRAILERS DIVISION
Trailers and Semitrailers
MARKET CHARACTERISTICS:
Diversified customer base, covering different market segments
Low penetration of imported road implements in the country
We are exposed to all sectors of the economy, as the road modal is the most used for cargo transportation in Brazil
