Randon S A Implementos e Participações : 2Q20 INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION 0 08/13/2020 | 05:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Companies INSTITUTIONAL PROFILE 2Q20 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions, as well as on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information on our current intentions, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers. The reservations as to forward looking statements and information also include data on possible or presumed operating results, as well as any statements preceded, followed or including words such as "believes", "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees; they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of the factors which will determine these results and figures are beyond our ability to control or predict. IT'S A PLEASURE TO MEET YOU, WE ARE RANDON COMPANIES Global reference in transport solutions, with 22 industrial plants Products in more than 100 countries Foundation 1949 IPO 1974 10,341 employees R$ 3.2 bn Market Cap 3 WE HAVE BEEN ON THE ROAD FOR DECADES, GUIDED FOR AN ONLY PURPOSE CONECT PEOPLE AND RICHES, GENERATING PROSPERITY... ....and all the kilometers we traveled followed the same principles Valued and Satisfied respected Customers people Safety and Quality Preservation of our image and legacy Ethics Profitability with sustainability Innovation and Randon is all of us Technology 4 1940 The brothers Hercílio and Raul Randon open Mecânica Randon. 1980 1950 1960 1970 Mecânica Randon becomes Randon launches the Establishment of Randon the only one to manufacture equalizer suspension system Veículos for Off-road air brake systems in Brazil. and the third axle for trailers. Trucks manufacturing. In adittion, innovates in: trucks The Company becomes a Inaugurated a new and trailers axles. leader in road freight transport industrial plant and Inicial in Brazil. Public Offering in the Stock Market. 1990 2000 2010 Randon begins in the Auto Parts sector with the foundation of Freios Master and Randon Administradora de Consórcios. Establishment of Randon Participações, the parent company. Acquisition of Fras-le, Randon Argentina foundation and joint ventures Jost Brasil and Suspensys beginning. Starts in the railway sector. Randon becomes one of the biggest private companies in Brazil. Creates Castertech for the production of iron casts auto parts. Fras-le inaugurates its plants in China and in the USA. Great global expansion and acquisitions in the national market. Growth in production, sales and qualified and sustainable operations. Foundation of Randon Bank and Randon Technological Center. 5 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE EXECUTIVE COMMITEE TOTAL SHARES 345,775,809 RAPT3 116,515,527 RAPT4 229,260,282 Paulo Prignolato CFO and Vice-President BOARD OF DIRECTORS David Abramo Randon | Chairman Alexandre Randon | Vice-Chairman Pedro Ferro Neto | Board Member Ruy Lopes Filho | Board Member William Ling | Board Member Daniel Raul Randon CEO Sergio L.M. de Carvalho COO and Vice-president Tag Along 80% Free Float 55.4% Daniel Martin Ely CTO 6 CORPORATE STRUCTURE CONTROLLING GROUP 41.8% RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações TRAILERS AUTO PARTS SERVICES 100% 51% 100% 100% 51% 100% 51.2% 51% 51% 100% 100% 100% 100% 7 8 HOW WE OPERATE Expansion Portfolio Markets Geographies Sustainability Innovation Customer on Focus 9 Internationalization OUR EXPANSION STRATEGY Capacity MÉXICO FRICTION MATERIAL PANAMERICANA FERRARI Cliente satisfeito Preservação e do legado Lucro com sustentabilidade Portfolio 10 FUTURE IS OPPORTUNITY HOW WE INNOVATE We have the R$ 90 million biggest invested in research independent and development in Technological 2019 Center of the Automotive sector 31 new patents in Latin America 81% of Randon registrated in 2019 Implementos' revenues come A Group focused from products launched in the last on innovation and 5 years technology Megatrend Projects (number of projects) 4 Mobility/ 9 Smart Materials Autonomy 2 Connectivity Focus on Total Cost of Ownership reduction Preserving the environment and preparing for the future 11 FUTURE IS HOW WE INNOVATE OPPORTUNITY PROCESS INNOVATION Industry 4.0 Stamping modernization E-coat painting Automation RPA Use of Virtual Reality COLLABORATION We are members of Hélice, a program to boost innovation The Instituto Hercílio Randon, was created to boost, accelerate and share innovation inside the company and outside it Partnership with Startups and Universities DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Randon ExO Empreende Randon Digital Business creation CTR Industry 12 VALUED AND RESPECTED PEOPLE We understand that happy people take us further, and that is why we value the people who work with us with a series of initiatives DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Our innovation teams combine team development with the search for more agile solutions PRA.VC Our online platform that encourages protagonism in the search for personal and professional development NOVOS CAMINHOS We prepare our employees for retirement and prepare for the challenges of the future 13 SOCIAL RESPONSABILITY The Elisabetha Randon Institute (IER) coordinates all social programs of Randon Companies to be relevant in the communities where we operate FLORESCER MEMORIAL VIDA SEMPRE RANDON Integral education for Preserving our memory and Educational activities for road children and adolescents cargo transportation in Brazil safety 14 CREATIVITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS GENERATE INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS These qualities are always part of DNA Randon. Our daily routines are marked by effective waste management, conscious consumption of electricity and sustainable management of water and effluents, in addition to strict emissions control for the preservation of natural resources. Our actions are guided by the principles of Circular Economy R$ 3.5 Million/year is the economy obtained by the best use of the raw material 25,500 tons/year of scrap metal generated by Randon Companies (which represents 81% of the foundry consumption) R$ 6.7 Million/year is the savings generated from the reuse of residues from our own production processes In 2019, we invested R$ 11.1 million in environmental preservation projects 15 BIG NUMBERS Main Figures 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% 1H20 1H19 Δ% Total Gross Revenue¹ 1,297,105 1,873,904 -30.8% 2,971,823 3,510,276 -15.3% Domestic market¹ 1,178,469 1,694,385 -30.4% 2,707,304 3,177,817 -14.8% Exports¹ 118,636 179,519 -33.9% 264,519 332,459 -20.4% Consolidated Exports US$ 14,817 35,275 -58.0% 32,237 65,876 -51.1% Revenues from Overseas US$² 44,985 76,127 -40.9% 97,389 144,732 -32.7% Consolidated Net Revenue 932,991 1,302,122 -28.3% 2,100,725 2,435,712 -13.8% Consolidated Gross Profit 200,788 347,212 -42.2% 452,969 616,086 -26.5% Gross Margin (%) 21.5% 26.7% -514.4 bps 21.6% 25.3% -373.1 bps Consolidated Net Profit 55,270 84,538 -34.6% 58,264 116,203 -49.9% Net Margin (%) 5.9% 6.5% -56.8 bps 2.8% 4.8% -199.7 bps Consolidated EBITDA 153,932 203,655 -24.4% 260,913 337,961 -22.8% EBITDA Margin (%) 16.5% 15.6% 85.9 bps 12.4% 13.9% -145.5 bps Adjusted EBITDA 84,740 209,583 -59.6% 234,746 362,417 -35.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 9.1% 16.1% -700.9 bps 11.0% 14.8% -372.8 bps ¹ Without eliminating intercompany sales Values in R$ Thousands ² Exports + Revenues from Overseas CAPEX 2Q20 6.4% R$ 31.1 Million Organic Non Organic 93.6% 2Q20: Gradual resumption of production and sales; Agricultural and consumer goods sectors moving the market; Relevant non-recurring revenue from tax proceedings gains. 16 INDEBTEDNESS Total Gross Debt: R$ 3.3 billion Gross Debt in BR currency: R$ 2.8 billion Gross Debt in foreign currency: R$ 540 million USD rate (06.30.20) R$ 5.4760 Average Cost of Debt in BRL : 3.9 % per year Average Cost of Debt in USD : 3.7 % per year Average Debt Term : 2.6 years Consolidated Net Debt (Without Randon Bank) R$ Million *Net Debt/EBITDA 2.95x 1.19x 1.51x 0.79x 1.37x 1,882.5 1,859.1 2,115.2 2,382.9 1,762.7 -385.6 -351.9 -824.9 -535.5 -829.6 -2,268.0 -2,114.6 -2,684.1 -2,650.7 -3,212.4 Dec, 2016 Dec, 2017 Dec, 2018 Dec, 2019 Jun,2020 Cash Loans Consolidated Net Debt (without Randon Bank) The chart above shows the Company's debt without considering the cash and the debt from Randon Bank. The Consolidated net debt at the end of 1H20 reached R$ 1.2 billion, a multiple of 1.88x EBITDA over the last 12 months. Schedule of Debt Payment (R$ Million) Foreign Currency 245.6 793.1 790.2 585.7 923.5 16.2% 30.7 201.6 95.8 81.7 130.3 214.8 694.4 504.0 793.2 591.6 Domestic Currency 83.8% 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 to 2035 Domestic Currency Foreign Currency Working Capital +258.7 MM Currency Contributed to the working capital increase 17 DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL Net Revenue Breakdown by Product 2Q20 Services 5.0% Trailers 49.9% Auto Parts 45.1% Net Revenue Breakdown by Division 2Q20 Hubs and Services Drums 2.9% 5.0% Suspensions and Axles 5.5% Coupling Systems 2.4% Brakes 4.9% Non-FrictionFras-le 7.2% Friction Materials 22.1% Trailers Aftermarket Railcars SpecialtyVehicles 5.9% 0.6% 2.3% Trailers/Semi- Trailers 41.1% 18 DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL 0.6% 5.0% 1.1% Exports Destination by Economic Region MIDDLE OCEANIA SOUTH AND EAST 1.0% CENTRAL 3.7% AMERICA 12.8% ASIA MERCOSUR + 0.8% CHILE AFRICA 32.8% 5.6% 20.6% 1.4% 5.3% EUROPE 4.1% 56.5% 17.9%5.5% 42.6% OEM Aftermarket Revenues from Abroad Services Sales by Segment 2Q20 USMCA 39.2% 19 MARKET and DRIVERS Trailers³ Trucks² Buses² Trailers¹ Trucks² Buses² Source: ¹ ANFIR ² ANFAVEA ³ ANFIR + AliceWeb PRODUCTION 2Q20 2Q19 ∆% 1H20 1H19 ∆% 13,897 17,571 -20.9% 27,538 32,279 -14.7% 10,091 30,677 -67.1% 34,797 55,438 -37.2% 2,957 7,907 -62.6% 8,931 14,023 -36.3% SALES 2Q20 2Q19 ∆% 1H20 1H19 ∆% 13,537 16,856 -19.7% 26,701 30,805 -13.3% 17,725 25,315 -30.0% 37,860 46,779 -19.1% 2,055 4,943 -58.4% 5,716 9,623 -40.6% MAIN FIGURES o GDP o Harvey o Confidence o Unemployment Rate o Interest Rate o Inflation 20 #RANDONISALLOFUS It is through the synergy between our companies that we offer end-to-end solutions to our customers. TRAILERS AUTO PARTS SERVICES Directly linked to the The best market solutions Own financial institution, evolution of cargo for axles, suspensions, one of the largest transport in Brazil, it friction materials, brake consortium produces trailers and semi- components, coupling administrators in Brazil, in trailers, special vehicles and wheel end systems addition to investment and rail cars and acceleration of startups 21 TRAILERS DIVISION RAIL CARS TRAILERS AND SPECIALTY SEMITRAILERS VEHICLES 22 TRAILERS DIVISION Trailers and Semitrailers MARKET CHARACTERISTICS: Diversified customer base, covering different market segments Low penetration of imported road implements in the country We are exposed to all sectors of the economy, as the road modal is the most used for cargo transportation in Brazil SALES SEMITRAILERS Brazil Foreign Market Total 2Q20 4,678 296 4,974 2Q19 6,142 815 6,957 ∆% -23.8% -63.7% -28.5% 1H20 9,864 760 10,624 1H19 10,500 1,592 12,092 ∆% -6.1% -52.3% -12.1% Sales by Sector 2Q20 Exports by Economic Region 2Q20 South and Industrial Central America 13% 29% Agribusiness Africa 13% 68% Mining 3% Mercosur + Chile 75% 23 TRAILERS DIVISION SEMITRAILERS - Domestic Market Leadership QUARTERLY MARKET SHARE 24.2% 24.0% 7.3% 13,537 UNITS 2Q20 13.0% 2.9% 1.2% 3.0% 3.6% 5.7% 6.7% 8.4% Dump Trailer Dolly General Cargo Curtain Sider Tanker Trailer Conteiner Trailer Reefer Log Trailer Sugar Cane Others Grain Trailer Achieve Leadership Grain Trailer Dump Dolly Tanker Reefer Stainless Log Trailer Conteiner Sugar Cane General Curtain Trailer Trailer Steel Trailer Cargo Sider Tanker 1º 2º Ensure Leadership 24 TRAILERS DIVISION SEMITRAILERS - Domestic Market Leadership 54,392 40,493 59,284 59,436 52,537 70,162 56,453 29,620 23,075 24,927 44,589 63,437 26,701 Marketof Brazil)-Sold 42% 43% 21% 17% 20% 2% 3% 3% 2% 22% 33% 2% 39% 38% 38% 40% 39% 41% Size (Units 3% 3% 6% 6% 1% 13% 12% 0% 1% 0% 0% 1% 1% 2% 14% 14% 9% 6% 7% 7% 7% 10% 9% 10% 12% 4% 22% 26% 5% 9% 12% 24% 7% 11% 11% 21% 10% 10% 14% 11% 11% 12% 10% 12% 14% 12% 11% 33% 35% 32% 33% 40% 38% 35% 35% 30% 29% 27% 26% 29% Competitors 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 126 142 145 153 171 166 171 161 148 136 148 141 130 OTHERS SERGOMEL NOMA LIBRELATO FACCHINI 25 TRAILERS DIVISION Rail Cars MARKET CHARACTERISTICS: Customer base concentrated in large industries or concessionaires Long cycle between order and delivery Higher cargo volume RAIL CARS SOLD (UNITS) 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% 13 1 1200% 1H20 1H19 Δ% 13 87 -85.1% 26 TRAILERS DIVISION Highlights 2Q20 BRAZILIAN MARKET DELIVERIES:15.2% -19.7% 13,537 units 6.5% 36.0% 4,879 Randon's Semitrailers 22.0% delivered 20.3% Access the QR Code to watch the live launch of the new Randon Implementos Van and Sider Librelato Noma Others Fachhini Randon FOREIGN MARKET VOLUMES: 296 units SALES ABROAD -63.7% (815 units in 2Q19) The drop is mainly due to the impacts of COVID-19 in the countries of Latin America and Africa 27 TRAILERS DIVISION MARKET TRENDS Short and medium term SEMITRAILERS RAIL CARS SPECIALTY VEHICLES Short Medium Domestic Market Global deceleration New Orders 2020 Harvey GDP Brazil Civil Construction Retail Pré Buy Euro 6 Renewal of railway concessions Railway infrastructure Works Volumes in 2020 Recovery in 2021 Railway infrastructure works Backhoe Loaders Foreign Market Off-road Trucks Civil Construction and Mining Agricultural Market 28 TRAILERS DIVISION PERFORMANCE 2Q20 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE (R$ MILLION) -20.6%-9.8% 1,065.3 960.9 586.4 465.8 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Consolidated EBITDA | EBITDA Margin (R$ Million) 14.3% -44.7% 11.4% -57.3% 10.0% 121.2 83.9 5.4% 46.4 51.8 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 EXPORTS (US$ MILLION) -67.5%32.3 -49.8% 17.7 16.2 5.8 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 INVESTMENTS (R$ MILLION) -61.4%43.3-55.3% 27.9 19.3 10.8 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 29 AUTO PARTS 30 Companies AUTO PARTS DIVISION MARKET CHARACTERISTICS SEGMENTS Diversified customer base Moderate import penetration Exposure to all sectors of the economy Exports concentrated in the USA, OEMs Exports Aftermarket Argentina and Colombia markets SALES VOLUME 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% Units 1H20 1H19 Δ% Units Units % CNR Units % CNR Units % CNR Units % CNR Friction Materials (un.) 18,528 22.1% 23,575 18.7% -21.4% 41,785 21.5% 51,220 19.6% -18.4% Non-FrictionFras-le (un.) 2,408 7.2% 5,793 6.4% -58.4% 6,980 7.3% 11,241 6.6% -37.9% Brakes (un.) 79,904 4.9% 199,993 8.5% -60.0% 230,976 6.3% 382,653 8.5% -39.6% Coupling Systems (un.) 16,850 2.4% 33,459 3.7% -49.6% 43,384 2.9% 63,470 3.8% -31.6% Suspensions and Axles (un.)¹ 22,354 5.5% 37,156 9.8% -39.8% 54,553 7.8% 69,860 9.8% -21.9% Hubs and Drums (un.) 116,137 2.9% 129,101 4.0% -10.0% 239,468 3.7% 239,604 4.1% -0.1% ¹ The suspension and axles volumes were revised to better reflect the units sold by the subsidiary Suspensys. The history of these volumes can be obtained in the section Interactive Spreadsheets - Consolidated Data Randon S/A. 31 AUTO PARTS DIVISION SOUTH AMERICA OEM RANKING #1 Leadership Others 55.3% Main Competitors Randon 16.9% Meritor 8.5% MAN 6.4% G.Comollati (BR/Autoparts) 3.4% Volvo 3.3% Scania 2.1% DAF Mercedes Iveco (CNH) 1.2% 1.9% 0.9% #1 #1 #1 #1 Knorr (Germany) - Brazil/SP KLL/ SAF Holland - Brazil/SP Fontaine - Brazil/PR Wabco (USA) - Brazil/SP Ibero - Brazil/SP GF - George Fischer Captive Market - (MB, Scania Hendrickson (USA) (Switzerland) and Silpa) BPW (Germany) Fuwa (China) Fuwa (China) Captive Market - (Facchini, Noma) Durametal Cobreq (TMD) - Brazil/SP (Brazil/CE) Duroline - Brazil/RS Schulz (Brazil/SC) SYL - Brazil/SP Frum (Brazil/MG) TRW (USA) - Brazil/SP Fundimisa (Brazil/RS) Brakeparts - Brazil/SP 32 AUTO PARTS DIVISION Highlights 2Q20 -21.4% In sales of friction materials Sales reduction for OEMs and impacts of COVID-19;

COVID-19; Aftermarket recovery in the quarter. -58.4% In volumes of Non-Friction Fras-le Light vehicles aftermarket with low demand. -10.0% Hubs and Drums volumes OEMs sales dropped;

Good volumes for customers in the agricultural, export and aftermarket segments. -39.8% Axles and Suspensions OEMs sales dropped;

New partnership with VWCO, brings good prospects for 2021. -60.0% Drop in brake system sales due to OEM stoppages -49.6% Reduction of coupling systems due to their exposure to OEMs 33 AUTO PARTS DIVISION Market Trends Short and medium term OEM - DOMESTIC DOMESTIC AFTERMARKET EXPORTS Short Medium 2020 Harvey Consumer and retail Industry Civil Construction Pré Buy Euro 6 Civil Construction Consumer and retail Fleet Heavy trucks market Light trucks market New business opportunities Unemployment increase New sales channels Global Deceleration Exchange Rate COVID-19 Impacts Aftermarket New markets and products Global economy recovery 34 AUTO PARTS DIVISION 2Q20 PERFORMANCE Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million) -36.9%-18.3% 1,276.4 1,043.4 666.1 420.6 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Consolidated EBITDA | EBITDA Margin (R$ Million) -7.2%22.9%-1.4% 15.6% 17.7% 14.6% 186.9 184.2 103.7 96.2 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Exports (US$ Million) -42.2%-31.0% 53.9 37.2 28.1 16.2 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Investments (R$ Million) -44.0%-26.1% 49.7 36.7 28.4 15.9 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 35 SERVICES Randon Companies have their own financial institution and one of the largest consortium administrators in Brazil, in addition to the investment company in startups. 36 SERVICES 2Q20 PERFORMANCE R$ 641 M Trailers; • Real estate 220 65 117 and vehicles; • 29 thousand Machinery and thousand thousand thousand Administration Fee Light and Heavy Trucks. Accrued Equipment • Minibus; • Customers Quotas Active Quotas Quotas Awarded commercialized R$ 3 M Conection invested with 43 Startups R$ 617 M R$ 135 M Number of CREDIT LINE Customers For the acquisition of trailers, Assets Equity 2,003 vehicles, componentes and automotive systems. 37 SERVICES PERFORMANCE 2Q20 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE (R$ MILLION) -6.2%+2.6% 93.9 96.4 49.6 46.5 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA | EBITDA MARGIN (R$ MILLION) RANDON BANK - ROE % 10.1% 8.0% 7.6% 7.6% 7.4% 7.0% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 RANDON CONSÓRCIOS - ROE (%) -29.8%-16.5% 32.5%31.8% 24.3%25.9% 29.9 24.9 16.1 11.3 31.3% 93.8% 94.6% 47.1% 46.8% 37.9% 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 38 SUPPORT MATERIAL OPERATING RESULTS TOTAL GROSS REVENUE (Including Intercompany Sales) - R$ MILLION 7,291.7 6,044.2 CAGR +14.5% -30.8% -15.3% 4,236.9 4,215.6 3,510.3 3,680.2 2,971.8 1,873.9 1,297.1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE - R$ MILLION CAGR +13.2% -28.3% -13.8% 5,092.4 4,262.6 3,099.4 2,624.0 2,936.8 2,435.7 2,100.7 1,302.1 933.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 40 OPERATING RESULTS EXPORTS | US$ MILLION CAGR +3.1% -52.0% -38.1% 182.3 178.6 158.2 151.6 155.4 86.2 45.8 53.4 22.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 EXPORTS BY ECONOMIC REGION | US$ MILLION 42.0% 39.2% 32.7% 32.8% 12.6% 12.8% 7.4% 5.6% 4.1% 3.7% 2.0% 2.0% 1.0% 0.5% 0.8% 0.8% MERCOSUR + CHILE USMCA EUROPE AFRICA ASIA SOUTH AND MIDDLE EAST OCEANIA CENTRAL AMERICA 1H19 1H20 41 OPERATING RESULTS CAGR +18.4% 23.7% 23.8% 24.7% 20.7% 19.9% 1,258.9 1,012.5 640.9697.0 520.9 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 COGS 2Q20 R$ 732.2 M (78.5% o/CNR) GROSS PROFIT | GROSS MARGIN - R$ MILLION | % -26.5% -42.2% 25.3% 26.7% 21.5% 21.6% 347.2 616.1 200.8 453.0 2Q19 2Q20 1H19 1H20 Depreciation 3.0% Labor 13.1% Others 12.0% Raw Material 42 71.9% OPERATING RESULTS EBITDA | EBITDA MARGIN - R$ MILLION | % CAGR +43.7% -24.4% -22.8% 13.1% 13.6% 15.6% 16.5% 13.9% 12.4% 10.5% 5.2% 5.4% 690.7 338.0 203.7 559.8 260.9 153.9 308.2 161.9 142.7 2Q19 2Q20 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 EBITDA | EBITDA MARGIN - R$ MILLION | % 15.6% 14.0% 12.5% 16.5% 9.2% 203.7 192.1 160.6 153.9 107.0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 43 FINANCIAL RESULTS NET PROFIT | NET MARGIN - R$ MILLION | % 3.6% 4.9% 1.6% -0.8% -2.6% 248.0 152.0 47.0 -25.0 -67.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 -34.6% 6.5% 5.9% 84.5 55.3 2Q19 2Q20 -49.9% 4.8% 2.8% 116.2 58.3 1H19 1H20 NET PROFIT | NET MARGIN QUARTERLY - R$ MILLION | % 6.5% 5.7% 5.9% 4.1% 84.5 78.5 0.3% 52.9 55.3 3.0 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 44 INDEBTEDNESS DEBT INDEXES Fixed IPCA Libor + 8.6% 1.3% Exchange Rate 5.9% Libor + Exchange Rate 8.6% BNDES rate 0.1%CDI 75.6% ORIGIN OF DEBT SHORT AND LONG TERM JUNE/2020 - R$ MILLION 785.7 2,552.4 3,338.1 192.0 348.0 540.0 593.7 2,204.4 2,798.1 Short Term Long Term Total Domestic Currency Foreign Currency INDEBTEDNESS | NET DEBT/ EBITDA - R$ MILLION NET DEBT (Without Randon Bank) 8.38x 1.46x 4.3x 1.79x 1.97x 1.88x 1.37x 1.26x 1,357.3 1,100.2 1,154.7 869.8 867.9 613.5 553.3 829.6 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H20 1H19 1H20 45 INDEBTEDNESS Schedule of Debt Payment 1H20 (R$ Million) 245.6 793.1 790.2 585.7 923.5 30.7 201.6 95.8 81.7 130.3 214.8 694.4 504.0 793.2 591.6 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 to 2035 Domestic Currency Foreign Currency 46 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY SEGMENT R$ MILLION Trailers Auto Parts Services Consolidated 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% 2Q20 2Q19 Δ% Gross Revenue 582,157 718,226 -18.9% 524,237 844,337 -37.9% 51,412 54,767 -6.1% 1,157,806 1,617,330 -28.4% Deduction in Gross Revenue -116,338-131,826 -11.7% -103,587-178,214 -41.9% -4,889-5,167-5.4% -224,814 -315,208 -28.7% Net Revenue 465,819 586,399 -20.6% 420,650 666,123 -36.9% 46,522 49,599 -6.2% 932,991 1,302,122 -28.3% Costs of Sales and Service -396,941 -456,489 -13.0% -330,629 -493,787 -33.0% -4,634 -4,633 0.0% -732,204 -954,910 -23.3% Gross Profit 68,879 129,910 -47.0% 90,021 172,335 -47.8% 41,888 44,966 -6.8% 200,788 347,212 -42.2% Gross Margin (%) 14.8% 22.2% -737 bps 21.4% 25.9% -447 bps 90.0% 90.7% -62 bps 21.5% 26.7% -514 bps Operating Expenses -34,842-57,673-39.6% -25,491-94,412-73.0% -30,713 -28,982 6.0% -91,047 -181,067 -49.7% EBIT 34,037 72,237 -52.9% 64,530 77,923 -17.2% 11,175 15,984 -30.1% 109,741 166,145 -33.9% EBITDA 46,381 83,858 -44.7% 96,232 103,671 -7.2% 11,319 16,126 -29.8% 153,932 203,655 -24.4% EBITDA Margin 10.0% 14.3% -434 bps 22.9% 15.6% 731 bps 24.3% 32.5% -818 bps 16.5% 15.6% 86 bps ADJUSTED EBITDA 23,100 84,148 -72.5% 50,321 109,308 -54.0% 11,319 16,126 -29.8% 84,740 209,583 -59.6% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN % 5.0% 14.3% -938 bps 12.0% 16.4% -445 bps 24.3% 32.5% -818 bps 9.1% 16.1% -701 bps 47 QUARTERLY INFORMATION R$ MILLION | % 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 2019 1Q202 2Q2020 0 Consolidated Net Revenue 1,302.1 1,371.3 1,285.3 5,092.4 1,167.7 933.0 % Vehicles and Trailers 45.0% 45.8% 45.3% 44.7% 42.4% 49.9% % Auto Parts 51.2% 50.7% 50.9% 51.6% 53.3% 45.1% % Financial Services 3.8% 3.5% 3.8% 3.7% 4.3% 5.0% Consolidated Gross Profit 347.2 338.6 304.2 1,258.9 252.2 200.8 % Gross Margin 26.7% 24.7% 23.7% 24.7% 21.6% 21.5% EBITDA 203.7 192.1 160.6 690.7 107.0 153.9 % EBITDA Margin 15.6% 14.0% 12.5% 13.6% 9.2% 16.5% Net Income 84.5 78.5 52.9 247.6 3.0 55.3 % Net Margin 6.5% 5.7% 4.1% 4.9% 0.3% 5.9% 48 Companies IR Contact ri@randon.com.br +55 (54) 3239.2795 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 21:42:08 UTC 0 All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E 05:43p RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : 2q20 institutional presentation PU 05:18p RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Apresentação institucional 2t20 PU 04:58p RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Press release 2q20 PU 04:53p RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Press release 2t20 PU 08/12 RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Diretoria - Ata PU 08/12 RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : MINUTES No. 905 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS.. PU 08/05 RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aqu.. PU 06/12 Brazil manufacturers seek to skirt shutdowns as coronavirus surges RE 06/01 RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇ : quaterly earnings release 2019 RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇ : Ex-dividend day for FA