Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : 2Q20 INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Companies

INSTITUTIONAL PROFILE 2Q20

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on Management's beliefs and assumptions, as well as on currently available information. Forward-looking statements include information on our current intentions, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's

Board of Directors and Board of Executive Officers.

The reservations as to forward looking statements and information also include data on possible or presumed operating results, as well as any statements preceded, followed or including words such as "believes", "may", "will", "expects", "intends", "plans", "estimates" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not performance guarantees; they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they refer to future events and, therefore, depend on circumstances which may or may not occur. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or suggested by forward-looking statements. Many of

the factors which will determine these results and figures are beyond our ability to control or predict.

IT'S A PLEASURE TO MEET YOU,

WE ARE RANDON COMPANIES

Global reference in transport solutions, with 22 industrial plants

Products in more than

100 countries

Foundation

1949

IPO

1974

10,341

employees

R$ 3.2 bn

Market Cap

3

WE HAVE BEEN ON THE ROAD FOR DECADES, GUIDED FOR AN ONLY PURPOSE

CONECT PEOPLE AND RICHES,

GENERATING PROSPERITY...

....and all the kilometers we traveled followed the

same principles

Valued and

Satisfied

respected

Customers

people

Safety and Quality

Preservation

of our image

and legacy

Ethics

Profitability with

sustainability

Innovation and

Randon is all of us

Technology

4

1940

The brothers Hercílio and Raul Randon open Mecânica

Randon.

1980

1950

1960

1970

Mecânica Randon becomes

Randon launches the

Establishment of Randon

the only one to manufacture

equalizer suspension system

Veículos for Off-road

air brake systems in Brazil.

and the third axle for trailers.

Trucks manufacturing.

In adittion, innovates in: trucks

The Company becomes a

Inaugurated a new

and trailers axles.

leader in road freight transport

industrial plant and Inicial

in Brazil.

Public Offering in the Stock

Market.

1990 2000 2010

Randon begins in the Auto Parts sector with the foundation of Freios Master and Randon Administradora de Consórcios.

Establishment of Randon Participações, the parent company. Acquisition of Fras-le, Randon Argentina foundation and joint ventures Jost Brasil and Suspensys beginning. Starts in the railway sector.

Randon becomes one of the biggest private companies in Brazil. Creates Castertech for the production of iron casts auto parts. Fras-le inaugurates its plants in China and in the USA.

Great global expansion and acquisitions in the national market. Growth in production, sales and qualified and sustainable operations. Foundation of Randon Bank and Randon Technological Center.

5

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

EXECUTIVE

COMMITEE

TOTAL SHARES 345,775,809 RAPT3 116,515,527 RAPT4 229,260,282

Paulo Prignolato

CFO and Vice-President

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Abramo Randon | Chairman Alexandre Randon | Vice-Chairman Pedro Ferro Neto | Board Member Ruy Lopes Filho | Board Member William Ling | Board Member

Daniel Raul Randon

CEO

Sergio L.M. de Carvalho

COO and Vice-president

Tag Along

80%

Free Float

55.4%

Daniel Martin Ely

CTO

6

CORPORATE

STRUCTURE

CONTROLLING GROUP

41.8%

RANDON S.A.

Implementos e Participações

TRAILERS

AUTO PARTS

SERVICES

100%

51%

100%

100%

51%

100%

51.2%

51%

51%

100%

100%

100%

100%

7

8

HOW WE

OPERATE

Expansion

Portfolio

Markets

Geographies

Sustainability

Innovation

Customer on Focus

9

Internationalization

OUR EXPANSION

STRATEGY

Capacity

MÉXICO

FRICTION MATERIAL

PANAMERICANA

FERRARI

Cliente satisfeito

Preservação

e do legado

Lucro com sustentabilidade

Portfolio

10

FUTURE IS

OPPORTUNITY

HOW WE INNOVATE

We have the

R$ 90 million

biggest

invested in research

independent

and development in

Technological

2019

Center of the

Automotive sector

31 new patents

in Latin America

81% of Randon

registrated in 2019

Implementos'

revenues come

A Group focused

from products

launched in the last

on innovation and

5 years

technology

Megatrend Projects (number of projects)

4

Mobility/

9

Smart Materials

Autonomy

2 Connectivity

Focus on Total Cost of Ownership reduction

Preserving the environment and preparing for the future

11

FUTURE IS

HOW WE INNOVATE

OPPORTUNITY

PROCESS

INNOVATION

Industry 4.0

Stamping modernization E-coat painting Automation

RPA

Use of Virtual Reality

COLLABORATION

We are members of Hélice, a program to boost innovation

The Instituto Hercílio Randon, was created to boost, accelerate and share innovation inside the company and outside it

Partnership with Startups and Universities

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Randon ExO

Empreende Randon

Digital Business creation

CTR Industry

12

VALUED AND RESPECTED PEOPLE

We understand that happy people take us further, and that is why we value

the people who work with us with a series of initiatives

DIGITAL

TRANSFORMATION

Our innovation teams

combine team development with the search for more agile solutions

PRA.VC

Our online platform that

encourages protagonism in the search for personal and professional development

NOVOS

CAMINHOS

We prepare our employees for retirement and prepare for the challenges of the future

13

SOCIAL RESPONSABILITY

The Elisabetha Randon Institute (IER) coordinates all social programs of

Randon Companies to be relevant in the communities where we operate

FLORESCER

MEMORIAL

VIDA SEMPRE

RANDON

Integral education for

Preserving our memory and

Educational activities for road

children and adolescents

cargo transportation in Brazil

safety

14

CREATIVITY AND

ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS GENERATE INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS

These qualities are always part of DNA Randon. Our daily routines are marked by effective waste management, conscious consumption of electricity and sustainable management of water and effluents, in addition to strict emissions control for the preservation of natural resources.

Our actions are guided by the principles of Circular Economy

R$ 3.5 Million/year is the economy obtained by the best use of the raw material

25,500 tons/year of scrap metal generated by

Randon Companies (which represents 81% of the foundry consumption)

R$ 6.7 Million/year is the savings generated from the reuse of residues from our own production processes

In 2019, we invested

R$ 11.1 million

in environmental preservation projects

15

BIG NUMBERS

Main Figures

2Q20

2Q19

Δ%

1H20

1H19

Δ%

Total Gross Revenue¹

1,297,105

1,873,904

-30.8%

2,971,823

3,510,276

-15.3%

Domestic market¹

1,178,469

1,694,385

-30.4%

2,707,304

3,177,817

-14.8%

Exports¹

118,636

179,519

-33.9%

264,519

332,459

-20.4%

Consolidated Exports US$

14,817

35,275

-58.0%

32,237

65,876

-51.1%

Revenues from Overseas US$²

44,985

76,127

-40.9%

97,389

144,732

-32.7%

Consolidated Net Revenue

932,991

1,302,122

-28.3%

2,100,725

2,435,712

-13.8%

Consolidated Gross Profit

200,788

347,212

-42.2%

452,969

616,086

-26.5%

Gross Margin (%)

21.5%

26.7%

-514.4 bps

21.6%

25.3%

-373.1 bps

Consolidated Net Profit

55,270

84,538

-34.6%

58,264

116,203

-49.9%

Net Margin (%)

5.9%

6.5%

-56.8 bps

2.8%

4.8%

-199.7 bps

Consolidated EBITDA

153,932

203,655

-24.4%

260,913

337,961

-22.8%

EBITDA Margin (%)

16.5%

15.6%

85.9 bps

12.4%

13.9%

-145.5 bps

Adjusted EBITDA

84,740

209,583

-59.6%

234,746

362,417

-35.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)

9.1%

16.1%

-700.9 bps

11.0%

14.8%

-372.8 bps

¹ Without eliminating intercompany sales

Values in R$ Thousands

² Exports + Revenues from Overseas

CAPEX 2Q20

6.4%

R$ 31.1

Million

Organic

Non Organic

93.6%

2Q20:

Gradual resumption of production and sales;

Agricultural and consumer goods sectors moving the market;

Relevant non-recurring revenue from tax proceedings gains.

16

INDEBTEDNESS

Total Gross Debt: R$ 3.3 billion

Gross Debt in BR currency: R$ 2.8 billion

Gross Debt in foreign currency: R$ 540 million USD rate (06.30.20) R$ 5.4760

Average Cost of Debt in BRL : 3.9 % per year

Average Cost of Debt in USD : 3.7 % per year

Average Debt Term : 2.6 years

Consolidated Net Debt (Without Randon Bank) R$ Million

*Net Debt/EBITDA

2.95x

1.19x

1.51x

0.79x

1.37x

1,882.5

1,859.1

2,115.2

2,382.9

1,762.7

-385.6

-351.9

-824.9

-535.5

-829.6

-2,268.0

-2,114.6

-2,684.1

-2,650.7

-3,212.4

Dec, 2016

Dec, 2017

Dec, 2018

Dec, 2019

Jun,2020

Cash

Loans

Consolidated Net Debt (without Randon Bank)

The chart above shows the Company's debt without considering the cash and the debt from Randon Bank.

The Consolidated net debt at the end of 1H20 reached R$ 1.2 billion, a multiple of 1.88x EBITDA over the last 12 months.

Schedule of Debt Payment (R$ Million)

Foreign

Currency

245.6

793.1

790.2

585.7

923.5

16.2%

30.7

201.6

95.8

81.7

130.3

214.8

694.4

504.0

793.2

591.6

Domestic Currency

83.8%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 to 2035

Domestic Currency

Foreign Currency

Working Capital

+258.7 MM

Currency Contributed to the working capital increase

17

DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL

  • Net Revenue Breakdown by Product 2Q20

Services

5.0%

Trailers

49.9%

Auto Parts

45.1%

Net Revenue Breakdown by Division 2Q20

Hubs and Services

Drums

2.9% 5.0%

Suspensions and Axles

5.5%

Coupling

Systems

2.4%

Brakes

4.9%

Non-FrictionFras-le

7.2%

Friction Materials

22.1%

Trailers

Aftermarket

Railcars SpecialtyVehicles 5.9%

0.6% 2.3%

Trailers/Semi-

Trailers

41.1%

18

DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL

0.6%

5.0% 1.1%

Exports Destination by

Economic Region

MIDDLE

OCEANIA

SOUTH AND EAST

1.0%

CENTRAL

3.7%

AMERICA

12.8%

ASIA

MERCOSUR +

0.8%

CHILE

AFRICA

32.8%

5.6%

20.6%

1.4%

5.3%

EUROPE 4.1%

56.5%

17.9%5.5%

42.6%

OEM Aftermarket Revenues from Abroad Services

Sales by Segment 2Q20

USMCA

39.2%

19

MARKET and DRIVERS

Trailers³

Trucks²

Buses²

Trailers¹

Trucks²

Buses²

Source:

¹ ANFIR

² ANFAVEA

³ ANFIR + AliceWeb

PRODUCTION

2Q20

2Q19

∆%

1H20

1H19

∆%

13,897

17,571

-20.9%

27,538

32,279

-14.7%

10,091

30,677

-67.1%

34,797

55,438

-37.2%

2,957

7,907

-62.6%

8,931

14,023

-36.3%

SALES

2Q20

2Q19

∆%

1H20

1H19

∆%

13,537

16,856

-19.7%

26,701

30,805

-13.3%

17,725

25,315

-30.0%

37,860

46,779

-19.1%

2,055

4,943

-58.4%

5,716

9,623

-40.6%

MAIN FIGURES

o GDP

o Harvey

o Confidence

o Unemployment Rate o Interest Rate

o Inflation

20

#RANDONISALLOFUS

It is through the synergy between our companies that we

offer end-to-end solutions to our customers.

TRAILERS

AUTO PARTS

SERVICES

Directly linked to the

The best market solutions

Own financial institution,

evolution of cargo

for axles, suspensions,

one of the largest

transport in Brazil, it

friction materials, brake

consortium

produces trailers and semi-

components, coupling

administrators in Brazil, in

trailers, special vehicles

and wheel end systems

addition to investment

and rail cars

and acceleration of

startups

21

TRAILERS

DIVISION

RAIL CARS

TRAILERS AND

SPECIALTY

SEMITRAILERS

VEHICLES

22

TRAILERS DIVISION

Trailers and Semitrailers

MARKET CHARACTERISTICS:

Diversified customer base, covering different market segments

Low penetration of imported road implements in the country

We are exposed to all sectors of the economy, as the road modal is the most used for cargo transportation in Brazil

SALES SEMITRAILERS

Brazil

Foreign Market

Total

2Q20

4,678

296

4,974

2Q19

6,142

815

6,957

%

-23.8%

-63.7%

-28.5%

1H20

9,864

760

10,624

1H19

10,500

1,592

12,092

%

-6.1%

-52.3%

-12.1%

Sales by Sector 2Q20

Exports by Economic

Region 2Q20

South and

Industrial

Central America

13%

29%

Agribusiness

Africa

13%

68%

Mining

3%

Mercosur + Chile

75%

23

TRAILERS DIVISION

SEMITRAILERS - Domestic Market Leadership

QUARTERLY MARKET SHARE

24.2%

24.0%

7.3% 13,537 UNITS

2Q20

13.0%

2.9%

1.2%

3.0%

3.6% 5.7% 6.7% 8.4%

Dump Trailer

Dolly

General Cargo

Curtain Sider

Tanker Trailer

Conteiner Trailer

Reefer

Log Trailer

Sugar Cane

Others

Grain Trailer

Achieve Leadership

Grain Trailer

Dump

Dolly

Tanker

Reefer

Stainless

Log Trailer Conteiner Sugar Cane

General

Curtain

Trailer

Trailer

Steel

Trailer

Cargo

Sider

Tanker

Ensure Leadership

24

TRAILERS DIVISION

SEMITRAILERS - Domestic Market Leadership

54,392 40,493 59,284 59,436 52,537 70,162 56,453 29,620 23,075 24,927 44,589 63,437 26,701

Marketof Brazil)-Sold

42%

43%

21%

17%

20%

2%

3%

3%

2%

22%

33%

2%

39%

38%

38%

40%

39%

41%

Size (Units

3%

3%

6%

6%

1%

13%

12%

0%

1%

0%

0%

1%

1%

2%

14%

14%

9%

6%

7%

7%

7%

10%

9%

10%

12%

4%

22%

26%

5%

9%

12%

24%

7%

11%

11%

21%

10%

10%

14%

11%

11%

12%

10%

12%

14%

12%

11%

33%

35%

32%

33%

40%

38%

35%

35%

30%

29%

27%

26%

29%

Competitors

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

126

142

145

153

171

166

171

161

148

136

148

141

130

OTHERS

SERGOMEL NOMA LIBRELATO

FACCHINI

25

TRAILERS DIVISION

Rail Cars

MARKET CHARACTERISTICS:

Customer base concentrated in large industries or concessionaires

Long cycle between order and delivery

Higher cargo volume

RAIL CARS SOLD (UNITS)

2Q20

2Q19

Δ%

13

1

1200%

1H20

1H19

Δ%

13

87

-85.1%

26

TRAILERS DIVISION

Highlights 2Q20

BRAZILIAN MARKET

DELIVERIES:15.2%

-19.7%

13,537

units

6.5%

36.0%

4,879

Randon's Semitrailers

22.0%

delivered

20.3%

Access the QR Code

to watch the live

launch of the new

Randon Implementos

Van and Sider

Librelato Noma Others

Fachhini Randon

FOREIGN MARKET

VOLUMES:

296 units

SALES ABROAD

-63.7%

(815 units in 2Q19)

The drop is mainly due to the impacts of COVID-19 in the countries of Latin America and Africa

27

TRAILERS DIVISION

MARKET TRENDS

Short and medium term

SEMITRAILERS

RAIL CARS

SPECIALTY VEHICLES

Short

Medium

Domestic Market

Global deceleration

New Orders

2020 Harvey GDP Brazil

Civil Construction

Retail

Pré Buy Euro 6

Renewal of railway concessions

Railway infrastructure Works

Volumes in 2020

Recovery in 2021

Railway infrastructure works

Backhoe Loaders

Foreign Market

Off-road Trucks

Civil Construction

and Mining

Agricultural Market

28

TRAILERS DIVISION

PERFORMANCE 2Q20

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE (R$ MILLION)

-20.6%-9.8%

1,065.3 960.9

586.4 465.8

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

Consolidated EBITDA | EBITDA Margin (R$ Million)

14.3%

-44.7%

11.4% -57.3%

10.0%

121.2

83.9

5.4%

46.4

51.8

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

EXPORTS (US$ MILLION)

-67.5%32.3 -49.8%

17.7

16.2

5.8

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

INVESTMENTS (R$ MILLION)

-61.4%43.3-55.3%

27.9

19.3

10.8

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

29

AUTO PARTS

30

Companies

AUTO PARTS DIVISION

MARKET CHARACTERISTICS

SEGMENTS

Diversified customer base

Moderate import penetration

Exposure to all sectors of the economy

Exports concentrated in the USA,

OEMs

Exports

Aftermarket

Argentina and Colombia markets

SALES VOLUME

2Q20

2Q19

Δ% Units

1H20

1H19

Δ% Units

Units % CNR

Units % CNR

Units % CNR

Units % CNR

Friction Materials (un.)

18,528 22.1% 23,575 18.7% -21.4% 41,785 21.5% 51,220 19.6% -18.4%

Non-FrictionFras-le (un.)

2,408

7.2%

5,793

6.4%

-58.4%

6,980

7.3%

11,241

6.6%

-37.9%

Brakes (un.)

79,904

4.9% 199,993

8.5%

-60.0% 230,976

6.3% 382,653

8.5%

-39.6%

Coupling Systems (un.)

16,850

2.4%

33,459

3.7%

-49.6%

43,384

2.9%

63,470

3.8%

-31.6%

Suspensions and Axles (un.)¹

22,354

5.5%

37,156

9.8%

-39.8%

54,553

7.8%

69,860

9.8%

-21.9%

Hubs and Drums (un.)

116,137

2.9% 129,101

4.0%

-10.0% 239,468

3.7% 239,604

4.1%

-0.1%

¹ The suspension and axles volumes were revised to better reflect the units sold by the subsidiary Suspensys. The history of these volumes can be

obtained in the section Interactive Spreadsheets - Consolidated Data Randon S/A.

31

AUTO PARTS DIVISION

SOUTH AMERICA OEM RANKING

#1

Leadership

Others

55.3%

Main Competitors

Randon

16.9%

Meritor

8.5%

MAN

6.4%

G.Comollati

(BR/Autoparts)

3.4%

Volvo

3.3%

Scania

2.1%

DAF Mercedes

Iveco (CNH) 1.2% 1.9%

0.9%

#1

#1

#1

#1

Knorr (Germany) - Brazil/SP

KLL/ SAF Holland - Brazil/SP

Fontaine - Brazil/PR

Wabco (USA) - Brazil/SP

Ibero - Brazil/SP

GF - George Fischer

Captive Market - (MB, Scania

Hendrickson (USA)

(Switzerland)

and Silpa)

BPW (Germany)

Fuwa (China)

Fuwa (China)

Captive Market - (Facchini, Noma)

Durametal

Cobreq (TMD) - Brazil/SP

(Brazil/CE)

Duroline - Brazil/RS

Schulz (Brazil/SC)

SYL - Brazil/SP

Frum (Brazil/MG)

TRW (USA) - Brazil/SP

Fundimisa (Brazil/RS)

Brakeparts - Brazil/SP

32

AUTO PARTS DIVISION

Highlights 2Q20

-21.4%

In sales of friction materials

  • Sales reduction for OEMs and impacts of COVID-19;
  • Aftermarket recovery in the quarter.

-58.4%

In volumes of Non-Friction

Fras-le

  • Light vehicles aftermarket with low demand.

-10.0%

Hubs and Drums volumes

    • OEMs sales dropped;
  • Good volumes for customers in the agricultural, export and aftermarket segments.

-39.8%

Axles and Suspensions

  • OEMs sales dropped;
  • New partnership with VWCO, brings good prospects for 2021.

-60.0%

  • Drop in brake system sales due to OEM stoppages

-49.6%

  • Reduction of coupling systems due to their

exposure to OEMs

33

AUTO PARTS DIVISION

Market Trends

Short and medium term

OEM - DOMESTIC

DOMESTIC AFTERMARKET

EXPORTS

Short

Medium

2020 Harvey

Consumer and retail

Industry

Civil Construction

Pré Buy Euro 6 Civil Construction

Consumer and retail

Fleet

Heavy trucks market

Light trucks market

New business opportunities

Unemployment increase

New sales channels

Global Deceleration

Exchange Rate

COVID-19 Impacts

Aftermarket

New markets and products

Global economy recovery

34

AUTO PARTS DIVISION

2Q20 PERFORMANCE

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

-36.9%-18.3%

1,276.4

1,043.4

666.1

420.6

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

Consolidated EBITDA | EBITDA Margin (R$ Million)

-7.2%22.9%-1.4%

15.6%

17.7%

14.6%

186.9 184.2

103.7 96.2

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

Exports (US$ Million)

-42.2%-31.0%

53.9

37.2

28.1

16.2

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

Investments (R$ Million)

-44.0%-26.1%

49.7

36.7

28.4

15.9

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

35

SERVICES

Randon Companies have their own financial institution and one of the largest consortium administrators in Brazil, in addition to the investment company in startups.

36

SERVICES

2Q20 PERFORMANCE

R$ 641 M

Trailers; • Real estate

220

65

117

and vehicles; •

29 thousand

Machinery and

thousand

thousand

thousand

Administration Fee

Light and Heavy Trucks.

Accrued

Equipment • Minibus; •

Customers

Quotas

Active Quotas

Quotas Awarded

commercialized

R$ 3 M

Conection

invested

with 43

Startups

R$ 617 M

R$ 135 M

Number of

CREDIT LINE

Customers

For the acquisition of trailers,

Assets

Equity

2,003

vehicles, componentes and

automotive systems.

37

SERVICES

PERFORMANCE 2Q20

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE

(R$ MILLION)

-6.2%+2.6%

93.9 96.4

49.6 46.5

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA | EBITDA MARGIN

(R$ MILLION)

RANDON BANK - ROE %

10.1%

8.0%

7.6%

7.6%

7.4%

7.0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

RANDON CONSÓRCIOS - ROE (%)

-29.8%-16.5%

32.5%31.8%

24.3%25.9%

29.9

24.9

16.1

11.3

31.3%

93.8% 94.6%

47.1%

46.8%

37.9%

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

38

SUPPORT MATERIAL

OPERATING RESULTS

TOTAL GROSS REVENUE (Including Intercompany Sales) - R$ MILLION

7,291.7

6,044.2

CAGR

+14.5%

-30.8%

-15.3%

4,236.9

4,215.6

3,510.3

3,680.2

2,971.8

1,873.9

1,297.1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE - R$ MILLION

CAGR

+13.2%

-28.3%

-13.8%

5,092.4

4,262.6

3,099.4

2,624.0

2,936.8

2,435.7

2,100.7

1,302.1

933.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

40

OPERATING RESULTS

EXPORTS | US$ MILLION

CAGR

+3.1%

-52.0%

-38.1%

182.3 178.6

158.2

151.6

155.4

86.2

45.8

53.4

22.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

EXPORTS BY ECONOMIC REGION | US$ MILLION

42.0%

39.2%

32.7% 32.8%

12.6%

12.8%

7.4%

5.6%

4.1%

3.7%

2.0%

2.0%

1.0%

0.5%

0.8%

0.8%

MERCOSUR + CHILE

USMCA

EUROPE

AFRICA

ASIA

SOUTH AND

MIDDLE EAST

OCEANIA

CENTRAL AMERICA

1H19

1H20

41

OPERATING RESULTS

CAGR

+18.4%

23.7% 23.8% 24.7%

20.7% 19.9%

1,258.9

1,012.5

640.9697.0

520.9

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

COGS 2Q20

R$ 732.2 M

(78.5% o/CNR)

GROSS PROFIT | GROSS MARGIN - R$ MILLION | %

-26.5%

-42.2%

25.3%

26.7%

21.5%

21.6%

347.2

616.1

200.8

453.0

2Q19

2Q20

1H19

1H20

Depreciation

3.0%

Labor

13.1% Others

12.0%

Raw Material

42

71.9%

OPERATING RESULTS

EBITDA | EBITDA MARGIN - R$ MILLION | %

CAGR

+43.7%

-24.4%

-22.8%

13.1%

13.6%

15.6%

16.5%

13.9%

12.4%

10.5%

5.2%

5.4%

690.7

338.0

203.7

559.8

260.9

153.9

308.2

161.9

142.7

2Q19

2Q20

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H19

1H20

EBITDA | EBITDA MARGIN - R$ MILLION | %

15.6%

14.0%

12.5%

16.5%

9.2%

203.7

192.1

160.6

153.9

107.0

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

43

FINANCIAL RESULTS

NET PROFIT | NET MARGIN - R$ MILLION | %

3.6%

4.9%

1.6%

-0.8%

-2.6%

248.0

152.0

47.0

-25.0

-67.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

-34.6%

6.5%

5.9%

84.5

55.3

2Q19

2Q20

-49.9%

4.8%

2.8%

116.2

58.3

1H19

1H20

NET PROFIT | NET MARGIN QUARTERLY - R$ MILLION | %

6.5%

5.7%

5.9%

4.1%

84.5

78.5

0.3%

52.9

55.3

3.0

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

44

INDEBTEDNESS

DEBT INDEXES

Fixed IPCA

Libor + 8.6% 1.3%

Exchange Rate

5.9%

Libor +

Exchange Rate

8.6%

BNDES rate

0.1%CDI

75.6%

ORIGIN OF DEBT SHORT

AND LONG TERM

JUNE/2020 - R$ MILLION

785.7 2,552.4 3,338.1

192.0

348.0

540.0

593.7

2,204.4

2,798.1

Short Term

Long Term

Total

Domestic Currency

Foreign Currency

INDEBTEDNESS | NET DEBT/ EBITDA - R$ MILLION

NET DEBT

(Without Randon Bank)

8.38x

1.46x

4.3x

1.79x

1.97x

1.88x

1.37x

1.26x

1,357.3

1,100.2

1,154.7

869.8

867.9

613.5

553.3

829.6

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1H20

1H19

1H20

45

INDEBTEDNESS

Schedule of Debt Payment 1H20 (R$ Million)

245.6

793.1

790.2

585.7

923.5

30.7

201.6

95.8

81.7

130.3

214.8

694.4

504.0

793.2

591.6

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024 to 2035

Domestic Currency

Foreign Currency

46

CONSOLIDATED INCOME

STATEMENT BY SEGMENT

R$ MILLION

Trailers

Auto Parts

Services

Consolidated

2Q20

2Q19

Δ%

2Q20

2Q19

Δ%

2Q20

2Q19

Δ%

2Q20

2Q19

Δ%

Gross Revenue

582,157

718,226

-18.9%

524,237

844,337

-37.9%

51,412

54,767

-6.1%

1,157,806

1,617,330

-28.4%

Deduction in Gross Revenue

-116,338-131,826

-11.7%

-103,587-178,214

-41.9%

-4,889-5,167-5.4%

-224,814

-315,208

-28.7%

Net Revenue

465,819

586,399

-20.6%

420,650

666,123

-36.9%

46,522

49,599

-6.2%

932,991

1,302,122

-28.3%

Costs of Sales and Service

-396,941

-456,489

-13.0%

-330,629

-493,787

-33.0%

-4,634

-4,633

0.0%

-732,204

-954,910

-23.3%

Gross Profit

68,879

129,910

-47.0%

90,021

172,335

-47.8%

41,888

44,966

-6.8%

200,788

347,212

-42.2%

Gross Margin (%)

14.8%

22.2%

-737 bps

21.4%

25.9%

-447 bps

90.0%

90.7%

-62 bps

21.5%

26.7%

-514 bps

Operating Expenses

-34,842-57,673-39.6%

-25,491-94,412-73.0%

-30,713

-28,982

6.0%

-91,047

-181,067

-49.7%

EBIT

34,037

72,237

-52.9%

64,530

77,923

-17.2%

11,175

15,984

-30.1%

109,741

166,145

-33.9%

EBITDA

46,381

83,858

-44.7%

96,232

103,671

-7.2%

11,319

16,126

-29.8%

153,932

203,655

-24.4%

EBITDA Margin

10.0%

14.3%

-434 bps

22.9%

15.6%

731 bps

24.3%

32.5%

-818 bps

16.5%

15.6%

86 bps

ADJUSTED EBITDA

23,100

84,148

-72.5%

50,321

109,308

-54.0%

11,319

16,126

-29.8%

84,740

209,583

-59.6%

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN %

5.0%

14.3%

-938 bps

12.0%

16.4%

-445 bps

24.3%

32.5%

-818 bps

9.1%

16.1%

-701 bps

47

QUARTERLY INFORMATION

R$ MILLION | %

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

2019

1Q202

2Q2020

0

Consolidated Net Revenue

1,302.1

1,371.3

1,285.3

5,092.4

1,167.7

933.0

% Vehicles and Trailers

45.0%

45.8%

45.3%

44.7%

42.4%

49.9%

% Auto Parts

51.2%

50.7%

50.9%

51.6%

53.3%

45.1%

% Financial Services

3.8%

3.5%

3.8%

3.7%

4.3%

5.0%

Consolidated Gross Profit

347.2

338.6

304.2

1,258.9

252.2

200.8

% Gross Margin

26.7%

24.7%

23.7%

24.7%

21.6%

21.5%

EBITDA

203.7

192.1

160.6

690.7

107.0

153.9

% EBITDA Margin

15.6%

14.0%

12.5%

13.6%

9.2%

16.5%

Net Income

84.5

78.5

52.9

247.6

3.0

55.3

% Net Margin

6.5%

5.7%

4.1%

4.9%

0.3%

5.9%

48

Companies

IR Contact

ri@randon.com.br +55 (54) 3239.2795

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 21:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E
05:43pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : 2q20 institutional presentation
PU
05:18pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Apresentação institucional 2t20
PU
04:58pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Press release 2q20
PU
04:53pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Press release 2t20
PU
08/12RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Diretoria - Ata
PU
08/12RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : MINUTES No. 905 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS..
PU
08/05RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aqu..
PU
06/12Brazil manufacturers seek to skirt shutdowns as coronavirus surges
RE
06/01RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇ : quaterly earnings release
2019RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇ : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 606 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2020 106 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
Net Debt 2020 819 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 3 584 M 667 M 668 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 11 251
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,38 BRL
Last Close Price 11,04 BRL
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES-17.61%654
PACCAR, INC.14.27%31 271
KOMATSU LTD.-14.53%20 111
KNORR-BREMSE AG15.22%19 933
KUBOTA CORPORATION0.55%19 292
EPIROC AB13.73%17 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group