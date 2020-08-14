Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES Nº 84 OF DIRECTORS MEETINGS

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Minutes No 84 of the Executive Board's Meeting

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: August 10, 2020, at 8:00 AM., at the Company's headquarters located at Abramo Randon Ave., 770, in Caxias do Sul, RS.

ATTENDANCE: All members of the Executive Board.

PRESIDING BOARD: Daniel Raul Randon - CEO, and Paulo Prignolato - Secretary.

RESOLUTIONS: By unanimous vote and pursuant to Deliberation 593, of September 15, 2009, which has approved the Technical Pronouncement CPC 24, the Executive Board members authorized the completion of the interim financial statements for the second quarter (2Q2020) for the current year, as well as their referral to Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes SS and then to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board, for their respective opinions.

CLOSURE: There being no other matters to address, the meeting was closed and the minutes were drawn up, which, being read and held in accordance with all of its terms, were signed by the Directors.

Caxias do Sul, August 10, 2020.

Daniel Raul Randon Alexandre Randon Paulo Prignolato