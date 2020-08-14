Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES Nº 85 OF DIRECTORS MEETINGS

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Minutes No 85 of the Executive Board's Meeting

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: August 12, 2020, at 8:00 AM., at the Company's headquarters located at Abramo Randon Ave. 770, in Caxias do Sul, RS.

ATTENDANCE: All members of the Executive Board.

PRESIDING BOARD: Daniel Raul Randon - CEO, and Paulo Prignolato - Secretary.

RESOLUTIONS: By unanimous vote, the Executive Board members resolved, in

compliance with the item V and VI of § 1st of the Article 25 of Securities and Exchange Comission Instruction CVM No 480/2009, to declare that they have reviewed, analyzed and agreed with the Financial Statements for the fiscal period (2Q2020), audited by Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes SS, as well as with the opinions expressed by such Auditing Firm on the respective report.

CLOSURE: There being no other matters to address, the minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by the Board members present to the meeting.

Caxias do Sul, August 12, 2020.

Daniel Raul Randon Alexandre Randon Paulo Prignolato