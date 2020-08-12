Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações    RAPT4   BRRAPTACNPR4

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

(RAPT4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Randon S A Implementos e Participações : MINUTES No. 905 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Listed Company

Minutes No 905 of the Board of Directors Meeting

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On August 12, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, located at Abramo Randon Ave. 770, in Caxias do Sul, RS.

ATTENDANCE: Through the Microsoft Teams digital platform, all members of the Board of Directors and members of the Executive Board.

PRESIDING BOARD: David Abramo Randon - Chairman and Alexandre Randon - Secretary.

RESOLUTIONS: In accordance with the Agenda, known to all, the Board:

    1. Took note of and analyzed the Financial Statements and the Management Release for the second quarter of the current year (2Q2020), audited and reviewed by Ernst
  • Young Auditores Independentes SS, and unanimously approved their disclosure according to the law;
    1. In accordance with the Article 22, item "l" of the Bylaws, decided to approve the credit and payment of interest on equity to shareholders, for the period from January to July 2020, subject to the form and limits established according to its own legislation and the following conditions: (i) amount to be credited and paid of R$ 30,797,085.57, corresponding to R$ 0.09159 per common and preferred share, which may be attributed to dividends related to the year of 2020, as may be resolved at the next Ordinary General Meeting, including such amount to the amount of dividends distributed for all purposes provided for in the corporate law; (ii) all shareholders holding shares issued by the Company on August 17, 2020 will be entitled to interest on equity; (iii) the shares will be traded ex-right to interest on equity as of August 18, 2020, inclusive; (iv) the payment start date will be August 26, 2020; and, (v) the payment will be subject to a 15% withholding income tax, subject to legal exceptions.
    2. Deliberate to approve the constitution of a subsidiary, a limited company, called Conexo Serviços Digitais e Coworking Ltda., with initial share capital of R$ 800,000.00 and the purpose of creating an open innovation hub, to enhance digital and cultural transformation, capture efficiency gains and internal productivity and create new digital businesses.

CLOSURE: There being no other matters to address, the meeting was closed and the minutes were drawn up, which, read and approved in all their terms, were electronically signed by all Directors, through the digital platform Docusign.

Caxias do Sul, August 12, 2020.

Board of Directors: David Abramo Randon, Alexandre Randon, Ruy Lopes Filho, William Ling and Pedro Ferro Neto.

As Chairman of the Meeting, I hereby declare that this extract is a true copy of the minutes drawn up in the proper book and the authenticated signatures.

Caxias do Sul, August 12, 2020.

David Abramo Randon

Chairman

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 21:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E
05:18pRANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : MINUTES No. 905 OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS..
PU
08/05RANDON S A IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕ : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aqu..
PU
06/12Brazil manufacturers seek to skirt shutdowns as coronavirus surges
RE
06/01RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇ : quaterly earnings release
2019RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇ : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019RANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES : Press release - july 2019
PU
2019RANDON SA IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019RANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES : Press release - june 2019
PU
2019RANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES : Press release - randon triel-ht implementos..
PU
2019RANDON IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES : Press release - may 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 600 M 839 M 839 M
Net income 2020 79,1 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2020 819 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,4x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 3 659 M 668 M 667 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 11 251
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Duration : Period :
Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,21 BRL
Last Close Price 11,56 BRL
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Raul Randon Chief Executive Officer
David Abramo Randon Chairman
Geraldo Santa Catharina Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Alexandre Randon Vice Chairman
Ruy Lopes Filho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES-13.73%675
PACCAR, INC.13.59%31 288
KOMATSU LTD.-13.83%19 635
KNORR-BREMSE AG13.12%19 478
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.39%19 132
EPIROC AB13.03%17 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group