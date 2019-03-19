Log in
Randon Implementos e Participacoes : MATERIAL FACT - SUCCESSION PROCESS (CEO)

03/19/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

RANDON S.A. IMPLEMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

CNPJ/MF n° 89.086.144/0011-98

Listed Company

MATERIAL FACT

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações ("Company"), a listed company, headquartered at Av. Abramo Randon, 770, Caxias do Sul, RS, in compliance with the rules established in Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation's Law) and CVM Instruction no. 358 of January 3, 2002 and subsequent amendments ("CVM Instruction 358"), hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general, that the Board of Directors approved, in a meeting held today, the beginning of the succession process in the presidency of the Company, by indicating Mr. Daniel Raul Randon, currently the Vice-President, as the successor of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Mr. David Abramo Randon.

The transition will occur on May 8th, 2019, when the first Board of Directors

Meeting ("BDM") will take place after the 2019's Ordinary General Meeting ("OGM"). In the same OGM, Mr. David Abramo Randon will be indicated to be part of the Board of Directors. In the BDM, the President and the Vice-President of that deliberative board may be chosen, by the indication of, respectively, Mr. David Randon and Mr. Alexandre Randon.

Until the date of the BDM, which will occur after the OGM, Mr. Daniel and Mr.

David will remain in their positions, respectively, as the Vice-President and the CEO, as the transition process is carried out. After approved by the Board of Directors, Mr. Daniel will take over as the CEO.

Mr. Daniel is a mechanical engineer, graduated at Caxias do Sul University ("UCS"),

with a post-graduation in administration and finance (MBA) by Chicago University - United States of America ("U.S."). He began his career at Randon 20 years ago. In 2001, he assumed as a manager of Randon's branch in São Paulo, and in 2006 became one of the Directors of Fras-le S.A. ("Fras-le") a Randon's controlled company, in which he was CEO from 2010 to 2014. During his period at Fras-le, Mr. Daniel led its international expansion, by establishing plants in the U.S. and China, positioning Fras-le as one of the largest global players in the auto parts industry. Since 2014, he has been a member of Fras-le's BOD and Randon's Vice-President of corporate human resources, financial services, procurement, information technology and the shared service center. Up to recently, he also was in charge of the corporate finance area. Institutionally, Mr. Daniel is one of the leaders of the Council for Innovation and Technology ("CITEC") of the Federation of Industries of Rio Grande do Sul (FIERGS), President of Superior Council of Gaúcho Quality and Productivity Program ("PGQP") and member of the Board of Directors of Sindipeças.

With the experience and learning acquired in recent years, Mr. Daniel will be able to contribute to the Company's transformative projects, using its strategic and future vision, focused on innovation and expansion for the coming years.

Caxias do Sul (RS), March 19th, 2019.

Geraldo Santa Catharina

Investor Relations Officer

1

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:24:20 UTC
