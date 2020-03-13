Randstad N : Annual General Meeting 24 March 2020

Log in
03/13/2020 | 05:49am EDT

In light of the evolving outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 24 March 2020, Randstad encourages its shareholders to exercise their voting rights through a voting instruction to a third party: IQ EQ Financial Services B.V. (email: registers@iqeq.com) as referred to in the notice for the meeting dated February 10, 2020. A (electronic) voting instruction can also be given via www.abnamro.com/evoting. We have extended the deadline for submitting such instructions to 23 March 2020 at 10.00am CET for shareholders and 3.00pm for intermediaries.

There will be a live audio broadcast of the integral meeting via our corporate website www.randstad.com.

Until 23 March 2020, shareholders may submit questions about the items on the agenda. These questions will be dealt with and discussed during the meeting. Please refer to the company secretary, Jelle Miedema, by telephone: +31 (0)20 569 5600 or by email: jelle.miedema@randstad.com. You can also contact him for any other questions you may have.

In order to further mitigate potential health risks, Randstad will limit social gatherings surrounding the meeting. For this reason, there will be no post-meeting reception.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and advise you to regularly check our websitefor any further updates.

for more information

Jelle Miedema, company secretary

31 (0)20 569 5600

jelle.miedema@randstad.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:47:01 UTC
