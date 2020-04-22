Log in
RANDSTAD N.V.

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 04/22 03:41:01 am
35.195 EUR   +3.91%
35.195 EUR   +3.91%
03:08aRANDSTAD N : Q1-2020-slides
PU
03:08aRANDSTAD N : Q1-2020-results-press-release
PU
01:18aQ1 2020 : resiliency amidst Covid-19; more challenging Q2 ahead.
PU
Randstad N : Q1-2020-results-press-release

04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT

1stquarter results

2020.

human forward.

contents

Q1 2020: resiliency amidstCovid-19;more challenging Q2 ahead. financial performance

4core data

  1. invested capital
  2. cash flow summary

performance

9performance by geography

other information

interim financial statements

2

Q1 2020: resiliency amidst Covid-19; more challenging Q2 ahead.

Q1 2020 organic growth

-7.4%

Q1 2020 underlying EBITA

€ 162m

Q1 2020 EBITA margin

3.0%

first priority is the health and safety of our employees, candidates, and clients; seamless transition to work from home.

strong liquidity and solvency position; 2019 dividend proposal withdrawn due to focus on capital preservation.

revenue down 3%-4%, until mid-March; second half March down c.30% due to escalating Covid-19 impact.

well positioned to further strengthen global market leadership; part of 'safely back to work alliance'.

gross margin 19.4%, down 30bp YoY impacted by significant Covid-19 effects and slowing perm; EBITA margin down 100bp YoY to 3.0%.

intensified country lockdown in April; aiming for a recovery ratio of 50% over time supported by cost measures and governmental schemes.

"Given the unprecedented Covid-19 situation, Randstad's first priority is the health and safety of our employees, candidates, clients and other stakeholders," says CEO Jacques van den Broek. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my Randstad colleagues for their incredible commitment and dedication with which they are responding to these difficulttimes. Today, all our colleagues around the world are in remote daily contact with their clients and candidates, underpinning our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure."

"Trading conditions in the first quarter were initially in line with our expectations, with organic revenues per working day down by 3%-4% until the first half of March. Since then, the rapidly escalating impact of Covid-19 has driven an unprecedented deceleration in business activity. With Europe and the Americas recently following much of the Asia Pacific region into various stages of lockdown, we expect Q2 2020 to be more challenging with very limited visibility. We have instantly halted all non-essential spending, withdrawn or adjusted cash bonus schemes of senior management for 2020 in a large number of countries. Together with widespread governmental schemes, for which we are very grateful, this should drive our recovery ratio towards 50% going forward. The Executive Board will also not receive a cash bonus for 2020. Randstad has a strong liquidity and solvency position, and an experienced management team who have navigated the business through various international crises before. Randstad can rely on its 60-year track record as a company with high operational flexibility. On April 16, we launched the 'safely back to work alliance' initiated with Adecco and Manpower. We are convinced that, as an industry, we can contribute together with governments, employers, and trade unions to the safe and healthy return of people to the workplace."

3

financial performance.

core data

Q1

Q1

yoy

in millions of €, unless otherwise indicated - underlying

2020

2019

change

% org.

Revenue

5,414

5,718

(5)%

(7)%

Gross profit

1,052

1,128

(7)%

(9)%

Operating expenses

890

901

(1)%

(2)%

EBITA, underlying1

162

227

(29)%

(29)%

Integration costs and one-offs

(22)

(9)

EBITA

140

218

(36)%

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets2

(59)

(30)

Operating profit

81

188

Net finance (costs) / income

(15)

(7)

Share of profit of associates

1

1

Income before taxes

67

182

(63)%

Taxes on income

(18)

(49)

Net income

49

133

(63)%

Adj. net income for holders of ordinary shares3

106

158

(33)%

Free cash flow

(12)

(2)

(500)%

Net debt

1,437

1,640

(12)%

Leverage ratio (net debt/12-month EBITDA)4

1.1

1.2

Leverage ratio (net debt/12-month EBITDA) excluding IFRS 165

0.7

0.8

DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), moving average

53.1

53.9

Margins (in % of revenue)

Gross margin

19.4%

19.7%

Operating expenses margin

16.4%

15.8%

EBITA margin, underlying

3.0%

4.0%

Share data

Basic earnings per ordinary share (in €)

0.26

0.71

(63)%

Diluted earnings per ordinary share, underlying (in €)3

0.58

0.86

(33)%

  1. EBITA adjusted for integration costs andone-offs.
  2. Amortization and impairment ofacquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill.
  3. Before amortization and impairment ofacquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs. See table 'Earnings per share' on page 21.
  4. Leverage ratio including IFRS 16.
  5. Leverage ratio excluding IFRS 16, based on best estimates.

4

revenue

Organic revenue per working day declined by 7.4% in Q1 resulting in revenue of € 5,414 million (Q4 2019: down 2.8%). Reported revenue was down 5.3% YoY, of which working days had a positive effect of 1.2% while FX had a positive effect of 0.6%. M&A contributed 0.3%.

In North America, revenue per working day decreased 3% (Q4 2019: down 2%). Growth in the US was down 3% (Q4

2019: down 3%), while Canada was down 2% YoY (Q4 2019: up 1%). In Europe, revenue per working day declined by

10% (Q4 2019: down 4%). Revenue in France was down 9% (Q4 2019: up 1%), while the Netherlands decreased 14% (Q4

2019: down 10%). Germany declined by 16% (Q4 2019: down 15%), while sales growth in Belgium was down 8% (Q4

2019: down 3%). Italy was down 8% (Q4 2019: down 1%), and revenue in Iberia was down 4% (Q4 2019: up 1%). In the

'Rest of the world' region, revenue increased 5% (Q4 2019: up 7%); Japan increased by 5% (Q4 2019: up 7%), while

Australia & New Zealand increased by 3% (Q4 2019: up 3%).

Perm fees declined by 10% (Q4 2019: down 5%), with Europe down 13% (Q4 2019: down 5%) and North America down

3% (Q4 2019: down 1%). In the 'Rest of the world' region, perm fees declined by 11% (Q4 2019: down 11%). Perm fees made up 11.2% of gross profit.

gross profit

In Q1 2020, gross profit amounted to € 1,052 million. Organic growth was down 8.9% (Q4 2019: down 1.8%). Currency effects had a positive impact on gross profit of € 8 million compared to Q1 2019.

year-on-year gross margin development (%)

21%

20%

19.7%

0.0%

(0.1)%

(0.2)%

19.4%

19%

18%

17%

Q1 2019

Temp

Perm placements

HRS/other

Q1 2020

Gross margin was 19.4%, 30bp below Q1 2019 (as shown in the graph above). Temporary staffinghad a neutral impact on gross margin (Q4 2019: up 40bp), which included significant adverse Covid-19 related effects since mid March, such as higher sickness and idle time. Permanent placements had a 10bp negative impact while HRS/other had a 20bp negative impact.

operating expenses

On an organic basis, operating expenses decreased by € 18 million sequentially to € 890 million. This reflects instant cost measures taken and the first impact of government schemes related to Covid-19, partially offset by protecting employment and selective investments in our digital initiatives. Compared to last year, operating expenses were down 2% organically (Q4 2019: up 1%), while there was a € 7 million negative FX impact.

5

sequential OPEX development Q4 -> Q1 in € M

940

909

(1)

(18)

0

890

860

Q4 2019

FX

Organic

Other

Q1 2020

Personnel expenses were down 1% sequentially. Average headcount (in FTE) amounted to 37,080 for the quarter, organically down 3% both sequentially and YoY. Productivity (measured as gross profit per FTE) was down 5% YoY. We operated a network of 4,763 outlets (Q4 2019: 4,861).

Operating expenses in Q1 2020 were adjusted for a total of € 22 million one-offs. This primarily reflects restructurings in several countries and software write-offs.

EBITA

Underlying EBITA decreased organically by 29% to € 162 million. Currency effects had a € 1 million positive impact YoY. EBITA margin reached 3.0%, 100bp below Q1 2019, reflecting the unprecedented business impact of Covid-19 since mid March. Overall we achieved an 8% organic recovery ratio over the last four quarters.

net finance (costs)/income

In Q1 2020, net finance costs were € 15 million, compared to € 7 million net finance costs in Q1 2019. Interest expenses on our net debt position were € 4 million (Q1 2019: € 5 million), and interest expenses related to lease liabilities were

  • 4 million (Q1 2019: € 6 million). Foreign currency and other effects had a negative impact of € 7 million (Q1 2019: positive impact of €4 million).

tax

The underlying effective tax rate before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangibles and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs amounted to 26.5% (Q1 2019: 27.0%), and is based on the estimated effective tax rate for the whole year 2020. For FY 2020, we expect an effective tax rate before amortization and impairment of acquisition- related intangibles and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs of between 25% and 27%.

net income, earnings per share

In Q1 2020, adjusted net income was down 33% to € 106 million. Reported net income was adversely impacted by an additional amortization of € 29 million, reflecting acquisition-related intangibles in respect of Monster. Diluted underlying EPS amounted to € 0.58 (Q1 2019: € 0.86). The average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding remained almost stable compared to Q1 2019 (183.7 versus 183.6 million).

6

invested capital

in millions of €, unless otherwise

mar 31

dec 31

sep 30

jun 30

mar 31

restated

indicated

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

dec 31 2018

Goodwill and acquisition-related

intangible assets

3,146

3,219

3,247

3,226

3,270

3,280

Operating working capital (OWC)1

1,055

1,011

1,105

1,352

1,145

1,009

Net tax assets2

656

575

585

572

616

574

All other assets/(liabilities)3

1,068

1,045

1,001

1,030

595

1,224

Invested capital

5,925

5,850

5,938

6,180

5,626

6,087

Financed by

Total equity

4,488

4,473

4,343

4,154

3,986

4,447

Net debt excl. lease liabilities

799

756

961

1,394

994

985

Lease liabilities

638

621

634

632

646

655

Net debt incl. lease liabilities

1,437

1,377

1,595

2,026

1,640

1,640

Invested capital

5,925

5,850

5,938

6,180

5,626

6,087

Ratios

DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), moving

average

53.1

53.5

53.7

53.9

53.9

53.9

OWC as % of revenue over last 12 months

4.5%

4.3%

4.6%

5.7%

4.8%

4.2%

Leverage ratio (net debt/12-month

EBITDA)

1.1

1.0

1.1

1.5

1.2

1.2

Return on invested capital4

13.8%

15.2%

15.5%

15.0%

14.6%

13.6%

  1. Operating working capital: Trade and other receivables minus the current part of financial assets (including net investments in subleases), deferred receipts from disposed Group companies and interest receivable minus trade and other payables excluding interest payable.
  2. Net tax assets: Deferred income tax assets and income tax receivables less deferred income tax liabilities and income tax liabilities.
  3. All other assets/(liabilities), mainly containing property, plant & equipment, right of use assets, software plus financial assets (including net investments in subleases) and associates, less provisions and employee benefit obligations and other liabilities. As at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, dividends payable are also included for € 203 million, € 203 million and € 632 million respectively.
  4. Return on invested capital: underlying EBITA (last 12 months) less income tax paid (last 12 months) as percentage of invested capital.

Return on invested capital (ROIC) amounted to 13.8%, showing a decrease of 80bp year-on-year. This is a reflection of the significant adverse impact of Covid-19 on our EBITA since mid March and the adverse timing of tax payments.

The moving average of Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) came slightly down YoY to 53.1 (Q1 2019: 53.9).

Included in 'all other assets/(liabilities)' is the total CICE subsidy receivable amounting to € 389 million, including a current part of € 116 million.

At the end of Q1 2020, net debt including lease liabilities was € 1,437 million, compared to € 1,377 million at the end of Q4 2019. A further analysis of the cash flow is provided in the next section.

7

cash flow summary

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

change

EBITA

140

218

(36)%

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use

assets, and software

88

69

EBITDA

228

287

(21)%

Operating working capital

(62)

(125)

Provisions and employee benefit obligations

(7)

(5)

All other items

6

13

Income taxes

(94)

(88)

Net cash flow from operating activities

71

82

(13)%

Net capital expenditures

(26)

(28)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(57)

(56)

Free cash flow

(12)

(2)

(500)%

Net (acquisitions)/disposals

(9)

-

Net purchase of own ordinary shares

(10)

-

Net finance costs

(4)

(2)

Translation and other effects

(25)

4

Net increase of net debt

(60)

-

In the quarter, free cash flow amounted to negative € 12 million, broadly stable versus Q1 2019 (negative € 2 million). The adverse impact of Covid-19 on our EBITA was largely offset by favorable working capital movements, both year-on- year. The latter underpins the countercyclical dynamics of our working capital.

Income taxes paid were higher year-on-year, primarily reflecting the timing of payments, which is expected to reverse in Q2 2020.

8

performance.

performance by geography

split by geography

Q1 2020: revenue € 5,414 million

Q1 2020: EBITA € 162 million

5%

11%

(2)%

10%

20%

4%

26%

8%

9%

13%

7%

6%

7%

9%

20%

1%

7%

15%

17%

8%

North America

Belgium & Luxembourg

Rest of the world

Netherlands

Italy

Global Businesses

France

Iberia

Germany

Other European countries

revenue in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

organic ∆%1

North America

1,099

1,042

(3)%

France

812

879

(9)%

Netherlands

721

830

(14)%

Germany

418

533

(16)%

Belgium & Luxembourg

357

384

(8)%

Italy

357

389

(8)%

Iberia

339

352

(4)%

Other European countries

514

538

(6)%

Rest of the world

528

488

5%

Global businesses

269

283

(10)%

Revenue

5,414

5,718

(7)%

1 Organic change is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals, and reclassifications. For revenue, the organic change has been adjusted for the number of working days.

9

EBITA in millions of €, underlying

Q1 2020

EBITA margin1

Q1 2019

EBITA margin1

organic ∆%2

North America

46

4.1%

49

4.7%

(10)%

France

30

3.7%

46

5.3%

(35)%

Netherlands

36

5.0%

43

5.2%

(17)%

Germany

2

0.6%

13

2.5%

(82)%

Belgium & Luxembourg

16

4.5%

23

6.0%

(30)%

Italy

12

3.3%

23

6.0%

(49)%

Iberia

15

4.4%

18

5.0%

(15)%

Other European countries

7

1.3%

15

2.7%

(54)%

Rest of the world

20

3.8%

21

4.2%

(3)%

Global businesses

(4)

(1.4)%

(5)

(1.8)%

(27)%

Corporate

(18)

(19)

EBITA before integration costs and one-offs3

162

3.0%

227

4.0%

(29)%

Integration costs and one-offs

(22)

(9)

EBITA

140

218

  1. EBITA in % of total revenue per segment.
  2. Organic change is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals, and reclassifications. For revenue, the organic change has been adjusted for the number of working days.
  3. Operating profit before amortization and impairment ofacquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs.

north america

In North America, revenue growth was down 3% (Q4 2019: down 2%). Perm fees were down 3% (Q4 2019: down 1%). In

Q1 2020, revenue of our combined US businesses was down 3% (Q4 2019: down 3%). US Staffing/InhouseServices

declined by 4% (Q4 2019: down 5%). US Professionals revenue was down 2% (Q4 2019: up 1%). In Canada, revenue was

down 2% (Q4 2019: up 1%). EBITA margin for the region came in at 4.1%, compared to 4.7% last year.

france

In France, revenue was down 9% (Q4 2019: up 1%). Perm fees were down 10% compared to last year (Q4 2019: up 4%).

Staffing/InhouseServices revenue declined 13% (Q4 2019: down 2%), while our Professionals business was up 3% (Q4

2019: up 10%). EBITA margin was 3.7% compared to 5.3% last year.

netherlands

In the Netherlands, revenue was down 14% YoY (Q4 2019: down 10%). Overall perm fees were down 23% (Q4 2019:

down 5%). Our combined Staffingand Inhouse Services business was down 17% (Q4 2019: down 11%), while our

Professionals business was down 2% (Q4 2019: up 1%). EBITA margin in the Netherlands was 5.0%, compared to 5.2% last year, supported by tight cost control.

germany

In Germany, revenue per working day was down 16% YoY (Q4 2019: down 15%). Perm fees were down 14% compared

to last year (Q4 2019: down 34%). Our combined Staffing/InhouseServices business was down 19% (Q4 2019: down

16%), while Professionals was down 7% (Q4 2019: down 12%). EBITA margin in Germany was 0.6%, compared to 2.5% last year.

belgium & luxembourg

In Belgium & Luxembourg, revenue was down 8% (Q4 2019: down 3%). Perm fees were down 18% compared to last year

(Q4 2019: stable). Our Staffing/InhouseServices business was down 9% (Q4 2019: down 5%). Our EBITA margin was 4.5%, compared to 6.0% last year.

10

italy

Revenue per working day in Italy was down 8% compared to the prior year (Q4 2019: down 1%). Overall perm fees were

down 10% (Q4 2019: up 20%). EBITA margin was 3.3%, compared to 6.0% last year.

iberia

In Iberia, revenue per working day was down 4% YoY (Q4 2019: up 1%). Perm fees were down 17% compared to last year

(Q4 2019: down 5%). Staffing/InhouseServices combined was down 4% (Q4 2019: up 1%). Spain was down 3% (Q4 2019:

up 4%), while in Portugal revenue was down 9% (Q4 2019: down 6%). Overall EBITA margin was 4.4%, compared to 5.0% last year.

other european countries

Across 'Other European countries', revenue per working day was down 6% (Q4 2019: down 1%). In the UK, revenue was

down 8% (Q4 2019: down 2%), while in the Nordics, revenue was down 8% on an organic basis (Q4 2019: down 7%).

Revenue in our Swiss business was down 2% YoY (Q4 2019: down 1%). Overall EBITA margin for the 'Other European countries' region was 1.3% compared to 2.7% last year.

rest of the world

Overall revenue in the 'Rest of the world' region1grew by 5% organically (Q4 2019: up 7%). In Japan, revenue grew 5%

(Q4 2019: up 7%). Revenue in Australia/New Zealand was up 3% (Q4 2019: up 3%), while revenue in China declined by

10% YoY (Q4 2019: up 24%). Our business in India was up 16% (Q4 2019: up 13%), while in Latin America revenue grew

9% (Q4 2019: up 10%), primarily driven by Brazil and Mexico. Overall EBITA margin in this region was 3.8%, compared to 4.2% last year.

global businesses

Overall organic revenue growth per working day was down 10% (Q4 2019: down 4%). Randstad Sourceright revenue

decreased by 5% (Q4 2019: down 1%), while Monster revenue was down by 20% (Q4 2019: down 16%). Overall EBITA margin came in at -1.4% compared to -1.8% last year, reflecting tight cost control.

performance by revenue category

revenue in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

organic ∆%1

Staffing

2,627

2,897

(10)%

Inhouse Services

1,236

1,288

(9)%

Professionals

1,282

1,250

(1)%

Global Businesses

269

283

(10)%

Revenue

5,414

5,718

(7)%

1 Organic change is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals, and reclassifications. For revenue, the organic change has been adjusted for the number of working days.

Total revenue of permanent placements in the revenue categories 'Staffing','Inhouse', and 'Professionals', amounted to € 119 million (Q1 2019: € 131 million).

1Rest of the World and Latin America revenue growth 2019 adjusted for hyperinflation in Argentina

11

other information.

outlook

Revenue decreased by around 30% in the second half of March 2020. In the first weeks of April, Covid-19 related lockdowns have intensified in most of our geographies.

We are aiming for a recovery ratio of 50% over time.

There will be no working day impact in Q2 2020.

other items

This year's Annual General Meeting of shareholders, initially scheduled for 24 March 2020, will now be held on 18 June 2020. The notice and agenda for the meeting will be published on 7 May 2020.

As previously announced, François Béharel, who was appointed to the Executive Board in January 2013, will not be nominated for reappointment for a third consecutive term. Since his second term formally expired on 31 March 2020, he is no longer a member of the Executive Board as of 1 April. We thank him for his contribution as a member of the Executive Board.

working days

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2020

63.6

61.8

65.2

63.9

2019

62.7

61.8

65.0

63.2

2018

63.5

62.1

64.1

63.4

financial calendar

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

June 18, 2020

Publication of second quarter results 2020

July 21, 2020

Publication of third quarter results 2020

October 21, 2020

Publication of fourth quarter and annual results 2020

February 9, 2021

analyst and press conference call

Today (April 22, 2020), at 09.00 AM CEST, Randstad N.V. will be hosting an analyst conference call. The dial-in numbers are:

  • International: +44 20 3003 2666
  • Netherlands: +31 20 794 8426

To gain access to the conference please tap or state the password 'Randstad'

You can listen to the call through a real-time audio webcast. You can access the webcast and presentation at https://www.randstad.com/results-and-reports/quarterly-results. A replay of the presentation and the Q&A will be available on our website by the end of the day.

Watch also our CEO's video on this quarter's news.

For more information please contact:

12

David Tailleur - Director Investor Relations david.tailleur@randstad.comor (mobile) +31 (0)6 1246 2133

Steven Vriesendorp - Investor Relations Officer steven.vriesendorp@randstad.comor (mobile) +31 (0)6 2692 8529

Karl Hanuska - Media Relations Manager a.i. karl.hanuska@randstad.comor (mobile) +31 (0)6 1322 5136

disclaimer

Certain statements in this document concern prognoses about the future financial condition, risks, investment plans, and the results of operations of Randstad N.V. and its operating companies, as well as certain plans and objectives. Obviously, such prognoses involve risks and a degree of uncertainty, since they concern future events and depend on circumstances that will apply then. Many factors may contribute to the actual results and developments differing from the prognoses made in this document. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, a shortage on the job market, changes in the demand for personnel (including flexible personnel), achievement of cost savings, changes in the business mix, changes in legislation (particularly in relation to employment, staffingand tax laws), the role of industry regulators, future currency and interest fluctuations, our ability to identify relevant risks and mitigate their impact, the availability of credit on financially acceptable terms, the successful completion of company acquisitions and their subsequent integration, successful disposals of companies, and the rate of technological developments. These prognoses therefore apply only on the date on which this document was compiled. The quarterly results as presented in this press release are unaudited.

randstad profile

Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2019, we helped more than two million candidates find a meaningful job with our 280,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained more than 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has top 3 positions in almost half of these. In 2019, Randstad had on average 38,280 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 23.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see https://www.randstad.com/.

13

interim

financial

statements

Q1 2020.

14

actuals

consolidated income statement

in millions of €, unless otherwise indicated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Revenue

5,414

5,718

Cost of services

4,365

4,590

Gross profit

1,049

1,128

Selling expenses

606

623

General and administrative expenses

303

287

Operating expenses

909

910

Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill

59

30

Total operating expenses

968

940

Operating profit

81

188

Net finance costs

(15)

(7)

Share of profit of associates

1

1

Income before taxes

67

182

Taxes on income

(18)

(49)

Net income

49

133

Net income attributable to:

Holders of ordinary shares Randstad N.V.

47

130

Holders of preference shares Randstad N.V.

2

3

Equity holders

49

133

Earnings per share attributable to the holders of ordinary shares of Randstad N.V. (in € per share):

Basic earnings per share

0.26

0.71

Diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.71

Diluted earnings per share before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and

goodwill, integration costs and one-offs

0.58

0.86

15

information by geographical area and revenue category

revenue by geographical area

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

North America

1,099

1,042

France

812

879

Netherlands

722

831

Germany

418

533

Belgium & Luxembourg

359

385

Italy

357

389

Iberia

339

352

Other European countries

516

540

Rest of the world

528

489

Global Businesses

271

285

Elimination of intersegment revenue

(7)

(7)

Revenue

5,414

5,718

EBITA by geographical area

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

North America

38

49

France

27

45

Netherlands

36

43

Germany

2

13

Belgium & Luxembourg

16

23

Italy

12

23

Iberia

15

18

Other European countries

4

15

Rest of the world

19

21

Global Businesses

(5)

(13)

Corporate

(24)

(19)

EBITA1

140

218

1 Operating profit before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill

revenue by revenue category

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Staffing

2,632

2,902

Inhouse

1,236

1,288

Professionals

1,282

1,250

Global businesses

271

285

Elimination of intersegment revenue

(7)

(7)

Revenue

5,414

5,718

16

consolidated balance sheet

in millions of €march 31, 2020december 31, 2019 march 31, 2019

assets

Property, plant and equipment

152

157

157

Right-of-use assets

551

531

556

Intangible assets

3,266

3,347

3,381

Deferred income tax assets

598

579

595

Financial assets and associates

478

478

579

Non-current assets

5,045

5,092

5,268

Trade and other receivables

4,515

4,711

4,925

Income tax receivables

200

130

170

Cash and cash equivalents

587

225

263

Current assets

5,302

5,066

5,358

Total assets

10,347

10,158

10,626

equity and liabilities

Issued capital

26

26

26

Share premium

2,287

2,287

2,286

Reserves

2,174

2,159

1,673

Shareholders' equity

4,487

4,472

3,985

Non-controlling interests

1

1

1

Total equity

4,488

4,473

3,986

Borrowings (including lease liabilities)

977

417

943

Deferred income tax liabilities

35

38

42

Provisions and employee benefit obligations

228

226

180

Other liabilities

9

10

7

Non-current liabilities

1,249

691

1,172

Borrowings (including lease liabilities)

1,047

1,185

960

Trade and other payables

3,339

3,580

3,671

Dividends

-

-

632

Income tax liabilities

107

96

107

Provisions and employee benefit obligations

111

119

96

Other liabilities

6

14

2

Current liabilities

4,610

4,994

5,468

Total liabilities

5,859

5,685

6,640

Total equity and liabilities

10,347

10,158

10,626

17

consolidated statement of cash flows

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Operating profit

81

188

Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill

59

30

EBITA

140

218

Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use assets, and software

88

69

EBITDA

228

287

Provisions and employee benefit obligations

(7)

(5)

Share-based compensations

8

10

Other items

(2)

3

Cash flow from operations before operating working capital and income taxes

227

295

Operating working capital assets

162

(22)

Operating working capital liabilities

(224)

(103)

Operating working capital

(62)

(125)

Income taxes

(94)

(88)

Net cash flow from operating activities

71

82

Net additions in property, plant and equipment, and software

(26)

(28)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and equity investments

(9)

(2)

Disposal of subsidiaries/activities and equity investments

-

2

Net cash flow from investing activities

(35)

(28)

Net purchase of own ordinary shares

(10)

-

Net drawings on non-current borrowings

550

-

Net decrease of current borrowings

(149)

(8)

Repayments of lease liabilities

(57)

(56)

Net financing

334

(64)

Net finance costs paid

(4)

(2)

Net reimbursement to financiers

(4)

(2)

Net cash flow from financing activities

330

(66)

Net increase/(net decrease) in cash, and cash equivalents

366

(12)

Cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period

225

273

Net movement

366

(12)

Translation and currency (losses)/gains

(4)

2

Cash, and cash equivalents at end of period

587

263

Free cash flow

(12)

(2)

18

consolidated statement of changes in total equity and consolidated statement of total comprehensive income

january 1 - march 31

in millions of €

2020

2019

Begin of period

Shareholders' equity

4,472

4,446

Non-controlling interests1

1

1

Total equity

4,473

4,447

Net income for the period

49

133

Items that subsequently may be reclassified to the income statement

(31)

30

Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement

(1)

1

Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes

(32)

31

Total comprehensive income

17

164

Other changes in period

Dividend payable on ordinary shares

-

(619)

Dividend payable on preference shares

-

(13)

Share-based compensations

8

10

Tax on share-based compensations

-

(3)

Net purchase of ordinary shares

(10)

-

Total other changes in period

(2)

(625)

End of period

4,488

3,986

Shareholder's equity

4,487

3,985

Non-controlling interests1

1

1

Total equity

4,488

3,986

1 Changes in 'Non-controlling interests', expressed in millions of euro, are negligible for all periods involved.

19

notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

reporting entity

Randstad N.V. is a public limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

The consolidated interim financial statements of Randstad N.V. as at and for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 include the company and its subsidiaries (together called 'the Group').

significant accounting policies

These consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and its interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as adopted by the European Union (hereinafter: IFRS).

The accounting policies applied by the Group in these consolidated interim financial statements are unchanged from those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019.

basis of presentation

These consolidated interim financial statements have been condensed and prepared in accordance with (IFRS) IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'; they do not include all the information required for full (i.e., annual) financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 are available upon request at the Company's officeor on www.randstad.com.

estimates

The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires the Group to make certain judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these consolidated interim financial statements, the significant judgments, estimates, and assumptions are the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019.

We have performed an assessment of the impact of the current health and related economic crisis on the valuation of certain assets in our balance sheet such as goodwill, intangible assets, deferred tax assets, and various financial assets. Based on our limited visibility on the structural impact of the current situation on our results going forward, we have concluded that these assets are not impaired as of March 31, 2020.

seasonality

The Group's activities are affected by seasonal patterns. The volume of transactions throughout the year fluctuates per quarter, depending on demand as well as on variations in items such as the number of working days, public holidays and holiday periods. The Group usually generates its strongest revenue and profits in the second half of the year, while the cash flow in the second quarter is usually negative due to the timing of payments of dividend and holiday allowances; cash flow tends to be strongest in the second half of the year.

effective tax rate

The effective tax rate for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 is 26.0% (Q1 2019: 26.8%), and is based on the

estimated tax rate for the whole year 2020 (actual FY 2019: 26.0%).

20

acquisition and disposal of group companies, equity investments and associates

In Q1 2020 we had a cash outflow of € 9 million (Q1 2019: € 2 million), of which € 8 million related to payments in respect of acquisitions in prior years and € 1 million to equity investments.

In Q1 2020 we had no disposal of Group companies (Q1 2019: € 2 million cash-in).

shareholders' equity

Issued number of ordinary shares

2020

2019

January 1

183,303,552

183,301,821

Share-based compensations

-

1,731

March 31

183,303,552

183,303,552

As at March 31, 2020 the Group held 25,402 treasury shares (March 31, 2019: 21,834), compared to 361,775 as at December 31, 2019. The average number of (diluted) ordinary shares outstanding has been adjusted for these treasury shares.

As at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 the number of issued preference shares was 25,200,000 (type B) and 50,130,352 (type C).

earnings per share

in millions of €, unless otherwise indicated

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Net income

49

133

Net income attributable to holders of preference shares

(2)

(3)

Net income attributable to holders of ordinary shares

47

130

Amortization of intangible assets1

59

30

Integration costs, one-offs and impairments

22

9

Tax effect on amortization, integration costs, and one-offs

(22)

(11)

Adjusted net income for holders of ordinary shares

106

158

Average number of ordinary shares outstanding

183.1

183.2

Average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding

183.7

183.6

Earnings per share attributable to the holders of ordinary shares of Randstad N.V. (in € per share):

Basic earnings per share

0.26

0.71

Diluted earnings per share

0.26

0.71

Diluted earnings per share before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and

goodwill, integration costs, and one-offs2

0.58

0.86

  1. Amortization and impairment ofacquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill.
  2. Diluted EPS underlying

net debt position

Net debt including lease liabilities at March 31, 2020 amounted to € 1,437 million, and was € 60 million higher compared to December 31, 2019 (€ 1,377 million). The net debt position excluding lease liabilities as at March 31, 2020

(€ 799 million) was € 43 million higher compared to the net debt position as at December 31, 2019 (€ 756 million).

21

Included in 'borrowings under current liabilities' is the current part of non-current borrowings in the amount of € 512 million as at March 31, 2020.

breakdown of operating expenses

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Personnel expenses

657

677

Other operating expenses

252

233

Operating expenses

909

910

depreciation, amortization, impairment of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use assets and software

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment

13

13

Amortization and impairment of software

25

8

Depreciation and amortization of software

38

21

Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets

50

48

Total

88

69

During the quarter software write-offs were recorded to an amount of € 13 million.

net additions to property, plant, equipment and software, statement of cash flows

in millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Additions

Property, plant and equipment

(11)

(13)

Software

(16)

(17)

(27)

(30)

Disposals

Procreeds property, plant and equipment

1

2

(Profit)/Loss

-

-

1

2

Statement of cash flows

(26)

(28)

french competitive employment act ('CICE')

Included in the consolidated balance sheet under 'financial assets and associates' is an amount of € 273 million (December 31, 2019: € 273 million) relating to the non-current part of a receivable arising from tax credits under the French Competitive Employment Act ('CICE'). An amount of € 116 million (December 31, 2019: € 116 million) is included in 'Trade and other receivables' representing the current part of the CICE receivable.

22

total comprehensive income

Apart from net income for the period, total comprehensive income comprises translation differences and related tax effects that subsequently may be reclassified to the income statement in a future reporting period, and fair value adjustments of equity investments and related tax effects, that will never be reclassified to the income statement.

amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

The amortization of acquisition-related intangibles in respect of Monster was accelerated during this quarter resulting in additional amortization of € 29 million.

related-party transactions

There are no material changes in the nature, scope, and (relative) scale in this reporting period compared to last year. More information is included in notes 28, 29 and 30 to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019.

commitments

There are no material changes in the nature and scope of commitments compared to December 31, 2019.

events after balance sheet date

Subsequent to the date of the balance sheet, no events material to the Group as a whole occurred that require disclosure in this note.

change in presentation of consolidated statement of cash flows in 2019

In 2019 we have changed the presentation of the consolidated statement of cash flows, for the year 2019, as disclosed in note 27 to the consolidated financial statements 2019. This change in presentation also has its effects on the quarterly cash flow statements of the year 2019. For Q1, 2019 the financing cash flows have been restated by an amount of

€ (8) million. The table below discloses the details.

change in presentation of Q1 2019 consolidated statement of cash flows

presentation

restated

in millions of €

reported Q1, 2019

change

Q1, 2019

Net cash flow from operating activities

82

-

82

Net cash flow from investing activities

(28)

-

(28)

-

-

Net cash flow from financing activities

(58)

(8)

(66)

Net movement

(4)

(8)

(12)

"Cash for cash flow statement", at beginning of year

(491)

764

273

Net movement

(4)

(8)

(12)

Translation and currency losses

2

-

2

(2)

(8)

(10)

"Cash for cash flow statement", at end of period

(493)

756

263

Free cash flow

(2)

-

(2)

23

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:07:06 UTC
