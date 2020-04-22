Randstad N : Q1-2020-results-press-release 0 04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT Send by mail :

Q1 2020 organic growth -7.4% Q1 2020 underlying EBITA € 162m Q1 2020 EBITA margin 3.0% first priority is the health and safety of our employees, candidates, and clients; seamless transition to work from home. strong liquidity and solvency position; 2019 dividend proposal withdrawn due to focus on capital preservation. revenue down 3%-4%, until mid-March; second half March down c.30% due to escalating Covid-19 impact. well positioned to further strengthen global market leadership; part of 'safely back to work alliance'. gross margin 19.4%, down 30bp YoY impacted by significant Covid-19 effects and slowing perm; EBITA margin down 100bp YoY to 3.0%. intensified country lockdown in April; aiming for a recovery ratio of 50% over time supported by cost measures and governmental schemes. "Given the unprecedented Covid-19 situation, Randstad's first priority is the health and safety of our employees, candidates, clients and other stakeholders," says CEO Jacques van den Broek. "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my Randstad colleagues for their incredible commitment and dedication with which they are responding to these difficulttimes. Today, all our colleagues around the world are in remote daily contact with their clients and candidates, underpinning our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure." "Trading conditions in the first quarter were initially in line with our expectations, with organic revenues per working day down by 3%-4% until the first half of March. Since then, the rapidly escalating impact of Covid-19 has driven an unprecedented deceleration in business activity. With Europe and the Americas recently following much of the Asia Pacific region into various stages of lockdown, we expect Q2 2020 to be more challenging with very limited visibility. We have instantly halted all non-essential spending, withdrawn or adjusted cash bonus schemes of senior management for 2020 in a large number of countries. Together with widespread governmental schemes, for which we are very grateful, this should drive our recovery ratio towards 50% going forward. The Executive Board will also not receive a cash bonus for 2020. Randstad has a strong liquidity and solvency position, and an experienced management team who have navigated the business through various international crises before. Randstad can rely on its 60-year track record as a company with high operational flexibility. On April 16, we launched the 'safely back to work alliance' initiated with Adecco and Manpower. We are convinced that, as an industry, we can contribute together with governments, employers, and trade unions to the safe and healthy return of people to the workplace." 3 financial performance. core data Q1 Q1 yoy in millions of €, unless otherwise indicated - underlying 2020 2019 change % org. Revenue 5,414 5,718 (5)% (7)% Gross profit 1,052 1,128 (7)% (9)% Operating expenses 890 901 (1)% (2)% EBITA, underlying1 162 227 (29)% (29)% Integration costs and one-offs (22) (9) EBITA 140 218 (36)% Amortization and impairment of intangible assets2 (59) (30) Operating profit 81 188 Net finance (costs) / income (15) (7) Share of profit of associates 1 1 Income before taxes 67 182 (63)% Taxes on income (18) (49) Net income 49 133 (63)% Adj. net income for holders of ordinary shares3 106 158 (33)% Free cash flow (12) (2) (500)% Net debt 1,437 1,640 (12)% Leverage ratio (net debt/12-month EBITDA)4 1.1 1.2 Leverage ratio (net debt/12-month EBITDA) excluding IFRS 165 0.7 0.8 DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), moving average 53.1 53.9 Margins (in % of revenue) Gross margin 19.4% 19.7% Operating expenses margin 16.4% 15.8% EBITA margin, underlying 3.0% 4.0% Share data Basic earnings per ordinary share (in €) 0.26 0.71 (63)% Diluted earnings per ordinary share, underlying (in €)3 0.58 0.86 (33)% EBITA adjusted for integration costs and one-offs. Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill. Before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs. See table 'Earnings per share' on page 21. Leverage ratio including IFRS 16. Leverage ratio excluding IFRS 16, based on best estimates. 4 revenue Organic revenue per working day declined by 7.4% in Q1 resulting in revenue of € 5,414 million (Q4 2019: down 2.8%). Reported revenue was down 5.3% YoY, of which working days had a positive effect of 1.2% while FX had a positive effect of 0.6%. M&A contributed 0.3%. In North America, revenue per working day decreased 3% (Q4 2019: down 2%). Growth in the US was down 3% (Q4 2019: down 3%), while Canada was down 2% YoY (Q4 2019: up 1%). In Europe, revenue per working day declined by 10% (Q4 2019: down 4%). Revenue in France was down 9% (Q4 2019: up 1%), while the Netherlands decreased 14% (Q4 2019: down 10%). Germany declined by 16% (Q4 2019: down 15%), while sales growth in Belgium was down 8% (Q4 2019: down 3%). Italy was down 8% (Q4 2019: down 1%), and revenue in Iberia was down 4% (Q4 2019: up 1%). In the 'Rest of the world' region, revenue increased 5% (Q4 2019: up 7%); Japan increased by 5% (Q4 2019: up 7%), while Australia & New Zealand increased by 3% (Q4 2019: up 3%). Perm fees declined by 10% (Q4 2019: down 5%), with Europe down 13% (Q4 2019: down 5%) and North America down 3% (Q4 2019: down 1%). In the 'Rest of the world' region, perm fees declined by 11% (Q4 2019: down 11%). Perm fees made up 11.2% of gross profit. gross profit In Q1 2020, gross profit amounted to € 1,052 million. Organic growth was down 8.9% (Q4 2019: down 1.8%). Currency effects had a positive impact on gross profit of € 8 million compared to Q1 2019. year-on-year gross margin development (%) 21% 20% 19.7% 0.0% (0.1)% (0.2)% 19.4% 19% 18% 17% Q1 2019 Temp Perm placements HRS/other Q1 2020 Gross margin was 19.4%, 30bp below Q1 2019 (as shown in the graph above). Temporary staffinghad a neutral impact on gross margin (Q4 2019: up 40bp), which included significant adverse Covid-19 related effects since mid March, such as higher sickness and idle time. Permanent placements had a 10bp negative impact while HRS/other had a 20bp negative impact. operating expenses On an organic basis, operating expenses decreased by € 18 million sequentially to € 890 million. This reflects instant cost measures taken and the first impact of government schemes related to Covid-19, partially offset by protecting employment and selective investments in our digital initiatives. Compared to last year, operating expenses were down 2% organically (Q4 2019: up 1%), while there was a € 7 million negative FX impact. 5 sequential OPEX development Q4 -> Q1 in € M 940 909 (1) (18) 0 890 860 Q4 2019 FX Organic Other Q1 2020 Personnel expenses were down 1% sequentially. Average headcount (in FTE) amounted to 37,080 for the quarter, organically down 3% both sequentially and YoY. Productivity (measured as gross profit per FTE) was down 5% YoY. We operated a network of 4,763 outlets (Q4 2019: 4,861). Operating expenses in Q1 2020 were adjusted for a total of € 22 million one-offs. This primarily reflects restructurings in several countries and software write-offs. EBITA Underlying EBITA decreased organically by 29% to € 162 million. Currency effects had a € 1 million positive impact YoY. EBITA margin reached 3.0%, 100bp below Q1 2019, reflecting the unprecedented business impact of Covid-19 since mid March. Overall we achieved an 8% organic recovery ratio over the last four quarters. net finance (costs)/income In Q1 2020, net finance costs were € 15 million, compared to € 7 million net finance costs in Q1 2019. Interest expenses on our net debt position were € 4 million (Q1 2019: € 5 million), and interest expenses related to lease liabilities were 4 million (Q1 2019: € 6 million). Foreign currency and other effects had a negative impact of € 7 million (Q1 2019: positive impact of €4 million). tax The underlying effective tax rate before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangibles and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs amounted to 26.5% (Q1 2019: 27.0%), and is based on the estimated effective tax rate for the whole year 2020. For FY 2020, we expect an effective tax rate before amortization and impairment of acquisition- related intangibles and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs of between 25% and 27%. net income, earnings per share In Q1 2020, adjusted net income was down 33% to € 106 million. Reported net income was adversely impacted by an additional amortization of € 29 million, reflecting acquisition-related intangibles in respect of Monster. Diluted underlying EPS amounted to € 0.58 (Q1 2019: € 0.86). The average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding remained almost stable compared to Q1 2019 (183.7 versus 183.6 million). 6 invested capital in millions of €, unless otherwise mar 31 dec 31 sep 30 jun 30 mar 31 restated indicated 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 dec 31 2018 Goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets 3,146 3,219 3,247 3,226 3,270 3,280 Operating working capital (OWC)1 1,055 1,011 1,105 1,352 1,145 1,009 Net tax assets2 656 575 585 572 616 574 All other assets/(liabilities)3 1,068 1,045 1,001 1,030 595 1,224 Invested capital 5,925 5,850 5,938 6,180 5,626 6,087 Financed by Total equity 4,488 4,473 4,343 4,154 3,986 4,447 Net debt excl. lease liabilities 799 756 961 1,394 994 985 Lease liabilities 638 621 634 632 646 655 Net debt incl. lease liabilities 1,437 1,377 1,595 2,026 1,640 1,640 Invested capital 5,925 5,850 5,938 6,180 5,626 6,087 Ratios DSO (Days Sales Outstanding), moving average 53.1 53.5 53.7 53.9 53.9 53.9 OWC as % of revenue over last 12 months 4.5% 4.3% 4.6% 5.7% 4.8% 4.2% Leverage ratio (net debt/12-month EBITDA) 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.5 1.2 1.2 Return on invested capital4 13.8% 15.2% 15.5% 15.0% 14.6% 13.6% Operating working capital: Trade and other receivables minus the current part of financial assets (including net investments in subleases), deferred receipts from disposed Group companies and interest receivable minus trade and other payables excluding interest payable. Net tax assets: Deferred income tax assets and income tax receivables less deferred income tax liabilities and income tax liabilities. All other assets/(liabilities), mainly containing property, plant & equipment, right of use assets, software plus financial assets (including net investments in subleases) and associates, less provisions and employee benefit obligations and other liabilities. As at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, dividends payable are also included for € 203 million, € 203 million and € 632 million respectively. Return on invested capital: underlying EBITA (last 12 months) less income tax paid (last 12 months) as percentage of invested capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) amounted to 13.8%, showing a decrease of 80bp year-on-year. This is a reflection of the significant adverse impact of Covid-19 on our EBITA since mid March and the adverse timing of tax payments. The moving average of Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) came slightly down YoY to 53.1 (Q1 2019: 53.9). Included in 'all other assets/(liabilities)' is the total CICE subsidy receivable amounting to € 389 million, including a current part of € 116 million. At the end of Q1 2020, net debt including lease liabilities was € 1,437 million, compared to € 1,377 million at the end of Q4 2019. A further analysis of the cash flow is provided in the next section. 7 cash flow summary in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 change EBITA 140 218 (36)% Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use assets, and software 88 69 EBITDA 228 287 (21)% Operating working capital (62) (125) Provisions and employee benefit obligations (7) (5) All other items 6 13 Income taxes (94) (88) Net cash flow from operating activities 71 82 (13)% Net capital expenditures (26) (28) Repayments of lease liabilities (57) (56) Free cash flow (12) (2) (500)% Net (acquisitions)/disposals (9) - Net purchase of own ordinary shares (10) - Net finance costs (4) (2) Translation and other effects (25) 4 Net increase of net debt (60) - In the quarter, free cash flow amounted to negative € 12 million, broadly stable versus Q1 2019 (negative € 2 million). The adverse impact of Covid-19 on our EBITA was largely offset by favorable working capital movements, both year-on- year. The latter underpins the countercyclical dynamics of our working capital. Income taxes paid were higher year-on-year, primarily reflecting the timing of payments, which is expected to reverse in Q2 2020. 8 performance. performance by geography split by geography Q1 2020: revenue € 5,414 million Q1 2020: EBITA € 162 million 5% 11% (2)% 10% 20% 4% 26% 8% 9% 13% 7% 6% 7% 9% 20% 1% 7% 15% 17% 8% North America Belgium & Luxembourg Rest of the world Netherlands Italy Global Businesses France Iberia Germany Other European countries revenue in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 organic ∆%1 North America 1,099 1,042 (3)% France 812 879 (9)% Netherlands 721 830 (14)% Germany 418 533 (16)% Belgium & Luxembourg 357 384 (8)% Italy 357 389 (8)% Iberia 339 352 (4)% Other European countries 514 538 (6)% Rest of the world 528 488 5% Global businesses 269 283 (10)% Revenue 5,414 5,718 (7)% 1 Organic change is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals, and reclassifications. For revenue, the organic change has been adjusted for the number of working days. 9 EBITA in millions of €, underlying Q1 2020 EBITA margin1 Q1 2019 EBITA margin1 organic ∆%2 North America 46 4.1% 49 4.7% (10)% France 30 3.7% 46 5.3% (35)% Netherlands 36 5.0% 43 5.2% (17)% Germany 2 0.6% 13 2.5% (82)% Belgium & Luxembourg 16 4.5% 23 6.0% (30)% Italy 12 3.3% 23 6.0% (49)% Iberia 15 4.4% 18 5.0% (15)% Other European countries 7 1.3% 15 2.7% (54)% Rest of the world 20 3.8% 21 4.2% (3)% Global businesses (4) (1.4)% (5) (1.8)% (27)% Corporate (18) (19) EBITA before integration costs and one-offs3 162 3.0% 227 4.0% (29)% Integration costs and one-offs (22) (9) EBITA 140 218 EBITA in % of total revenue per segment. Organic change is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals, and reclassifications. For revenue, the organic change has been adjusted for the number of working days. Operating profit before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs. north america In North America, revenue growth was down 3% (Q4 2019: down 2%). Perm fees were down 3% (Q4 2019: down 1%). In Q1 2020, revenue of our combined US businesses was down 3% (Q4 2019: down 3%). US Staffing/InhouseServices declined by 4% (Q4 2019: down 5%). US Professionals revenue was down 2% (Q4 2019: up 1%). In Canada, revenue was down 2% (Q4 2019: up 1%). EBITA margin for the region came in at 4.1%, compared to 4.7% last year. france In France, revenue was down 9% (Q4 2019: up 1%). Perm fees were down 10% compared to last year (Q4 2019: up 4%). Staffing/InhouseServices revenue declined 13% (Q4 2019: down 2%), while our Professionals business was up 3% (Q4 2019: up 10%). EBITA margin was 3.7% compared to 5.3% last year. netherlands In the Netherlands, revenue was down 14% YoY (Q4 2019: down 10%). Overall perm fees were down 23% (Q4 2019: down 5%). Our combined Staffingand Inhouse Services business was down 17% (Q4 2019: down 11%), while our Professionals business was down 2% (Q4 2019: up 1%). EBITA margin in the Netherlands was 5.0%, compared to 5.2% last year, supported by tight cost control. germany In Germany, revenue per working day was down 16% YoY (Q4 2019: down 15%). Perm fees were down 14% compared to last year (Q4 2019: down 34%). Our combined Staffing/InhouseServices business was down 19% (Q4 2019: down 16%), while Professionals was down 7% (Q4 2019: down 12%). EBITA margin in Germany was 0.6%, compared to 2.5% last year. belgium & luxembourg In Belgium & Luxembourg, revenue was down 8% (Q4 2019: down 3%). Perm fees were down 18% compared to last year (Q4 2019: stable). Our Staffing/InhouseServices business was down 9% (Q4 2019: down 5%). Our EBITA margin was 4.5%, compared to 6.0% last year. 10 italy Revenue per working day in Italy was down 8% compared to the prior year (Q4 2019: down 1%). Overall perm fees were down 10% (Q4 2019: up 20%). EBITA margin was 3.3%, compared to 6.0% last year. iberia In Iberia, revenue per working day was down 4% YoY (Q4 2019: up 1%). Perm fees were down 17% compared to last year (Q4 2019: down 5%). Staffing/InhouseServices combined was down 4% (Q4 2019: up 1%). Spain was down 3% (Q4 2019: up 4%), while in Portugal revenue was down 9% (Q4 2019: down 6%). Overall EBITA margin was 4.4%, compared to 5.0% last year. other european countries Across 'Other European countries', revenue per working day was down 6% (Q4 2019: down 1%). In the UK, revenue was down 8% (Q4 2019: down 2%), while in the Nordics, revenue was down 8% on an organic basis (Q4 2019: down 7%). Revenue in our Swiss business was down 2% YoY (Q4 2019: down 1%). Overall EBITA margin for the 'Other European countries' region was 1.3% compared to 2.7% last year. rest of the world Overall revenue in the 'Rest of the world' region1grew by 5% organically (Q4 2019: up 7%). In Japan, revenue grew 5% (Q4 2019: up 7%). Revenue in Australia/New Zealand was up 3% (Q4 2019: up 3%), while revenue in China declined by 10% YoY (Q4 2019: up 24%). Our business in India was up 16% (Q4 2019: up 13%), while in Latin America revenue grew 9% (Q4 2019: up 10%), primarily driven by Brazil and Mexico. Overall EBITA margin in this region was 3.8%, compared to 4.2% last year. global businesses Overall organic revenue growth per working day was down 10% (Q4 2019: down 4%). Randstad Sourceright revenue decreased by 5% (Q4 2019: down 1%), while Monster revenue was down by 20% (Q4 2019: down 16%). Overall EBITA margin came in at -1.4% compared to -1.8% last year, reflecting tight cost control. performance by revenue category revenue in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 organic ∆%1 Staffing 2,627 2,897 (10)% Inhouse Services 1,236 1,288 (9)% Professionals 1,282 1,250 (1)% Global Businesses 269 283 (10)% Revenue 5,414 5,718 (7)% 1 Organic change is measured excluding the impact of currencies, acquisitions, disposals, and reclassifications. For revenue, the organic change has been adjusted for the number of working days. Total revenue of permanent placements in the revenue categories 'Staffing','Inhouse', and 'Professionals', amounted to € 119 million (Q1 2019: € 131 million). 1Rest of the World and Latin America revenue growth 2019 adjusted for hyperinflation in Argentina 11 other information. outlook Revenue decreased by around 30% in the second half of March 2020. In the first weeks of April, Covid-19 related lockdowns have intensified in most of our geographies. We are aiming for a recovery ratio of 50% over time. There will be no working day impact in Q2 2020. other items This year's Annual General Meeting of shareholders, initially scheduled for 24 March 2020, will now be held on 18 June 2020. The notice and agenda for the meeting will be published on 7 May 2020. As previously announced, François Béharel, who was appointed to the Executive Board in January 2013, will not be nominated for reappointment for a third consecutive term. Since his second term formally expired on 31 March 2020, he is no longer a member of the Executive Board as of 1 April. We thank him for his contribution as a member of the Executive Board. working days Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020 63.6 61.8 65.2 63.9 2019 62.7 61.8 65.0 63.2 2018 63.5 62.1 64.1 63.4 financial calendar Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 18, 2020 Publication of second quarter results 2020 July 21, 2020 Publication of third quarter results 2020 October 21, 2020 Publication of fourth quarter and annual results 2020 February 9, 2021 analyst and press conference call Today (April 22, 2020), at 09.00 AM CEST, Randstad N.V. will be hosting an analyst conference call. The dial-in numbers are: International: +44 20 3003 2666

These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, a shortage on the job market, changes in the demand for personnel (including flexible personnel), achievement of cost savings, changes in the business mix, changes in legislation (particularly in relation to employment, staffingand tax laws), the role of industry regulators, future currency and interest fluctuations, our ability to identify relevant risks and mitigate their impact, the availability of credit on financially acceptable terms, the successful completion of company acquisitions and their subsequent integration, successful disposals of companies, and the rate of technological developments. These prognoses therefore apply only on the date on which this document was compiled. The quarterly results as presented in this press release are unaudited. randstad profile Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. In 2019, we helped more than two million candidates find a meaningful job with our 280,000 clients. Furthermore, we trained more than 350,000 people. Randstad is active in 38 markets around the world and has top 3 positions in almost half of these. In 2019, Randstad had on average 38,280 corporate employees and generated revenue of € 23.7 billion. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext (symbol: RAND.AS). For more information, see https://www.randstad.com/. 13 interim financial statements Q1 2020. 14 actuals consolidated income statement in millions of €, unless otherwise indicated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Revenue 5,414 5,718 Cost of services 4,365 4,590 Gross profit 1,049 1,128 Selling expenses 606 623 General and administrative expenses 303 287 Operating expenses 909 910 Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill 59 30 Total operating expenses 968 940 Operating profit 81 188 Net finance costs (15) (7) Share of profit of associates 1 1 Income before taxes 67 182 Taxes on income (18) (49) Net income 49 133 Net income attributable to: Holders of ordinary shares Randstad N.V. 47 130 Holders of preference shares Randstad N.V. 2 3 Equity holders 49 133 Earnings per share attributable to the holders of ordinary shares of Randstad N.V. (in € per share): Basic earnings per share 0.26 0.71 Diluted earnings per share 0.26 0.71 Diluted earnings per share before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs 0.58 0.86 15 information by geographical area and revenue category revenue by geographical area in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 North America 1,099 1,042 France 812 879 Netherlands 722 831 Germany 418 533 Belgium & Luxembourg 359 385 Italy 357 389 Iberia 339 352 Other European countries 516 540 Rest of the world 528 489 Global Businesses 271 285 Elimination of intersegment revenue (7) (7) Revenue 5,414 5,718 EBITA by geographical area in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 North America 38 49 France 27 45 Netherlands 36 43 Germany 2 13 Belgium & Luxembourg 16 23 Italy 12 23 Iberia 15 18 Other European countries 4 15 Rest of the world 19 21 Global Businesses (5) (13) Corporate (24) (19) EBITA1 140 218 1 Operating profit before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill revenue by revenue category in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Staffing 2,632 2,902 Inhouse 1,236 1,288 Professionals 1,282 1,250 Global businesses 271 285 Elimination of intersegment revenue (7) (7) Revenue 5,414 5,718 16 consolidated balance sheet in millions of €march 31, 2020december 31, 2019 march 31, 2019 assets Property, plant and equipment 152 157 157 Right-of-use assets 551 531 556 Intangible assets 3,266 3,347 3,381 Deferred income tax assets 598 579 595 Financial assets and associates 478 478 579 Non-current assets 5,045 5,092 5,268 Trade and other receivables 4,515 4,711 4,925 Income tax receivables 200 130 170 Cash and cash equivalents 587 225 263 Current assets 5,302 5,066 5,358 Total assets 10,347 10,158 10,626 equity and liabilities Issued capital 26 26 26 Share premium 2,287 2,287 2,286 Reserves 2,174 2,159 1,673 Shareholders' equity 4,487 4,472 3,985 Non-controlling interests 1 1 1 Total equity 4,488 4,473 3,986 Borrowings (including lease liabilities) 977 417 943 Deferred income tax liabilities 35 38 42 Provisions and employee benefit obligations 228 226 180 Other liabilities 9 10 7 Non-current liabilities 1,249 691 1,172 Borrowings (including lease liabilities) 1,047 1,185 960 Trade and other payables 3,339 3,580 3,671 Dividends - - 632 Income tax liabilities 107 96 107 Provisions and employee benefit obligations 111 119 96 Other liabilities 6 14 2 Current liabilities 4,610 4,994 5,468 Total liabilities 5,859 5,685 6,640 Total equity and liabilities 10,347 10,158 10,626 17 consolidated statement of cash flows in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Operating profit 81 188 Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill 59 30 EBITA 140 218 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use assets, and software 88 69 EBITDA 228 287 Provisions and employee benefit obligations (7) (5) Share-based compensations 8 10 Other items (2) 3 Cash flow from operations before operating working capital and income taxes 227 295 Operating working capital assets 162 (22) Operating working capital liabilities (224) (103) Operating working capital (62) (125) Income taxes (94) (88) Net cash flow from operating activities 71 82 Net additions in property, plant and equipment, and software (26) (28) Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and equity investments (9) (2) Disposal of subsidiaries/activities and equity investments - 2 Net cash flow from investing activities (35) (28) Net purchase of own ordinary shares (10) - Net drawings on non-current borrowings 550 - Net decrease of current borrowings (149) (8) Repayments of lease liabilities (57) (56) Net financing 334 (64) Net finance costs paid (4) (2) Net reimbursement to financiers (4) (2) Net cash flow from financing activities 330 (66) Net increase/(net decrease) in cash, and cash equivalents 366 (12) Cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 225 273 Net movement 366 (12) Translation and currency (losses)/gains (4) 2 Cash, and cash equivalents at end of period 587 263 Free cash flow (12) (2) 18 consolidated statement of changes in total equity and consolidated statement of total comprehensive income january 1 - march 31 in millions of € 2020 2019 Begin of period Shareholders' equity 4,472 4,446 Non-controlling interests1 1 1 Total equity 4,473 4,447 Net income for the period 49 133 Items that subsequently may be reclassified to the income statement (31) 30 Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement (1) 1 Total other comprehensive income, net of taxes (32) 31 Total comprehensive income 17 164 Other changes in period Dividend payable on ordinary shares - (619) Dividend payable on preference shares - (13) Share-based compensations 8 10 Tax on share-based compensations - (3) Net purchase of ordinary shares (10) - Total other changes in period (2) (625) End of period 4,488 3,986 Shareholder's equity 4,487 3,985 Non-controlling interests1 1 1 Total equity 4,488 3,986 1 Changes in 'Non-controlling interests', expressed in millions of euro, are negligible for all periods involved. 19 notes to the consolidated interim financial statements reporting entity Randstad N.V. is a public limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The consolidated interim financial statements of Randstad N.V. as at and for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 include the company and its subsidiaries (together called 'the Group'). significant accounting policies These consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and its interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), as adopted by the European Union (hereinafter: IFRS). The accounting policies applied by the Group in these consolidated interim financial statements are unchanged from those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019. basis of presentation These consolidated interim financial statements have been condensed and prepared in accordance with (IFRS) IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'; they do not include all the information required for full (i.e., annual) financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019. The consolidated financial statements of the Group as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 are available upon request at the Company's officeor on www.randstad.com. estimates The preparation of consolidated interim financial statements requires the Group to make certain judgments, estimates, and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing these consolidated interim financial statements, the significant judgments, estimates, and assumptions are the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019. We have performed an assessment of the impact of the current health and related economic crisis on the valuation of certain assets in our balance sheet such as goodwill, intangible assets, deferred tax assets, and various financial assets. Based on our limited visibility on the structural impact of the current situation on our results going forward, we have concluded that these assets are not impaired as of March 31, 2020. seasonality The Group's activities are affected by seasonal patterns. The volume of transactions throughout the year fluctuates per quarter, depending on demand as well as on variations in items such as the number of working days, public holidays and holiday periods. The Group usually generates its strongest revenue and profits in the second half of the year, while the cash flow in the second quarter is usually negative due to the timing of payments of dividend and holiday allowances; cash flow tends to be strongest in the second half of the year. effective tax rate The effective tax rate for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 is 26.0% (Q1 2019: 26.8%), and is based on the estimated tax rate for the whole year 2020 (actual FY 2019: 26.0%). 20 acquisition and disposal of group companies, equity investments and associates In Q1 2020 we had a cash outflow of € 9 million (Q1 2019: € 2 million), of which € 8 million related to payments in respect of acquisitions in prior years and € 1 million to equity investments. In Q1 2020 we had no disposal of Group companies (Q1 2019: € 2 million cash-in). shareholders' equity Issued number of ordinary shares 2020 2019 January 1 183,303,552 183,301,821 Share-based compensations - 1,731 March 31 183,303,552 183,303,552 As at March 31, 2020 the Group held 25,402 treasury shares (March 31, 2019: 21,834), compared to 361,775 as at December 31, 2019. The average number of (diluted) ordinary shares outstanding has been adjusted for these treasury shares. As at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, and March 31, 2019 the number of issued preference shares was 25,200,000 (type B) and 50,130,352 (type C). earnings per share in millions of €, unless otherwise indicated Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Net income 49 133 Net income attributable to holders of preference shares (2) (3) Net income attributable to holders of ordinary shares 47 130 Amortization of intangible assets1 59 30 Integration costs, one-offs and impairments 22 9 Tax effect on amortization, integration costs, and one-offs (22) (11) Adjusted net income for holders of ordinary shares 106 158 Average number of ordinary shares outstanding 183.1 183.2 Average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding 183.7 183.6 Earnings per share attributable to the holders of ordinary shares of Randstad N.V. (in € per share): Basic earnings per share 0.26 0.71 Diluted earnings per share 0.26 0.71 Diluted earnings per share before amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs, and one-offs2 0.58 0.86 Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill. Diluted EPS underlying net debt position Net debt including lease liabilities at March 31, 2020 amounted to € 1,437 million, and was € 60 million higher compared to December 31, 2019 (€ 1,377 million). The net debt position excluding lease liabilities as at March 31, 2020 (€ 799 million) was € 43 million higher compared to the net debt position as at December 31, 2019 (€ 756 million). 21 Included in 'borrowings under current liabilities' is the current part of non-current borrowings in the amount of € 512 million as at March 31, 2020. breakdown of operating expenses in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Personnel expenses 657 677 Other operating expenses 252 233 Operating expenses 909 910 depreciation, amortization, impairment of property, plant, equipment, right-of-use assets and software in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment 13 13 Amortization and impairment of software 25 8 Depreciation and amortization of software 38 21 Depreciation and impairment of right-of-use assets 50 48 Total 88 69 During the quarter software write-offs were recorded to an amount of € 13 million. net additions to property, plant, equipment and software, statement of cash flows in millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Additions Property, plant and equipment (11) (13) Software (16) (17) (27) (30) Disposals Procreeds property, plant and equipment 1 2 (Profit)/Loss - - 1 2 Statement of cash flows (26) (28) french competitive employment act ('CICE') Included in the consolidated balance sheet under 'financial assets and associates' is an amount of € 273 million (December 31, 2019: € 273 million) relating to the non-current part of a receivable arising from tax credits under the French Competitive Employment Act ('CICE'). An amount of € 116 million (December 31, 2019: € 116 million) is included in 'Trade and other receivables' representing the current part of the CICE receivable. 22 total comprehensive income Apart from net income for the period, total comprehensive income comprises translation differences and related tax effects that subsequently may be reclassified to the income statement in a future reporting period, and fair value adjustments of equity investments and related tax effects, that will never be reclassified to the income statement. amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets The amortization of acquisition-related intangibles in respect of Monster was accelerated during this quarter resulting in additional amortization of € 29 million. related-party transactions There are no material changes in the nature, scope, and (relative) scale in this reporting period compared to last year. More information is included in notes 28, 29 and 30 to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019. commitments There are no material changes in the nature and scope of commitments compared to December 31, 2019. events after balance sheet date Subsequent to the date of the balance sheet, no events material to the Group as a whole occurred that require disclosure in this note. change in presentation of consolidated statement of cash flows in 2019 In 2019 we have changed the presentation of the consolidated statement of cash flows, for the year 2019, as disclosed in note 27 to the consolidated financial statements 2019. This change in presentation also has its effects on the quarterly cash flow statements of the year 2019. For Q1, 2019 the financing cash flows have been restated by an amount of € (8) million. The table below discloses the details. change in presentation of Q1 2019 consolidated statement of cash flows presentation restated in millions of € reported Q1, 2019 change Q1, 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities 82 - 82 Net cash flow from investing activities (28) - (28) - - Net cash flow from financing activities (58) (8) (66) Net movement (4) (8) (12) "Cash for cash flow statement", at beginning of year (491) 764 273 Net movement (4) (8) (12) Translation and currency losses 2 - 2 (2) (8) (10) "Cash for cash flow statement", at end of period (493) 756 263 Free cash flow (2) - (2) 23 Attachments Original document

