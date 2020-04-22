Log in
Randstad N : Q1-2020-slides

04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT

1st quarter 2020

resiliency amidst Covid-19; more challenging Q2 ahead.

Jacques van den Broek, CEO

Henry Schirmer, CFO

Randstad N.V. 22 April 2020

disclaimer.

Certain statements in this document concern prognoses about the future financial condition, risks, investment plans and the results of operations of Randstad N.V. and its operating companies, as well as certain plans and objectives. Obviously, such prognoses involve risks and a degree of uncertainty, since they concern future events and depend on circumstances that will apply then. Many factors may contribute to the actual results and developments differing from the prognoses made in this document. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, a shortage on the job market, changes in the demand for personnel (including flexible personnel), achievement of cost savings, changes in the

business mix, changes in legislation (particularly in relation to employment, Staffing and tax laws), the role of industry regulators, future currency and interest fluctuations, our ability to identify relevant risks and mitigate their impact, the availability of credit on financially acceptable terms, the successful completion of company acquisitions and their subsequent integration, successful disposals of companies, and the rate of technological developments. These prognoses therefore apply only on the date on which this document was compiled. The quarterly results as presented in the press release are unaudited.

© Randstad 2020

2

definitions.

EBITA:operating profit before amortization and impairment acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs.

organic growthis measured excluding the impact of currency effects, acquisitions, disposals and reclassifications.

diluted EPSis measured before amortization and impairment acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs.

© Randstad 2020

3

agenda.

performance

5

financial results & outlook

13

Q&A

20

appendices

21

© Randstad 2020

4

performance

moving forward.

© Randstad 2020

5

resiliency amidst Covid-19, more challenging Q2 ahead.

Covid-19 update

key financials

managing the cycle

health and safety first

organic growth -7%

strong balance sheet

seamless transition to WFH

exit rate mid-March c. -30%

instant cost measures

'safely back to work' alliance

EBITA € 162m, 3.0% margin

protecting employment

© Randstad 2020

6

north america

france

later in the Covid-19 cycle.

intensified economic lockdown.

  • revenue down 3% (Q4: down 2%)
    • perm down 3% (Q4: down 1%)
  • US Staffing & Inhouse revenue down 4% (Q4: down 5%)
  • US Professionals revenue down 2% (Q4: +1%)
  • Canada revenue down 2% (Q4: +1%)
  • EBITA margin at 4.1% vs. 4.7% LY
  • revenue down 9% (Q4: +1%)
    • perm down 10% (Q4: +4%)
  • Staffing & Inhouse down 13% (Q4: down 2%)
  • Professionals up 3% (Q4: +10%)
  • EBITA margin at 3.7% vs. 5.3% LY

© Randstad 2020

7

the netherlands resilient performance.

  • revenue down 14% (Q4: down 10%)
    • perm down 23% (Q4: down 5%)
  • Staffing & Inhouse down 17% (Q4: down 11%)
  • Professionals down 2% (Q4: +1%)
  • EBITA margin at 5.0% vs. 5.2% LY

germany

challenging conditions remain.

  • revenue down 16% (Q4: down 15%)
  • Staffing & Inhouse down 19% (Q4: down 16%)
  • Professionals down 7% (Q4: down 12%)
  • EBITA margin at 0.6% vs. 2.5% LY

© Randstad 2020 | 8

belgium

also impacted as of mid-March.

  • revenue down 8% (Q4: down 3%)
    • Professionals down 4% (Q4: +10%)
  • EBITA margin at 4.5% vs. 6.0% LY
    • diversified portfolio contributing

italy

significantly impacted by Covid-19.

  • revenue down 8% (Q4: down 1%)
    • perm down 10% (Q4: +20%)
  • EBITA margin at 3.3% vs. 6.0% LY

© Randstad 2020

9

iberia

resilient profitability.

  • spain revenue down 3% (Q4: +4%)
  • portugal revenue down 9% (Q4: down 6%)
  • EBITA margin at 4.4% vs. 5.0% LY

other european countries widespreadCovid-19impact.

  • UK revenue down 8% (Q4: down 2%)
  • nordics down 8% (Q4: down 7%)
  • switzerland down 2% (Q4: down 1%)
  • poland down 7% (Q4: +3%)
  • EBITA margin at 1.3% vs. 2.7% LY

© Randstad 2020 | 10

rest of the world

growth largely continues.

  • japan growth +5% (Q4: +7%)
  • australia & new zealand +3% (Q4: +3%)
  • china down 10% (Q4: +24%)
  • latin america +9% (Q4: +10%)
  • EBITA margin at 3.8% vs. 4.2% LY

global businesses protecting profitability.

  • global businesses down 10% (Q4: down 4%)
  • monster revenue slightly decelerating versus Q4
    • progress on new technology platforms
  • sourceright down 5% (Q4: down 1%)
    • ongoing strong client pipeline
  • EBITA margin at-1.4% vs. -1.8% LY

© Randstad 2020 11

Covid-19 situation in Q2 so far

country lockdowns intensified into April.

country lockdowns intensified into Q2

government measures varying by country

mild

selective

strict

lockdown

lockdown

lockdown

© Randstad 2020 12

financial results

& outlook.

© Randstad 2020 13

Q1 2020 solid performance in uncertain conditions.

Q1 performance

€ million

Q1 '20

Q1 '19

% org.

revenue

5,414

5,718

(7)%

gross profit

1,052

1,128

(9)%

gross margin

19.4%

19.7%

operating expenses*

890

901

(2)%

opex %

16.4%

15.8%

EBITA*

162

227

(29)%

EBITA margin*

3.0%

4.0%

integration costs & one-offs

-/-22

-/-9

amortization & impairment

-/-59

-/-30

net finance income/(costs)

-/-15

-/-7

tax

-/-18

-/-49

reported net income**

49

133

(63)%

adjusted net income

106

158

(33)%

* before integration costs & one-offs.

** including share of profit of associates.

Q1 key financials

  • organic revenue down 7.4%
  • EBITA margin 3.0% (Q1 2019: 4.0%)
  • balanced opex steering

© Randstad 2020 14

Q1 2020gross margin already impacted by Covid-19.

Q1 highlights

Q1 gross margin development YoY

temp margin impacted by Covid-19: idle time, sickness

perm fees declined 10% YoY, -10bp impact on gross margin

HRS/other impact -20bp

© Randstad 2020 15

instant cost management amidst Covid-19.

Q1 sequential opex bridge

managing our cost base through the cycle

  • postponement ofnon-essential spending
  • cost optimization program of € 120m
  • furlough and other government schemes
  • employment protection and selective investments in digital initiatives

© Randstad 2020 16

expected financial impact of government schemes limited impact in Q1, most visible in Q2.

various measures announced

  • P&L: impacting gross profit and opex line
    • furlough schemes
    • social security compensation
    • for flex workers and/or own employees
  • balance sheet:
    • deferred payments of social security, VAT and/or corporate tax

significant variation across countries

© Randstad 2020 17

strong balance sheet andcountercyclical working capital.

broadly stable FCF YoY

  • Q1 FCF €-12m (vs. € -2m in Q1 2019)
  • favorable working capital movement offsetting lower EBITA impact
  • DSO 53.1, down 0.8 days vs. Q1 2019

strong liquidity and solvency

  • solvency: leverage ratio pre IFRS 16 0.7x
    • cash dividend proposal 2019 withdrawn
    • excluding CICE receivable € 389m
  • liquidity: cash position € 587m end Q1
    • RCF € 1.85bn, € 1.3bn undrawn
    • € 474m debt to be refinanced end 2020
  • potential government schemes:
    • deferred (tax) payments

© Randstad 2020 18

conclusion and outlook:navigating through volatile times.

covid-19 lockdown per country

mild

selective

strict

lockdown

lockdown

lockdown

Q2 outlook

  • country lockdowns intensified into Q2
  • aiming for recovery ratio of 50% over time
  • 'safely back to work' alliance

© Randstad 2020 19

questions

answers.

© Randstad 2020 | 20

randstad.

© Randstad 2020 21

outlets by region.

end of period

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

North America

1,136

1,153

1,152

1,123

1,138

France

649

640

635

631

628

the Netherlands

647

653

661

656

660

Germany

487

582

577

580

589

Belgium & Luxembourg

328

327

334

333

329

Italy

262

259

259

262

264

Iberia

388

382

376

375

377

Other European countries

480

482

478

472

450

Rest of the world

243

244

246

244

239

Global businesses

143

139

138

131

127

total

4,763

4,861

4,856

4,807

4,801

© Randstad 2020 22

corporate staff by region.

average

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

North America

5,880

5,830

5,660

5,600

5,680

France

4,610

4,690

4,640

4,580

4,540

the Netherlands

3,970

4,090

4,180

4,240

4,270

Germany

2,590

2,640

2,680

2,870

2,880

Belgium & Luxembourg

1,940

2,040

2,120

2,090

2,050

Italy

2,240

2,240

2,240

2,250

2,240

Iberia

2,080

2,140

2,170

2,180

2,200

Other European countries

3,640

3,710

3,730

3,700

3,710

Rest of the world

5,420

6,080

5,830

5,660

5,540

Corporate

280

260

250

240

250

Global businesses

4,430

4,650

4,750

4,830

4,910

total

37,080

38,370

38,250

38,240

38,270

© Randstad 2020 23

staffing employees by region.

average

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

North America

92,000

93,400

France

78,300

83,300

the Netherlands

67,200

80,100

Germany

34,400

41,800

Belgium & Luxembourg

40,900

44,300

Italy

42,500

45,600

Iberia

57,500

63,700

Other European countries

52,800

60,700

Rest of the world

120,600

113,100

Global businesses

9,000

9,900

total

595,200

635,900

© Randstad 2020 24

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:07:12 UTC
