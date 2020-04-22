Randstad N : Q1-2020-slides
04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT
1st quarter 2020
resiliency amidst Covid-19; more challenging Q2 ahead.
Jacques van den Broek, CEO
Henry Schirmer, CFO
Randstad N.V. 22 April 2020
Certain statements in this document concern prognoses about the future financial condition, risks, investment plans and the results of operations of Randstad N.V. and its operating companies, as well as certain plans and objectives. Obviously, such prognoses involve risks and a degree of uncertainty, since they concern future events and depend on circumstances that will apply then. Many factors may contribute to the actual results and developments differing from the prognoses made in this document. These factors include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, a shortage on the job market, changes in the demand for personnel (including flexible personnel), achievement of cost savings, changes in the
business mix, changes in legislation (particularly in relation to employment, Staffing and tax laws), the role of industry regulators, future currency and interest fluctuations, our ability to identify relevant risks and mitigate their impact, the availability of credit on financially acceptable terms, the successful completion of company acquisitions and their subsequent integration, successful disposals of companies, and the rate of technological developments. These prognoses therefore apply only on the date on which this document was compiled. The quarterly results as presented in the press release are unaudited.
definitions.
EBITA:operating profit before amortization and impairment acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs.
organic growthis measured excluding the impact of currency effects, acquisitions, disposals and reclassifications.
diluted EPSis measured before amortization and impairment acquisition-related intangible assets and goodwill, integration costs and one-offs.
agenda.
performance
5
financial results & outlook
13
Q&A
20
appendices
21
performance
moving forward.
resiliency amidst Covid-19, more challenging Q2 ahead.
Covid-19 update
key financials
managing the cycle
health and safety first
organic growth -7%
strong balance sheet
seamless transition to WFH
exit rate mid-March c. -30%
instant cost measures
'safely back to work' alliance
EBITA € 162m, 3.0% margin
protecting employment
north america
france
later in the Covid-19 cycle.
intensified economic lockdown.
revenue down 3% (Q4: down 2%)
perm down 3% (Q4: down 1%)
US Staffing & Inhouse revenue down 4% (Q4: down 5%)
US Professionals revenue down 2% (Q4: +1%)
Canada revenue down 2% (Q4: +1%)
EBITA margin at 4.1% vs. 4.7% LY
revenue down 9% (Q4: +1%)
Staffing & Inhouse down 13% (Q4: down 2%)
Professionals up 3% (Q4: +10%)
EBITA margin at 3.7% vs. 5.3% LY
the netherlands
resilient performance.
revenue down 14% (Q4: down 10%)
perm down 23% (Q4: down 5%)
Staffing & Inhouse down 17% (Q4: down 11%)
Professionals down 2% (Q4: +1%)
EBITA margin at 5.0% vs. 5.2% LY
germany
challenging conditions remain.
revenue down 16% (Q4: down 15%)
Staffing & Inhouse down 19% (Q4: down 16%)
Professionals down 7% (Q4: down 12%)
EBITA margin at 0.6% vs. 2.5% LY
belgium
also impacted as of mid-March.
revenue down 8% (Q4: down 3%)
Professionals down 4% (Q4: +10%)
EBITA margin at 4.5% vs. 6.0% LY
diversified portfolio contributing
italy
significantly impacted by Covid-19.
revenue down 8% (Q4: down 1%)
EBITA margin at 3.3% vs. 6.0% LY
iberia
resilient profitability.
spain revenue down 3% (Q4: +4%)
portugal revenue down 9% (Q4: down 6%)
EBITA margin at 4.4% vs. 5.0% LY
other european countries
widespread Covid-19 impact.
UK revenue down 8% (Q4: down 2%)
nordics down 8% (Q4: down 7%)
switzerland down 2% (Q4: down 1%)
poland down 7% (Q4: +3%)
EBITA margin at 1.3% vs. 2.7% LY
rest of the world
growth largely continues.
japan growth +5% (Q4: +7%)
australia & new zealand +3% (Q4: +3%)
china down 10% (Q4: +24%)
latin america +9% (Q4: +10%)
EBITA margin at 3.8% vs. 4.2% LY
global businesses
protecting profitability.
global businesses down 10% (Q4: down 4%)
monster revenue slightly decelerating versus Q4
progress on new technology platforms
sourceright down 5% (Q4: down 1%)
ongoing strong client pipeline
EBITA margin at-1.4% vs. -1.8% LY
Covid-19 situation in Q2 so far
country lockdowns intensified into April.
country lockdowns intensified into Q2
government measures varying by country
mild
selective
strict
lockdown
lockdown
lockdown
financial results
& outlook.
Q1 2020 solid performance in uncertain conditions.
Q1 performance
€ million
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
% org.
revenue
5,414
5,718
(7)%
gross profit
1,052
1,128
(9)%
gross margin
19.4%
19.7%
operating expenses*
890
901
(2)%
opex %
16.4%
15.8%
EBITA*
162
227
(29)%
EBITA margin*
3.0%
4.0%
integration costs & one-offs
-/-22
-/-9
amortization & impairment
-/-59
-/-30
net finance income/(costs)
-/-15
-/-7
tax
-/-18
-/-49
reported net income**
49
133
(63)%
adjusted net income
106
158
(33)%
* before integration costs & one-offs.
** including share of profit of associates.
Q1 key financials
organic revenue down 7.4%
EBITA margin 3.0% (Q1 2019: 4.0%)
balanced opex steering
© Randstad 2020 14
Q1 2020gross margin already impacted by Covid-19.
Q1 highlights
Q1 gross margin development YoY
•temp margin impacted by Covid-19: idle time, sickness
•perm fees declined 10% YoY, -10bp impact on gross margin
•HRS/other impact -20bp
instant cost management amidst Covid-19.
Q1 sequential opex bridge
managing our cost base through the cycle
postponement ofnon-essential spending
cost optimization program of € 120m
furlough and other government schemes
employment protection and selective investments in digital initiatives
expected financial impact of government schemes
limited impact in Q1, most visible in Q2.
various measures announced
P&L: impacting gross profit and opex line
furlough schemes
social security compensation
for flex workers and/or own employees
balance sheet:
deferred payments of social security, VAT and/or corporate tax
significant variation across countries
strong balance sheet andcountercyclical working capital.
broadly stable FCF YoY
Q1 FCF €-12m (vs. € -2m in Q1 2019)
favorable working capital movement offsetting lower EBITA impact
DSO 53.1, down 0.8 days vs. Q1 2019
strong liquidity and solvency
solvency: leverage ratio pre IFRS 16 0.7x
cash dividend proposal 2019 withdrawn
excluding CICE receivable € 389m
liquidity: cash position € 587m end Q1
RCF € 1.85bn, € 1.3bn undrawn
€ 474m debt to be refinanced end 2020
potential government schemes:
conclusion and outlook:navigating through volatile times.
covid-19 lockdown per country
mild
selective
strict
lockdown
lockdown
lockdown
Q2 outlook
country lockdowns intensified into Q2
aiming for recovery ratio of 50% over time
'safely back to work' alliance
outlets
by region.
end of period
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
North America
1,136
1,153
1,152
1,123
1,138
France
649
640
635
631
628
the Netherlands
647
653
661
656
660
Germany
487
582
577
580
589
Belgium & Luxembourg
328
327
334
333
329
Italy
262
259
259
262
264
Iberia
388
382
376
375
377
Other European countries
480
482
478
472
450
Rest of the world
243
244
246
244
239
Global businesses
143
139
138
131
127
total
4,763
4,861
4,856
4,807
4,801
corporate staff
by region.
average
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
North America
5,880
5,830
5,660
5,600
5,680
France
4,610
4,690
4,640
4,580
4,540
the Netherlands
3,970
4,090
4,180
4,240
4,270
Germany
2,590
2,640
2,680
2,870
2,880
Belgium & Luxembourg
1,940
2,040
2,120
2,090
2,050
Italy
2,240
2,240
2,240
2,250
2,240
Iberia
2,080
2,140
2,170
2,180
2,200
Other European countries
3,640
3,710
3,730
3,700
3,710
Rest of the world
5,420
6,080
5,830
5,660
5,540
Corporate
280
260
250
240
250
Global businesses
4,430
4,650
4,750
4,830
4,910
total
37,080
38,370
38,250
38,240
38,270
staffing employees
by region.
average
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
North America
92,000
93,400
France
78,300
83,300
the Netherlands
67,200
80,100
Germany
34,400
41,800
Belgium & Luxembourg
40,900
44,300
Italy
42,500
45,600
Iberia
57,500
63,700
Other European countries
52,800
60,700
Rest of the world
120,600
113,100
Global businesses
9,000
9,900
total
595,200
635,900
Disclaimer
Randstad Holding NV published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:07:12 UTC
