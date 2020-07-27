Randstad N : US and AMN healthcare partnership addresses increasing talent gaps in healthcare hiring market, according to everest group.

ATLANTA, July 23, 2020- The current healthcare hiring market model faces major talent supply shortages that are not meeting the increasing demand for both clinical and non-clinical roles, according to a new report released by Everest Group. The report concludes that human resource providers will need to consolidate in order to address the growing talent gap and examines how a recent partnership between two of the country's largest staffing companies, Randstad US and AMN Healthcare, can address a variety of existing healthcare talent acquisition challenges.

The U.S. healthcare industry has long faced a shortage of talent and is expected to have a deficit of between 39,700 and 84,500 physicians by 2025. And while the COVID-19 crisis has created severe volatility in the healthcare employment market, hiring for all types of healthcare roles, including clinical and non-clinical positions across both permanent and contingent workforces, is expected to increase in the coming months and years.

Everest Group projects the Randstad US and AMN Healthcare partnership will disrupt the market by providing an end-to-end solution to manage both permanent and contingent hiring, while simultaneously improving healthcare organizations' ability to attract talent for both clinical roles, like physicians and registered nurses, and non-clinical positions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) healthcare specialists.

'Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry experienced clinical talent shortages, and organizations have been unable to find talent solutions providers that are capable of addressing all their talent needs,' said Scott Bishop, SVP, Integrated Talent Management for Randstad. 'Our experience staffing non-clinical roles, partnered with AMN's medical expertise, positions us to support healthcare systems' talent total needs in ways that other providers can't match.'

The synergies between Randstad and AMN were further enhanced this week with the announcement from Premier Inc., the nation's leading hospital group purchasing organization (GPO), which recognized Randstad as its preferred non-clinical staffing provider. AMN achieved this status with Premier as the preferred clinical staffing provider in its network in 2015.

'The partnership between AMN Healthcare and Randstad provides an unparalleled level of support for healthcare organizations that need a wide range of clinical and non-clinical personnel to fulfill their healthcare mission,' said Kelly Rakowski, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Talent Solutions at AMN Healthcare. 'Together, we are providing strategic talent planning, insights and capabilities to enable high-quality patient care.'

Announced in April 2020, Randstad US and AMN's strategic partnership offers both clinical and non-clinical talent acquisition services across all talent formats, including temporary staffing, contingent workforce management through managed services programs (MSP), and permanent placement through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO). The partnership also provides healthcare organizations with analytics, reporting and technologies that enable end-to-end planning and management of their total talent requirements.

Download the full Everest Group report to learn how Integrated Talent Solutions from AMN and Randstad is a game-changer for healthcare talent acquisition.