Randstad N : US strengthens commitment to veteran employment

randstad US strengthens commitment to veteran employment

Company signs statement of support for National Guard and Reserve members, extending commitment and support to advancing workplace inclusivity among Veterans

ATLANTA - February 6, 2020- Randstad USannounced today they have signed a statement of support for the National Guard and Reserve, promising to advocate for employees who are also members of the nation's Guard and Reserve units.

'As the largest staffing organization in the world, we recognize our responsibility in advocating for employee participation in the military,' said Graig Paglieri, group president, Randstad Technologies and Engineering. 'Having served in the Marines, I take pride in helping Guard and Reserve members bring their values, leadership and unique skills to the civilian workforce while ensuring Randstad and our client organizations comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.'

A statement of support by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense program and activity, confirms that Randstad US joins thousands of employers in pledging that:

We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.

We will continually recognize and support our country's Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

'Randstad, a world leader in human resource consulting, is a great company. Its support for hiring those serving in our nation's Guard and Reserve is long and strong. But above all it recognizes the great value, to both the employer companies it represents and to all other employers, in hiring those serving in the Guard and Reserve. Randstad is truly a national employment leader and I salute them for the leadership they provide to the nation's employers in its support of military hiring,' said Mr. Ronald Bogle, National Chair, Employer Support of the

Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

To find out how Randstad US can help your organization create an emerging talent program for veterans, visit the Veteran Center of Excellence.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.comor www.randstad.ca.

media contacts

Madison Southall

1-954-308-6213

madison.southall@randstadusa.com