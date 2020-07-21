Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Randstad N.V.    RAND   NL0000379121

RANDSTAD N.V.

(RAND)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/21 04:26:46 am
45.73 EUR   +9.45%
03:52aRANDSTAD N : reports smaller than expected quarterly loss
RE
01:21aQ2 2020 : resilient and competitive performance amidst covid-19.
PU
07/16RANDSTAD N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Randstad N : reports smaller than expected quarterly loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 03:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of personnel service provider Randstad is seen in Zurich

Core earnings fell sharply in the second quarter at Randstad Holding NV, one of the largest staffing companies in the world, but not as much as analysts had feared as the coronavirus pandemic drastically curtailed demand for temporary workers.

Revenue fell 26% to 4.44 billion euros (4.01 billion pounds) from 5.96 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, while net income swung to a loss of 57 million euros from a 238 million euro profit.

Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue at 3.91 billion euros and a net loss of 11.7 million euros.

"Trading conditions in the second quarter reached the low point in April when country lockdowns were most intensified," said CEO Jacques van den Broek.

"Since then, the revenue decline started to gradually ease into May and June in most of our geographies."

He said the company would focus resources on its existing digital platforms for job seekers and job training.

In the company's outlook, it noted that the 25% fall in revenue in the quarter had fallen to 21% by June.

"The development of volumes in early July indicate further positive momentum," it said, adding that it expects to benefit in the third quarter from government support schemes and cost-cutting.

However the company provided no outlook for the rest of 2020.

"Visibility remains very limited, with ongoing high macroeconomic uncertainty and some recent signs of regional lockdowns again," Van den Broek said.

(This story has been corrected to rectify net income figures in paragraph 2. Previous version used operating profit figures.)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RANDSTAD N.V.
03:52aRANDSTAD N : reports smaller than expected quarterly loss
RE
01:21aQ2 2020 : resilient and competitive performance amidst covid-19.
PU
07/16RANDSTAD N.V. : half-yearly earnings release
07/15RANDSTAD N : US recognized as a top-scoring company on the 2020 disability equal..
PU
07/10Facebook, Rights Groups Remain at Odds -- WSJ
DJ
07/09FACEBOOK Q&A : What Civil-Rights Groups Want the Social-Media Giant to Change
DJ
06/26VONOVIA : Acquires 2.6% Stake in Dutch Property Investor Vesteda
DJ
06/18RANDSTAD N : agm_ava2020-presentation
PU
06/18RANDSTAD N : AGM appoints René Steenvoorden to its Executive Board and Hélène Au..
PU
06/18RANDSTAD N.V. : Nomination
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 814 M 22 655 M 22 655 M
Net income 2020 210 M 240 M 240 M
Net Debt 2020 887 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 7 657 M 8 762 M 8 755 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 37 080
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart RANDSTAD N.V.
Duration : Period :
Randstad N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANDSTAD N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,79 €
Last Close Price 41,78 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacobus Wim van den Broek Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Wout Dekker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry R. Schirmer CFO & Member-Executive Board
Henri Giscard d'Estaing Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jaap Winter Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANDSTAD N.V.-23.26%8 762
ADECCO GROUP AG-26.00%7 817
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-14.24%6 110
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-28.31%4 232
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-27.65%3 087
GROUPE CRIT-32.34%635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group