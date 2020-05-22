Log in
Randstad N : two randstad executives named to staffing industry analysts' 40 under 40 list.

05/22/2020 | 12:16am EDT

This year's list honors the workforce ecosystem's up-and-coming leaders who are motivated to grow the industry

Atlanta - May 22, 2020 - Randstad US is pleased to announce that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has named two of its executives to their 40 Under 40 in staffing list for 2020. The list recognizes a rising group of leaders making their mark on the workforce solutions ecosystem as trailblazers and innovators. Jessica Zucker, senior vice president at Randstad US and Joshua Vesely, senior vice president at Randstad Enterprise Group were named to this year's list.

Zucker's passion for service delivery, relationships and execution is the trifecta that led to several promotions over her 12-year career at Randstad. Now overseeing the California region, Zucker has led her teams to excellence while adding additional branches to her portfolio. 'Not only does Jessica continue to lead her team to success and growth, but she is also an inspiring mentor who has created development tools to accelerate promotions, increase retention and build a strong bench of internal talent for Randstad. She is an inspiration to all,' said Traci Fiatte, CEO of non-technical staffing for Randstad US.

Serving as the senior VP of Randstad Enterprise Group, Randstad's newly formed talent advisory infrastructure, Vesely helps large organizations unite their HR technology innovations and staffing and solutions portfolios into one integrated channel. One of Vesely's key accomplishments, over his 14-year tenure, was incorporating Randstad Innovation Fund (RIF) companies - a venture capital firm within Randstad investing in HR technology start-ups - into solutions for improving talent outcomes and experiences. 'Josh's impeccable leadership and creativity is what continues to drive the business success we've seen throughout his career. Randstad is very lucky to have him,' said Patrick McCall, chief sales officer at Randstad.

Zucker and Vesely join a group of remarkable professionals recognized by SIA for their service to the staffing industry. This year's list is not a ranking but a recognition of professionals from companies operating in the U.S. who stand out as industry leaders endeavoring to elevate the ecosystem.

'This year's honorees are already playing a vital role in solving many of the new challenges the industry is now facing,' said SIA media products editor and publisher, Subadhra Sriram, in Staffing Industry Review magazine. 'Their ability to create and maintain bonds, along with their strategic vision and capacity to innovate, is of key importance as the industry comes together to navigate this crisis and rebuild our businesses and economies.'

For more information, visit the 2020 SIA 40 Under 40 staffing list.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.comor www.randstad.ca.

media contacts

Madison Southall

954.308.6213

madison.southall@randstadusa.com

Disclaimer

Randstad Holding NV published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 04:06:02 UTC
