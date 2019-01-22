Log in
RANGE RESOURCES (RRC)
  Report  
Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

01/22/2019

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its fourth quarter and calendar year 2018 financial results news release will be issued Monday, February 25 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, February 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).  To participate in the call, please dial 866-900-7525 and provide conference code 6972159 about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.rangeresources.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 26, 2019.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana.  The Company pursues an organic growth strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
