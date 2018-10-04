Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its third quarter 2018 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, October 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To participate in the call, please dial 866-900-7525 and provide conference code 8399762 about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.rangeresources.com . The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 24, 2018.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana. The Company pursues an organic growth strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com .

