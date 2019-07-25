Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 07/25/2019 | 05:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2019 financial results. Highlights – In July, sold 2% overriding royalty in southwest Pennsylvania leases for gross proceeds of $600 million

Sold non-producing acreage in Pennsylvania for gross proceeds of $34 million

Cash unit costs of $2.08 per mcfe, an improvement of 5% since year-end 2018

Production averaged 2,287 Mmcfe per day, despite unplanned third-party downtime

Southwest Pennsylvania production increased 12% over the prior-year period to 1,958 Mmcfe per day

Natural gas differentials, including basis hedging, averaged $0.24 per mcf below NYMEX

Natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations before NYMEX hedging averaged $2.71 per mcfe, a $0.07 premium to NYMEX natural gas Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO and President said, “In the first half of 2019, Range delivered on key strategic initiatives: generating free cash flow, improving our cost structure and efficiently executing our operational plans safely and within budget. At the same time, we have been successful in generating nearly $1 billion in asset sale proceeds over the last year while impacting annual cash flow by less than 4%. The recent royalty sales significantly de-risk our capital plans and highlight the substantial value of our assets. Range remains well positioned for the current commodity cycle with low maintenance capital, flexibility on capital allocation and a competitive cost structure. As we continue to make progress on improving the balance sheet, we believe these competitive advantages will begin to be reflected in the market.” Financial Discussion Except for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables. “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Second Quarter 2019 GAAP revenues for second quarter 2019 totaled $851 million (a 30% increase compared to second quarter 2018), GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $185 million, compared to $175 million in second quarter 2018, and GAAP earnings were $115.2 million ($0.46 per diluted share) versus a loss of $79.8 million ($0.32 per diluted share) in the prior-year second quarter. Second quarter earnings results include a $195 million derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices compared to a $103 million derivative loss in the prior-year second quarter and a $5.9 million gain related to asset sales compared to a $0.2 million gain in the prior-year second quarter. Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2019 totaled $690 million, a decrease of 7% compared to second quarter 2018, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $156 million, compared to $237 million in second quarter 2018. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.8 million ($0.02 per diluted share) in second quarter 2019, compared to $50.3 million ($0.20 per diluted share) in the prior-year second quarter. The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2019: Net Production Natural Gas

(Mmcf/d) Oil

(Bbl/d) NGLs

(Bbl/d) Natural Gas

Equivalent (Mmcfe/d) 1,573 10,795 108,212 2,287

Realized Pricing* Natural Gas

($/Mcf) Oil

($/Bbl) NGLs

($/Bbl) Natural Gas

Equivalent ($/Mcfe) Average NYMEX price $2.64

$60.25

Differential, including basis hedging (0.24) (6.37) Realized prices before NYMEX hedges 2.40

53.88

$16.96 $2.71 Settled NYMEX hedges 0.14

(2.86) 1.62 0.16 Average realized prices after hedges $2.54

$51.02

$18.58 $2.87 *May not add due to rounding Second quarter 2019 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of derivative settlements which correspond to analysts’ estimates) averaged $2.87 per mcfe. Additional detail on commodity price realizations can be found in the Supplemental Tables provided on the Company’s website. The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $2.40 per mcf, or $0.24 per mcf below NYMEX. Range expects full year 2019 differentials to average between $0.15 and $0.20 below NYMEX.



Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $53.88 per barrel, or $6.37 below West Texas Intermediate (WTI). Hedging decreased price by $2.86 per barrel. Range expects full year oil and condensate pricing to average between $6 and $8 below WTI.



Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $16.96 per barrel. Price realizations including hedges were $18.58 per barrel. Range expects full year 2019 NGL prices to average approximately $1.25 per barrel below the Mont Belvieu weighted equivalent, as shown on Supplemental Table 9 on the Company’s website. Range expects to maintain a similar differential to Mont Belvieu for the balance of 2019 as a result of access to international markets and a diversified portfolio of ethane contracts.

Unit Costs The following table details Range’s unit cost trend since year-end 2018(a): Expenses 2Q 2019

($/Mcfe) 1Q 2019

($/Mcfe) 4Q 2018

($/Mcfe) Direct operating(a) $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.18 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 1.45 1.49 1.51 Production and ad valorem taxes 0.05 0.06 0.08 General and administrative(a) 0.18 0.18 0.16 Interest expense(a) 0.24 0.25 0.25 Total cash unit costs(b) 2.08 2.13 2.18 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A) 0.68 0.68 0.75 Total cash unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.76 $ 2.82 $ 2.93 Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements, rig release penalties, termination costs and amortization of deferred financing costs. May not add due to rounding. Second quarter 2019 cash unit costs totaled $2.08 per mcfe, an improvement of $0.10 per mcfe compared to fourth quarter of 2018. This improvement was primarily driven by lower transportation, gathering, processing and compression (GP&T), direct operating and production tax expense per mcfe. Range expects an additional 5% reduction in cash unit costs by year-end 2019, primarily driven by additional improvements in GP&T and interest expense per mcfe. In total, approximately two-thirds of the targeted unit cost improvements outlined in the five-year outlook are expected to be achieved by year-end 2019. Range anticipates further unit cost improvement in 2020 and beyond to be driven by lower GP&T, interest, and cash G&A per mcfe. Capital Expenditures Second quarter 2019 drilling and completion expenditures were $183 million. In addition, during the quarter, $8 million was spent on acreage purchases and $1 million on gathering systems. Total capital expenditures during the first half of 2019 were $418 million, or 55% of the annual budget. Range remains on target with its $756 million total capital budget for 2019, which is expected to be funded within cash flows, excluding asset sale proceeds. Asset Sale In July, Range sold a 2% proportionately reduced overriding royalty interest in 350,000 net surface acres in southwest Appalachia for gross proceeds totaling $600 million. The royalty sales were effective as of March 1, 2019, and apply to existing and future Marcellus, Utica and Upper Devonian development on the subject leases. Starting in the third quarter, the impact of sold production associated with the royalty sales is expected to be approximately 50 Mmcfe per day. During the second quarter, Range also completed the sale of certain non-producing acreage in Pennsylvania for gross proceeds of $34 million. The properties sold included approximately 20,000 acres in northwest Armstrong County. The combined gross proceeds of $634 million will be used to repay amounts outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility, reducing total debt by approximately 17%. Annual interest expense is expected to decline by approximately $30 million, offsetting a significant amount of the cash flow reduction associated with the asset sales. Sale processes to monetize additional non-core assets remain underway. Operational Discussion The table below summarizes estimated activity for 2019 regarding the number of wells to sales for each area. Wells TIL

1Q 2019 Wells TIL

2Q 2019 Calendar 2019

Planned TIL Remaining

2H 2019 SW PA Super-Rich 3 8 14 3 SW PA Wet 0 8 41 33 SW PA Dry 20 0 33 13 Total Appalachia 23 16 88 49 Total N. LA. 3 2 8 3 Total 26 18 96 52 Appalachia Division Production for second quarter 2019 averaged approximately 2,062 net Mmcfe per day from the Appalachia division, a 10% increase over the prior-year second quarter. During the quarter, Range was impacted by unplanned downtime at a MarkWest facility that impacted second quarter production. The operational issues were caused by a temporary electrical outage that has since been resolved. Despite the third-party interruption, the southwest area of the division averaged 1,958 net Mmcfe per day during second quarter 2019, a 12% increase over second quarter 2018. The northeast Marcellus properties averaged 104 net Mmcf per day inclusive of approximately 16 net Mmcf per day of legacy acreage production during second quarter 2019. North Louisiana Production for second quarter 2019 averaged approximately 225 net Mmcfe per day. The division brought on line two wells during the quarter and expects to bring on line three additional wells during the remainder of the year. Marketing and Transportation NGL pricing has experienced significant volatility over the past several quarters, disconnecting from historical relationships to WTI. To aid investors, Range has included a Supplemental Table on the Company website, that calculates an expectation of next quarter’s NGL price based on recent pricing. The supplemental table is expected to be updated with each quarterly earnings release. The Mariner East 1 pipeline was returned to service in late April, allowing Range to resume exports of 20,000 barrels per day of ethane and 20,000 barrels per day of propane. During the quarter, Range transported additional propane and butane to Marcus Hook for subsequent waterborne exports using available pipeline and rail capacity. Recently, the international arbs for LPG (propane and butane) expanded to the highest levels in five years on very strong international demand. Curtailments in supply from various international regions resulted in US export terminals running at or near maximum capacity during the quarter. This set of market dynamics resulted in strong premiums on exported barrels relative to domestic market sales. The startup of Mariner East 2 at the end of 2018 has improved Northeast supply-demand fundamentals for propane and butane. The project exports approximately 165,000 barrels per day, which represent 60% of Northeast field production, allowing LPG to reach international markets instead of building in local storage. As of mid-July, propane stocks in the Northeast are 13% below this time last year. This has resulted in a stronger regional price relative to the Mont Belvieu index versus the same time last year. Coupled with the strong netbacks on exports, this resulted in Range’s NGL price differential to Mont Belvieu narrowing to its best levels to date in the second quarter. Also, during the quarter, three new natural gas liquefaction terminals started their commissioning process with daily demand reaching over 6 Bcf per day and set to grow to 10 Bcf per day in 2020. Range currently has agreements to supply a combined 440 Mmcf per day to five different liquefaction facilities by utilizing existing infrastructure and production. Additionally, Range is in discussions with the next wave of LNG projects seeking to secure long-term supply to support the development of incremental export capacity. Coupled with the existing liquefaction terminals already on-line, Range expects LNG feedstock demand to grow to approximately 18 Bcf per day by 2024. Guidance – 2019 Production per day Guidance Production for third quarter 2019 is expected to be ~2.25 – 2.26 Bcfe per day, which excludes approximately 50 Mmcfe per day from asset sales. Production for the full year 2019 is expected to be ~2.3 Bcfe per day, which is in line with prior guidance after adjusting for asset sales. 3Q 2019 Expense Guidance Direct operating expense: $0.16 − $0.17 per mcfe Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.45− $1.48 per mcfe Production tax expense: $0.04 − $0.06 per mcfe Exploration expense: $7.0 − $9.0 million Unproved property impairment expense: $15.0 − $18.0 million G&A expense: $0.18 − $0.20 per mcfe Interest expense: $0.20 − $0.22 per mcfe DD&A expense: $0.68 − $0.72 per mcfe Net brokered gas marketing expense: ~$6.0 million 3Q 2019 Natural Gas Price Differentials (including basis hedging): NYMEX minus $0.29 Full Year 2019 Price Guidance Based on current market indications, Range expects to average the following pre-hedge differentials for calendar 2019 production. FY 2019 Guidance Natural Gas: NYMEX minus $0.15 to $0.20 Natural Gas Liquids: (1) Mont Belvieu minus $1.20 to $1.30 per barrel Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $6.00 to $8.00 Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline. Hedging Status Range hedges portions of its expected future production volumes to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help maintain a more flexible financial position. Range currently has over 80% of its expected second half 2019 natural gas production hedged at a weighted average floor price of $2.81 per Mmbtu. Similarly, Range has hedged over 80% of its second half 2019 projected crude oil production at an average floor price of $56.62. Please see Range’s detailed hedging schedule posted at the end of the financial tables below and on its website at www.rangeresources.com. Range has also hedged Marcellus and other basis differentials to limit volatility between NYMEX and regional prices. The fair value of the basis hedges was a loss of $2.0 million as of June 30, 2019. The Company also has propane basis swap contracts which lock in the differential between Mont Belvieu and international propane indices. The fair value of these contracts was a loss of $1.8 million on June 30, 2019. Conference Call Information



A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Friday, July 26 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the call, please dial 866-900-7525 and provide conference code 5476872 about 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until August 26, 2019.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes. We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis. A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted). The Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures on its website. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release. On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release. The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry. In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions. Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement. The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each line in the statement of operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales. This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed. The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q. The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results. RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent oil and natural gas producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com. Included within this news release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made. The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data. In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.



SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Investor Contacts: Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com Michael Freeman, Director – Investor Relations & Hedging

817-869-4264

mfreeman@rangeresources.com John Durham, Senior Financial Analyst

817-869-1538

jdurham@rangeresources.com Media Contact: Mark Windle, Manager of Corporate Communications

724-873-3223

mwindle@rangeresources.com www.rangeresources.com

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Revenues and other income: Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 563,579 $ 661,390 $ 1,235,233 $ 1,358,019 Derivative fair value income/(loss) 195,245 (103,290 ) 133,514 (117,299 ) Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b) 91,940 97,908 230,083 157,663 ARO settlement gain (loss) (b) — (12 ) — (12 ) Other (b) 665 188 736 412 Total revenues and other income 851,429 656,184 30 % 1,599,566 1,398,783 14 % Costs and expenses: Direct operating 33,432 34,549 66,068 72,080 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 549 539 1,140 1,130 Transportation, gathering, processing and compression 301,219 269,910 603,874 514,538 Production and ad valorem taxes 9,889 10,140 21,199 20,066 Brokered natural gas and marketing 100,564 102,434 232,421 157,743 Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash

stock-based compensation (c) 553 313 1,001 598 Exploration 7,721 7,128 15,444 14,096 Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 388 371 876 1,122 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,770 54,922 25,429 66,695 General and administrative 38,505 39,114 74,799 83,443 General and administrative – non-cash stock-based

compensation (c) 9,500 8,814 19,138 32,725 General and administrative – lawsuit settlements 1,190 1,155 1,896 1,332 General and administrative – rig release penalty 1,436 — 1,436 — General and administrative – bad debt expense — (1,500 ) — (1,500 ) Termination costs 2,180 — 2,180 (37 ) Termination costs – non-cash stock-based compensation (c) 26 — 26 — Deferred compensation plan (d) (11,142 ) 6,615 (7,561 ) (782 ) Interest expense 49,922 52,137 99,671 102,670 Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e) 1,805 1,725 3,593 3,577 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 141,505 161,026 280,223 323,292 Impairment of proved properties — 15,302 — 22,614 Gain on sale of assets (5,867 ) (156 ) (5,678 ) (179 ) Total costs and expenses 696,145 764,538 -9 % 1,437,175 1,415,223 2 % Income (loss) before income taxes 155,284 (108,354 ) 243 % 162,391 (16,440 ) 1088 % Income tax expense (benefit): Current — — — — Deferred 40,099 (28,518 ) 45,787 14,158 40,099 (28,518 ) 45,787 14,158 Net income (loss) $ 115,185 $ (79,836 ) 244 % $ 116,604 $ (30,598 ) 481 % Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.46 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported: Basic 247,770 245,880 1 % 247,773 245,795 1 % Diluted 248,436 245,880 1 % 249,042 245,795 1 % (a) See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table. (b) Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q. (c) Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated

with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.

(d) Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan. (e) Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets $ 316,508 $ 514,232 Derivative assets 163,136 92,795 Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method 9,120,677 9,023,185 Transportation and field assets 7,343 9,776 Operating lease right-of-use assets 48,893 — Other 71,751 68,166 $ 9,728,308 $ 9,708,154 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities $ 606,849 $ 745,182 Asset retirement obligations 5,485 5,485 Derivative liabilities 1,297 4,144 Bank debt 885,286 932,018 Senior notes 2,858,445 2,856,166 Senior subordinated notes 48,724 48,677 Total debt 3,792,455 3,836,861 Deferred tax liability 712,495 666,668 Derivative liabilities 1,478 3,462 Deferred compensation liability 62,431 67,542 Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities 363,565 319,379 Common stock and retained earnings 4,183,182 4,060,480 Other comprehensive loss (538 ) (658 ) Common stock held in treasury stock (391 ) (391 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,182,253 4,059,431 $ 9,728,308 $ 9,708,154

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND

OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 851,429 $ 656,184 30 % $ 1,599,566 $ 1,398,783 14 % Adjustment for certain special items: Total change in fair value related to derivatives

prior to settlement (gain) loss (161,738 ) 89,015 (75,173 ) 111,949 ARO settlement loss (gain) — 12 — 12 Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 689,691 $ 745,211 -7 % $ 1,524,393 $ 1,510,744 1 %

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 115,185 $ (79,836 ) $ 116,604 $ (30,598 ) Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 40,099 (28,518 ) 45,787 14,158 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment 141,505 176,328 280,223 345,906 Exploration dry hole costs — — — 2 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,770 54,922 25,429 66,695 Derivative fair value (income) loss (195,245 ) 103,290 (133,514 ) 117,299 Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting 33,507 (14,275 ) 58,341 (5,350 ) Allowance for bad debts — (1,500 ) — (1,500 ) Amortization of deferred issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other 1,436 1,064 3,243 2,376 Deferred and stock-based compensation (385 ) 15,640 13,727 34,167 Gain on sale of assets and other (5,867 ) (156 ) (5,678 ) (179 ) Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable 67,422 (68,338 ) 201,428 (14,425 ) Inventory and other (272 ) 6,090 (5,035 ) 796 Accounts payable 1,299 (32,838 ) (29,132 ) 14,615 Accrued liabilities and other (26,632 ) 43,070 (125,907 ) 1,553 Net changes in working capital 41,817 (52,016 ) 41,354 2,539 Net cash provided from operating activities $ 184,822 $ 174,943 $ 445,516 $ 545,515 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING

ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 184,822 $ 174,943 $ 445,516 $ 545,515 Net changes in working capital (41,817 ) 52,016 (41,354 ) (2,539 ) Exploration expense 7,721 7,128 15,444 14,094 Lawsuit settlements 1,190 1,155 1,896 1,332 Termination costs 2,180 — 2,180 (37 ) Rig release penalty 1,436 — 1,436 — Non-cash compensation adjustment 628 1,685 1,243 1,839 Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 156,160 $ 236,927 $ 426,361 $ 560,204 ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic: Weighted average shares outstanding 251,242 249,324 250,784 248,952 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (3,472 ) (3,444 ) (3,011 ) (3,157 ) Adjusted basic 247,770 245,880 247,773 245,795 Dilutive: Weighted average shares outstanding 251,242 249,324 250,784 248,952 Dilutive stock options under treasury method (2,806 ) (3,444 ) (1,742 ) (3,157 ) Adjusted dilutive 248,436 245,880 249,042 245,795

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES

AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO

CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND

OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES,

a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components: Natural gas sales $ 343,623 $ 360,351 $ 778,343 $ 791,924 NGL sales 167,027 224,703 364,840 427,230 Oil sales 52,929 76,336 92,050 138,865 Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 563,579 $ 661,390 -15 % $ 1,235,233 $ 1,358,019 -9 % Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported: $ 195,245 $ (103,290 ) $ 133,514 $ (117,299 ) Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss: Natural gas (20,396 ) (18,113 ) (19,524 ) (50,621 ) NGLs (15,918 ) 20,144 (40,782 ) 35,412 Crude Oil 2,807 12,244 1,965 20,559 Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ 161,738 $ (89,015 ) $ 75,173 $ (111,949 ) Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components: Natural gas $ 185,353 $ 164,064 $ 374,435 $ 321,298 NGLs 115,866 105,846 229,439 193,240 Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 301,219 $ 269,910 $ 603,874 $ 514,538 Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c) Natural gas sales $ 364,019 $ 378,464 $ 797,867 $ 842,545 NGL sales 182,945 204,559 405,622 391,818 Oil sales 50,122 64,092 90,085 118,306 Total $ 597,086 $ 647,115 -8 % $ 1,293,574 $ 1,352,669 -4 % Production of oil and gas during the periods (a): Natural gas (mcf) 143,163,003 136,057,805 5 % 283,684,666 271,011,900 5 % NGL (bbl) 9,847,268 9,483,910 4 % 19,459,815 18,753,941 4 % Oil (bbl) 982,324 1,210,379 -19 % 1,787,874 2,273,813 -21 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 208,140,555 200,223,539 4 % 411,170,800 397,178,424 4 % Production of oil and gas – average per day (a): Natural gas (mcf) 1,573,220 1,495,141 5 % 1,567,319 1,497,303 5 % NGL (bbl) 108,212 104,219 4 % 107,513 103,613 4 % Oil (bbl) 10,795 13,301 -19 % 9,878 12,563 -21 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) 2,287,259 2,200,259 4 % 2,271,662 2,194,356 4 % Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs: Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.40 $ 2.65 -9 % $ 2.74 $ 2.92 -6 % NGL (bbl) $ 16.96 $ 23.69 -28 % $ 18.75 $ 22.78 -18 % Oil (bbl) $ 53.88 $ 63.07 -15 % $ 51.49 $ 61.07 -16 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.71 $ 3.30 -18 % $ 3.00 $ 3.42 -12 % Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c) Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.54 $ 2.78 -9 % $ 2.81 $ 3.11 -10 % NGL (bbl) $ 18.58 $ 21.57 -14 % $ 20.84 $ 20.89 0 % Oil (bbl) $ 51.02 $ 52.95 -4 % $ 50.39 $ 52.03 -3 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.87 $ 3.23 -11 % $ 3.15 $ 3.41 -8 % Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party transportation costs: (d) Natural gas (mcf) $ 1.25 $ 1.58 -21 % $ 1.49 $ 1.92 -22 % NGL (bbl) $ 6.81 $ 10.41 -35 % $ 9.05 $ 10.59 -14 % Oil (bbl) $ 51.02 $ 52.95 -4 % $ 50.39 $ 52.03 -3 % Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 1.42 $ 1.88 -25 % $ 1.68 $ 2.11 -21 % Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.45 $ 1.35 7 % $ 1.47 $ 1.30 13 % (a) Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced. (b) Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not

necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices. (c) Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs. (d) Net of transportation, gathering and compression costs.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Income (loss) from operations before income taxes, as reported $ 155,284 $ (108,354 ) 243 % $ 162,391 $ (16,440 ) 1088 % Adjustment for certain special items: Loss (gain) on sale of assets (5,867 ) (156 ) (5,678 ) (179 ) Gain on ARO settlements — 12 — 12 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (161,738 ) 89,015 (75,173 ) 111,949 Rig release penalty 1,436 — 1,436 — Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,770 54,922 25,429 66,695 Impairment of proved property — 15,302 — 22,614 Lawsuit settlements 1,190 1,155 1,896 1,332 Termination costs 2,180 — 2,180 (37 ) Termination costs – non-cash stock-based compensation 26 — 26 — Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation 553 313 1,001 598 Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation 549 539 1,140 1,130 Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation 388 371 876 1,122 General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation 9,500 8,814 19,138 32,725 Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment (11,142 ) 6,615 (7,561 ) (782 ) Income before income taxes, as adjusted 5,129 68,548 -93 % 127,101 220,739 -42 % Income tax expense, as adjusted Current — — — — Deferred (a) 1,282 18,231 31,792 57,748 Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 3,847 $ 50,317 -92 % $ 95,309 $ 162,991 -42 % Non-GAAP income per common share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.20 -90 % $ 0.38 $ 0.66 -42 % Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.20 -90 % $ 0.38 $ 0.66 -42 % Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive 248,436 246,692 249,042 246,530 (a) Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2019 and 26% for 2018.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING

CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTMENT EARNINGS PER

SHARE, non-GAAP measures (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss), as reported $ 115,185 $ (79,836 ) $ 116,604 $ (30,598 ) Adjustment for certain special items: Gain on sale of assets (5,867 ) (156 ) (5,678 ) (179 ) Loss (gain) on ARO settlements — 12 — 12 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (161,738 ) 89,015 (75,173 ) 111,949 Impairment of proved property — 15,302 — 22,614 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,770 54,922 25,429 66,695 Lawsuit settlements 1,190 1,155 1,896 1,332 Rig release penalty 1,436 — 1,436 — Termination costs 2,180 — 2,180 (37 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 11,016 10,037 22,181 35,575 Deferred compensation plan (11,142 ) 6,615 (7,561 ) (782 ) Tax impact 38,817 (46,749 ) 13,995 (43,590 ) Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 3,847 $ 50,317 $ 95,309 $ 162,991 Net income (loss) per diluted share, as reported $ 0.46 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.13 ) Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share: Gain on sale of assets (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Loss (gain) on ARO settlements — 0.00 — 0.00 Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (0.65 ) 0.36 (0.30 ) 0.46 Impairment of proved property — 0.06 — 0.09 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 0.05 0.22 0.10 0.27 Lawsuit settlements 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Rig release penalty 0.00 — 0.00 — Termination costs 0.01 — 0.01 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.14 Deferred compensation plan (0.04 ) 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.00 Adjustment for rounding differences 0.01 — — — Tax impact 0.16 (0.19 ) 0.06 (0.18 ) Net income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ 0.38 $ 0.66 Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ 0.38 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.20 $ 0.38 $ 0.66

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported $ 563,579 $ 661,390 $ 1,235,233 $ 1,358,019 Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported 195,245 (103,290 ) 133,514 (117,299 ) Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss (161,738 ) 89,015 (75,173 ) 111,949 Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported 92,605 98,084 230,819 158,063 Less ARO settlement and other (gains) losses (665 ) (176 ) (736 ) (400 ) Cash revenue applicable to production 689,026 745,023 1,523,657 1,510,332 Expenses Direct operating, as reported 33,981 35,088 67,208 73,210 Less direct operating stock-based compensation (549 ) (539 ) (1,140 ) (1,130 ) Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported 301,219 269,910 603,874 514,538 Production and ad valorem taxes, as reported 9,889 10,140 21,199 20,066 Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported 101,117 102,747 233,422 158,341 Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based

compensation (553 ) (313 ) (1,001 ) (598 ) General and administrative, as reported 50,631 47,583 97,269 116,000 Less G&A stock-based compensation (9,500 ) (8,814 ) (19,138 ) (32,725 ) Less lawsuit settlements (1,190 ) (1,155 ) (1,896 ) (1,332 ) Less rig release penalty (1,436 ) — (1,436 ) — Interest expense, as reported 51,727 53,862 103,264 106,247 Less amortization of deferred financing costs (1,805 ) (1,725 ) (3,593 ) (3,577 ) Cash expenses 533,531 506,784 1,098,032 949,040 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 155,495 $ 238,239 $ 425,625 $ 561,292 Mmcfe produced during period 208,141 200,223 411,171 397,178 Cash margin per mcfe $ 0.75 $ 1.19 $ 1.04 $ 1.41 RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported $ 155,284 $ (108,354 ) $ 162,391 $ (16,440 ) Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income taxes to cash margin: ARO settlements and other (gains) losses (665 ) (176 ) (736 ) (400 ) Derivative fair value (income) loss (195,245 ) 103,290 (133,514 ) 117,299 Net cash receipts on derivative settlements 33,507 (14,275 ) 58,341 (5,350 ) Exploration expense 7,721 7,128 15,444 14,096 Lawsuit settlements 1,190 1,155 1,896 1,332 Rig release penalty 1,436 — 1,436 — Termination costs 2,180 — 2,180 (37 ) Deferred compensation plan (11,142 ) 6,615 (7,561 ) (782 ) Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas

and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs) 11,016 10,037 22,181 35,575 Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs 1,805 1,725 3,593 3,577 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 141,505 161,026 280,223 323,292 Gain on sale of assets (5,867 ) (156 ) (5,678 ) (179 ) Impairment of proved property and other assets — 15,302 — 22,614 Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties 12,770 54,922 25,429 66,695 Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 155,495 $ 238,239 $ 425,625 $ 561,292 RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION HEDGING POSITION AS OF June 30, 2019 – (Unaudited) Daily Volume Hedge Price Gas 1 3Q 2019 Swaps 1,409,946 Mmbtu $2.80 4Q 2019 Swaps 1,428,261 Mmbtu $2.82 2020 Swaps 487,541 Mmbtu $2.77 Oil 3Q 2019 Collars 1,000 bbls $63 x 73 4Q 2019 Collars 1,000 bbls $63 x 73 3Q 2019 Swaps 8,500 bbls $55.82 4Q 2019 Swaps 9,000 bbls $55.95 2020 Swaps 4,617 bbls $60.48 C5 Natural Gasoline 3Q 2019 Swaps 5,500 bbls $1.352/gallon 4Q 2019 Swaps 3,500 bbls $1.367/gallon (1) Range also sold call swaptions of 20,000 Mmbtu/d for winter 2019/2020, 290,000 Mmbtu/d for calendar 2020, and 50,000 Mmbtu/d for calendar 2021 at average strike prices of $3.20, $2.80, and $2.75 per Mmbtu, respectively.

SEE WEBSITE FOR OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIODS AND ADDITIONAL HEDGING DETAILS

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on RANGE RESOURCES 05:13p RANGE RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:08p RANGE RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN.. AQ 05:01p Range Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results GL 07/22 RANGE RESOURCES : Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million AQ 07/19 Range Resources to Sell Royalty Interest for $600 Million Gross Proceeds DJ 07/19 Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million GL 07/11 Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Resu.. GL 07/02 RANGE RESOURCES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD .. AQ 07/01 Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director GL 06/13 RANGE RESOURCES : Ex-dividend day for FA