RANGE RESOURCES (RRC)
Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/31/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE:  RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the third quarter.  A dividend of $0.02 per common share is payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018. 

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana.  The Company pursues an organic growth strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

or

Range Media Contact:

Michael Mackin, Director of External Affairs
724-873-3224
mmackin@rangeresources.com

www.rangeresources.com

New Logo2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Latest news on RANGE RESOURCES
09:01pRange Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/12RANGE RESOURCES : Nominate your ExtraOrdinary candidate
AQ
08/07RANGE RESOURCES : Willis to speak at Greater Meadville Area Day -- Winslow Award..
AQ
08/06RANGE RESOURCES : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
07/31RANGE RESOURCES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/31RANGE RESOURCES : Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31RANGE RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/30RANGE RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30Range Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/30RANGE RESOURCES : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 763 M
EBIT 2018 465 M
Net income 2018 60,7 M
Debt 2018 4 221 M
Yield 2018 0,49%
P/E ratio 2018 53,86
P/E ratio 2019 17,44
EV / Sales 2018 3,02x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 4 133 M
Technical analysis trends RANGE RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 21,2 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Allen Finkelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES-3.46%4 026
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.01%83 729
CNOOC LTD23.35%78 463
EOG RESOURCES10.19%68 328
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.92%61 262
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.32%43 041
