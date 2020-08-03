Range Resources : 2020 Guidance
08/03/2020 | 05:12pm EDT
GUIDANCE
Calendar 2020
Production (per day)
~2.25 Bcfe
Capital Expenditures
$430 million
Expenses
Direct operating expense per mcfe
$0.11 - $0.13
Transport, gathering, processing and
$1.32 - $1.36
compression expense per mcfe
Production tax expense per mcfe
$0.03 - $0.04
Exploration expense
$28 - $34 million
Cash G&A expense per mcfe
$0.14 - $0.15
Interest expense per mcfe
$0.22 - $0.24
DD&A expense per mcfe
$0.48 - $0.52
Net brokered marketing expense
$10 - $16 million
Differential Calculations
(a)
Calendar 2020 Guidance
Natural Gas:
(b)
NYMEX minus $0.22 - $0.28
Natural Gas Liquids:
(c)
Mont Belvieu plus $0.50 to $1.50 per barrel
Oil/Condensate:
WTI minus $8.00 to $10.00
Differential Pricing History
2Q 2019
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
Natural Gas (compared to HH)
($0.24)
($0.26)
($0.31)
($0.12)
($0.31)
Oil/Condensate (compared to WTI)
($6.37)
($6.84)
($8.21)
($6.10)
($12.28)
NGL (compared to MB equiv.)
(c)
($1.28)
($0.29)
($0.14)
$1.30
$0.37
Differentials based on pre-hedge NYMEX pricing, excluding transportation, gathering and compression expenses.
Natural Gas differential includes basis hedging.
NGL weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline
