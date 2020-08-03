Log in
RANGE RESOURCES    RRC

RANGE RESOURCES

(RRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
7.21 USD   +11.61%
Range Resources : 2020 Guidance

08/03/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

GUIDANCE

Calendar 2020

Production (per day)

~2.25 Bcfe

Capital Expenditures

$430 million

Expenses

Direct operating expense per mcfe

$0.11 - $0.13

Transport, gathering, processing and

$1.32 - $1.36

compression expense per mcfe

Production tax expense per mcfe

$0.03 - $0.04

Exploration expense

$28 - $34 million

Cash G&A expense per mcfe

$0.14 - $0.15

Interest expense per mcfe

$0.22 - $0.24

DD&A expense per mcfe

$0.48 - $0.52

Net brokered marketing expense

$10 - $16 million

Differential Calculations (a)

Calendar 2020 Guidance

Natural Gas: (b)

NYMEX minus $0.22 - $0.28

Natural Gas Liquids: (c)

Mont Belvieu plus $0.50 to $1.50 per barrel

Oil/Condensate:

WTI minus $8.00 to $10.00

Differential Pricing History

2Q 2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

Natural Gas (compared to HH)

($0.24)

($0.26)

($0.31)

($0.12)

($0.31)

Oil/Condensate (compared to WTI)

($6.37)

($6.84)

($8.21)

($6.10)

($12.28)

NGL (compared to MB equiv.) (c)

($1.28)

($0.29)

($0.14)

$1.30

$0.37

  1. Differentials based on pre-hedge NYMEX pricing, excluding transportation, gathering and compression expenses.
  2. Natural Gas differential includes basis hedging.
  3. NGL weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:11:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 202 M - -
Net income 2020 63,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 511 M 1 511 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 655
Free-Float 82,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,12 $
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan W. Farquharson Senior VP-Reservoir Engineering & Economics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES33.20%1 511
CNOOC LIMITED-37.11%47 239
CONOCOPHILLIPS-42.50%40 103
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.07%27 269
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.74%20 837
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-35.97%15 979
