Range Resources : 2Q20 Supplemental Tables

Revenues

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales $ 545,438 $

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments 50,035 $

Brokered natural gas and marketing 41,524 $

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement - $

Loss on ARO settlement - $

Other 153 $

637,150 $

Expenses

Direct operating 25,258 $

Direct operating workovers 8,065 $

Direct operating stock-based compensation - $

Transportation, gathering and compression 299,511 $

Production and ad valorem taxes 8,963 $

Brokered natural gas and marketing 46,199 $

Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based compensation - $

Exploration 9,156 $

Exploration stock-based compensation - $

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties - $

General and administrative 30,269 $

General and administrative stock-based compensation - $

General and administrative - legal settlements - $

General and administrative - rig release penalty - $

General and administrative - bad debt expense 4,482 $

Memorial merger expenses - $

Exit and termination costs - $

Interest 42,043 $

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,981 $

Depletion, depreciation and amortization 130,869 $

Impairment of proved properties and other assets - $

Loss (gain) on the sale of assets - $

606,796 $

Income before income taxes 30,354 $

Income tax expense (benefit)

Current 168 $

Deferred 7,589 $

7,757 $

Net income 22,597 $

Production during the period (Mmcfe) 215,757

Net income per common share:

Basic $ 0.09

Diluted $ 0.09

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic 248,277