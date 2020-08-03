Range Resources : 2Q20 Supplemental Tables
08/03/2020
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 1
CALCULATION OF CASH FLOW EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS
A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per
Per
Per
Per
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Amount
Share
Net loss as reported
$
(146,569)
$
Less certain items not included by analysts -
(Gains) losses on sales of assets
426
Total change in fair value of related to derivatives prior to settlement (gains) losses
1
125,803
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties
5,524
Loss on ARO settlement
12
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(8,991)
Lawsuit settlements
776
Rig release penalty
Exit and termination costs
10,297
Impairment of proved properties and other assets
-
Non-cash stock compensation (income)
2
12,587
Other stock-based compensation adjustments
5
10,153
Deferred tax (benefit) on special items
(34,962)
Discrete tax items
-
Total certain items
121,625
Net income excluding certain items, non-GAAP measure
$
(24,944)
$
Add back:
DD&A
104,626
Deferred income taxes (benefit), excluding special items
(8,315)
Exploration expense
7,655
Allowance for bad debt expense
-
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
3
2,135
Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure
$
81,157
Dilutive average shares outstanding, a non-GAAP measure
4
243,749
(0.61)
$
115,185
$
0.46
$
(1,594)
$
(0.01)
$
116,604
$
0.46
0.00
(5,867)
(0.02)
(121,673)
(0.49)
(5,678)
(0.02)
0.52
(161,738)
(0.65)
(7,443)
(0.03)
(75,173)
(0.30)
0.02
12,770
0.05
10,937
0.04
25,429
0.10
0.00
-
-
12
0.00
-
-
(0.04)
-
-
(21,914)
(0.09)
-
-
0.00
1,190
0.00
1,591
0.01
1,896
0.01
1,436
0.01
-
1,436
0.01
0.04
2,180
0.01
11,892
0.05
2,180
0.01
-
-
-
77,000
0.31
-
-
0.05
(11,142)
(0.04)
4,050
0.02
(7,561)
(0.03)
0.04
11,016
0.04
19,375
0.08
22,181
0.09
(0.14)
37,539
0.15
10,728
0.04
8,823
0.04
-
1,278
0.01
1,783
0.01
5,172
0.02
0.50
(111,338)
(0.45)
(13,662)
(0.06)
(21,295)
(0.09)
(0.10)
$
3,847
$
0.02
-748%
$
(15,256)
$
(0.06)
$
95,309
$
0.38
-116%
141,505
207,612
280,223
1,282
(5,207)
31,792
7,721
14,402
15,444
-
400
-
1,805
4,196
3,593
$
156,160
-48%
$
206,147
$
426,361
-52%
248,436
-2%
245,911
249,042
-1%
Cash flow per share, a non-GAAP measure comparable to analysts
$
0.33
$
0.63
-48%
$
0.84
$
1.71
-51%
Included in Derivative fair value on Range's statement of operations.
Mark-to-marketof the Company's common stock and marketable securities held in the deferred comp plan.
Included in Interest expense on Range's statement of operations.
Dilutive shares outstanding excludes treasury shares contained in deferred comp plan and includes dilutive effect of restricted stock equity awards and performance shares, if any.
Included in direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, exploration and general and administrative expenses on Range's statement of operations.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 2
CALCULATION OF EBITDAX EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS
A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Total revenues, as reported
$
Less certain items not included by analysts
-
Loss on ARO settlement
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement
Total revenues excluding certain items
$
Less expenses:
Direct operating
Less direct operating stock-based compensation
Transportation, gathering compression
Production and ad valorem taxes
Brokered natural gas and marketing
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation
General and administrative as reported
Less G&A stock-based compensation
Less lawsuit settlements
EBITDAX excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
EBITDAX per share excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
EBITDAX / Interest coverage ratio (times coverage),
a non-GAAP measure
376,546
$
851,429
-56%
$
1,070,466
$
1,599,566
-33%
12
-
12
-
125,803
(161,738)
(7,443)
(75,173)
502,361
$
689,691
-27%
$
1,063,035
$
1,524,393
-30%
24,394
33,981
56,429
67,208
(434)
(549)
(884)
(1,140)
278,875
301,219
563,640
603,874
5,557
9,889
14,576
21,199
38,161
101,117
70,785
233,422
(168)
(553)
(581)
(1,001)
38,288
50,631
80,542
97,269
(9,179)
(9,500)
(17,208)
(19,138)
(776)
(1,190)
(1,591)
(1,896)
374,718
485,045
-23%
765,708
999,797
-23%
127,643
$
204,646
-38%
$
297,327
$
524,596
-43%
0.52
$
0.82
-36%
$
1.21
$
2.11
-43%
2.6
4.0
-34%
3.1
5.1
-39%
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 3
CALCULATION OF CASH MARGINS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Per
Per
Per
Per
Amount
Mcfe
Amount
Mcfe
Amount
Mcfe
Amount
Mcfe
Revenues
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil Sales
$
349,258
$
1.63
$
563,579
$
2.71
$
781,354
$
1.85
$
1,235,233
$
3.00
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments
119,500
0.56
33,507
0.16
219,429
0.52
58,341
0.14
Brokered natural gas and marketing
1
33,309
0.16
91,940
0.44
61,698
0.15
230,083
0.56
Cash revenues applicable to production
502,067
2.35
689,026
3.31
-29%
1,062,481
2.51
1,523,657
3.71
-32%
Expenses
Direct operating
24,394
0.11
33,981
0.16
56,429
0.13
67,208
0.16
Less direct operating stock-based compensation
(434)
(0.00)
(549)
(0.00)
(884)
(0.00)
(1,140)
(0.00)
Transportation, gathering and compression
278,875
1.30
301,219
1.45
563,640
1.33
603,874
1.47
Production and ad valorem
2
5,557
0.03
9,889
0.05
14,576
0.03
21,199
0.05
Brokered natural gas and marketing
38,161
0.18
101,117
0.49
70,785
0.17
233,422
0.57
Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation
(168)
(0.00)
(553)
(0.00)
(581)
(0.00)
(1,001)
(0.00)
General and administrative as reported
38,288
0.18
50,631
0.24
80,542
0.19
97,269
0.24
Less G&A stock-based compensation
(9,179)
(0.04)
(9,500)
(0.05)
(17,208)
(0.04)
(19,138)
(0.05)
Less lawsuit settlements
(776)
(0.00)
(1,190)
(0.01)
(1,591)
(0.00)
(1,896)
(0.00)
Less rig release penalty
-
-
(1,436)
(0.01)
-
-
(1,436)
(0.00)
Interest expense as reported
48,624
0.23
51,727
0.25
96,142
0.23
103,264
0.25
Less amortization of deferred financing costs
(2,135)
(0.01)
(1,805)
(0.01)
(4,196)
(0.01)
(3,593)
(0.01)
Cash expenses
421,207
1.97
533,531
2.56
-23%
857,654
2.03
1,098,032
2.67
-24%
Cash margins, a non-GAAP measure
$
80,860
$
0.38
$
155,495
$
0.75
-49%
$
204,827
$
0.48
$
425,625
$
1.04
-53%
Mmcfe produced during period
213,746
208,141
3%
422,514
411,171
3%
Includes revenue from brokered gas and gas marketing
Includes production taxes which are payable on the market value of commodities, not hedged amounts.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 4
PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED ON GAAP REPORTED NET INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)
4th Qtr 2019
Year 2019
1st Qtr 2020
2nd Qtr 2020
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Revenues and other income:
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales
$
545,438
$
2.53
$
2,255,425
$
2.71
$
432,096
$
2.07
$
349,258
$
1.63
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments
50,035
$
0.23
188,384
$
0.23
99,929
$
0.48
119,500
$
0.56
Brokered natural gas and marketing
41,524
$
0.19
344,372
$
0.41
28,389
$
0.14
33,309
$
0.16
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement
(31,544)
$
(0.15)
38,297
$
0.05
133,246
$
0.64
(125,803)
$
(0.59)
(Gain) loss on ARO settlement
(2)
$
-
(13)
$
-
-
$
-
(12)
$
-
Other
153
$
-
1,150
$
-
260
$
-
294
$
-
Total revenues and other income
605,604
$
2.81
2,827,615
$
3.39
693,920
$
3.32
376,546
$
1.76
Costs and expenses:
Direct operating
25,258
$
0.12
110,085
$
0.13
27,156
$
0.13
19,531
$
0.09
Direct operating workovers
8,065
$
0.04
24,263
$
0.03
4,429
$
0.02
4,429
$
0.02
Direct operating stock-based compensation
469
$
-
1,928
$
-
450
$
-
434
$
-
Transportation, gathering and compression
299,511
$
1.39
1,199,297
$
1.44
284,765
$
1.36
278,875
$
1.30
Production and ad valorem taxes
8,963
$
0.04
37,967
$
0.05
9,019
$
0.04
5,557
$
0.03
Brokered natural gas and marketing
46,199
$
0.21
358,036
$
0.43
32,211
$
0.15
37,993
$
0.18
Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based-compensation
333
$
-
1,856
$
-
413
$
-
168
$
-
Exploration
9,156
$
0.04
35,117
$
0.04
6,747
$
0.03
7,655
$
0.04
Exploration stock-based compensation
194
$
-
1,566
$
-
330
$
-
372
$
-
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties
1,193,711
$
5.53
1,235,342
$
1.48
5,413
$
0.03
5,524
$
0.03
General and administrative
30,269
$
0.14
137,694
$
0.17
33,010
$
0.16
28,333
$
0.13
General and administrative stock-based compensation
7,500
$
0.03
35,061
$
0.04
8,029
$
0.04
9,179
$
0.04
General and administrative - legal settlements
542
$
-
2,577
$
-
815
$
-
776
$
-
General and administrataive - rig release penalty
-
$
-
1,436
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
General and administrative - bad debt expense
4,482
$
0.02
4,341
$
0.01
400
$
-
-
$
-
Exit and termination costs
4,535
$
0.02
7,535
$
0.01
1,595
$
0.01
10,297
$
0.05
Exit and termination costs-stock based compensation
1,946
$
0.01
1,971
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
Non-cash stock compensation
960
$
-
(15,472)
$
(0.02)
(8,537)
$
(0.04)
12,587
$
0.06
Interest
42,043
$
0.19
186,916
$
0.22
45,457
$
0.22
46,489
$
0.22
Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs
1,981
$
0.01
7,369
$
0.01
2,061
$
0.01
2,135
$
0.01
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
(2,430)
$
(0.01)
(5,415)
$
(0.01)
(12,923)
$
-
(8,991)
$
-
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
130,869
$
0.61
548,843
$
0.66
102,986
$
0.49
104,626
$
0.49
Impairment of proved properties and other assets
1,095,634
$
5.08
1,095,634
$
1.31
77,000
$
0.37
-
$
-
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
(407)
$
-
30,256
$
0.04
(122,099)
$
(0.58)
426
$
-
Total costs and expenses
2,909,783
$
13.49
5,044,203
$
6.05
498,727
$
2.39
566,395
$
2.65
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,304,179)
$
(10.68)
(2,216,588)
$
(2.66)
195,193
$
0.93
(189,849)
$
(0.89)
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
2,068
$
0.01
6,147
$
0.01
(363)
$
-
(3)
$
-
Deferred
(500,927)
$
(2.32)
(506,438)
$
(0.61)
50,581
$
0.24
(43,277)
$
(0.20)
(498,859)
$
(2.31)
(500,291)
$
(0.60)
50,218
$
0.24
(43,280)
$
(0.20)
Net income (loss)
(1,805,320)
$
(8.37)
(1,716,297)
$
(2.06)
144,975
$
0.69
(146,569)
$
(0.69)
Production during the period (Mmcfe)
215,757
833,354
208,769
213,746
Net income (loss) per common share
Basic
$
(7.27)
$
(6.92)
$
0.58
$
(0.61)
Diluted
$
(7.27)
$
(6.92)
$
0.58
$
(0.61)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
248,277
247,970
246,218
239,472
Diluted
248,277
247,970
247,684
239,472
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION
TABLE 5
PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE
RECONCILATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PROVIDED IN EACH EARNINGS RELEASE AND ON TABLE 1 FOR CURRENT PERIOD
(Table 4 presented on GAAP basis and Table 5 presented on Non-GAAP basis, as typically presented by analysts)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)
4th Qtr 2019
Total Year 2019
1st Qtr 2020
2nd Qtr 2020
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Amount
/mcfe
Revenues
Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales
$
545,438
$
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments
50,035
$
Brokered natural gas and marketing
41,524
$
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement
-
$
Loss on ARO settlement
-
$
Other
153
$
637,150
$
Expenses
Direct operating
25,258
$
Direct operating workovers
8,065
$
Direct operating stock-based compensation
-
$
Transportation, gathering and compression
299,511
$
Production and ad valorem taxes
8,963
$
Brokered natural gas and marketing
46,199
$
Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based compensation
-
$
Exploration
9,156
$
Exploration stock-based compensation
-
$
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties
-
$
General and administrative
30,269
$
General and administrative stock-based compensation
-
$
General and administrative - legal settlements
-
$
General and administrative - rig release penalty
-
$
General and administrative - bad debt expense
4,482
$
Memorial merger expenses
-
$
Exit and termination costs
-
$
Interest
42,043
$
Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs
1,981
$
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
130,869
$
Impairment of proved properties and other assets
-
$
Loss (gain) on the sale of assets
-
$
606,796
$
Income before income taxes
30,354
$
Income tax expense (benefit)
Current
168
$
Deferred
7,589
$
7,757
$
Net income
22,597
$
Production during the period (Mmcfe)
215,757
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.09
Diluted
$
0.09
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
248,277
Diluted
248,889
2.53
$
2,255,425
$
2.71
$
432,096
$
2.07
$
349,258
$
1.63
0.23
188,384
$
0.23
99,929
$
0.48
119,500
$
0.56
0.19
344,372
$
0.41
28,389
$
0.14
33,309
$
0.16
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
1,150
$
-
260
$
-
294
$
-
2.95
2,789,331
$
3.35
560,674
$
2.69
502,361
$
2.35
0.12
110,085
$
0.13
27,156
$
0.13
19,531
$
0.09
0.04
24,263
$
0.03
4,429
$
0.02
4,429
$
0.02
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
1.39
1,199,297
$
1.44
284,765
$
1.36
278,875
$
1.30
0.04
37,967
$
0.05
9,019
$
0.04
5,557
$
0.03
0.21
358,036
$
0.43
32,211
$
0.15
37,993
$
0.18
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
0.04
35,117
$
0.04
6,747
$
0.03
7,655
$
0.04
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
0.14
137,694
$
0.17
33,010
$
0.16
28,333
$
0.13
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
0.02
4,341
$
0.01
400
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
0.19
186,916
$
0.22
45,457
$
0.22
46,489
$
0.22
0.01
7,369
$
0.01
2,061
$
0.01
2,135
$
0.01
0.61
548,843
$
0.66
102,986
$
0.49
104,626
$
0.49
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
-
$
-
2.81
2,649,928
$
3.18
548,241
$
2.63
535,623
$
2.51
0.14
139,403
$
0.17
12,433
$
0.06
(33,262)
$
(0.16)
-
4,247
$
0.01
(363)
$
-
(3)
$
-
0.04
34,867
$
0.04
3,108
$
0.01
(8,316)
$
(0.04)
0.04
39,114
$
0.05
2,745
$
0.01
(8,319)
$
(0.04)
0.10
100,289
$
0.12
9,688
$
0.05
(24,944)
$
(0.12)
833,354
208,769
213,746
$
0.40
$
0.04
$
(0.10)
$
0.40
$
0.04
$
(0.10)
247,970
246,218
239,472
249,054
247,684
239,472
RECONCILATION OF REVENUES PRESENTED WITH AND WITHOUT
Table 6
TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES
2018
2019
2020
FY18
QE1
QE2
QE3
QE4
FY19
QE1
QE2
YTD
Revenues
Oil, Gas & NGLs Gross Revenues
Oil
$
255,884,753
$
39,120,963
$
52,928,545
$
46,579,359
$
46,824,604
$
185,453,471
$
35,608,152
$
10,667,572
$
46,275,724
Gas
1,663,832,302
434,719,746
343,623,410
284,979,526
325,514,832
1,388,837,514
253,249,427
214,207,292
467,456,719
NGLs
931,359,489
197,813,275
167,027,222
143,194,517
173,098,775
681,133,789
143,238,859
124,382,710
267,621,569
Total
2,851,076,544
671,653,984
563,579,177
474,753,402
545,438,211
2,255,424,774
432,096,438
349,257,574
781,354,012
Cash Settled Hedges:
Oil
$
(37,708,957)
$
842,342
$
(2,807,153)
$
146,045
$
(118,450)
$
(1,937,216)
$
9,713,480
$
21,757,596
$
31,471,076
Gas (NYMEX)
(15,608,667)
(13,353,169)
19,917,762
74,505,441
42,026,767
123,096,801
66,204,540
92,290,260
158,494,800
Gas (Basis)
(13,682,246)
12,481,376
477,566
(1,695,695)
4,893,417
16,156,664
13,967,314
(1,452,668)
12,514,646
NGLs
(64,522,723)
24,863,820
15,918,433
7,052,576
3,232,786
51,067,615
10,043,360
6,905,263
16,948,623
Total
(131,522,593)
24,834,369
33,506,608
80,008,367
50,034,520
188,383,864
99,928,694
119,500,451
219,429,145
Gross Revenue with Hedges
Oil
$
218,175,796
$
39,963,305
$
50,121,392
$
46,725,404
$
46,706,154
$
183,516,255
$
45,321,632
$
32,425,168
$
77,746,800
Gas
1,634,541,389
433,847,953
364,018,738
357,789,272
372,435,016
1,528,090,979
333,421,281
305,044,884
638,466,165
NGLs
866,836,766
222,677,095
182,945,655
150,247,093
176,331,561
732,201,404
153,282,219
131,287,973
284,570,192
Total
2,719,553,951
696,488,353
597,085,785
554,761,769
595,472,731
2,443,808,638
532,025,132
468,758,025
1,000,783,157
Transport, gathering & compression
Oil
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
789,621
$
789,621
Gas
678,489,069
189,082,161
185,353,294
180,353,335
185,272,452
740,061,242
169,841,168
167,366,652
337,207,820
NGLs
439,326,858
113,573,038
115,865,481
115,558,733
114,238,905
459,236,157
114,923,872
110,718,277
225,642,149
Total
1,117,815,927
302,655,199
301,218,775
295,912,068
299,511,357
1,199,297,399
284,765,040
278,874,550
563,639,590
Net Revenues after Hedges and Transport
Oil
$
218,175,796
$
39,963,305
$
50,121,392
$
46,725,404
$
46,706,154
$
183,516,255
$
45,321,632
$
31,635,547
$
76,957,179
Gas
956,052,320
244,765,792
178,665,444
177,435,937
187,162,564
788,029,737
163,580,113
137,678,232
301,258,345
NGLs
427,509,908
109,104,057
67,080,174
34,688,360
62,092,656
272,965,247
38,358,347
20,569,696
58,928,043
Total
1,601,738,024
393,833,154
295,867,010
258,849,701
295,961,374
1,244,511,239
247,260,092
189,883,475
437,143,567
Volumes
Oil (Bbls)
4,228,439
805,550
982,324
939,541
962,390
3,689,805
868,297
720,125
1,588,422
Gas (Mcf)
548,085,437
140,521,663
143,163,003
143,721,265
150,708,420
578,114,351
145,760,592
151,127,582
296,888,174
NGLs (Bbls)
38,325,251
9,612,547
9,847,268
9,511,234
9,879,081
38,850,130
9,633,035
9,716,261
19,349,296
Mcfe's
803,407,577
203,030,245
208,140,555
206,425,915
215,757,246
833,353,961
208,768,584
213,745,898
422,514,482
Mcfe's per day
2,201,117
2,255,892
2,287,259
2,243,760
2,345,187
2,283,162
2,294,160
2,348,856
2,321,508
RECONCILATION OF PRICING PRESENTED WITH AND WITHOUT
Table 7
TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES
2018
2019
2020
FY18
QE1
QE2
QE3
QE4
FY19
QE1
QE2
YTD
Gas (Basis)
(13,682,246)
12,481,376
477,566
(1,695,695)
4,893,417
16,156,664
13,967,314
(1,452,668)
12,514,646
Volumes
Oil (Bbls)
4,228,439
805,550
982,324
939,541
962,390
3,689,805
868,297
720,125
1,588,422
Gas (Mcf)
548,085,437
140,521,663
143,163,003
143,721,265
150,708,420
578,114,351
145,760,592
151,127,582
296,888,174
NGLs (Bbls)
38,325,251
9,612,547
9,847,268
9,511,234
9,879,081
38,850,130
9,633,035
9,716,261
19,349,296
Mcfe's
803,407,577
203,030,245
208,140,555
206,425,915
215,757,246
833,353,961
208,768,584
213,745,898
422,514,482
Mcfe's per day
2,201,117
2,255,892
2,287,259
2,243,760
2,345,187
2,283,162
2,294,160
2,348,856
2,321,508
Per Unit Prices
Oil (per bbl):
NYMEX - WTI
$
65.49
$
54.86
$
60.25
$
56.42
$
56.86
$
57.21
$
47.11
$
27.09
$
38.03
Differential
(4.97)
(6.30)
(6.37)
(6.84)
(8.21)
(6.95)
(6.10)
(12.28)
(8.90)
Average price before NYMEX hedges
$
60.52
$
48.56
$
53.88
$
49.58
$
48.65
$
50.26
$
41.01
$
14.81
$
29.13
NYMEX Hedging
(8.92)
1.05
(2.86)
0.16
(0.12)
(0.53)
11.19
30.21
19.81
Average price including hedges
$
51.60
$
49.61
$
51.02
$
49.73
$
48.53
$
49.74
$
52.20
$
45.03
$
48.95
Transport, Gathering & Compression
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.10
0.50
Net Revenue price
$
51.60
$
49.61
$
51.02
$
49.73
$
48.53
$
49.74
$
52.20
$
43.93
$
48.45
Gas (per mcf):
NYMEX - HH
$
3.07
$
3.14
$
2.64
$
2.23
$
2.50
$
2.62
$
1.95
$
1.72
$
1.83
Differential
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.24)
(0.25)
(0.34)
(0.22)
(0.21)
(0.30)
(0.26)
Settled basis hedging
(0.02)
0.09
0.00
(0.01)
0.03
0.03
0.10
(0.01)
0.04
Differential including basis hedging
(0.06)
0.04
(0.24)
(0.26)
(0.31)
(0.19)
(0.12)
(0.31)
(0.21)
Average price before NYMEX hedges
$
3.01
$
3.18
$
2.40
$
1.97
$
2.19
$
2.43
$
1.83
$
1.41
$
1.62
NYMEX Hedging
(0.03)
(0.10)
0.14
0.52
0.28
0.21
0.45
0.61
0.53
Average price including all hedges
$
2.98
$
3.09
$
2.54
$
2.49
$
2.47
$
2.64
$
2.29
$
2.02
$
2.15
Transport, Gathering & Compression
(1.24)
(1.35)
(1.29)
(1.25)
(1.23)
(1.28)
(1.17)
(1.11)
(1.14)
Net Revenue price
$
1.74
$
1.74
$
1.25
$
1.23
$
1.24
$
1.36
$
1.12
$
0.91
$
1.01
NGLs (per bbl):
Average price before NYMEX hedges
$
24.30
$
20.58
$
16.96
$
15.06
$
17.52
$
17.53
$
14.87
$
12.80
$
13.83
Hedging
(1.68)
2.59
1.62
0.74
0.33
1.31
1.04
0.71
0.88
Average price including hedges
$
22.62
$
23.17
$
18.58
$
15.80
$
17.85
$
18.85
$
15.91
$
13.51
$
14.71
Transport, Gathering & Compression
(11.46)
(11.82)
(11.77)
(12.15)
(11.56)
(11.82)
(11.93)
(11.40)
(11.66)
Net Revenue price
$
11.15
$
11.35
$
6.81
$
3.65
$
6.29
$
7.03
$
3.98
$
2.12
$
3.05
% of WTI - Gross
37.1%
37.5%
28.2%
26.7%
30.8%
30.6%
31.6%
47.3%
36.4%
Per Mcfe Prices
Price/mcfe with 3rd party transport
$
1.99
$
1.94
$
1.42
$
1.25
$
1.37
$
1.49
$
1.18
$
0.89
$
1.03
Price/mcfe w/o 3rd party transport
$
3.39
$
3.43
$
2.87
$
2.69
$
2.76
$
2.93
$
2.55
$
2.19
$
2.37
INDEX DIFFERENITALS COMPARED TO CORPORATE DIFFERENTIALS
Table 8
INSIDE FERC BID-WEEK PRICES
2019
2020
QE1
QE2
QE3
QE4
QE1
APR
MAY
JUN
QE2
Per Unit Prices
FERC Settlement Prices (As compared to NYMEX)
Dawn
$
0.10
$
(0.15)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.14)
$
0.02
$
(0.09)
$
(0.07)
MichCon
$
(0.10)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.24)
$
(0.15)
$
(0.15)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.10)
Columbia (TCO)
$
(0.22)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.31)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.32)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.25)
Dominion South (DTI)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.69)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.44)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.41)
TETCO M2
$
(0.29)
$
(0.42)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.74)
$
(0.40)
$
(0.46)
$
(0.37)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.44)
TETCO M3
$
1.63
$
(0.32)
$
(0.36)
$
0.04
$
0.43
$
(0.38)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.42)
$
(0.37)
Transco Zone 6 Non-NY
$
1.67
$
(0.31)
$
(0.35)
$
(0.11)
$
0.41
$
(0.37)
$
(0.30)
$
(0.44)
$
(0.37)
Leidy
$
(0.22)
$
(0.43)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.70)
$
(0.39)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.38)
$
(0.52)
$
(0.45)
Columbia Gulf (CGT)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.23)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.18)
TGP 500L
$
(0.06)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.06)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.07)
NYMEX - Henry Hub
$
3.14
$
2.64
$
2.23
$
2.50
$
1.95
$
1.63
$
1.79
$
1.72
$
1.72
Weighted Average Corporate Differential to NYMEX
$
(0.05)
$
(0.24)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.21)
$
(0.30)
Basis Hedging Impact (Settlement/MTM)
$
0.09
$
-
$
(0.01)
$
0.03
$
0.10
$
(0.01)
Differential including basis hedging
$
0.04
$
(0.24)
$
(0.26)
$
(0.31)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.31)
Average price before NYMEX hedges
$
3.18
$
2.40
$
1.97
$
2.19
$
1.83
$
1.41
NYMEX hedges
$
(0.09)
$
0.14
$
0.51
$
0.28
$
0.45
$
0.61
Average price after NYMEX hedges
$
3.09
$
2.54
$
2.49
$
2.47
$
2.29
$
2.02
* Price amounts may not add due to rounding
NGL REALIZATIONS COMPARED TO AN EQUIVALENT
Table 9
MONT BELVIEU WEIGHTED AVERAGE BARREL
2019
2020
Per Unit Prices
QE1
QE2
QE3
QE4
QE1
QE2
Mont Belvieu Settlement Prices (gal): Non-TET
Ethane
$
0.30
$
0.21
$
0.17
$
0.19
$
0.14
$
0.19
Propane
$
0.66
$
0.54
$
0.44
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
0.41
Normal Butane
$
0.81
$
0.62
$
0.51
$
0.67
$
0.57
$
0.43
Iso Butane
$
0.84
$
0.64
$
0.66
$
0.81
$
0.63
$
0.44
Natural Gasoline
$
1.15
$
1.20
$
1.06
$
1.19
$
0.94
$
0.41
NYMEX - WTI
$
54.86
$
60.25
$
56.42
$
56.96
$
47.11
$
28.00
Weighted Mont Belvieu Barrel
(1)
$
22.23
$
18.24
$
15.35
$
17.66
$
13.57
$
12.43
RRC Corporate NGL barrel price before hedges
$
20.58
$
16.96
$
15.06
$
17.52
$
14.87
$
12.80
Weighted MB Differential
$
(1.65)
$
(1.28)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.14)
$
1.30
$
0.37
% of WTI (NGL Pre-hedge / Oil NYMEX)
38%
28%
27%
31%
32%
46%
NGL Hedges
$
2.59
$
1.62
$
0.74
$
0.33
$
1.04
$
0.71
Avg. Corporate NGL barrel price including hedges
$
23.17
$
18.58
$
15.80
$
17.85
$
15.91
$
13.51
Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% Normal Butane, 4% Iso Butane, and 9% Natural Gasoline
