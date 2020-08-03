Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Range Resources    RRC

RANGE RESOURCES

(RRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm
7.21 USD   +11.61%
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : Company Presentation – August 3, 2020
PU
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : 2020 Guidance
PU
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : 2Q20 Supplemental Tables
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Range Resources : 2Q20 Supplemental Tables

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 1

CALCULATION OF CASH FLOW EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS

A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Per

Per

Per

Per

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Amount

Share

Net loss as reported

$

(146,569)

$

Less certain items not included by analysts -

(Gains) losses on sales of assets

426

Total change in fair value of related to derivatives prior to settlement (gains) losses 1

125,803

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

5,524

Loss on ARO settlement

12

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

(8,991)

Lawsuit settlements

776

Rig release penalty

Exit and termination costs

10,297

Impairment of proved properties and other assets

-

Non-cash stock compensation (income) 2

12,587

Other stock-based compensation adjustments 5

10,153

Deferred tax (benefit) on special items

(34,962)

Discrete tax items

-

Total certain items

121,625

Net income excluding certain items, non-GAAP measure

$

(24,944)

$

Add back:

DD&A

104,626

Deferred income taxes (benefit), excluding special items

(8,315)

Exploration expense

7,655

Allowance for bad debt expense

-

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 3

2,135

Discretionary cash flow, a non-GAAP measure

$

81,157

Dilutive average shares outstanding, a non-GAAP measure 4

243,749

(0.61)

$

115,185

$

0.46

$

(1,594)

$

(0.01)

$

116,604

$

0.46

0.00

(5,867)

(0.02)

(121,673)

(0.49)

(5,678)

(0.02)

0.52

(161,738)

(0.65)

(7,443)

(0.03)

(75,173)

(0.30)

0.02

12,770

0.05

10,937

0.04

25,429

0.10

0.00

-

-

12

0.00

-

-

(0.04)

-

-

(21,914)

(0.09)

-

-

0.00

1,190

0.00

1,591

0.01

1,896

0.01

1,436

0.01

-

1,436

0.01

0.04

2,180

0.01

11,892

0.05

2,180

0.01

-

-

-

77,000

0.31

-

-

0.05

(11,142)

(0.04)

4,050

0.02

(7,561)

(0.03)

0.04

11,016

0.04

19,375

0.08

22,181

0.09

(0.14)

37,539

0.15

10,728

0.04

8,823

0.04

-

1,278

0.01

1,783

0.01

5,172

0.02

0.50

(111,338)

(0.45)

(13,662)

(0.06)

(21,295)

(0.09)

(0.10)

$

3,847

$

0.02

-748%

$

(15,256)

$

(0.06)

$

95,309

$

0.38

-116%

141,505

207,612

280,223

1,282

(5,207)

31,792

7,721

14,402

15,444

-

400

-

1,805

4,196

3,593

$

156,160

-48%

$

206,147

$

426,361

-52%

248,436

-2%

245,911

249,042

-1%

Cash flow per share, a non-GAAP measure comparable to analysts

$

0.33

$

0.63

-48%

$

0.84

$

1.71

-51%

  1. Included in Derivative fair value on Range's statement of operations.
  2. Mark-to-marketof the Company's common stock and marketable securities held in the deferred comp plan.
  3. Included in Interest expense on Range's statement of operations.
  4. Dilutive shares outstanding excludes treasury shares contained in deferred comp plan and includes dilutive effect of restricted stock equity awards and performance shares, if any.
  5. Included in direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, exploration and general and administrative expenses on Range's statement of operations.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 2

CALCULATION OF EBITDAX EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS

A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Total revenues, as reported

$

Less certain items not included by analysts

-

Loss on ARO settlement

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

Total revenues excluding certain items

$

Less expenses:

Direct operating

Less direct operating stock-based compensation

Transportation, gathering compression

Production and ad valorem taxes

Brokered natural gas and marketing

Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation

General and administrative as reported

Less G&A stock-based compensation

Less lawsuit settlements

EBITDAX excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure

$

EBITDAX per share excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure

$

EBITDAX / Interest coverage ratio (times coverage),

a non-GAAP measure

376,546

$

851,429

-56%

$

1,070,466

$

1,599,566

-33%

12

-

12

-

125,803

(161,738)

(7,443)

(75,173)

502,361

$

689,691

-27%

$

1,063,035

$

1,524,393

-30%

24,394

33,981

56,429

67,208

(434)

(549)

(884)

(1,140)

278,875

301,219

563,640

603,874

5,557

9,889

14,576

21,199

38,161

101,117

70,785

233,422

(168)

(553)

(581)

(1,001)

38,288

50,631

80,542

97,269

(9,179)

(9,500)

(17,208)

(19,138)

(776)

(1,190)

(1,591)

(1,896)

374,718

485,045

-23%

765,708

999,797

-23%

127,643

$

204,646

-38%

$

297,327

$

524,596

-43%

0.52

$

0.82

-36%

$

1.21

$

2.11

-43%

2.6

4.0

-34%

3.1

5.1

-39%

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 3

CALCULATION OF CASH MARGINS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Per

Per

Per

Per

Amount

Mcfe

Amount

Mcfe

Amount

Mcfe

Amount

Mcfe

Revenues

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil Sales

$

349,258

$

1.63

$

563,579

$

2.71

$

781,354

$

1.85

$

1,235,233

$

3.00

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

119,500

0.56

33,507

0.16

219,429

0.52

58,341

0.14

Brokered natural gas and marketing 1

33,309

0.16

91,940

0.44

61,698

0.15

230,083

0.56

Cash revenues applicable to production

502,067

2.35

689,026

3.31

-29%

1,062,481

2.51

1,523,657

3.71

-32%

Expenses

Direct operating

24,394

0.11

33,981

0.16

56,429

0.13

67,208

0.16

Less direct operating stock-based compensation

(434)

(0.00)

(549)

(0.00)

(884)

(0.00)

(1,140)

(0.00)

Transportation, gathering and compression

278,875

1.30

301,219

1.45

563,640

1.33

603,874

1.47

Production and ad valorem 2

5,557

0.03

9,889

0.05

14,576

0.03

21,199

0.05

Brokered natural gas and marketing

38,161

0.18

101,117

0.49

70,785

0.17

233,422

0.57

Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation

(168)

(0.00)

(553)

(0.00)

(581)

(0.00)

(1,001)

(0.00)

General and administrative as reported

38,288

0.18

50,631

0.24

80,542

0.19

97,269

0.24

Less G&A stock-based compensation

(9,179)

(0.04)

(9,500)

(0.05)

(17,208)

(0.04)

(19,138)

(0.05)

Less lawsuit settlements

(776)

(0.00)

(1,190)

(0.01)

(1,591)

(0.00)

(1,896)

(0.00)

Less rig release penalty

-

-

(1,436)

(0.01)

-

-

(1,436)

(0.00)

Interest expense as reported

48,624

0.23

51,727

0.25

96,142

0.23

103,264

0.25

Less amortization of deferred financing costs

(2,135)

(0.01)

(1,805)

(0.01)

(4,196)

(0.01)

(3,593)

(0.01)

Cash expenses

421,207

1.97

533,531

2.56

-23%

857,654

2.03

1,098,032

2.67

-24%

Cash margins, a non-GAAP measure

$

80,860

$

0.38

$

155,495

$

0.75

-49%

$

204,827

$

0.48

$

425,625

$

1.04

-53%

Mmcfe produced during period

213,746

208,141

3%

422,514

411,171

3%

  1. Includes revenue from brokered gas and gas marketing
  2. Includes production taxes which are payable on the market value of commodities, not hedged amounts.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 4

PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED ON GAAP REPORTED NET INCOME

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

4th Qtr 2019

Year 2019

1st Qtr 2020

2nd Qtr 2020

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Revenues and other income:

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales

$

545,438

$

2.53

$

2,255,425

$

2.71

$

432,096

$

2.07

$

349,258

$

1.63

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

50,035

$

0.23

188,384

$

0.23

99,929

$

0.48

119,500

$

0.56

Brokered natural gas and marketing

41,524

$

0.19

344,372

$

0.41

28,389

$

0.14

33,309

$

0.16

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

(31,544)

$

(0.15)

38,297

$

0.05

133,246

$

0.64

(125,803)

$

(0.59)

(Gain) loss on ARO settlement

(2)

$

-

(13)

$

-

-

$

-

(12)

$

-

Other

153

$

-

1,150

$

-

260

$

-

294

$

-

Total revenues and other income

605,604

$

2.81

2,827,615

$

3.39

693,920

$

3.32

376,546

$

1.76

Costs and expenses:

Direct operating

25,258

$

0.12

110,085

$

0.13

27,156

$

0.13

19,531

$

0.09

Direct operating workovers

8,065

$

0.04

24,263

$

0.03

4,429

$

0.02

4,429

$

0.02

Direct operating stock-based compensation

469

$

-

1,928

$

-

450

$

-

434

$

-

Transportation, gathering and compression

299,511

$

1.39

1,199,297

$

1.44

284,765

$

1.36

278,875

$

1.30

Production and ad valorem taxes

8,963

$

0.04

37,967

$

0.05

9,019

$

0.04

5,557

$

0.03

Brokered natural gas and marketing

46,199

$

0.21

358,036

$

0.43

32,211

$

0.15

37,993

$

0.18

Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based-compensation

333

$

-

1,856

$

-

413

$

-

168

$

-

Exploration

9,156

$

0.04

35,117

$

0.04

6,747

$

0.03

7,655

$

0.04

Exploration stock-based compensation

194

$

-

1,566

$

-

330

$

-

372

$

-

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

1,193,711

$

5.53

1,235,342

$

1.48

5,413

$

0.03

5,524

$

0.03

General and administrative

30,269

$

0.14

137,694

$

0.17

33,010

$

0.16

28,333

$

0.13

General and administrative stock-based compensation

7,500

$

0.03

35,061

$

0.04

8,029

$

0.04

9,179

$

0.04

General and administrative - legal settlements

542

$

-

2,577

$

-

815

$

-

776

$

-

General and administrataive - rig release penalty

-

$

-

1,436

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

General and administrative - bad debt expense

4,482

$

0.02

4,341

$

0.01

400

$

-

-

$

-

Exit and termination costs

4,535

$

0.02

7,535

$

0.01

1,595

$

0.01

10,297

$

0.05

Exit and termination costs-stock based compensation

1,946

$

0.01

1,971

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

Non-cash stock compensation

960

$

-

(15,472)

$

(0.02)

(8,537)

$

(0.04)

12,587

$

0.06

Interest

42,043

$

0.19

186,916

$

0.22

45,457

$

0.22

46,489

$

0.22

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs

1,981

$

0.01

7,369

$

0.01

2,061

$

0.01

2,135

$

0.01

Gain on early extinguishment of debt

(2,430)

$

(0.01)

(5,415)

$

(0.01)

(12,923)

$

-

(8,991)

$

-

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

130,869

$

0.61

548,843

$

0.66

102,986

$

0.49

104,626

$

0.49

Impairment of proved properties and other assets

1,095,634

$

5.08

1,095,634

$

1.31

77,000

$

0.37

-

$

-

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(407)

$

-

30,256

$

0.04

(122,099)

$

(0.58)

426

$

-

Total costs and expenses

2,909,783

$

13.49

5,044,203

$

6.05

498,727

$

2.39

566,395

$

2.65

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,304,179)

$

(10.68)

(2,216,588)

$

(2.66)

195,193

$

0.93

(189,849)

$

(0.89)

Income tax expense (benefit)

Current

2,068

$

0.01

6,147

$

0.01

(363)

$

-

(3)

$

-

Deferred

(500,927)

$

(2.32)

(506,438)

$

(0.61)

50,581

$

0.24

(43,277)

$

(0.20)

(498,859)

$

(2.31)

(500,291)

$

(0.60)

50,218

$

0.24

(43,280)

$

(0.20)

Net income (loss)

(1,805,320)

$

(8.37)

(1,716,297)

$

(2.06)

144,975

$

0.69

(146,569)

$

(0.69)

Production during the period (Mmcfe)

215,757

833,354

208,769

213,746

Net income (loss) per common share

Basic

$

(7.27)

$

(6.92)

$

0.58

$

(0.61)

Diluted

$

(7.27)

$

(6.92)

$

0.58

$

(0.61)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

248,277

247,970

246,218

239,472

Diluted

248,277

247,970

247,684

239,472

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

TABLE 5

PER MCFE TRENDS CALCULATED EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, A NON-GAAP MEASURE

RECONCILATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP PROVIDED IN EACH EARNINGS RELEASE AND ON TABLE 1 FOR CURRENT PERIOD

(Table 4 presented on GAAP basis and Table 5 presented on Non-GAAP basis, as typically presented by analysts)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per mcfe)

4th Qtr 2019

Total Year 2019

1st Qtr 2020

2nd Qtr 2020

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Amount

/mcfe

Revenues

Natural Gas, NGL and Oil sales

$

545,438

$

Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments

50,035

$

Brokered natural gas and marketing

41,524

$

Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement

-

$

Loss on ARO settlement

-

$

Other

153

$

637,150

$

Expenses

Direct operating

25,258

$

Direct operating workovers

8,065

$

Direct operating stock-based compensation

-

$

Transportation, gathering and compression

299,511

$

Production and ad valorem taxes

8,963

$

Brokered natural gas and marketing

46,199

$

Brokered natural gas and marketing stock based compensation

-

$

Exploration

9,156

$

Exploration stock-based compensation

-

$

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

-

$

General and administrative

30,269

$

General and administrative stock-based compensation

-

$

General and administrative - legal settlements

-

$

General and administrative - rig release penalty

-

$

General and administrative - bad debt expense

4,482

$

Memorial merger expenses

-

$

Exit and termination costs

-

$

Interest

42,043

$

Interest - amortization of deferred financing costs

1,981

$

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

130,869

$

Impairment of proved properties and other assets

-

$

Loss (gain) on the sale of assets

-

$

606,796

$

Income before income taxes

30,354

$

Income tax expense (benefit)

Current

168

$

Deferred

7,589

$

7,757

$

Net income

22,597

$

Production during the period (Mmcfe)

215,757

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

0.09

Diluted

$

0.09

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

248,277

Diluted

248,889

2.53

$

2,255,425

$

2.71

$

432,096

$

2.07

$

349,258

$

1.63

0.23

188,384

$

0.23

99,929

$

0.48

119,500

$

0.56

0.19

344,372

$

0.41

28,389

$

0.14

33,309

$

0.16

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

1,150

$

-

260

$

-

294

$

-

2.95

2,789,331

$

3.35

560,674

$

2.69

502,361

$

2.35

0.12

110,085

$

0.13

27,156

$

0.13

19,531

$

0.09

0.04

24,263

$

0.03

4,429

$

0.02

4,429

$

0.02

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

1.39

1,199,297

$

1.44

284,765

$

1.36

278,875

$

1.30

0.04

37,967

$

0.05

9,019

$

0.04

5,557

$

0.03

0.21

358,036

$

0.43

32,211

$

0.15

37,993

$

0.18

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

0.04

35,117

$

0.04

6,747

$

0.03

7,655

$

0.04

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

0.14

137,694

$

0.17

33,010

$

0.16

28,333

$

0.13

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

0.02

4,341

$

0.01

400

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

0.19

186,916

$

0.22

45,457

$

0.22

46,489

$

0.22

0.01

7,369

$

0.01

2,061

$

0.01

2,135

$

0.01

0.61

548,843

$

0.66

102,986

$

0.49

104,626

$

0.49

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

-

$

-

2.81

2,649,928

$

3.18

548,241

$

2.63

535,623

$

2.51

0.14

139,403

$

0.17

12,433

$

0.06

(33,262)

$

(0.16)

-

4,247

$

0.01

(363)

$

-

(3)

$

-

0.04

34,867

$

0.04

3,108

$

0.01

(8,316)

$

(0.04)

0.04

39,114

$

0.05

2,745

$

0.01

(8,319)

$

(0.04)

0.10

100,289

$

0.12

9,688

$

0.05

(24,944)

$

(0.12)

833,354

208,769

213,746

$

0.40

$

0.04

$

(0.10)

$

0.40

$

0.04

$

(0.10)

247,970

246,218

239,472

249,054

247,684

239,472

RECONCILATION OF REVENUES PRESENTED WITH AND WITHOUT

Table 6

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES

2018

2019

2020

FY18

QE1

QE2

QE3

QE4

FY19

QE1

QE2

YTD

Revenues

Oil, Gas & NGLs Gross Revenues

Oil

$

255,884,753

$

39,120,963

$

52,928,545

$

46,579,359

$

46,824,604

$

185,453,471

$

35,608,152

$

10,667,572

$

46,275,724

Gas

1,663,832,302

434,719,746

343,623,410

284,979,526

325,514,832

1,388,837,514

253,249,427

214,207,292

467,456,719

NGLs

931,359,489

197,813,275

167,027,222

143,194,517

173,098,775

681,133,789

143,238,859

124,382,710

267,621,569

Total

2,851,076,544

671,653,984

563,579,177

474,753,402

545,438,211

2,255,424,774

432,096,438

349,257,574

781,354,012

Cash Settled Hedges:

Oil

$

(37,708,957)

$

842,342

$

(2,807,153)

$

146,045

$

(118,450)

$

(1,937,216)

$

9,713,480

$

21,757,596

$

31,471,076

Gas (NYMEX)

(15,608,667)

(13,353,169)

19,917,762

74,505,441

42,026,767

123,096,801

66,204,540

92,290,260

158,494,800

Gas (Basis)

(13,682,246)

12,481,376

477,566

(1,695,695)

4,893,417

16,156,664

13,967,314

(1,452,668)

12,514,646

NGLs

(64,522,723)

24,863,820

15,918,433

7,052,576

3,232,786

51,067,615

10,043,360

6,905,263

16,948,623

Total

(131,522,593)

24,834,369

33,506,608

80,008,367

50,034,520

188,383,864

99,928,694

119,500,451

219,429,145

Gross Revenue with Hedges

Oil

$

218,175,796

$

39,963,305

$

50,121,392

$

46,725,404

$

46,706,154

$

183,516,255

$

45,321,632

$

32,425,168

$

77,746,800

Gas

1,634,541,389

433,847,953

364,018,738

357,789,272

372,435,016

1,528,090,979

333,421,281

305,044,884

638,466,165

NGLs

866,836,766

222,677,095

182,945,655

150,247,093

176,331,561

732,201,404

153,282,219

131,287,973

284,570,192

Total

2,719,553,951

696,488,353

597,085,785

554,761,769

595,472,731

2,443,808,638

532,025,132

468,758,025

1,000,783,157

Transport, gathering & compression

Oil

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

789,621

$

789,621

Gas

678,489,069

189,082,161

185,353,294

180,353,335

185,272,452

740,061,242

169,841,168

167,366,652

337,207,820

NGLs

439,326,858

113,573,038

115,865,481

115,558,733

114,238,905

459,236,157

114,923,872

110,718,277

225,642,149

Total

1,117,815,927

302,655,199

301,218,775

295,912,068

299,511,357

1,199,297,399

284,765,040

278,874,550

563,639,590

Net Revenues after Hedges and Transport

Oil

$

218,175,796

$

39,963,305

$

50,121,392

$

46,725,404

$

46,706,154

$

183,516,255

$

45,321,632

$

31,635,547

$

76,957,179

Gas

956,052,320

244,765,792

178,665,444

177,435,937

187,162,564

788,029,737

163,580,113

137,678,232

301,258,345

NGLs

427,509,908

109,104,057

67,080,174

34,688,360

62,092,656

272,965,247

38,358,347

20,569,696

58,928,043

Total

1,601,738,024

393,833,154

295,867,010

258,849,701

295,961,374

1,244,511,239

247,260,092

189,883,475

437,143,567

Volumes

Oil (Bbls)

4,228,439

805,550

982,324

939,541

962,390

3,689,805

868,297

720,125

1,588,422

Gas (Mcf)

548,085,437

140,521,663

143,163,003

143,721,265

150,708,420

578,114,351

145,760,592

151,127,582

296,888,174

NGLs (Bbls)

38,325,251

9,612,547

9,847,268

9,511,234

9,879,081

38,850,130

9,633,035

9,716,261

19,349,296

Mcfe's

803,407,577

203,030,245

208,140,555

206,425,915

215,757,246

833,353,961

208,768,584

213,745,898

422,514,482

Mcfe's per day

2,201,117

2,255,892

2,287,259

2,243,760

2,345,187

2,283,162

2,294,160

2,348,856

2,321,508

RECONCILATION OF PRICING PRESENTED WITH AND WITHOUT

Table 7

TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES

2018

2019

2020

FY18

QE1

QE2

QE3

QE4

FY19

QE1

QE2

YTD

Gas (Basis)

(13,682,246)

12,481,376

477,566

(1,695,695)

4,893,417

16,156,664

13,967,314

(1,452,668)

12,514,646

Volumes

Oil (Bbls)

4,228,439

805,550

982,324

939,541

962,390

3,689,805

868,297

720,125

1,588,422

Gas (Mcf)

548,085,437

140,521,663

143,163,003

143,721,265

150,708,420

578,114,351

145,760,592

151,127,582

296,888,174

NGLs (Bbls)

38,325,251

9,612,547

9,847,268

9,511,234

9,879,081

38,850,130

9,633,035

9,716,261

19,349,296

Mcfe's

803,407,577

203,030,245

208,140,555

206,425,915

215,757,246

833,353,961

208,768,584

213,745,898

422,514,482

Mcfe's per day

2,201,117

2,255,892

2,287,259

2,243,760

2,345,187

2,283,162

2,294,160

2,348,856

2,321,508

Per Unit Prices

Oil (per bbl):

NYMEX - WTI

$

65.49

$

54.86

$

60.25

$

56.42

$

56.86

$

57.21

$

47.11

$

27.09

$

38.03

Differential

(4.97)

(6.30)

(6.37)

(6.84)

(8.21)

(6.95)

(6.10)

(12.28)

(8.90)

Average price before NYMEX hedges

$

60.52

$

48.56

$

53.88

$

49.58

$

48.65

$

50.26

$

41.01

$

14.81

$

29.13

NYMEX Hedging

(8.92)

1.05

(2.86)

0.16

(0.12)

(0.53)

11.19

30.21

19.81

Average price including hedges

$

51.60

$

49.61

$

51.02

$

49.73

$

48.53

$

49.74

$

52.20

$

45.03

$

48.95

Transport, Gathering & Compression

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1.10

0.50

Net Revenue price

$

51.60

$

49.61

$

51.02

$

49.73

$

48.53

$

49.74

$

52.20

$

43.93

$

48.45

Gas (per mcf):

NYMEX - HH

$

3.07

$

3.14

$

2.64

$

2.23

$

2.50

$

2.62

$

1.95

$

1.72

$

1.83

Differential

(0.03)

(0.05)

(0.24)

(0.25)

(0.34)

(0.22)

(0.21)

(0.30)

(0.26)

Settled basis hedging

(0.02)

0.09

0.00

(0.01)

0.03

0.03

0.10

(0.01)

0.04

Differential including basis hedging

(0.06)

0.04

(0.24)

(0.26)

(0.31)

(0.19)

(0.12)

(0.31)

(0.21)

Average price before NYMEX hedges

$

3.01

$

3.18

$

2.40

$

1.97

$

2.19

$

2.43

$

1.83

$

1.41

$

1.62

NYMEX Hedging

(0.03)

(0.10)

0.14

0.52

0.28

0.21

0.45

0.61

0.53

Average price including all hedges

$

2.98

$

3.09

$

2.54

$

2.49

$

2.47

$

2.64

$

2.29

$

2.02

$

2.15

Transport, Gathering & Compression

(1.24)

(1.35)

(1.29)

(1.25)

(1.23)

(1.28)

(1.17)

(1.11)

(1.14)

Net Revenue price

$

1.74

$

1.74

$

1.25

$

1.23

$

1.24

$

1.36

$

1.12

$

0.91

$

1.01

NGLs (per bbl):

Average price before NYMEX hedges

$

24.30

$

20.58

$

16.96

$

15.06

$

17.52

$

17.53

$

14.87

$

12.80

$

13.83

Hedging

(1.68)

2.59

1.62

0.74

0.33

1.31

1.04

0.71

0.88

Average price including hedges

$

22.62

$

23.17

$

18.58

$

15.80

$

17.85

$

18.85

$

15.91

$

13.51

$

14.71

Transport, Gathering & Compression

(11.46)

(11.82)

(11.77)

(12.15)

(11.56)

(11.82)

(11.93)

(11.40)

(11.66)

Net Revenue price

$

11.15

$

11.35

$

6.81

$

3.65

$

6.29

$

7.03

$

3.98

$

2.12

$

3.05

% of WTI - Gross

37.1%

37.5%

28.2%

26.7%

30.8%

30.6%

31.6%

47.3%

36.4%

Per Mcfe Prices

Price/mcfe with 3rd party transport

$

1.99

$

1.94

$

1.42

$

1.25

$

1.37

$

1.49

$

1.18

$

0.89

$

1.03

Price/mcfe w/o 3rd party transport

$

3.39

$

3.43

$

2.87

$

2.69

$

2.76

$

2.93

$

2.55

$

2.19

$

2.37

INDEX DIFFERENITALS COMPARED TO CORPORATE DIFFERENTIALS

Table 8

INSIDE FERC BID-WEEK PRICES

2019

2020

QE1

QE2

QE3

QE4

QE1

APR

MAY

JUN

QE2

Per Unit Prices

FERC Settlement Prices (As compared to NYMEX)

Dawn

$

0.10

$

(0.15)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.14)

$

0.02

$

(0.09)

$

(0.07)

MichCon

$

(0.10)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.24)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.10)

Columbia (TCO)

$

(0.22)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.31)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.32)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.25)

$

(0.25)

Dominion South (DTI)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.45)

$

(0.69)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.44)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.45)

$

(0.41)

TETCO M2

$

(0.29)

$

(0.42)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.74)

$

(0.40)

$

(0.46)

$

(0.37)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.44)

TETCO M3

$

1.63

$

(0.32)

$

(0.36)

$

0.04

$

0.43

$

(0.38)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.42)

$

(0.37)

Transco Zone 6 Non-NY

$

1.67

$

(0.31)

$

(0.35)

$

(0.11)

$

0.41

$

(0.37)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.44)

$

(0.37)

Leidy

$

(0.22)

$

(0.43)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.70)

$

(0.39)

$

(0.45)

$

(0.38)

$

(0.52)

$

(0.45)

Columbia Gulf (CGT)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.23)

$

(0.26)

$

(0.16)

$

(0.21)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.18)

TGP 500L

$

(0.06)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.07)

NYMEX - Henry Hub

$

3.14

$

2.64

$

2.23

$

2.50

$

1.95

$

1.63

$

1.79

$

1.72

$

1.72

Weighted Average Corporate Differential to NYMEX

$

(0.05)

$

(0.24)

$

(0.25)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.21)

$

(0.30)

Basis Hedging Impact (Settlement/MTM)

$

0.09

$

-

$

(0.01)

$

0.03

$

0.10

$

(0.01)

Differential including basis hedging

$

0.04

$

(0.24)

$

(0.26)

$

(0.31)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.31)

Average price before NYMEX hedges

$

3.18

$

2.40

$

1.97

$

2.19

$

1.83

$

1.41

NYMEX hedges

$

(0.09)

$

0.14

$

0.51

$

0.28

$

0.45

$

0.61

Average price after NYMEX hedges

$

3.09

$

2.54

$

2.49

$

2.47

$

2.29

$

2.02

* Price amounts may not add due to rounding

NGL REALIZATIONS COMPARED TO AN EQUIVALENT

Table 9

MONT BELVIEU WEIGHTED AVERAGE BARREL

2019

2020

Per Unit Prices

QE1

QE2

QE3

QE4

QE1

QE2

Mont Belvieu Settlement Prices (gal): Non-TET

Ethane

$

0.30

$

0.21

$

0.17

$

0.19

$

0.14

$

0.19

Propane

$

0.66

$

0.54

$

0.44

$

0.50

$

0.37

$

0.41

Normal Butane

$

0.81

$

0.62

$

0.51

$

0.67

$

0.57

$

0.43

Iso Butane

$

0.84

$

0.64

$

0.66

$

0.81

$

0.63

$

0.44

Natural Gasoline

$

1.15

$

1.20

$

1.06

$

1.19

$

0.94

$

0.41

NYMEX - WTI

$

54.86

$

60.25

$

56.42

$

56.96

$

47.11

$

28.00

Weighted Mont Belvieu Barrel (1)

$

22.23

$

18.24

$

15.35

$

17.66

$

13.57

$

12.43

RRC Corporate NGL barrel price before hedges

$

20.58

$

16.96

$

15.06

$

17.52

$

14.87

$

12.80

Weighted MB Differential

$

(1.65)

$

(1.28)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.14)

$

1.30

$

0.37

% of WTI (NGL Pre-hedge / Oil NYMEX)

38%

28%

27%

31%

32%

46%

NGL Hedges

$

2.59

$

1.62

$

0.74

$

0.33

$

1.04

$

0.71

Avg. Corporate NGL barrel price including hedges

$

23.17

$

18.58

$

15.80

$

17.85

$

15.91

$

13.51

  1. Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% Normal Butane, 4% Iso Butane, and 9% Natural Gasoline

Disclaimer

Range Resources Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RANGE RESOURCES
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : Company Presentation – August 3, 2020
PU
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : 2020 Guidance
PU
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : 2Q20 Supplemental Tables
PU
05:12pRANGE RESOURCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:04pRANGE RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05:01pRange Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results & North Louisiana Asset..
GL
07/27Range Announces Second Quarter Capital Expenditures, Production & Pricing
GL
07/16RANGE RESOURCES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/13Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Resu..
GL
06/12RANGE RESOURCES : pleads no contest to environmental crimes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 202 M - -
Net income 2020 63,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 511 M 1 511 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 655
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart RANGE RESOURCES
Duration : Period :
Range Resources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANGE RESOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 6,12 $
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey L. Ventura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Gene Maxwell Chairman
Dennis L. Degner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Scucchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alan W. Farquharson Senior VP-Reservoir Engineering & Economics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES33.20%1 511
CNOOC LIMITED-37.11%47 239
CONOCOPHILLIPS-42.50%40 103
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-44.07%27 269
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.74%20 837
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-35.97%15 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group