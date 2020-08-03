Range Resources : Company Presentation – August 3, 2020
0
08/03/2020 | 05:12pm EDT
Company
Presentation
August 2020
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this presentation regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.
The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential," "unrisked resource potential," "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC's rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. "EUR", or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management's estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC's oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data.
In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.comor by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC's website at www.sec.govor by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.
2
Range - Who We Are
Pennsylvania
Top 10 U.S. Natural Gas Producer
Top 5 U.S. NGL Producer
Pioneered Marcellus Shale in 2004
Approximately One-Half Million Net Acres in Southwest Appalachia
Leader in NGL Exports & 1st U.S. Independent E&P to Export Ethane
Upstream Leader in Environmental Practices
3
Range - At a Glance
Strong Emphasis on Capital Efficiency
Peer-leadingwell costs + Shallow base decline = Low maintenance capital requirements
Low maintenance capital requirements support free cash flow through the cycles
Cost structure improvements enhance margins and durability of free cash flow
Disciplined spending evidenced by consecutive years of spending below original budget
Unmatched Appalachian Inventory
Approximately one-half million net acres provide decades of low-risk drilling inventory
Contiguous position allows for efficient operations and long-lateral development
Peer-leadingwell costs and productivity underpin top-tier recycle ratio
Proved Reserves of 18.2 Tcfe at YE2019 - SEC PV-10 of over $17 per share, net of debt(a)
Upstream Leader on Environmental Practices and Safety
Reduced environmental impact and enhanced profitability through:
Water recycling and logistics
Long-lateraldevelopment
Electric-poweredfracturing fleet
Innovative facility designs
Robust Leak Detection and Remediation (LDAR) program
(a) SEC PV-10 assumes $2.58/Mmbtu NYMEX natural gas and $55.73/bbl WTI
4
Delivering on Strategic Objectives
Continued to Reduce Absolute Debt
Executed Over $1.35 Billion in Asset Sales Since Second Half 2018
Delivered on Production Targets While Spending Under Budget in Consecutive Years
Most Capital Efficient Operator in Appalachia(a)
2019 D&C Capex of ~$292 per Mcfepd versus Appalachia peer average of ~$402 per Mcfepd
Second quarter 2020 well costs under $600 per foot, lowest in Appalachia
Base decline rate of ~19% following North Louisiana divestiture
Improved Unit Costs
Cash unit costs in 2Q20 of $1.79/mcfe improved $0.39, or ~18% since end of 2018
Significantly Enhanced Liquidity Profile
Liquidity exceeds $1.6 billion following North Louisiana asset sale
Senior note maturities through 2022 reduced by over $700 million since end of 2018
(a) Calculated as D&C Capital Expenditures divided by Mcfe per day of Production. See slide 10 for details.
5
2020 Plans and Financial Positioning
All-InCapital Budget of $430 Million
Appalachia Production Expected to Average ~2.15 Bcfe per day
Improve Capital Efficiency Through Well Cost Reductions
2020 Activity Sets Up Capital Efficient 2021 Development Plan
Year-end2020 in-process well inventory similar to year-end 2019
Enhance Margins Through Cost Improvements & Marketing Strategies
Strengthen Balance Sheet & Liquidity Profile
Repurchased $360 million in bond principal at a discount to par, reducing absolute debt by $47 million since second half 2019
Announced sale of North Louisiana assets for $245 million in 3Q20, with the potential for up to $90 million in contingency payments, while additional asset sale processes remain underway
Absolute debt expected to be reduced for third consecutive year
6
Unmatched Position in Southwest Appalachia
Range acreage
outlined in green
Significant Marcellus Inventory
~470,000 net acres in Southwest Pennsylvania
~3,300 Undrilled Marcellus Wells(a)
2,700 liquids rich well inventory
600 dry gas well inventory
Repeatable Capital Efficiency
Range estimates ~2,000 undrilled locations(a) remain with EURs greater than 2.0 Bcfe per 1,000 foot of lateral
In addition, over 1,000 down-spaced Marcellus locations
Additional Opportunities
Highly prolific Utica wells extend Range's dry gas opportunity beyond the Marcellus
Upper Devonian, mirroring production mix of Marcellus, also provides ability to use existing infrastructure
(a) Estimates as of YE2019; includes anticipated down-spacing activity. Based on 10,000 ft lateral length
7
Multi-Decade Inventory of Capital Efficient Wells
= Existing Pad
Southwest Pennsylvania
Range Has Delineated Its Acreage Position in Southwest Appalachia
Over the past ten years, Range has drilled across its SW Appalachian position
More than 1,000 producing wells provide control data for new development activity
Contiguous acreage position provides for operational efficiencies and industry leading well costs:
Long-lateraldevelopment
Efficient water handling and infrastructure re-utilization
Track Record of Returning to Existing Pads
Network of over 200 existing pads with an average of 5 producing wells versus capacity designed for an average of 20 wells
Represents approximately half of 2020 activity, similar to prior years
Allow for more efficient use of natural gas-powered electric fracturing fleet
Well results after several years from returning to existing pads show no degradation in recoveries
(a) Assumes 10,000 ft. lateral
8
Growing Evidence of U.S. Shale Core Exhaustion
Declining Recoveries per Foot in Most Shale Basins Demonstrate Core Exhaustion
Declining well productivity is evident in both shale oil and natural gas basins
Parent-childissues becoming more prevalent
Up-spacingreduces core inventory life
Core Inventory Is Limited & Concentrated
The cores of U.S. shale basins are known
Most remaining core inventory is concentrated within portfolios of a small group of producers
Companies with the longest core inventory life, such as Range, should benefit as other operators exhaust their core inventories
U.S. Natural Gas Supply & Demand Waterfall (Bcf/d)
108
106
104
102
100
98
~11
96
Bcf/d
94
92
90
88
2019
ResComm
Industrial
Electric
Mexico
LNG
2025
Associated
Haynesville
Call on
Demand
& Other
Power
Exports
Exports
Demand
Gas
& Other
Appalachia
Demand grows ~17 Bcf/d by 2025, driven by increased Mexico & LNG exports and power generation
Permian was expected to grow ~1.5-2.0 Bcf/d per year with build out of new infrastructure, partially offset by declines in other oil basins in aggregate. This supply growth is now at risk due to low oil prices.
Haynesville grows ~3 Bcf/d by 2025, partially offset by declines in conventional and offshore
Result is a call on Appalachia natural gas of an additional 11 Bcf/d to meet new demand.This call on
Appalachia becomes even greater if low oil prices persist.
Higher prices will be needed for Appalachia supply growth to meet demand
Investor pressure for free cash flow limits public operator spending at current strip pricing
Capital markets not open for most producers to finance outspends
Lack of exit strategy pressures PE-backed private operators to preserve liquidity / generate free cash
Early evidence of capital discipline by gas producers demonstrated by declining rig count due to low prices, even as U.S. natural gas supply has declined ~10% from its November 2019 highs
Source: EIA supply estimates from AEO 2020. Other supply represents legacy shale, conventional, offshore and imports.
34
NGL Macro Outlook
NGL Demand Growth
IEA forecasts LPG (propane and butane) and ethane to be the fastest growing global oil products over medium and long term
Indian LPG import terminal expansions under- construction/planned of 350 MBPD in 2020-25
In 2020, 5 PDH plants scheduled to start up in China with combined capacity of 115 MBPD propane demand
U.S. Export Bottleneck Relieved
2020 export capacity to increase by ~300 MBPD versus EIA gas plant propane and normal butane supply of 1,976 MBPD in May 2020
U.S. waterborne export capacity increases equivalent to over 15% of U.S. LPG Gas Plant supply, which should tighten balances going forward
Local Northeast propane differentials have improved since start up of Mariner East 2
NGL Supply to Decline in 2020+ with Decreasing U.S. Crude and Natural Gas Supply
2017-2040 Change in Global Oil Product Demand by Scenario
Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2018 (NPS = New Policy Scenario, SDS = Sustainable Development Scenario)
U.S. LPG Export Capacity (MMBL/D) Set to Increase
2.25
2.00
1.75
1.50
1.25
1.00
0.75
0.50
0.25
0.00
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Enterprise - Houston
Targa - Galena Park
Sunoco - Mariner South
Phillips 66 - Freeport
Enlink - Riverside
Buckeye - Corpus Christi
DCP - Chesapeake
Sunoco - Marcus Hook
Petrogas - Ferndale
Source: Operator Announcements
35
LPG Demand Absorbs Growing U.S. Exports
Global LPG Supply & Demand Waterfall (MBL/D)
11,400
11,200
11,000
10,800
10,600
~821
10,400
MBPD
10,200
10,000
9,800
9,600
2019 Demand ResCom + Industry
PDH
Ethylene
2024 Demand
Non-U.S. Supply Call on U.S. Supply
+Autogas + Other
(EIA)
U.S. LPG Export Capacity expands 300 MBL/D by end of 2020
Global LPG demand grew ~4.3% 2014-19. Demand forecast assumes 2020 is down ~1% y/y, and 2021-2024 growth of ~2.9%. New PDH/ethylene projects drive ~500 MBL/D of demand growth.
ResComm (~50% of demand) is steadily growing due to continued adoption rates in China, India, Indonesia and other regions without access to electricity
International LPG supply is impacted by OPEC+ production cuts, lower refinery run rates/closures (~30% of global LPG supply comes from refining), and a slowdown in new LNG projects
Relative economics support use of LPG over naphtha for international steam crackers. In an over-supply case, converting just 10% of global naphtha ethylene cracking fleet would absorb a further 600 MBL/D of LPG.
Call on U.S. Supply is 821 MBL/D 2020-24, versus consultant supply growth forecasts of ~11 MBL/D
Source: EIA, Energy Aspects, Genscape, IEA
36
Financial Detail
2020 Annual Guidance
Prior Full-Year 2020
Updated Full-Year 2020
Guidance
Guidance (a)
Production per Day
~2.3 Bcfe
~2.25 Bcfe
Capital Expenditures
Drilling & Completion
$400 Million
$400 Million
Land & Other
$30 Million
$30 Million
Cash Expense Guidance
Direct Operating Expense per mcfe
$0.14
- $0.16
$0.11 - $0.13
TGP&C Expense per mcfe
$1.37
- $1.40
$1.32 - $1.36
Production Tax Expense per mcfe
$0.04
- $0.05
$0.03 - $0.04
G&A Expense per mcfe
$0.14
- $0.16
$0.14 - $0.15
Exploration Expense
$30 - $38 million
$28 - $34 million
Interest Expense per mcfe
$0.22
- $0.24
$0.22 - $0.24
DD&A Expense per mcfe
$0.48
- $0.52
$0.48 - $0.52
Net Brokered Marketing Expense
$10 - $16 million
$10 - $16 million
Pricing Guidance
Natural Gas Differential to NYMEX
($0.20) - ($0.26)
($0.22) - ($0.28)
Natural Gas Liquids (b)
$0.50 to $1.50 per barrel
$0.50 to $1.50 per barrel
Oil/Condensate Differential to WTI
($8.00) - ($9.00)
($8.00) - ($10.00)
Guidance Update Summary
~10 to 12 cents per mcfe unit cost improvement due to continued Company-wide cost reductions and sale of North Louisiana
Sold ~160 Mmcfe per day of production in August with NLA sale
Minor changes to differentials guidance resulting from NLA sale (fewer Gulf Coast sales)
(a) Reflects impact of North Louisiana divestiture and other Company-wide cost reductions. (b) Represents differential to Mont Belvieu-equivalent
38
barrel, based on a weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.
Well-Structured, Resilient Balance Sheet
$3 billion elected borrowing base reaffirmed in March 2020
$2.4 billion elected commitment
Ample cushion on financial covenants
Interest coverage ratio(b) covenant of at least 2.5x
Current ratio(c) covenant of at least 1.0x
Asset coverage test(d) covenant of at least 1.5x
No Debt-to-EBITDA covenant
Debt / Proved Developed Reserves
($/mcfe)
$0.80
$0.70
Reserves
$0.60
Developed
$0.50
$0.30
Debt/ProvedNet
$0.40
$0.20
$0.10
$0.00
2016
2017
2018
2019
RRC
Peer Average
Commitment to Absolute Debt Reduction & Improving Maturity Profile
Year-End 2018
$2,400
Total Debt:
millions
$2,000
~$3.9 Billion
$1,600
$1,200
$929
$ in
$800
$749
$943
$750
$498
$400
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027+
Range Notes
Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
2Q 2020(a)
$2,400
Total Debt:
$2.4 Billion Bank Commitment
$2,000
~$3.0 Billion
Equates to Significant
millionsin$
$1,600
Liquidity of >$1.6 Billion(a)
$1,200
$750
$800
$595
$662
$550
$400
$394
$59
$0
2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+
Range Notes
Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
Note: Peers include AR, CHK, CNX, COG, EQT, GPOR and SWN. (a) As of 6/30/20, pro forma sale of North Louisiana (b) Excludes non-cash
Range Resources Corporation published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 21:11:04 UTC