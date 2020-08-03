Range Resources : Company Presentation – August 3, 2020 0 08/03/2020 | 05:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Presentation August 2020 Forward Looking Statements All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this presentation regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made. The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves. Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC. Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential," "unrisked resource potential," "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines. Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC's rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers. Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves. Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management. "EUR", or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management's estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC's oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors. Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data. In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.comor by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC's website at www.sec.govor by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330. 2 Range - Who We Are Pennsylvania Top 10 U.S. Natural Gas Producer

Top 5 U.S. NGL Producer

Pioneered Marcellus Shale in 2004

Approximately One-Half Million Net Acres in Southwest Appalachia

One-Half Million Net Acres in Southwest Appalachia Leader in NGL Exports & 1 st U.S. Independent E&P to Export Ethane

U.S. Independent E&P to Export Ethane Upstream Leader in Environmental Practices 3 Range - At a Glance Strong Emphasis on Capital Efficiency Peer-leading well costs + Shallow base decline = Low maintenance capital requirements

well costs + Shallow base decline = Low maintenance capital requirements Low maintenance capital requirements support free cash flow through the cycles

Cost structure improvements enhance margins and durability of free cash flow

Disciplined spending evidenced by consecutive years of spending below original budget Unmatched Appalachian Inventory Approximately one-half million net acres provide decades of low-risk drilling inventory

one-half million net acres provide decades of low-risk drilling inventory Contiguous position allows for efficient operations and long-lateral development

long-lateral development Peer-leading well costs and productivity underpin top-tier recycle ratio

well costs and productivity underpin top-tier recycle ratio Proved Reserves of 18.2 Tcfe at YE2019 - SEC PV-10 of over $17 per share, net of debt (a) Upstream Leader on Environmental Practices and Safety Reduced environmental impact and enhanced profitability through:

Water recycling and logistics Long-lateral development Electric-powered fracturing fleet Innovative facility designs Robust Leak Detection and Remediation (LDAR) program

(a) SEC PV-10 assumes $2.58/Mmbtu NYMEX natural gas and $55.73/bbl WTI 4 Delivering on Strategic Objectives Continued to Reduce Absolute Debt

Executed Over $1.35 Billion in Asset Sales Since Second Half 2018

Delivered on Production Targets While Spending Under Budget in Consecutive Years

Most Capital Efficient Operator in Appalachia (a)

2019 D&C Capex of ~$292 per Mcfepd versus Appalachia peer average of ~$402 per Mcfepd Second quarter 2020 well costs under $600 per foot, lowest in Appalachia Base decline rate of ~19% following North Louisiana divestiture

Improved Unit Costs

Cash unit costs in 2Q20 of $1.79/mcfe improved $0.39, or ~18% since end of 2018

Significantly Enhanced Liquidity Profile

Liquidity exceeds $1.6 billion following North Louisiana asset sale Senior note maturities through 2022 reduced by over $700 million since end of 2018

(a) Calculated as D&C Capital Expenditures divided by Mcfe per day of Production. See slide 10 for details. 5 2020 Plans and Financial Positioning All-In Capital Budget of $430 Million

Capital Budget of $430 Million Appalachia Production Expected to Average ~2.15 Bcfe per day

Improve Capital Efficiency Through Well Cost Reductions

2020 Activity Sets Up Capital Efficient 2021 Development Plan

Year-end 2020 in-process well inventory similar to year-end 2019

Enhance Margins Through Cost Improvements & Marketing Strategies

Strengthen Balance Sheet & Liquidity Profile

Repurchased $360 million in bond principal at a discount to par, reducing absolute debt by $47 million since second half 2019 Announced sale of North Louisiana assets for $245 million in 3Q20, with the potential for up to $90 million in contingency payments, while additional asset sale processes remain underway Absolute debt expected to be reduced for third consecutive year

6 Unmatched Position in Southwest Appalachia Range acreage outlined in green Significant Marcellus Inventory ~470,000 net acres in Southwest Pennsylvania

~3,300 Undrilled Marcellus Wells (a)

2,700 liquids rich well inventory 600 dry gas well inventory

Repeatable Capital Efficiency Range estimates ~2,000 undrilled locations (a) remain with EURs greater than 2.0 Bcfe per 1,000 foot of lateral

remain with EURs greater than 2.0 Bcfe per 1,000 foot of lateral In addition, over 1,000 down-spaced Marcellus locations Additional Opportunities Highly prolific Utica wells extend Range's dry gas opportunity beyond the Marcellus

Upper Devonian, mirroring production mix of Marcellus, also provides ability to use existing infrastructure (a) Estimates as of YE2019; includes anticipated down-spacing activity. Based on 10,000 ft lateral length 7 Multi-Decade Inventory of Capital Efficient Wells = Existing Pad Southwest Pennsylvania Range Has Delineated Its Acreage Position in Southwest Appalachia Over the past ten years, Range has drilled across its SW Appalachian position

More than 1,000 producing wells provide control data for new development activity

Contiguous acreage position provides for operational efficiencies and industry leading well costs:

Long-lateral development Efficient water handling and infrastructure re-utilization

Track Record of Returning to Existing Pads Network of over 200 existing pads with an average of 5 producing wells versus capacity designed for an average of 20 wells

Represents approximately half of 2020 activity, similar to prior years

Allow for more efficient use of natural gas-powered electric fracturing fleet

gas-powered electric fracturing fleet Well results after several years from returning to existing pads show no degradation in recoveries (a) Assumes 10,000 ft. lateral 8 Growing Evidence of U.S. Shale Core Exhaustion Declining Recoveries per Foot in Most Shale Basins Demonstrate Core Exhaustion Declining well productivity is evident in both shale oil and natural gas basins

Parent-child issues becoming more prevalent

issues becoming more prevalent Up-spacing reduces core inventory life Core Inventory Is Limited & Concentrated The cores of U.S. shale basins are known

Most remaining core inventory is concentrated within portfolios of a small group of producers

Companies with the longest core inventory life, such as Range, should benefit as other operators exhaust their core inventories Average U.S. Shale Oil Recoveries Average Oil Peak Rate per Foot (YOY Change %) 104 102.1 (1.2%) 102 Ft. 100.9 (4.0%) Lateral 100 98 1,000 97.0 96 per 94.4 (-7.6%) Bo/d 94 92 90 2016 2017 2018 2019 Peer 1 - Southwest PA Normalized Recoveries 1,800 1,600 Ft. 1,400 Lateral 1,200 1,000 1,000 800 per 600 Mcf/d 400 200 0 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 Month 2017 2018 2019 Peer 2 - Northeast PA Normalized Recoveries 2,500 Lateral Ft. 2,000 1,500 1,000 Mcf/d per 1,000 500 0 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 Month 2017 2018 2019 Source: Stifel, Bernstein, Enverus 9 Peer-Leading Capital Efficiency Well Costs per Lateral Foot 2020 Decline Rate $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% RRC Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Peer 6 RRC RRC Peer 2 Peer 1 Peer 4 Peer 3 Peer 5 Peer 6 ex-NLA D&C Capex per Mcfepd Reflects Relative Capital Efficiency $700 2018 2019 2020 3-Year Average $600 $500 $472 $400 $381 $384 $386 $389 $310 $300 $283 $200 $100 $0 RRC Peer 4 Peer 2 Peer 1 Peer 3 Peer 6 Peer 5 Peer-Leading Development Costs & Decline Rate Drive Lowest Development Costs per Unit of Production in Appalachia Note: Peers include AR, CNX, COG, EQT, GPOR and SWN. Peer estimates from company filings, presentations, transcripts, 10 guidance and Range estimates. SWN estimates for 2018 represent Appalachia production and capital expenditures only. Low Maintenance Capital Requirement Appalachia production: ~2.2 Bcfe/d Production = ~84 Bcfe ~19% Base Decline Ending production: ~1.8 Bcfe/d J F M A M J J A S O N D 1st year recoveries(a) for SW PA wells: Super Rich = 2.83 Bcfe gross (2.25 Bcfe net)

Wet = 3.66 Bcfe gross (2.91 Bcfe net)

Dry = 4.34 Bcf gross (3.45 Bcf net) Average: ~2.87 Bcfe net per well Well Costs(a) for SW PA: Super Rich: $7.30 million

Wet : $6.30 million

Dry: $5.85 million Average: ~$6.5 million cost per well Simple Calculation(b) Average well contributes ~1.44 Bcfe net in calendar year if brought on mid-year under perfect conditions

mid-year under perfect conditions Production can be held flat with ~59 wells 59 wells x 1.44 Bcfe recovery = ~84 Bcfe ~59 wells x ~$6.5mm average well cost = ~$385mm ~$385 million Maintenance D&C Capital Typical Operating Adjustments(b) Considerations impacting annual development

Ethane flexibility TIL allocation (wet vs. dry) Timing of TILs Maintenance Weather

~$440 million Maintenance D&C Capital (a) Assumes 10,000 ft. laterals (b) Assumes constant DUC inventory 11 Maintenance Capital Drives Free Cash Flow Ability Sustainable Free Cash Shallow Base Decline Low Maintenance Capital Shallow Base Decline Driven by: Core Marcellus position

10+ years of drilling history in Marcellus provides solid base of low-decline wells

low-decline wells Infrastructure built to maximize returns, not peak initial rates

Base decline rate of <20% is sustainable, potentially improving as production flattens

Shallow base decline, coupled with efficient operations, allows for low maintenance capital Low Maintenance Capital Supports Sustainable Free Cash Flow Minimum capital requirements to maintain existing production levels compared to peers

Generating free cash flow is priority in capital allocation process

Free cash flow is durable given Range's multi- decade core Marcellus inventory 12 Considerable Progress in Reducing Unit Costs Cash G&A per mcfe declined ~30% in 2Q20 versus 2018

Headcount reduced by ~33% since 2018 following asset sales and workforce assessment LOE & Production Tax $0.22 Mcfeper $0.20 $0.18 Cost $0.16 $0.14 $0.12 $0.10 2018 2019 Original 2020 2H20E Guidance Cash G&A $0.20 $0.19 Mcfe $0.18 $0.17 per $0.16 Cost $0.15 $0.14 $0.13 $0.12 2018 2019 Original 2020 2H20E Guidance LOE savings driven by:

Continued efficiency gains from Range's water management and recycling program Divestment of higher cost assets

13 Unit Cost Improvement Expected to Continue Cost per Mcfe $2.00 $1.90 $1.80 $1.70 $1.60 $1.50 $1.40 $1.30 $1.20 $1.10 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Prior 2020 2H20E 2024E Guidance (ZeroScenarioGrowth) GP&T Cash G&A LOE Production Taxes Gathering, Processing & Transport Overview GP&T declined $0.15/mcfe from 2Q19 to 2Q20 through full utilization of existing infrastructure

GP&T expense expected to continue to improve even without production growth, driven by:

Expiration of legacy transportation and gathering contracts in non-core assets Certain contracts in Southwest Appalachia structured such that Range's fees decline over time Ability to let certain transportation contracts expire when up for renewal

14 Natural Gas Macro Significantly Improving Natural Gas Supply Declining Rapidly U.S. natural gas supply has declined over 10% from its November 2019 high

EIA now forecasts >10 Bcf/d of exit-to-exit declines in 2020, placing supply back at 2018 levels

exit-to-exit declines in 2020, placing supply back at 2018 levels Supply has only modestly rebounded despite return of shut-in production, while future supply affected by significant reductions in industry activity Gas Rig Count Decline Steepens Natural gas rig count down ~65% from early 2019

Potential dry gas supply response muted by disciplined capital spending Gas Rig Count Collapse Delays Supply Recovery 220 100 Rigs 200 90 Haynesville 160 70 180 80 TotalGas 140 60 Appalachia& 120 50 100 40 Rigs 80 30 60 20 Total Gas Rigs Haynesville Appalachia U.S. Natural Gas Supply Has Collapsed 98 96 94 (Bcf/d) 92 90 88 Flows 86 84 Pipeline 82 80 L48 78 76 U.S. 74 72 70 68 1-Jan 1-Feb1-Mar 1-Apr1-May 1-Jun 1-Jul 1-Aug 1-Sep1-Oct 1-Nov1-Dec 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Supply Declines Expected to Continue 100 (Bcf/d) 95 90 Production 80 85 Gas 75 Dry U.S.EIA 70 65 60 Source: EIA, Bloomberg, Baker Hughes 15 NGL Macro Benefits from Lower Oil Supply NGL Supply Expected to Decline Reduced oil and gas drilling and completion activity drives falling NGL supply in 2020

U.S. propane production has declined over 260,000 barrels per day since early 2020

Near-term supply benefits from reduced refiner utilization rates NGL Prices Benefit from Higher Natural Gas Prices ▪ Ethane historically trades at a premium to natural gas to account for transport and frac fees ▪ Higher natural gas prices incentivize ethane rejection (reduced supply) ▪ Higher ethane prices support propane and normal butane fundamentals through petrochemical feedstock flexibility U.S. NGL Supply Forecast to Decline EIA U.S. C3+ Field Production (MMBL/D) 3.4 3.2 3.0 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.2 2.0 Higher Natural Gas Prices Benefit NGLs C2 Premium to NYMEX Gas (cents per gallon) 40 While 2021 Ethane Futures Currently 30 Trade Near Gas Parity, History and ▪ Over 85% of Range's NGL barrel is comprised of ethane, propane and normal butane ▪ Isobutane and natural gasoline demand expected to recover in 2H2020 Global Ethane & LPG Demand Has Been Much Stronger Than Oil & Other Liquids Improving NGL Fundamentals Suggest Ethane Should Trade at a Premium 20 10 0 -10 Jan-16Jan-17Jan-18Jan-19Jan-20Jan-21Jan-22Jan-23 Source: EIA, Bloomberg 16 Range's Strong NGL Realizations Driven by Exports Differentiated NGL Sales Arrangements Range exports a larger portion of propane and butane than any U.S. independent

Diversified ethane sales agreements leave minimal exposure to Mont Belvieu pricing Ability to Export Boosting Realizations Range's differential to Mont Belvieu improved throughout 2019 with further price uplift expected in 2020

Range expects international price arbs to support continued exports Range's Ability to Export Provides Price Diversity Ethane Price Diversity Propane & Butane Mont Belvieu Northeast / Mont Belvieu Oil-Linked Gas-Linked Exports Note: Pie charts represent annual average. Range has the ability to increase domestic sales in winter months when local prices are strong. NGL Differential Improving With Increased Exports $2.00 ($/bbl) $1.00 Belvieu $0.00 Montto ($1.00) Differential ($2.00) ($3.00) ($4.00) 1H18 2H18 1H19 2H19 2020E Note: Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% isobutane and 9% natural gasoline. International Price Strength Versus Mont Belvieu gallon) $0.35 Europe Advantaged Versus Mont $0.30 Marcus Hook Shipments to per $0.25 Belvieu Due to Lower Freight ($ $0.20 Arb $0.15 Propane $0.10 International $0.05 $0.00 ($0.05) ($0.10) Note: Calculated as front-month European C3 price (ARA), less shipping costs from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe (ARA), relative to Mont Belvieu C3 price 17 Capital Discipline Strengthens Financial Position Range's Balance Sheet Continues to Improve Through Disciplined Spending & Strategic Initiatives… $4,200 $ in millions $4,000 $3,800 $3,600 $3,400 $3,200 $3,000 Total Debt Reduced by Over 25% Since Early 2018, While Additional Asset Sale Processes Remain Underway $2,800 $2,600 $2,400 …As Peers Consistently Outspent Cash Flow Flow/ Cumulative Free Cash (a) (Outspend) ($mil) 2018-2019 $200 $100 $0 ($100) ($200) ($300) ($400) ($500) ($600) ($700) RRC Peer 1 Peer 2 Peer 3 Peer 4 Peer 5 Note: Peers include AR, CNX, EQT, GPOR and SWN. (a) Free cash flow defined as Discretionary Cash Flow less Capital Expenditures. Excludes one-time items. (b) Includes dividends, share repurchases, changes in working capital, and other non-recurring expenses. 18 (c) Pro forma sale of North Louisiana. Leading in Environmental Practices Range is actively Ranked second Range's water sharing working to achieve zero among top program is recycling net emissions across producers on water 153% of its own and its operations management offset producers water and corporate environmental policies1 1 Rankings according to "Disclosing the Facts 2019: Transparency and Risk in Water & Chemicals Management for 19 Hydraulic Fracturing Operations" Positioned Well for Low Commodity Prices $ in Millions $8,000 $7,000 $6,000 $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $0 Borrowing Base Elected Commitment (a) Credit Facility SEC PV-10 Borrowings Self-Funded Business Model Flexible capital program as firm transportation commitments are met with current production

Shallow base decline supports low maintenance capital requirement

Low maintenance capital and high capital efficiency promote free cash flow generation through the cycles

Marcellus inventory enables multi-decade, sustainable free cash flow profile Liquidity Profile Over $1.2 billion in debt reduction since mid-2018 (a)

mid-2018 $3 billion borrowing base reaffirmed in March 2020 despite challenged commodity environment

Borrowing base projected to be unchanged following North Louisiana asset sale

Elected Commitment increased from $2.0 billion to $2.4 billion in October 2019

Significant asset coverage - YE19 SEC PV-10 is ~3.2x elected commitment

PV-10 is ~3.2x elected commitment Revolver borrowings expected to be reduced via potential asset sales Note: SEC PV-10 assumes $2.58/Mmbtu NYMEX natural gas and $55.73/bbl WTI. (a) As of 6/30/20, pro forma sale of North Louisiana. 20 Appendix D&C Capex per Mcfe/d Reflects Relative Efficiency 1Q18 $192 2018 Quarterly Summary 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 $152 $139 $130 $124 $104 $84 $82 $177 $165 $151 $154 $156 $118 $137 $117 $108 $97 $84 $180 $173 $159 $113 $101 $93 $74 $61 $41 2019 Quarterly Summary 1Q19 $202 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 $178 $134 $133 $137 $139 $123 $123 $89 $93 $94 $91 $92 $94 $92 $94 $86 $85 $87 $80 $79 $79 $66 $63 $51 $54 $55 $39 Note: Peers include AR, CNX, COG, EQT, GPOR and SWN. Peer estimates from company filings, presentations, transcripts, guidance and 22 Range estimates. SWN estimates for 2018 represent Appalachia production and capital expenditures only. Operational Flexibility Given Commitments Have Been Met 2,000,000 Range Is Producing >10% in Excess of Firm Transport Commitments 1,800,000 Mmbtu per day (Gross) 1,600,000 1,400,000 1,200,000 1,000,000 800,000 Dec-20Dec-21Dec-22Dec-23Dec-24 Dec-25Dec-26Dec-27Dec-28Dec-29Dec-30 Marcellus Takeaway Capacity Range Natural Gas Production (December 2019) Range Has the Option to Renew Contracts Based on Pricing and Production Outlook 23 High Quality Reserve Base Proved reserves of 18.2 Tcfe as of year end 2019

Future development costs for proved undeveloped reserves are estimated to be $0.35 per Mcfe at YE19 Total Proved Reserves (Tcfe) 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2019 SEC PV10 of $7.6 billion 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Positive Performance Revisions for Last Decade Indicate Quality of Reserves Note: SEC PV-10 assumes $2.58/Mmbtu NYMEX natural gas and $55.73/bbl WTI 24 Value of Year-End 2019 ProvedReserves Proved Developed 9.9 Tcfe Proved Undeveloped 8.3 Tcfe Resource Potential ~100 Tcfe Included in SEC Reserves By rule, only 5 years of development activity

Proved Developed reserves of 9.9 Tcfe

Proved Undeveloped (PUD) reserves of 8.3 Tcfe

Includes 442 Marcellus PUD locations Reserve Value Ignores Resource Potential Approximately 2,800 undrilled Marcellus wells not classified as reserves

Potential from ~400,000 net acres of both core Utica and Upper Devonian Reserve History PUD Development Costs consistently improving

Positive performance revisions to reserves each year for the last decade SEC PV-10 of $7.6 Billion Equates to Over $17/share, Net of Debt Note: SEC PV-10 assumes $2.58/Mmbtu NYMEX natural gas and $55.73/bbl WTI 25 Appalachia Assets - Stacked Pay ~1.5 million net effective acres (a) in PA leads to decades of drilling inventory

in PA leads to decades of drilling inventory Gas In Place analysis shows the greatest potential is in Southwest Pennsylvania

Over 1,000 producing Marcellus wells demonstrate high quality, consistent results across Range's position

Near-term activity led by Core Marcellus development in Southwest PA

activity led by development in Southwest PA Range's Utica wells continue to produce strongly and our most recent well continues to be one of the best in the play

Adequate takeaway capacity in Southwest PA Stacked Pay and Existing Pads Allow for Multiple Development Opportunities Gas In Place For All Zones Upper Devonian Marcellus Utica/Point Pleasant (a) Assumes stacked pay opportunities in Marcellus, Utica and Upper Devonian 26 Significant Utica Resource ▪ ~400,000 net acres in SW PA prospective for Utica ▪ Range has drilled three Utica wells in Washington County ▪ Range's third well appears to be one of the best dry gas Utica wells in the basin ▪ Continued improvement in well performance due to higher sand concentration and improved targeting The Industry Continues to Delineate the Utica around Range's Acreage 27 Southwest Appalachia Marcellus Modeling Data Super-Rich Area Wet Area Dry Area ▪ ~110,000 Net Acres ▪ ~240,000 Net Acres ▪ ~120,000 Net Acres ▪ EUR / 1,000 ft. = 2.60 ▪ EUR / 1,000 ft. = 2.96 ▪ EUR / 1,000 ft. = 2.52 Bcfe Bcfe Bcfe ▪ D&C Cost / ft. = $730 ▪ D&C Cost / ft. = $630 ▪ D&C Cost / ft. = $585 Gross Estimated Cumulative Recoveries by Year Year Condensate Residue NGL Year Condensate Residue NGL Year Residue (Mbbls) (Mmcf) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mmcf) (Mbbls) (Mmcf) 1 87 1,150 193 1 29 1,737 292 1 4,341 2 6,677 2 122 1,949 328 2 43 2,890 486 3 146 2,637 443 3 52 3,823 644 3 8,379 5 10,870 5 179 3,791 637 5 63 5,300 892 10 230 5,942 996 10 73 7,849 1,321 10 14,846 20 291 8,683 1,460 20 78 10,982 1,849 20 19,487 EUR 360 11,890 1,999 EUR 80 14,491 2,440 EUR 25,199 Note: Well costs and type curves assume 10,000 ft. average lateral. Average SWPA NRI is ~79.5%. NGL recoveries assume 28 80% ethane extraction. Macro Outlook Natural Gas & NGL Natural Gas Demand Growth Outlook 2020-25 Demand Outlook Total demand growth of +17 Bcf/d through 2025 from LNG and Mexican exports, industrial and electric power demand growth

LNG feedgas capacity to increase by end of 2020 to 10 Bcf/d from projects under-construction

under-construction Second Wave LNG Projects could add another +8 Bcf/d of exports by 2025

Continued coal (currently ~23% of power stack) and nuclear retirements (~20% of power stack) present upside to this demand outlook U.S. LNG Export Demand Outlook Second Wave of U.S. LNG Projects has started, with 5.1 Bcf/d already under-construction and another +2-4 Bcf/d likely to FID in 2021-22

under-construction and another +2-4 Bcf/d likely to FID in 2021-22 Over 30 Bcf/d of Second-Wave LNG projects have been proposed

Second-Wave LNG projects have been proposed Range forecasts U.S. LNG feedgas capacity to reach ~13 Bcf/d in 2022 and ~16 Bcf/d by 2024 U.S. Gas Demand Growth Outlook (Bcf/d) 25 R+C Other Industrial Electric Power 20 Mexico Exports LNG Exports 15 10 5 0 2014-19 2020-25 Demand Growth Demand Growth U.S. LNG Export Terminal Capacity (Bcf/d) 20 18 FERC Approved. Potential Potential 2021 FID 16 Next Wave Projects Projects 14 Golden Pass T1-T3 12 Sabine Pass T6 Under Construction Calcasieu Pass 10 or In-Service Corpus Christi T3 Freeport T1-T3 8 Cameron T1-T3 6 Corpus Christi T1-T2 4 Cove Point Elba Island 2 Sabine Pass T1-T5 0 12/16 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 Source: EIA, LNG operator announcements 30 Natural Gas - 38% of U.S. Generation Mix Growing Market Share in Power Gen. Gas power demand grew by 11 Bcf/d from 2010-2019, while coal declined 17 Bcf/d (a) and renewables grew 5.2 Bcf/d (a) Market Share Growth Should Continue 18 Bcf/d of coal generation remains to be displaced, or ~23% of U.S. Power Generation Mix

53 GW of coal plant capacity retired from

2013-2018, and another 48.2 GW of plant retirements have already been announced for 2019-2025

2013-2018, and another 48.2 GW of plant retirements have already been announced for 2019-2025 More retirement announcements expected to occur in coming months/years

Planned nuclear retirements also remove large base-load of power generation

base-load of power generation New gas-fired reciprocating engines being added to balance grid instability issues created by renewables U.S. Power Generation by Source(a) 40 35 38% Equivalent 30 35% 25% 33% 34% 32% 25 30% 28% 28% Day 20 23% 24% 21% per 15 Bcf 11% 10 10% 10% 8% 7% 7% 5 3% 4% 6% 4% 5% 5% 0 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Coal Gas Nuclear Hydro Solar+Wind Other Announced Coal & Nuclear Reactor Retirements (MW)Retirements 16,000 5.0 Displacement(Bcf/dequivalent) 14,000 4.5 12,000 4.0 3.5 10,000 3.0 8,000 2.5 6,000 2.0 4,000 1.5 1.0 2,000 0.5 0 0.0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Coal Nuclear Cumulative Displacement Source: EIA. (a) Assumes 7x Heat Rate for gas equivalence 31 Natural Gas - Base Decline & Capital Discipline Base Declines Offset Current Activity U.S. Natural Gas Base Decline Rate Average U.S. decline rate of 26% equates to ~27 Bcf/d of new gas required each year to simply hold production flat

With minimal industry completion activity expected at current strip U.S. natural gas supply should fall sharply by exit 2020 and through 2021 Producer Discipline Materially Impacts Supply Forecast Industry spending being limited to cash flow in 2020 and beyond

Consensus 4Q-4Q growth forecast now flat for Appalachia peer group, significantly improving gas macro for late 2020 and 2021

4Q-4Q growth forecast now flat for Appalachia peer group, significantly improving gas macro for late 2020 and 2021 Minimal Appalachia growth expected at current strip pricing and <50 rigs

Private Equity-backed operators may shift to a free cash flow model as traditional exit strategies become challenged (IPO, corporate M&A, etc.) Source: RS Energy Associated Gas Decline & Demand Growth Results in Higher Call on Dry Gas Basins 32 L48 Dry Gas Production Has Declined Significantly U.S. L48 Pipeline Flows (Bcf/d) U.S. Natural Gas Production Has Declined Over 10% From 2019 98 Highs, Despite Return of Shut-In Production. Future Supply 96 Expected to Remain Low Due to Reduced Operator Activity. 94 92 90 88 86 84 82 80 78 76 74 72 70 68 1-Jan1-Feb1-Mar1-Apr1-May1-Jun1-Jul1-Aug1-Sep1-Oct1-Nov1-Dec 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Bloomberg 33 Higher Prices Required to Meet Demand Growth U.S. Natural Gas Supply & Demand Waterfall (Bcf/d) 108 106 104 102 100 98 ~11 96 Bcf/d 94 92 90 88 2019 ResComm Industrial Electric Mexico LNG 2025 Associated Haynesville Call on Demand & Other Power Exports Exports Demand Gas & Other Appalachia Demand grows ~17 Bcf/d by 2025, driven by increased Mexico & LNG exports and power generation

Permian was expected to grow ~1.5-2.0 Bcf/d per year with build out of new infrastructure, partially offset by declines in other oil basins in aggregate. This supply growth is now at risk due to low oil prices.

~1.5-2.0 Bcf/d per year with build out of new infrastructure, partially offset by declines in other oil basins in aggregate. Haynesville grows ~3 Bcf/d by 2025, partially offset by declines in conventional and offshore

Result is a call on Appalachia natural gas of an additional 11 Bcf/d to meet new demand. This call on

Appalachia becomes even greater if low oil prices persist.

Appalachia becomes even greater if low oil prices persist. Higher prices will be needed for Appalachia supply growth to meet demand

Investor pressure for free cash flow limits public operator spending at current strip pricing Capital markets not open for most producers to finance outspends Lack of exit strategy pressures PE-backed private operators to preserve liquidity / generate free cash

Early evidence of capital discipline by gas producers demonstrated by declining rig count due to low prices, even as U.S. natural gas supply has declined ~10% from its November 2019 highs Source: EIA supply estimates from AEO 2020. Other supply represents legacy shale, conventional, offshore and imports. 34 NGL Macro Outlook NGL Demand Growth IEA forecasts LPG (propane and butane) and ethane to be the fastest growing global oil products over medium and long term

Indian LPG import terminal expansions under- construction/planned of 350 MBPD in 2020-25

2020-25 In 2020, 5 PDH plants scheduled to start up in China with combined capacity of 115 MBPD propane demand U.S. Export Bottleneck Relieved 2020 export capacity to increase by ~300 MBPD versus EIA gas plant propane and normal butane supply of 1,976 MBPD in May 2020

U.S. waterborne export capacity increases equivalent to over 15% of U.S. LPG Gas Plant supply, which should tighten balances going forward

Local Northeast propane differentials have improved since start up of Mariner East 2 NGL Supply to Decline in 2020+ with Decreasing U.S. Crude and Natural Gas Supply 2017-2040 Change in Global Oil Product Demand by Scenario Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2018 (NPS = New Policy Scenario, SDS = Sustainable Development Scenario) U.S. LPG Export Capacity (MMBL/D) Set to Increase 2.25 2.00 1.75 1.50 1.25 1.00 0.75 0.50 0.25 0.00 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Enterprise - Houston Targa - Galena Park Sunoco - Mariner South Phillips 66 - Freeport Enlink - Riverside Buckeye - Corpus Christi DCP - Chesapeake Sunoco - Marcus Hook Petrogas - Ferndale Source: Operator Announcements 35 LPG Demand Absorbs Growing U.S. Exports Global LPG Supply & Demand Waterfall (MBL/D) 11,400 11,200 11,000 10,800 10,600 ~821 10,400 MBPD 10,200 10,000 9,800 9,600 2019 Demand ResCom + Industry PDH Ethylene 2024 Demand Non-U.S. Supply Call on U.S. Supply +Autogas + Other (EIA) U.S. LPG Export Capacity expands 300 MBL/D by end of 2020

Global LPG demand grew ~4.3% 2014-19. Demand forecast assumes 2020 is down ~1% y/y, and 2021-2024 growth of ~2.9%. New PDH/ethylene projects drive ~500 MBL/D of demand growth.

2014-19. Demand forecast assumes 2020 is down ~1% y/y, and 2021-2024 growth of ~2.9%. New PDH/ethylene projects drive ~500 MBL/D of demand growth. ResComm (~50% of demand) is steadily growing due to continued adoption rates in China, India, Indonesia and other regions without access to electricity

International LPG supply is impacted by OPEC+ production cuts, lower refinery run rates/closures (~30% of global LPG supply comes from refining), and a slowdown in new LNG projects

Relative economics support use of LPG over naphtha for international steam crackers. In an over-supply case, converting just 10% of global naphtha ethylene cracking fleet would absorb a further 600 MBL/D of LPG.

over-supply case, converting just 10% of global naphtha ethylene cracking fleet would absorb a further 600 MBL/D of LPG. Call on U.S. Supply is 821 MBL/D 2020-24, versus consultant supply growth forecasts of ~11 MBL/D Source: EIA, Energy Aspects, Genscape, IEA 36 Financial Detail 2020 Annual Guidance Prior Full-Year 2020 Updated Full-Year 2020 Guidance Guidance (a) Production per Day ~2.3 Bcfe ~2.25 Bcfe Capital Expenditures Drilling & Completion $400 Million $400 Million Land & Other $30 Million $30 Million Cash Expense Guidance Direct Operating Expense per mcfe $0.14 - $0.16 $0.11 - $0.13 TGP&C Expense per mcfe $1.37 - $1.40 $1.32 - $1.36 Production Tax Expense per mcfe $0.04 - $0.05 $0.03 - $0.04 G&A Expense per mcfe $0.14 - $0.16 $0.14 - $0.15 Exploration Expense $30 - $38 million $28 - $34 million Interest Expense per mcfe $0.22 - $0.24 $0.22 - $0.24 DD&A Expense per mcfe $0.48 - $0.52 $0.48 - $0.52 Net Brokered Marketing Expense $10 - $16 million $10 - $16 million Pricing Guidance Natural Gas Differential to NYMEX ($0.20) - ($0.26) ($0.22) - ($0.28) Natural Gas Liquids (b) $0.50 to $1.50 per barrel $0.50 to $1.50 per barrel Oil/Condensate Differential to WTI ($8.00) - ($9.00) ($8.00) - ($10.00) Guidance Update Summary ~10 to 12 cents per mcfe unit cost improvement due to continued Company-wide cost reductions and sale of North Louisiana

Company-wide cost reductions and sale of North Louisiana Sold ~160 Mmcfe per day of production in August with NLA sale

Minor changes to differentials guidance resulting from NLA sale (fewer Gulf Coast sales) (a) Reflects impact of North Louisiana divestiture and other Company-wide cost reductions. (b) Represents differential to Mont Belvieu-equivalent 38 barrel, based on a weighting of 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline. Well-Structured, Resilient Balance Sheet $3 billion elected borrowing base reaffirmed in March 2020

$2.4 billion elected commitment

Ample cushion on financial covenants

Interest coverage ratio (b) covenant of at least 2.5x Current ratio (c) covenant of at least 1.0x Asset coverage test (d) covenant of at least 1.5x No Debt-to-EBITDA covenant

Debt / Proved Developed Reserves ($/mcfe) $0.80 $0.70 Reserves $0.60 Developed $0.50 $0.30 Debt/ProvedNet $0.40 $0.20 $0.10 $0.00 2016 2017 2018 2019 RRC Peer Average Commitment to Absolute Debt Reduction & Improving Maturity Profile Year-End 2018 $2,400 Total Debt: millions $2,000 ~$3.9 Billion $1,600 $1,200 $929 $ in $800 $749 $943 $750 $498 $400 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ Range Notes Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility 2Q 2020(a) $2,400 Total Debt: $2.4 Billion Bank Commitment $2,000 ~$3.0 Billion Equates to Significant millionsin$ $1,600 Liquidity of >$1.6 Billion(a) $1,200 $750 $800 $595 $662 $550 $400 $394 $59 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027+ Range Notes Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility Note: Peers include AR, CHK, CNX, COG, EQT, GPOR and SWN. (a) As of 6/30/20, pro forma sale of North Louisiana (b) Excludes non-cash 39 interest expense (c) Calculated as (Current assets excluding derivatives + unused revolver capacity) / (current liabilities excluding derivatives) (d) Defined as PV-9 of reserves divided by total debt Natural Gas & Oil/Condensate Hedges As of 6/30/20 Time Period Volumes Hedged Average Hedge Prices Jul-Oct 2020 3-Way Collar 60,000 $1.75 / $2.00 x $2.53 3Q 2020 Swaps 1,206,522 $2.58 Natural Gas1 4Q 2020 Swaps 1,087,147 $2.60 (Henry Hub) $/Mmbtu Apr-Oct 2021 Collars 60,000 $2.60 x $3.00 2021 3-Way Collars 240,000 $1.99 / $2.33 x $2.60 2021 Swaps 70,000 $2.61 Oil/Condensate2 3Q 2020 Swaps 8,000 $58.19 (WTI) 4Q 2020 Swaps 6,000 $58.02 $/Bbl 2021 Swaps 1,000 $55.00 Range sold natural gas call swaptions of 180,000 Mmbtu/d for calendar 2021 at an average strike price of $2.825 per Mmbtu. Range also sold 60,000 Mmbtu/d of 3Q20 $2.50 strike calls. Range sold 500 bbls/d of 3Q20 $59.00 per barrel strike WTI calls, and call swaptions of 1,000 bbls/d for calendar 2021 at an average strike price of $55.00. 40 NGL Hedges As of 6/30/20 Time Period Volumes Hedged Average Hedge Prices C3 Propane 3Q 2020 Swaps 3,022 bbls $0.470/gal nC4 Butane1 3Q 2020 Swaps 2,500 bbls $0.570/gal C5 Natural Gasoline 3Q 2020 Swaps 1,674 bbls $0.732/gal Range sold nC4 butane calls of 2,500 bbls/d for 3Q20 at an average strike price of $0.57 per gallon. 41 Contact Information Range Resources Corporation 100 Throckmorton St., Suite 1200 Fort Worth, Texas 76102 Laith Sando, Vice President - Investor Relations 869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com John Durham, Senior Financial Analyst 869-1538

jdurham@rangeresources.com www.rangeresources.com 42 Attachments Original document

