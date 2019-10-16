Range Resources : Georgia update

Range Resources Limited
('Range' or 'the Company')
16 October 2019
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ('RIS'), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
GEORGIA UPDATE
Range, an international company with oil and gas projects and oilfield service businesses in Trinidad and Indonesia, provides an update with respect to its interest in the Georgian project.
Range previously advised that it had submitted a Notice of Arbitration against the State of Georgia in respect of the wrongful termination of the production sharing contract over Block VIA dated 29 March 2007 in Georgia (the 'PSC'). After careful consideration, Range has withdrawn the Notice of Arbitration on a without prejudice basis.
