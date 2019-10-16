Log in
RANGE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RRS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
0.001 AUD   --.--%
Range Resources : Georgia update

10/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT

Range Resources Limited

('Range' or 'the Company')

16 October 2019

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ('RIS'), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

GEORGIA UPDATE

Range, an international company with oil and gas projects and oilfield service businesses in Trinidad and Indonesia, provides an update with respect to its interest in the Georgian project.

Range previously advised that it had submitted a Notice of Arbitration against the State of Georgia in respect of the wrongful termination of the production sharing contract over Block VIA dated 29 March 2007 in Georgia (the 'PSC'). After careful consideration, Range has withdrawn the Notice of Arbitration on a without prejudice basis.

Contact details

Range Resources Limited

Evgenia Bezruchko (Group Corporate Development Manager & Joint Company Secretary)

e.admin@rangeresources.co.uk

t.+44 (0)20 3865 8430

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Porter / Rick Thompson (Corporate Finance)

t.+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Disclaimer

Range Resources Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 06:32:09 UTC
