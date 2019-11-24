Log in
RANGE RESOURCES LIMITED

(RRS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
0.001 AUD   --.--%
Range Resources : Removal from Official List

0
11/24/2019 | 07:03pm EST

Access to this site

Your access to the site constitutes your agreement to be bound by the General Conditions which are available at http://www.asx.com.au/legal/general_conditions.htm.

Real time company announcements are freely available on our site for investors' private and personal use. A distinction is drawn however where use is for a 'commercial' as opposed to 'private or personal' purpose. Should you wish to access and use this information for a commercial purpose, the express written authority of ASX is required.

Professional or commercial use would include use by any person that falls into the following categories:

  • You are seeking to access and use the information other than for private or personal investment purposes.
  • You are seeking to access and use the information in connection with any trade or business.
  • You are engaged in the business of accessing or aggregating information and redistributing or otherwise furnishing that information to third parties.
  • You are a member or participating organisation of an exchange or an approved representative or other employee of such an organisation accessing and using the information in connection with your employment, or any associated person of the foregoing.
  • You are employed by a bank, insurance company, fund or asset manager or other organisation to perform functions related to trading or investment in financial products and you are accessing and using the information in connection with your employment.

If you are unsure as to whether you come within one of the above categories, please email your query to info@asx.com.au.

ASX provides ASX ComNews and ASX ComNews Direct with additional features to support professional investors and other commercial activities. Further information on these products can be obtained by emailing info@asx.com.au.

Company announcements and related materials made available through this site may contain embedded hyperlinks to external websites operated by third parties or their licensees or contractors ('Third Party Websites'). Third Party Websites are not under the control of ASX, and ASX is not responsible for the content of any Third Party Website. ASX does not endorse, sponsor or approve of any of the products or services provided through the Third Party Websites, or the owners or operators of such Third Party Websites. ASX does not represent or warrant the quality, reliability, accuracy or completeness of any content of the Third Party Websites, nor does ASX represent or warrant that any Third Party Website will be free of computer viruses or other conditions which could damage or interfere with your computer system, data or software. Neither ASX nor its directors, officers, agents, employees or contractors will be liable for any loss or damage arising in any way (including negligence) from or in connection with your access to and use of a Third Party Website and any such access or use is done solely at your own risk.

I confirm that any content I access will not be used for any commercial purpose in the context as explained above, without the express written authority of ASX.

Disclaimer

Range Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 00:02:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 11,8 M
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Wei Gu Executive Chairman
Lu Bing Liu Group COO & Executive Director
Theo Eleftheriades Chief Financial Officer
Mu Luo Non-Executive Director
Sara Kelly Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%8
CNOOC LIMITED-2.47%67 674
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%65 726
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.31%42 463
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.27%35 358
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED13.54%33 112
