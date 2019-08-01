Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Range Resources Ltd    RRS   AU000000RRS3

RANGE RESOURCES LTD

(RRS)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
0.001 AUD   --.--%
03:15aRANGE RESOURCES : ASX share trading update
PU
06/12RANGE RESOURCES : Georgia update
PU
04/25RANGE RESOURCES : Successful Conclusion re Legacy Matter in Colombia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Range Resources : ASX share trading update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Range Resources Limited

('Range' or 'the Company')

1 August 2019

ASX SHARE TRADING UPDATE

As announced on 26 July 2019, the previously proposed acquisition (which would have constituted a reverse takeover under Rule 14 of the AIM Rules) and debt restructuring on the previously proposed terms will no longer proceed. As a result, the Company requested ASX to restore share trading of its securities. Following this request, ASX informed the Company that it is not willing to reinstate Range's securities to trading until ASX is satisfied that the Company's financial condition is adequate, which primarily will require the Company to demonstrate to ASX how it intends to repay the outstanding balance payable to LandOcean Energy Services Co., Ltd. ('LandOcean').

As previously announced, the Company continues its negotiations with LandOcean to agree revised terms for the outstanding payable balance, albeit there can be no guarantee any such agreement will be reached. The Company is also actively reviewing other transaction opportunities and will notify the market as and when appropriate.

Share trading of the Company's securities on AIM resumed on 26 July 2019.

Contact details

Range Resources Limited

Evgenia Bezruchko (Group Corporate Development Manager & Joint Company Secretary)

e.admin@rangeresources.co.uk

t.+44 (0)20 3865 8430

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Porter / Rick Thompson (Corporate Finance)

t.+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Disclaimer

Range Resources Limited published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 07:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RANGE RESOURCES LTD
03:15aRANGE RESOURCES : ASX share trading update
PU
06/12RANGE RESOURCES : Georgia update
PU
04/25RANGE RESOURCES : Successful Conclusion re Legacy Matter in Colombia
PU
04/02RANGE RESOURCES : Cancellation of Unlisted Options
PU
04/01RANGE RESOURCES : Voluntary Share Suspension on ASX
PU
03/18RANGE RESOURCES : Proposed Debt Restructuring and Acquisition
PU
03/18RANGE RESOURCES : Half-year Report
PU
2018RANGE RESOURCES : Refundable Payment Update
PU
2018RANGE RESOURCES : Convertible Note Interest Payment
PU
2018RANGE RESOURCES : Director resignation, Share trading update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 10,2 M
Chart RANGE RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Range Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Wei Gu Executive Chairman
Lu Bing Liu Group COO & Executive Director
Nicholas Beattie Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ki Ki Wang Non-Executive Director
Mu Luo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES LTD0.00%7
CNOOC LTD6.41%74 871
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.24%66 065
EOG RESOURCES INC.-1.56%49 943
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.52%39 266
ANADARKO PETROLEUM68.89%37 198
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group