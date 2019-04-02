Range Resources : Cancellation of Unlisted Options

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ('RIS'), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.
CANCELLATION OF UNLISTED OPTIONS
The Company advises that 33,000,000 unlisted options previously issued to management exercisable on or before 30 March 2020 at £0.01 per option have been cancelled.
Contact details
Range Resources Limited
Evgenia Bezruchko (Group Corporate Development Manager & Joint Company Secretary)
e.admin@rangeresources.co.uk
t.+44 (0)20 3865 8430
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
David Porter / Nick Tulloch (Corporate Finance)
t.+44 (0)20 7894 7000
