RANGE RESOURCES LTD

RANGE RESOURCES LTD

(RRS)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
0.001 AUD   --.--%
Range Resources : Cancellation of Unlisted Options

04/02/2019 | 03:07am EDT

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ('MAR'). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ('RIS'), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

CANCELLATION OF UNLISTED OPTIONS

The Company advises that 33,000,000 unlisted options previously issued to management exercisable on or before 30 March 2020 at £0.01 per option have been cancelled.

Contact details

Range Resources Limited

Evgenia Bezruchko (Group Corporate Development Manager & Joint Company Secretary)

e.admin@rangeresources.co.uk

t.+44 (0)20 3865 8430

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

David Porter / Nick Tulloch (Corporate Finance)

t.+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Disclaimer

Range Resources Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 07:06:11 UTC
