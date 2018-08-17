Log in
RANGE RESOURCES LTD (RRS)
08/17
0.001 AUD   -50.00%
Range Resources : Investor Q&A

08/17/2018

INVESTOR Q&A

The Company advises that it has published its ongoing investor Q&A addressing questions from shareholders, which can be accessed at:

http://www.rangeresources.co.uk/uploads/media/investor_qa_170818.pdf

No material new financial or operational information will be included in these publications.

Contact details

Range Resources Limited

Evgenia Bezruchko (Group Corporate Development Manager)

e.admin@rangeresources.co.uk

t.+44 (0)20 3865 8430

Note relating to statutory disclosure of significant shareholdings

Statutory disclosure of significant shareholdings (as defined in the AIM Rules) is different for Australian companies and may not always ensure compliance with the requirements of Rule 17 of the AIM Rules. All shareholders who are holding (directly or indirectly), 3% or more of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares are requested to notify the Company without delay of any changes to their holding which increase or decrease such holding through any single percentage. Likewise, shareholders who acquire 3% or more of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares are requested to notify the Company without delay.

Disclaimer

Range Resources Limited published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 15:45:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Liu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhi Wei Gu Non-Executive Chairman
Lu Bing Liu Group COO & Executive Director
Nick Beattie Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ki Ki Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGE RESOURCES LTD-50.00%6
CONOCOPHILLIPS26.45%83 845
EOG RESOURCES7.41%71 282
CNOOC LTD6.77%69 620
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.92%61 001
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-1.47%42 746
