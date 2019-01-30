Log in
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

01/30/2019 | 11:16pm EST

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report fourth quarter 2018 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on March 5, 2019. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call the morning of March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 298 M
EBIT 2018 9,24 M
Net income 2018 -2,50 M
Debt 2018 40,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 131 M
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC
Ranger Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,99 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darron Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Brett T. Agee Director
Richard E. Agee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC58.61%131
SCHLUMBERGER NV21.95%60 850
HALLIBURTON COMPANY18.77%27 026
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO11.35%23 969
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO16.30%11 417
TECHNIPFMC17.57%10 370
