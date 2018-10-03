Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/03 09:59:56 pm
8.035 USD   -2.61%
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

10/03/2018 | 11:00pm CEST

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2018 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on November 6, 2018. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a third quarter 2018 earnings conference call the morning of November 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of well service rigs and associated services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 297 M
EBIT 2018 8,66 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 25,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 31,64
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 134 M
Chart RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
Ranger Energy Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,2 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darron Anderson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Merrill A. Miller Chairman
J. Matt Hooker Chief Operating Officer
Brandon Blossman Chief Financial Officer
Brett T. Agee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANGER ENERGY SERVICES INC-7.69%134
SCHLUMBERGER NV-8.61%85 663
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.00%36 700
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO4.24%35 455
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO23.26%16 988
TECHNIPFMC-0.93%14 167
