Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rank Group PLC    RNK   GB00B1L5QH97

RANK GROUP PLC

(RNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rank : Form 8 (OPD) - Stride Gaming Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 07:14am EDT

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Rank Digital Holdings Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Stride Gaming Plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

Offeror

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

30 May 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

Nil

0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

Nil

0

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

Nil

0

TOTAL:

Nil

Nil

0

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

This Opening Position Disclosure does not include all relevant details in respect of Rank Digital Holdings Limited's concert parties and Rank Digital Holdings Limited confirms that a further disclosure in accordance with Rule 8.1(a) and Note 2(a)(i) on Rule 8 of the Code will be made as soon as possible, if required.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

31 May 2019

Contact name:

LUISA WRIGHT

Telephone number:

+44 (0)1628 504074

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Rank Group plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RANK GROUP PLC
07:14aRANK : Form 8 (OPD) - Stride Gaming Plc
PU
05/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE felled by Trump tariff threat, China data gloom
RE
05/31UK's Rank agrees to buy smaller gaming firm Stride in online push
RE
05/31RANK : Response to Stride update on strategic review
PU
04/10RANK : Directorate Change
PU
02/14RANK GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/05NETENT PUBL : to launch industry-first Perfect Blackjack with Rank Group
AQ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : GSK pulls FTSE 100 out of three-day rut, focus on Fed
RE
2018EXPERIAN : Rank Group appoints Experian exec as CFO
RE
2018RANK : Chief Financial Officer Appointment
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 72,9 M
Net income 2019 55,5 M
Finance 2019 4,35 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 595 M
Chart RANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Rank Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,70  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Patrick O'Reilly Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ian Burke Non-Executive Chairman
William James Spencer Floydd Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Greensted Chief Information Officer
Christopher John Bell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RANK GROUP PLC10.45%751
SANDS CHINA LTD.2.90%36 575
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.91%26 201
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.33%12 892
WYNN MACAU LTD-2.79%11 101
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)9.53%9 541
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About