Rank : Notice of Results

2 August 2019

The Rank Group Plc

LEI: 213800TXKD6XZWOFTE12

Notice of results

The Rank Group Plc will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 30 June 2019 on Thursday 22 August 2019.

A presentation will be held at 10.30am, admittance to which will be by invitation only. Shareholders and analysts wishing to attend the presentation in person should please contact Claire King by email claire.king@rank.com or by telephone on 01628 504 192.

The presentation will also be accessible via a live webcast, details of which will be found at www.rank.com.

Enquiries:

The Rank Group Plc Telephone: 01628 504 303

Sarah Powell, Communications Director