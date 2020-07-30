Ranpak : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Update

Disclaimers

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward- looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, for example, statements about: our expectations around the performance of the business; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors following our initial business combination; our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business; our public securities' potential liquidity and trading; the lack of a market for our securities.

The forward-looking statements contained in this are presentation based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) our inability to secure a sufficient supply of paper to meet our production requirements; (2) the impact of the price of kraft paper on our results of operations; (3) our reliance on third party suppliers; (4) the COVID-19 pandemic and associated response (5) the high degree of competition in the markets in which we operate; (6) consumer sensitivity to increases in the prices of our products; (7) changes in consumer preferences with respect to paper products generally; (8) continued consolidation in the markets in which we operate; (9) the loss of significant end-users of our products or a large group of such end-users; (10) our failure develop new products that meet our sales or margin expectations; (11) our future operating results fluctuating, failing to match performance or to meet expectations; (12) our ability to fulfill our public company obligations; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings made with the SEC.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This investor presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net sales, net sales, and gross profit, each on a constant currency basis. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to financing methods or capital structure. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to similar financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The computations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicators of operating performance.

