Ranpak : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Update

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties, perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward- looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, for example, statements about: our expectations around the performance of the business; our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors following our initial business combination; our officers and directors allocating their time to other businesses and potentially having conflicts of interest with our business; our public securities' potential liquidity and trading; the lack of a market for our securities.
The forward-looking statements contained in this are presentation based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) our inability to secure a sufficient supply of paper to meet our production requirements; (2) the impact of the price of kraft paper on our results of operations; (3) our reliance on third party suppliers; (4) the COVID-19 pandemic and associated response (5) the high degree of competition in the markets in which we operate; (6) consumer sensitivity to increases in the prices of our products; (7) changes in consumer preferences with respect to paper products generally; (8) continued consolidation in the markets in which we operate; (9) the loss of significant end-users of our products or a large group of such end-users; (10) our failure develop new products that meet our sales or margin expectations; (11) our future operating results fluctuating, failing to match performance or to meet expectations; (12) our ability to fulfill our public company obligations; and (13) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings made with the SEC.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. We are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This investor presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net sales, net sales, and gross profit, each on a constant currency basis. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate its operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period and against its peers without regard to financing methods or capital structure. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to similar financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The computations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicators of operating performance.
4
COVID - 19 Update
Health and Safety
Health and safety of employees remains top priority
Strict safety measures in place to provide a safe environment for production employees
Level of employee communication remains elevated
Additional resources provided
Business Continuity
Adapted to new environment
All Ranpak facilities operational - meeting the needs of our customers
Supply chain intact
Serving customers through additional means
Utilizing technology to maintain customer connections and provide training
Capitalization
Strong cash and liquidity position
Cash generation from high margin sale of consumables provides flexibility to support operations
Disciplined approach to capital allocation while investing in areas of high demand
5
Second Quarter 2020 Update
Top Line Performance
Strong operational execution in a challenging environment - Net revenue of $67.8mm increased 13.2% on constant currency basis compared to pro forma net revenue of $59.9mm in 2Q19(1)
Elevated eCommerce activity outweighed softness in industrial end markets
Outperformance in Europe / APAC as countries re-open and we further penetrate expansion markets
Machine placement up 9.2% year over year to nearly 110,000
Profitability
Adj. EBITDA of $19.0mm (28.0% margin) increased 13.1% year over year compared to Pro Forma Adj. EBITDA of $16.8mm in 2Q19
Liquidity
Finished 2Q20 with strong cash position of $22.6 million and full $45 million available on revolver
Pro forma constant currency net sales is a non-GAAP measure, consisting of net sales presented on a constant currency basis for the periods presented pro forma for impact of fair-value purchase accounting adjustment related to deferred revenue for user fees of $2.6 million in 2Q19. Refer to the Appendix to this presentation for a description of the basis of presentation and a reconciliation of pro forma constant currency net sales to net
sales, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Based on constant currency at € / $ 1.15
6
(2) Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income. Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization plus other non-core and non-cash adjustments including recruiting fees and non-recurring professional fees. Pro forma Adj. EBITDA is pro forma for estimated public company costs in 2Q19 and additional management hires..
Sales
North America
System Installed Base ('000s)
1209.2%
Pro Forma Constant Currency Net Sales(1)
$ in millions
$80
13.2%
• Continued strong growth in Wrapping offset by lower
demand for Cushioning products
Europe / APAC
All product lines up year-over-year
• Void-fill and Wrapping driving outperformance
Geographic expansion contributing to growth
Key Takeaways
eCommerce continues to experience outsized demand
Activity in Asia Pacific region up meaningfully
100 34%
80
8%
60
40
20
4%
0
$70
$60
$50
$40
$30
$20
$10
$0
32%
(5%)
2Q19 2Q20
Cushioning
Void-fill
Wrapping
2Q19 2Q20
North America
Europe/APAC
Note: Figures based on unaudited internal company financial statements. Based on constant currency at € / $ 1.15.
(1) Pro forma constant currency net sales is a non-GAAP measure, consisting of net sales presented on a constant currency basis for the periods presented pro forma for impact of fair- 7 value purchase accounting adjustment related to deferred revenue for user fees of $2.6 million in 2Q19. Refer to the Appendix to this presentation for a description of the basis of presentation and a reconciliation of pro forma constant currency net sales to net sales, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure.
Profitability
Pro Forma Adj. EBITDA up 13.1% vs 2Q19
Profitability increase driven by higher sales volumes and favorable input costs
Margin flat year over year due to increased headcount
Depreciation expense higher year over year due to step up in value of converting equipment
Key Takeaways
Input costs to remain a tailwind
Headcount additions begin to lap in second half of 2020
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$ in millions
$20
13.1%
$15
28%
28%
$19.0
$16.8
$10
$5
2Q192Q20
PF Adj EBITDA
% Margin
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Note: Figures based on unaudited internal company financial statements. Based on constant currency at € / $ 1.15.
8
Pro forma adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income. Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization plus other non-core and non-cash adjustments including recruiting fees and non-recurring professional fees. Pro forma Adj. EBITDA is pro forma for estimated public company costs in each period, additional management hire, and the acquisition of e3neo.
Liquidity and Capitalization
Ranpak completed 2Q20 in a strong liquidity position, including a cash balance of $22.6 million and full availability of its $45 million Revolving Credit Facility
As of June 30, 2020 the Company had First Lien Term Loan facilities outstanding consisting of two term loan loans
$271 million U.S. dollar denominated - $0 principal payments required until 2026 maturity
€139 million Euro denominated - €1.4 million annual principal payments required through 2026 maturity
6/30/20 Financial Leverage Ratio of 4.4x Net Debt / Bank Adjusted EBITDA(1) -no maximum leverage covenant unless more than 35% of revolver drawn (in which case covenant is 9.1x)
(1) Bank Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric. Bank Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization plus other non-core and
9
non-cash adjustments as defined in credit agreement
Sustainabilityis at Our Core
Sustainability
We strive to satisfy the protective packaging needs of the present without adversely affecting conditions for future generations.
Mission
Our mission is to create innovative solutions for protecting products in ways that benefit businesses, customers, and the environment.
Solution
Our packaging material is made from renewable and/or recycled resources and is biodegradable and curbside recyclable after its useful life ends.
Combining a Sense of Purpose with an Effective Solution
10
Appendix
11
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics
$ in millions except per share values
Quarterly
Year to Date June 30,
1Q19(1)
1Q20(1)
2Q19(1)
2Q20(1)
2019 (1)
2020 (1)
Net sales
Reported net sales
66.1
63.4
56.6
66.1
122.7
129.5
Constant currency adjustment
0.5
1.4
0.7
1.7
1.2
3.1
Constant currency net sales(2)
66.6
64.8
57.3
67.8
124.0
132.6
Automation revenue recognition
1.3
-
-
-
1.3
-
Purchase accounting
-
-
2.6
-
2.6
-
Pro forma net sales(2)
67.9
64.8
59.9
67.8
127.9
132.6
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss)
(3.4)
(3.6)
(28.2)
(8.5)
(31.4)
(12.1)
Depreciation & amortization
16.1
14.6
15.2
15.1
31.3
29.7
Interest expense
8.1
6.2
20.1
5.5
28.2
11.7
Income tax benefit
(0.6)
(1.7)
(6.7)
(0.5)
(7.3)
(2.2)
Unrealized (gain) / loss on translation
(2.1)
(1.5)
1.5
1.3
(0.6)
(0.2)
Constant currency adjustment at 1.15
0.1
0.1
-
0.4
0.1
0.5
Non-cash impairment losses
0.2
0.2
0.8
0.6
1.0
0.8
M&A, restructuring and severance
0.8
1.3
8.4
2.3
9.2
3.6
PE sponsor costs
0.5
-
0.5
-
1.0
-
RSU
-
2.2
0.2
2.0
0.2
4.2
Other non-core and non-cash adjustments
0.3
0.3
0.5
0.8
0.8
1.1
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
20.0
18.1
12.3
19.0
32.3
37.1
Pro forma Automation
0.4
-
5.0
-
5.4
-
Pro forma public company costs
(0.7)
-
(0.5)
-
(1.2)
-
Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA(2)
19.7
18.1
16.8
19.0
36.5
37.1
% margin
29.0%
27.9%
28.0%
28.0%
28.5%
28.0%
(1) Represent unaudited financials. Due to the closing of the business combination on June 3, 2019, 2Q19 figures represent the predecessor accounting period and 2Q20 represents the
successor period.
12
(2) Financial metrics of the Company presented on a constant currency basis, including net sales, gross profits, and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis. The average foreign
exchange rate used by the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 was $1.15:€1.00.
Ranpak Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:50:17 UTC