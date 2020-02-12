Log in
NICOLAS WARCHALOWSKI APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

02/12/2020 | 10:30am EST

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 12, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

NICOLAS WARCHALOWSKI APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has appointed Nicolas Warchalowski (born 1971) as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Rapala VMC Corporation. He will start in Rapala on March 1st, 2020.

“We are very excited to appoint Nicolas Warchalowski as our new CEO after an extensive and thorough international recruitment process. He possesses the strong leadership skills and solid capabilities required to develop Rapala to its next stage.“, says Chairman Louis d’Alançon.

“I feel greatly honoured and thrilled to join the legendary company Rapala VMC, which products I fished with growing up. To get the opportunity to carry on the Rapala legacy and to join such a committed and ambitious team feels really exciting.”, says Nicolas Warchalowski.

Nicolas Warchalowski has had an extensive career in international consumer business and a solid track record in developing businesses. Before joining Rapala, Warchalowski has been CEO of BabyBjörn (2018-2019), Peak Performance (2014-2018) as well as Haglöfs (2011-2014). In his earlier career he has worked in the USA and Austria for Red Bull as well as for Procter & Gamble in Sweden. He holds a Master of Science degree in Business and Economics from Jönköping International Business School.

Warchalowski’s CV is available on the corporate website.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Louis d’Alançon
Chairman of the Board

For further information, please contact:
Louis d’Alançon, Chairman of the Board, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION15.88%135
AMER SPORTS OYJ4.27%5 093
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.1.55%2 583
ASICS CORPORATION-13.99%2 556
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-6.95%2 273
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-11.08%1 774
