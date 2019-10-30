Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 30, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A HYBRID BOND

On 9 July 2019 Rapala VMC Corporation (“Rapala” or the “Company”) published that it was considering the issuance of a hybrid bond. The Company now confirms its intention to issue new euro-denominated hybrid bond in the amount of up to EUR 25 million (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will not have a specified maturity date, but Company is expected to be entitled to redeem the New Notes for the first time on the second anniversary of the issue date. The issuance of the New Notes is expected to take place in November 2019, subject to market conditions.

The Group’s financing strategy is to continuously evaluate different funding options in order to have a financing structure, which optimizes the total cost of funding and provides required flexibility to implement the Group’s overall strategy. The hybrid bond issue would strengthen the company's capital structure and financial position.

A hybrid bond is an instrument, which is subordinated to the company’s other debt obligations and which is treated as equity in the IFRS financial statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

OP Corporate Bank plc is acting as the sole lead manager of the contemplated issuance of the New Notes. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as the legal advisor of the Company.

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 262 million in 2018, employs some 2 700 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

