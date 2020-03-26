Log in
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 – LACK OF VISIBILITY TO COVID-19 IMPACT

03/26/2020 | 09:10am EDT

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 26, 2020 at 3:10 p.m.

 

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 – LACK OF VISIBILITY TO COVID-19 IMPACT

Due to the uncertainty caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic it is impossible to estimate the impact to the Group. Consequently, the Group cancels its outlook for 2020 issued on February 12, 2020.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Olli Aho, General Counsel, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 275 million in 2019, employs some 2 300 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
